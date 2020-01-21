Monster Hunter World Iceborne best weapon guide
Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide
Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single weapon, including the ones introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne. We’ve also got a suggestion for each weapon class for the best weapon in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Arrow is the Bow you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Bow I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Bow II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Bow I
|None
|Iron Bow III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Bow II
|None
|Steel Bow I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Bow III
|None
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Steel Bow II
|Monster Bone M x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Bow I
|None
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Steel Bow III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Bow II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Alloy Bow I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Bow III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Alloy Bow II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1
|Ore
|Alloy Bow I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragon Perforator I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Alloy Bow II
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragon Perforator II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Dragon Perforator I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragon Perforator III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Dragon Perforator II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Rumble
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Dragon Perforator I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Rumble +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Rumble
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Earlybolt
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Rumble +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Whisper
|Nergigante Talon x3
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Carapace x2
|Nergigante
|Alloy Bow I
|Dragon
|Doom's Shaft
|Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
Nergigante Horn+ x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Nergigante Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Nergal Whisper
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Doom
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Doom's Shaft
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kulu Arrow I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Bow I
|None
|Kulu Arrow II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow I
|None
|Kulu Arrow III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow II
|None
|Archer's Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow III
|Blast
|Archer's Dance II
|Odogaron Claw+ x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3
Brutal Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Archer's Dance I
|Blast
|Archer's Dance III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Archers Dance II
|Blast
|Alqaqs al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Archer's Dance III
|Blast
|Alqaqs al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Alqaqs al-Nasr I
|Blast
|Rex Bow I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Alqaqs al-Nasr I
|Blast
|Rex Bow II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Bow I
|Blast
|Accursed Arc
|Brute Trigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Bow II
|Blast
|Dios Flier
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Alqaqs al-Nasr I
|Blast
|Tsali Flier
|Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Flier
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot x1
|Brazencord
|Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale+ x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Uragaan
|Archer's Dance I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Gigacles
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Uragaan
|Brazencord
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Gigacles +
|Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2
|Uragaan
|Gigacles
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Gigantomachy
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Uragaan Pallium x1
|Uragaan
|Gigacles +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Princess Arrow I
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Kulu Arrow I
|None
|Princess Arrow II
|Rathian Spike+ x3
Rathian Scale+ x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Plate x1
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Princess Arrow III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Rathian Spike+ x5
Pink Rathian Scale+ x6
Rathian Ruby x1
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Princess Arrow IV
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow III
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rosen Arrow
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow IV
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lunatic Arrow
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Rosen Arrow
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rathslinger I
|Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Princess Arrow I
|Fire
|Rathslinger II
|Rathalos Scale+ x6,
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathslinger III
|Azure Rathalos Scale+ x6
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathslinger IV
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger III
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Azure Mightbow
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger IV
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Silver Wrathbow
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Azure Mightbow
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aqua Arrow I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Bow II
|Water
|Aqua Arrow II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Arrow I
|Water
|Aqua Arrow III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Arrow II
|Water
|Water Shot I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale+ x3
Gajau Scale x5
|Water
|Aqua Arrow III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Shot II
|Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin+ x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Water Shot I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Shot III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin+ x6
Jyuratodus Fang+ x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Shot II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Water Shot IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Shot III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Laguna Shot I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Water
|Water Shot IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Shot II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Laguna Shot I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Icicle Blizzard I
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Water Shot IV
|Ice
|Icicle Blizzard II
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Icicle Blizzard I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Bow
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Water Shot IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Bow +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Bow
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Night Flight
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Bow +
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glacial Arrow I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Arrow II
|Ice
|Glacial Arrow II
|Paolumu Wing x4
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Legiana Plate x1
|Legiana
|Glacial Arrow I
|Ice
|Snowfletcher
|Legiana Claw+ x4
Legiana Scale+ x5
Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x2
|Legiana
|Glacial Arrow II
|Ice
|Legia Snowfletcher
|Daora Claw+ x2
Legiana Claw+ x5
Legiana Hide+ x3
Legiana Gem x1
|Legiana
|Snowfletcher
|Ice
|Legia Snowfletcher +
|Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Snowfletcher
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hoarcry Snowfletcher
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legia Snowfletcher +
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mist Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Snowfletcher
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hunter's Bow I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Hunter's Bow II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Bow I
|None
|Hunter's Bow III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Hunter's Bow II
|None
|Hunter's Stoutbow I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Bow III
|None
|Hunter's Stoutbow II
|Monster Bone+ x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hunter's Stoutbow I
|None
|Hunter's Stoutbow III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone+ x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Stoutbow II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hunter's Proudbow I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hunter's Stoutbow III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hunter's Proudbow II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Hunter's Proudbow I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hunter's Bravebow I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Hunter's Proudbow II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hunter's Bravebow II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Bravebow I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hunter's Bravebow III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Hunter's Bravebow II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Iceflinger
|Crystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Hunter's Bravebow II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Alluring Evelia
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Iceflinger
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Greatbow I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Hunter's Bravebow I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Greatbow II
|Monster Solidbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Greatbow I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Glavenus Arrow I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Mammoth Greatbow I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Arrow II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Arrow I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Acidic Arrow I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Mammoth Greatbow I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Acidic Arrow II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acidic Arrow I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hazak Velos I
|Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Hunter's Proudbow I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hazak Velos II
|Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Velos I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathbow Vaal Velos
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Velos II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hydra Planula
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Hazak Velos II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Black Planula
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Namielle Whisker x5
Namielle Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Namielle
|Hydra Planula
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Bow I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone+ x3
|Diablos
|Hunter's Stoutbow I
|None
|Diablos Bow II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Bow I
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Coilbender
|Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge+ x5
Blos Medulla x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Bow II
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Galebender
|Black Spiral Horn+ x1
Black Diablos Ridge+ x2
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Coilbender
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cera Coilbender
|Xeno’’jiiva Tail x2
Black Spiral Horn+ x3
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Dragonbone Relic x2
|Diablos
|Galebender
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cera Coilbender +
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Cera Coilbender
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Cera Cyclord
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Cera Coilbender +
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blooming Arch I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Hunter's Bow II
|None
|Blooming Arch II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch I
|None
|Blooming Arch III
|Monster Bone+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch II
|None
|Datura String I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura String II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura String I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura String III
|Vaal Hazak Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura String II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Squall I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura String III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Squall II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Squall I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nightmare String I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Datura Squall I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nightmare String II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nightmare String I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blazing Bow I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Blooming Arch II
|Fire
|Blazing Bow II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Bow I
|Fire
|Anja Arch I
|Anjanath Fang+ x4
Anjanath Scale+ x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Bow II
|Fire
|Anja Arch II
|Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang+ x5
Anjanath Pelt+ x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Arch I
|Fire
|Anja Arch III
|Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone+ x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Arch II
|Fire
|Anjanath Flamebow I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Anja Arch III
|Fire
|Anjanath Flamebow II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anjanath Flamebow I
|Fire
|Fulguring Bow I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anjanath Flamebow I
|Thunder
|Fulguring Bow II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Fulguring Bow I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Pulsar Bow I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Hunter's Bow I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Bow II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Bow III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Strikebow
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Strikebow
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow +
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thundering Strikebow
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x1
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Felbow Crimson Hail
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Felbow Crimson Hail +
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Felbow Crimson Hail
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Felbow Crimson Storm
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3
Ultraplegia Sac x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Felbow Crimson Hail +
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Arrow I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Arrow II
|Monster Bone+ x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Arrow I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Arrow III
|Elder Dragon Bone x10
Brutal Bone x4
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Arrow II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldbow I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Arrow III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldbow II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldbow I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dawning Insight
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldbow I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blacksteel Bow I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Bow I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Bow
|Daora Claw+ x3
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
Daora Tail x2
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Sagittarii
|Xeno'jiiva Wing x2
Daora Horn+ x4
Daora Claw+ x4
Daora Gem x1
|Kushala Daora
|Icesteel Bow
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Kushala Daora
|Daora's Sagittarii
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Metora
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Metora +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Metora
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Cross Hunter's Bow
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Great Hunter's Bow
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Cross Hunter's Bow
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Neo Hunter's Bow
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2
|Workshop
|Great Hunter's Bow
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Insurgent's Bow
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Villainous Brace
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Insurgent's Bow
|Dragon
|Fate's Thread
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Villainous Brace
|Dragon
|Empress Arrow
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Arrow "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Arch "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Arrow "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Arch "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Arrow "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Arch "Styx"
|Lunastra Lash x1
Lunastra Shard x5
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Arrow "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender I
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender I
|Blast
|Defender III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender II
|Blast
|Defender IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender III
|Blast
|Defender V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender IV
|Blast
|Beast Thunderbow
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Beastking Thunderbow
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Beast Thunderbow
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakesight
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Patientia
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakesight
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Boltbow
|Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Hellbow
|Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Drakbow
|Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Luna Eostre is the Charge Blade you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Proto Commission Axe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Proto Commission Axe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe I
|None
|Proto Commission Axe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe II
|None
|Elite Commission Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe III
|None
|Elite Commission Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe I
|None
|Elite Commission Axe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Guardian I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Guardian II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Guardian I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Fortress I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Guardian II
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Fortress II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Fortress I
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Fortress III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Fortress II
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Usurper's Lightning
|Zinongre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Chrome Fortress I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Lightning +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Lightning
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Thundergale
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
80000 zenny
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Lightning +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Lacerator
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Guardian I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Devastation's Thorns
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Lacerator
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Devastsation
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Devastation's Thorns
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathsblade I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Elite Commission Axe I
|Fire
|Rathsblade II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rathsblade I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Axelion Blade
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rathsblade II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Halberion Blade
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Axelion Blade
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Halberion Blade +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon x4
|Rathalos
|Halberion Blade
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Azure Soulbrand
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Ratahlos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
56000 zenny
|Rathalos
|Halberion Blade +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hellsire Blade
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
80000 zenny
|Rathalos
|Azure Soulbrand
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mudslide Blade I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Proto Commission Axe II
|Water
|Mudslide Blade II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade I
|Water
|Mudslide Blade III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade II
|Water
|Jyura Depth I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Depth II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Depth I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Depth III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Depth II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deep Terrior I
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hadfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Depth III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deep Terrior II
|Monster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Jyuratodus
|Deep Terrior I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Guardian I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Deep Terrior I
|Poison
|Hidden Guardian II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing +
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Guardian I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deep Schnegel I
|Beotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Grandhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1
|Beotodus
|Jyura Depth III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deep Schnegel II
|Rimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Beotodus
|Deep Schnegel I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Everfrost Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Legiana
|Mudslide Blade II
|Ice
|Everfrost Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Legiana
|Everfrost Blade I
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gigafrost I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Everfrost Blade II
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gigafrost II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Legiana
|Gigafrost I
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gigafrost III
|Gracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Barioth
|Gigafrost II
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Weissritter
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Gigafrost III
|Ice
|Weissritter +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Weissritter
|Ice
|Elder Wolf Fang
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Harclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Weissritter +
|Ice
|Dear Lutemis
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Mudslide Blade I
|Poison
|Dear Lutemia
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Dear Lutemis
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dear Hecatel
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem
|Rathian
|Dear Lutemia
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dear Hecatelia
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Dear Hecatel
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dear Rose
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Dear Hecatelia
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dear Rosetta
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Dear Rose
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Luna Eostre
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
80000 zenny
|Rathian
|Dear Rosetta
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Strongarm I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Strongarm II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Bone Strongarm III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm II
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm III
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm II
|Blast
|Mighty Strongarm I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mighty Strongarm II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Mighty Strongarm I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wild Force I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x2
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Mighty Strongarm II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wild Force II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Wild Force I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wild Force III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Wild Force II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ice Guardian
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Wild Force II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Regal Daruq
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Ice Guardian
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Diablos Wall I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Diablos Wall II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Wall I
|Ice
|Diablos Tyrannis I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Wall II
|Ice
|Diablos Tyrannis II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem
|Diablos
|Diablos Tyrannis I
|Ice
|Diablos Tyrannis III
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Tyrannis II
|Ice
|Thanatos Force
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Tyrannis III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sulfurteinn Machmar
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Diablos Tyrannis III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Melting Grasp
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Machmar
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Jagras Strongarm I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Strongarm II
|None
|Jagras Strongarm II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm I
|None
|Jagras Strongarm III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm II
|None
|Jagras Escudo I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Escudo II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Escudo I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jagras Escudo III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Escudo II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Maw I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Escudo III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Maw II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Saber's Maw I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Scorching Demander
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Saber's Maw I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Scorching Demander +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Scorching Demander
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Bardred
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hardshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Scorching Demander +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gama Silt I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Jagras Escudo I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Silt II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Silt I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Escudo I
|Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2
|Dodogama
|Gama Silt II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Escudo II
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Dodogama
|Gama Escudo I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rex Arms I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Gama Escudo I
|Blast
|Rex Arms II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Arms I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Girros Strongarm I
|Great Girros Fang
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Strongarm I
|Paralysis
|Girros Strongarm II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Strongarm I
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Strongarm II
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Girros Nadja I
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Nadja II
|Paralysis
|Naaga Ghadab I
|Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Nadja III
|Paralysis
|Naaga Ghadab II
|Odogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Naaga Ghadab I
|Paralysis
|Dios Strongarm
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Naaga Ghadab I
|Blast
|Volatile Blade
|Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Strongarm
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hazak Aspida I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Girros Nadja II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hazak Aspida II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Aspida I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathaxe Vaal Aspida
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Aspida II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydros Kardia
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Hazak Aspida II
|Water
|Pulsar Strongarm I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Strongarm II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Strongarm III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Kaina I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x1
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Kaina II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Kaina I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Kaina III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Kaina II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Soul I
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x6
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Kaina III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Soul II
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Soul I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Viper's Venom I
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Soul I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Viper's Venom II
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Viper's Venom I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Garon Strongarm I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|None
|Garon Strongarm II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Strongarm I
|Fire
|Hate's Undying Flame
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Strongarm II
|Fire
|Odium
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Hate's Undying Flame
|Fire
|Odium +
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3
|Odogaron
|Odium
|Fire
|Animus
|Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Odogaron
|Odium +
|Fire
|Nether Candle
|Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Odium +
|Dragon
|Grudge
|Namielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Nether Candle
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cutter II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cutter III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cutter II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Blade I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cutter III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Blade II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Blade I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Inescapable Karma
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Blade I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Magda Manus
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Blast
|Avenging Magda Manus
|Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x3
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Manus
|Blast
|Magda Manus Reforged
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Drargonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Avenging Magda Manus
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blacksteel Charger I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Charger I
|Dragon
|Daora's Casca
|Daora Claw + x3
Doara Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Kushala Daora
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Thwartoise
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2
|Kushala Daora
|Daora's Casca
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Daora's Worldbearer
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem 1x
|Kushala Daora
|Daora's Thwartoise
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Xeno Ra'atz
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Ra'atz +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Ra'atz
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tyrant's Charge Blade
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Oppressor's Charge Blade
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Tyrant's Charge Blade
|Dragon
|Fate's Curtain
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Savage Deviljho
|Oppressor's Charge Blade
|Dragon
|Empress Alma
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from Scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Alma "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Brand "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Alma "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Brand "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Alma "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Brand "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x 5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1,
|Lunastra
|Empress Alma "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dante's Devil Sword
|Red Orb x2
Anjanath Gem x1
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Mane x4
|Dante
|Craftable from Scratch
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defender Shield I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from Scratch
|Blast
|Defender Shield II
|Anjanath Scale x1
1000 zenny
|Defender
|Defender Shield I
|Blast
|Defender Shield III
|Commendation x1
3000 zenny
|Defender
|Defender Shield II
|Blast
|Defender Shield IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
6000 zenny
|Defender
|Defender Shield III
|Blast
|Defender Shield V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
10,000 zenny
|Defender
|Defender Shield IV
|Blast
|Rajang Beastblade
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from Scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Rajang Beastblade Ikazuchi
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Rajang Beastblade
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakeclaw
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Maledicta
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakeclaw
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Dreamshield
|10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Hellshield
|10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Black Eagle
|Black Eagle Blueprint x2
Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x4
Nargacuga Blackfur + x4
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
|Black Eagle
|Craftable from Scratch
(Complete Every Hunter's Dream III quest)
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Black Lightning Eagle
|Black Eagle Blueprint x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Purecrystal x2
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Black Eagle
|Black Eagle
|Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Decimation as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Matched Slicers I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Matched Slicers II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Matched Slicers I
|None
|Matched Slicers III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Matched Slicers II
|None
|Dual Slicers I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Matched Slicers III
|None
|Dual Slicers II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Dual Slicers I
|None
|Dual Slicers III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Dual Slicers II
|Poison
|Chrome Slicers I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Dual Slicers III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Slicers II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1
|Ore
|Chrome Slicers I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Cross I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1,
|Ore
|Chrome Slicers II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Cross II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Cross I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Cross III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Cross II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Usurpers Fulgur
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Chrome Cross I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurpers Fulgur +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Usurpers Fulgur
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Blitz
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Usurpers Fulgur +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Gouge
|Nergigante Carpace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Slicers I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Decimation Claws
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Gouge
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Decimation
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Decimation Claws
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Luminous Daggers I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Matched Slicers III
|None
|Luminous Daggers II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Daggers I
|None
|Dual Destroyers I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Daggers II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dual Destroyers II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dual Destroyers I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dual Destroyers III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dual Destroyers II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cross Destroyers I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2,
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dual Destroyers III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cross Destroyers II
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku- Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Cross Destroyers I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hidden Tomahawk I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Cross Destroyers I
|Poison
|Hidden Tomahawk II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Tomahawk I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rookslayer Handaxes
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Dual Destroyers I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazelhawk Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Handaxes
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blazing Warhawks
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazelhawk Rookslayer
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Bombers
|Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Blazing Warhawks
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Freeze Daggers I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Lumumous Daggers I
|Ice
|Freeze Daggers II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Freeze Daggers I
|Ice
|Freeze Chain I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Freeze Daggers II
|Ice
|Freeze Chain II
|Elder Dragon x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Freeze Chain I
|Ice
|Blizzarioths
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Freeze Chain II
|Ice
|Blizzarioths +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Blizzarioths
|Ice
|Mountain Blizzarioths
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Blizzarioths +
|Ice
|Rending Beaks I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Matched Slicers II
|None
|Rending Beaks II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks I
|None
|Rending Beaks III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks II
|None
|Arcanaria I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks III
|Sleep
|Arcanaria II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Arcanaria I
|Sleep
|Arcanaria III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Arcanaria II
|Sleep
|Asefar al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2,
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Arcanaria III
|Sleep
|Asefar al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Asefar al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Rex Chain I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Asefar al-Nasr I
|Blast
|Rex Chain II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Chain I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Accursed Chain
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Rex Chain I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Twin Flames
|Rathalos Shard x4
Rathian Shard x4
Rath Wingtalon + x3
Conflagrant Sac x4
|Rathalos
|Asefar al-Nasr I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Lovers
|Azure Rathalos Shard x4
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Azure Rathalos Lash x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathalos
|Twin Flames
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Strife
|Silver Rathalos Shard x4
Gold Rathian Shard x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x2
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Lovers
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sworn Rapiers
|Rending Beaks I + x1
Dragonite Ore x3
Machalite Ore x5
Earth Crystal x6
Lightcrystal x1
|Ore
|Rending Beaks I
|Water
|Sworn Rapiers +
|Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Coral Crystal x8
Commendation x2
|Ore
|Sworn Rapiers
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Holy Sabers
|High Commendation x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
Wyvern Gem x2
Novacrystal x2
|Ore
|Sworn Rapiers +
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Guild Knight Sabers
|Banbaro Great Horn x2
Eltalite Ore x8
Spiritvein Crystal x6
Gracium x4
|Ore
|Holy Sabers
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Master Sabers
|Obsidian Icetalon x3
Meldspar Ore x6
Bathycite Ore x4
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Guild Knight Sabers
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Holy Guild Sabers
|Conqueror's Seal x3
Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Pure Dragon Blood x4
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|BanOre
|Master Sabers
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Bone Hatchets I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Hatchets II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets I
|None
|Bone Hatchets III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets II
|None
|Wild Hatchets I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets III
|None
|Wild Hatchets II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wild Hatchets III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Strong Hatchets I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Strong Hatchets II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Strong Hatchets I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hulking Choppers I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Strong Hatchets II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hulking Choppers II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Hulking Choppers I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hulking Choppers III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Hulking Choppers II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icefeather
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Hulking Choppers II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Untouched Hel
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icefeather
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blazing Hatchets I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Hatchets III
|Fire
|Blazing Hatchets II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hatchets I
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hatchets II
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone II
|Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Cyclone I
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone III
|Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Cyclone II
|Fire
|Anja Twinrippers I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Anja Cyclone III
|Fire
|Anja Twinrippers II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Twinrippers I
|Fire
|Fulguring Tornado I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anja Twinrippers I
|Thunder
|Fulguring Tornado II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Fulguring Tornado I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Hatchets I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Blazing Hatchets I
|None
|Diablos Hatchets II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Hatchets I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diablos Clubs I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Hatchets II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diablos Clubs II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Clubs I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diablos Clubs III
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos Clubs II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thanatos Mauls
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos Clubs III
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sulfurteinn Ortho
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Diablos Clubs III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Stripping Shears
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Ortho
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Direbones I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Diablos Clubs II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Direbones II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Direbones I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Madness Pangas I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Hatchets II
|Water
|Madness Pangas II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas I
|Water
|Madness Pangas III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas II
|Water
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Scale + x5
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Hatchets II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Hatchets III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Hatchets II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Keenblades I
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Hatchets III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jyura Keenblades II
|Monster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Keenblades I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Raven Tessen
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Jyura Keenblades I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wolf Tessen
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Raven Tessen
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Beo Hatchets I
|Beotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1
|Beotodus
|Jyura Hatchets III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Hatchets II
|Rimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Beotodus
|Beo Hatchets I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lava Cyclone I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lava Cyclone II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Cyclone I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Shattering Flames I
|Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2
|Lavasioth
|Lava Cyclone II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Shattering Flames II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
|Lavasioth
|Shattering Flames I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Smouldering Cities
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Shattering Flames I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Smouldering Cities +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Smouldering Cities
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Smouldering Kingdoms
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Smouldering Cities +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Taurus Pangas I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Jyura Hatchets I
|None
|Taurus Pangas II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Pangas I
|None
|Dark Ripper I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Pangas II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dark Ripper II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Ripper I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dark Ripper III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Ripper II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Abyss Eaters I
|Hornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Dark Ripper III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Abyss Eaters II
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Hornetaur
|Abyss Eaters I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Brachydios Blasters I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Abyss Eaters I
|Blast
|Brachydios Blasters II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Brachydios Blasters I
|Blast
|Pulsar Hatchets I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Hatchets II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Hatchets III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Claws I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Claws II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Claws I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Claws III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Claws II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Greathawks I
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Claws III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Greathawks II
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Greathawks I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Viperclaws I
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Greathawks I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Viperclaws II
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Crimson Viperclaws I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Garon Hatchets I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|None
|Garon Hatchets II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Hatchets I
|Fire
|Blood-drinker Chainblade
|Odogaron Claw+ x4
Odogaron Scale+ x8
Odogaron Fang+ x3
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Hatchets II
|Fire
|Sin
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Blood-drinker Chainblade
|Fire
|Sin +
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3
|Odogaron
|Sin
|Fire
|Crime
|Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Odogaron
|Sin +
|Fire
|Nether Chainblades
|Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Ebony Ododgaron
|Sin +
|Dragon
|Death Row
|Namielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Ebony Ododgaron
|Nether Chainblades
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Twinblades II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Dragon
|Enduring Schism
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Twinblades II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Enduring Sacrifice
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Enduring Schism
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Enduring Surrender
| Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Enduring Sacrifice
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Boundless Farsight
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Enduring Sacrifice
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kirin Bolts
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Thunder
|Kirin Bolts +
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Kirin Bolts
|Thunder
|Monarch
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Kirin Bolts +
|Thunder
|Wunderkirins
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Monarch
|Thunder
|Magda Ungulae I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Ungulae II
|Firecell Stone x
3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Ungulae I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magdaros Volcancross
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Ungulae II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blacksteel Twins I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Twins I
|Dragon
|Twin Nails
|Daora Claw + x2
Firecell Stone x2
Teostra Claw + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Ice & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire and Ice
|Daora Horn + x3
Teostra Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Claw x2
Novacrystal x2
|Blacksteel
|Twin Nails
|Ice & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blizzard and Blaze
|Daora Hardclaw x3
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x3
Purecrystal x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Fire and Ice
|Ice & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Raqs
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Raqs +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jivva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Raqs
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Wrath & Rancor
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch.
|Dragon
|Wrathful Predation
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Wrath & Rancor
|Dragon
|Consummate Pair
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Wrathful Predation
|Dragon
|Empress Daggers
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from Scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Daggers "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Fangs "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Daggers "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Fangs "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Daggers "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Fangs "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Daggers "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defender Chainsaws I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from Scratch
|Blast
|Defender Chainsaws II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Chainsaws I
|Blast
|Defender Chainsaws III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Chainsaws II
|Blast
|Defender Chainsaws IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Chainsaws III
|Blast
|Defender Chainsaws V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Chainsaws IV
|Blast
|Downy Crake Brooms
|Downy Crake Ticket x1
Paolumu Pelt x3
Sturdy Bone x5
Sleep Sac x2
|Workshop
|Craftable from Scratch
|Sleep
|Downy Crake Love
|Downy Crake Ticket x2
Paolumu Pelt + x3
Coma Sac x2
High Commendation x1,
|Workshop
|Downy Crake Brooms
|Sleep
|Downy Paradise
|Research Commission Ticket + x2
Paolumu Thickfur x1
Torpor Sac x4
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Workshop
|Downy Crake Love
|Sleep
|Suzuka Takamaru
|Rajang Hardhorn x1, Rajang Hardclaw x1, Rajang Hardfang x2, Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from Scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Suzuka Otakemaru
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3, Rajang Hardhorn x3, Rajang Hardfang x7, Gold Rajang Pelt + x
|Rajang
|Suzuka Takamaru
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Drakespirit Hellclaws
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Bloodclaws
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Drakespirit Hellclaws
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Bindclaws
|10000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Complete Safi'jiiva quest
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Atrocity as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Buster Sword I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Buster Sword II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Buster Sword I
|None
|Buster Sword III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Buster Sword II
|None
|Buster Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Buster Sword III
|None
|Buster Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Buster Blade I
|None
|Buster Blade III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Buster Blade II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Razor I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Buster Blade III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Razor II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Razor I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Deathscythe I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Razor II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Deathscythe II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Deathscythe I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Deathscythe III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Deathscythe II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nergal Judicator
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Buster Blade III
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Purgation's Atrocity
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Judicator
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Atrocity
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Purgation's Atrocity
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Buster Sword III
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade I
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Punisher II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Punisher III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Punisher IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Zinogre
|Lightning Punisher III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Severing Bolt I
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Lightning Punisher IV
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Severing Bolt II
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Severing Bolt I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Freeze Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Thunder Blade I
|Ice
|Freeze Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Freeze Blade I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Frost Blaze I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Freeze Blade II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Frost Blaze II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Frost Blaze I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Frost Blaze III
|Gracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Ice
|Frost Blaze II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icicle Fang
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Frost Blaze III
|Ice
|Icicle Fang +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Icicle Fang
|Ice
|Paladire
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Icicle Fang +
|Ice
|Jagras Blade I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Buster Sword II
|None
|Jagras Blade II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade I
|None
|Jagras Blade III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade II
|None
|Jagras Hacker I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade III
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Hacker II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Hacker I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jagras Hacker III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Hacker II
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jagras Deathclaw I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Hacker III
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jagras Deathclaw II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Deathclaw I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mammoth Greataxe I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Jagras Deathclaw I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Greataxe II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Greataxe I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Girros Blade I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Blade I
|Paralysis
|Girros Blade II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Blade I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Kiss I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Blade II
|Paralysis
|Malady's Kiss II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady's Kiss I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Kiss III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Malady's Kiss II
|Paralysis
|Naaga Guillotine I
|Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2
|Great Girros
|Malady's Kiss III
|Paralysis
|Naaga Guillotine II
|Odogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Naaga Guillotine I
|Paralysis
|Hidden Blade I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Naaga Guillotine I
|Poison
|Hidden Blade II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Blade I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lava Blaze I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Malady's Kiss I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lava Blaze II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Blaze I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pyre Cleaver I
|Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2
|Lavasioth
|Lava Blaze II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pyre Cleaver II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
|Lavasioth
|Pyre Cleaver I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glavenus Blaze I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Lava Blaze II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Blaze II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Blaze I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blooming Blade I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buster Sword II
|Poison
|Blooming Blade II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade I
|Poison
|Blooming Blade III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade II
|Poison
|Datura Blaze I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x1
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade III
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blaze II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaze I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blaze III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaze II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Hellspine I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaze III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Hellspine II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surpike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Hellspine I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nyx Razor I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Datura Hellspine I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Razor II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Razor I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flame Blade I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Blooming Blade I
|Fire
|Flame Blade II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Blade I
|Fire
|Red Wing
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Blade II
|Fire
|Blue Wing
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathalos
|Red Wing
|Fire
|Rathalos Glinsword
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Wing
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathalos Glinsword +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Glinsword
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathflame Glinsword
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Glinsword +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathalos Gleamsword
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Rathflame Glinsword
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bone Blade I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Blade II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Blade I
|None
|Bone Blade III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Blade II
|None
|Bone Slasher I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Blade III
|None
|Bone Slasher II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Slasher I
|None
|Bone Slasher III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Slasher II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Giant Jawblade I
|Brutal Bone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
Monster Hardbone x4
|Bone
|Bone Slasher III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Giant Jawblade II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Giant Jawblade I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ogre's Jaw I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Giant Jawblade I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ogre's Jaw II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Ogre's Jaw I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ogre's Jaw III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Ogre's Jaw II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icewing
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Ogre's Jaw II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Winged Seraphyd
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icewing
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tiger Jawblade
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Ogre's Jaw I
|Blast
|Tiger Jawblade +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Tiger Jawblade
|Blast
|Tiger Great Sword
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Tiger Jawblade +
|Blast
|Accursed Blade
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Tiger Jawblade
|Sleep
|Wildbite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Accursed Blade
|Sleep
|Hazak Kys
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Giant Jawblade I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Leviathan's Fury
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Kys
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Monstrous Madness
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Leviathan's Fury
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Don Monstro
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5
Vaal Hazak Flail x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Monstrous Madness
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flammenzahn
|Anjanath Fang x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x2
|Anjanath
|Bone Blade III
|Fire
|Flammenzahn +
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Flammenzahn
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenzahn
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Flammenzahn +
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenzahn +
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenzahn
|Fire
|Lohenzahn
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenzahn +
|Fire
|Donnerzahn
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solid Bone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenzahn +
|Thunder
|Donnerzahn +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerzahn
|Thunder
|Fulguration's Edge
|Kirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerzahn +
|Thunder
|Aqua Slasher I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Blade II
|Water
|Aqua Slasher II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher I
|Water
|Aqua Slasher III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher II
|Water
|Water Golem I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Golem II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Golem I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Golem III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Golem II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Golem IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Golem III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Laguna Golem I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2,
|Water
|Water Golem IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Golem II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Laguna Golem I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Slasher I
|Beotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1
|Beotodus
|Watrer Golem III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Slasher II
|Rimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Beotodus
|Beo Slasher I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Carapace Buster I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Blade II
|None
|Carapace Buster II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster I
|None
|Carapace Buster III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster II
|None
|Barroth Shredder I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Shredder II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Shredder I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Shredder III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Shredder II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Greatedge I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Shredder III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Barroth Greatedge II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Greatedge I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Acid Shredder I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Barroth Greatedge I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Acid Shredder II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Shredder I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Spiked Blade I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Carapace Buster I
|Sleep
|Spiked Blade II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Blade I
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Blade II
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Slab I
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Slab II
|Sleep
|Radobaan Grindblade I
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Slab III
|Sleep
|Radobaan Grindblade II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Grindblade I
|Sleep
|Dios Blade
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Radobaan Grindblade I
|Blast
|Brach Attack
|Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Blade
|Blast
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cleaver II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cleaver III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cleaver II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Sword I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cleaver III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Sword II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Sword I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Immovable Dharma
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonbone Cleaver III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thundersword
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Thunder
|Kirin Thundersword
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thundersword
|Thunder
|King Thundersword
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiia Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Kirin Thundersword
|Thunder
|Emperor Thundersword
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|King Thundersword
|Thunder
|Magda Potestas I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Potestas II
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Potestas I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magdaros Volcanblade
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Potestas II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blacksteel Chopper I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Chopper I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Edge
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Decimator
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Edge
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Tughril Beg
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Decimator
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Maliq
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Maliq +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Maliq
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Wyvern Jawblade
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x1
Barroth Coin x4
Novacrystal
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Great Wyvern Jawblade
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Wyvern Jawblade
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ultra Wyvern Jawblade
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2
|Workshop
|Great Wyvern Jawblade
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Berserker Sword
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Anguish
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Berserker Sword
|Dragon
|Consummate Blade
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Anguish
|Dragon
|Wyvern Ignition "Steel"
|Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x2
Dragonite Ore x7
Paolumu Webbing x2
Rathalos Marrow x2
|Wyvern
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Wyvern Ignition "Impact"
|Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x3
Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Wyvern
|Wyvern Ignition "Steel"
|Fire
|Empress Galea
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Galea "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Edge "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Lunastra Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Galea "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Edge "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Galea "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Edge "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Galea "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Great Sword I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Great Sword I
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Great Sword I
|Blast
|Defender Great Sword I
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Great Sword II
|Blast
|Defender Great Sword I
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Great Sword III
|Blast
|Defender Great Sword V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Great Sword IV
|Blast
|Frozen Speartuna
|Freezer Ticket x1
Monster Toughbone x3
Cryo Sac x3
Gracium x2
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Freezer Speartuna
|Freezer Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x5
Cryo Sac x4
Pure Crystal x1
|Workshop
|Frozen Speartuna
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Xiphias Gladius
|Freezer Ticket x2
Monster Solidbone x6
Cryo Sac x5
Conqueror's Seal x2
|Workshop
|Freezer Speartuna
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Demon Rod
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Great Demon Rod
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Demon Rod
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Infernal Executioner
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Infernal Executioner +
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Infernal Executioner
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Aquasplitter
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Queen’s Panoply is the Gunlance you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Gunlance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Gunlance II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance I
|None
|Iron Gunlance III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance II
|None
|Steel Gunlance I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance III
|None
|Steel Gunlance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance I
|None
|Steel Gunlance III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Gunlance II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Halberd I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Gunlance II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Halberd II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Halberd I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Halberd III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite One x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Halberd II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blackwing Gunlance I
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Chrome Halberd II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blackwing Gunlance II
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Blackwing Gunlance I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Nergal Ram
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Eradication Flame
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Ram
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ruinous Eradication (Gunlance)
|Annihilating Greathorn x3, Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Eradication Flame
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Iron Gunlance II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Striker
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Striker +
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Striker
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mythic Kadachi Striker
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Todi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Striker +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mythic Kadachi Striker +
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Todi-Kadachi
|Mythic Kadachi Striker
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thundering Striker
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Mythic Kadachi Striker +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Ember
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1
|Viper Todi-Kadachi
|Mythic Kadachi Striker
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Ember +
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Viper Todi-Kadachi
|Crimson Ember
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Hornet
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3
Ultraplegia Sac x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Viper Todi-Kadachi
|Crimson Ember +
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rath Gunlance I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x2
|Rathalos
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Fire
|Rath Gunlance II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rath Gunlance I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Red Rook
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rath Gunlance II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Rook
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Red Rook
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Chariot
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Rook
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Chariot +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4
|Rathalos
|Blue Chariot
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soul Chariot
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Blue Chariot +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chariot Gun
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Soul Chariot
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Princess Panoply
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Poison
|Princess Panoply +
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Princess Panoply
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rose Burst
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Princess Panoply +
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Burst
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Rose Burst
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Burst +
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Royal Burst
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Highness's Fury
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Royal Burst +
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Queen's Panoply
|Gold Rathian Surprise x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Highness's Fury
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Madness Gunlance I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Iron Gunlance II
|Water
|Madness Gunlance II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance I
|Water
|Madness Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance II
|Water
|Jyura Buster I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance III
|Water
|Jyura Buster II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Buster I
|Water
|Jyura Buster III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Buster II
|Water
|Jyura Demolisher I
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Buster III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Demolisher II
|Monster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Demolisher I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Twinfang
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Jyura Demolisher I
|Ice
|Twinfang +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Twinfang
|Ice
|Ambermarch
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Handfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Twinfang +
|Ice
|Glacial Gunlance I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Madness Gunlance II
|Ice
|Glacial Gunlance II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Gunlance I
|Ice
|Legiana Cannon I
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Gunlance II
|Ice
|Legiana Cannon II
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Legiana Cannon I
|Ice
|Legiana Cannon III
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legiana Cannon II
|Ice
|Hoarcry Cannon
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legiana Cannon III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Cannon I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1,
|Nargacuga
|Legiana Cannon II
|Poison
|Hidden Cannon II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Cannon I
|Poison
|Bone Gunlance I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Gunlance II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance I
|None
|Bone Gunlance III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Bone Cannon I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance III
|None
|Bone Cannon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Cannon I
|None
|Bone Cannon III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Cannon II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Great Bone Gunlance I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Bone Cannon III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Great Bone Gunlance II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Great Bone Gunlance I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dragonpike Quake I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Great Bone Gunlance II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dragonpike Quake II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Dragonpike Quake I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dragonpike Quake III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Dragonpike Quake II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Eisritter
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Dragonpike Quake I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Vorpal Icefort
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Eisritter
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Bazel Buster I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Bone Cannon III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Buster II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Buster I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazelpride
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Buster II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Gunlance I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Jagras Gunlance II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance I
|None
|Jagras Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance II
|None
|Glutton Gunlance I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glutton Gunlance II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Glutton Gunlance I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glutton Gunlance III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Glutton Gunlance II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glutton's Fang I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Glutton Gunlance III
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Glutton's Fang II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Glutton's Fang I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Tiger Blast
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Glutton's Fang I
|Blast
|Tiger Blast +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Tiger Blast
|Blast
|Tigrex Gunlance
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Tiger Blast +
|Blast
|Accursed Blast
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Tiger Blast
|Sleep
|Flamebite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Accursed Blast
|Sleep
|Girros Gunlance I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Girros Gunlance II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Gunlance II
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Deathfang Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Paralysis
|Nightveil Gunlance I
|Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2
|Great Girros
|Deathfang Gunlance III
|Paralysis
|Nightveil Gunlance II
|Odogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Nightveil Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Glavenus Buster I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Nightveil Gunlance I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Buster II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Buster I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hazak Spysa I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hazak Spysa II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Spysa I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathlance Vaal Spysa
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Spysa II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Acid Buster I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Hazak Spysa II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Acid Buster II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Buster I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Carapace Cannon I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Carapace Cannon II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon I
|None
|Carapace Cannon III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon II
|None
|Barroth Blaster I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Blaster II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Blaster I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Blaster III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Blaster II
|Paralysis
|Barroth Bluff I
|Barroth Harclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Blaster III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot LV2
|Barroth Bluff II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Bluff I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot LV2
|Brachydios Buster I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Barroth Bluff I
|Blast
|Brachydios Buster II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Brachydios Buster I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mammoth Gunlance I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Barroth Blaster III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Gunlance II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Gunlance I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Usurper's Roar
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Mammoth Gunlance I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Roar +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skyemerald x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Roar
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Phlogiston
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Roar
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blazing Gunlance I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Cannon I
|Fire
|Blazing Gunlance II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Gunlance I
|Fire
|Anja Cannon I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Gunlance II
|Fire
|Anja Cannon II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Cannon I
|Fire
|Anja Cannon III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Cannon II
|Fire
|Anjanath Flamelance I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Anja Cannon III
|Fire
|Anjanath Flamelance II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anjanath Flamelance I
|Fire
|Ending Fulgur I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anjanath Flamelance I
|Thunder
|Ending Fulgur II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Ending Fulgur I
|Thunder
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Gunlance II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Gunlance III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Gunlance II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragonseal Gunlance I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Gunlance II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragonseal Gunlance II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Gunlance I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Broken Silence
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishavalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Gunlance I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Lahat
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Blast
|Earthshaker Magda Lahat
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Lahat
|Blast
|Magda Lahat Reforged
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Earthshaker Magda Lahat
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydra Ephyra
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Earthshaker Magda Lahat
|Water
|Black Ephyra
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Namielle
|Hydra Ephyra
|Water
|Blacksteel Gunlance I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Gunlance II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Gunlance I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Gunlance
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Gunlance II
|Ice
|Daora's Brigia
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Gunlance
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Daora's Tempest
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Brigia
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Hemta
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Thundersword
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Hemta +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Hemta
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Ravenous Gunlance
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Insatiable Gunlance
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Ravenous Gunlance
|Dragon
|Consummate Gunlance
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Insatiable Gunlance
|Dragon
|Empress Howl
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Empress Howl "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Talon "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Howl "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Talon "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl "Ruin"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Howl "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Talon "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Howl "Styx"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Defender Gunlance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Gunlance II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Gunlance I
|Blast
|Defender Gunlance III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Gunlance II
|Blast
|Defender Gunlance IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Gunlance III
|Blast
|Defender Gunlance V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Gunlance IV
|Blast
|Demon Gunlance
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Great Demon Gunlance
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rakang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Demon Gunlance
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakeblood
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Avartitia
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakeblood
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Obliteration as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Hammer I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Hammer II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Hammer I
|None
|Iron Hammer III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Hammer II
|None
|Iron Demon I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Hammer III
|None
|Iron Demon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Demon I
|None
|Iron Demon III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Demon II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Archdemon I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Demon III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Archdemon II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Archdemon I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kurogane I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Iron Archdemon II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kurogane II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Kurogane I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kurogane III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Kurogane II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Red Bludgeon
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon +x1
|Rathalos
|Kurogane I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Huracan Hammer
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Red Bludgeon
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Leonid Starcrusher
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Huracan Hammer
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Crusher
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Archdemon I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Obliteration's Footfall
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Crusher
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Obliteration
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Obliteration's Footfall
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Frozen Core
|Legiana Scale x3
Frost Sac x4
Coral Crystal x4
Lightcrystal x3
|Legiana
|Iron Demon I
|Ice
|Frozen Core +
|Legiana Scale x3
Freezer Sac x4
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Novacrystal x3
|Legiana
|Frozen Core
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Cocytus
|Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x4
Daora Claw + x3
Novacrystal x6
|Legiana
|Frozen Core +
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cocytus +
|Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Gracium x4
|Legiana
|Cocytus
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Pykrete Punisher
|Conqueror's Seal x1
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Purecrystal x1
|Legiana
|Cocytus +
|IcIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Aqua Hammer I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Hammer II
|Water
|Aqua Hammer II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Hammer I
|Water
|Aqua Hammer III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystakl x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Hammer II
|Water
|Water Basher I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
Gajau Scale x5
|Water
|Aqua Hammer III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Basher II
|Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Water Basher I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Basher III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Basher II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Basher IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Basher III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Aqua Flora
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3, Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2, Flood Sac x2, Bathycite Ore x2
|Water
|Water Basher IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aqua Flora +
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1, Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Aqua Flora
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aqua Florescence
|Nameille Hardclaw x4, Pure Dragon Blood x5, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2, Purecrystal x1
|Water
|Aqua Flora +
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glacial Bash I
|Barioth Hardclaw x3, Barioth Cortex x4, Cryo Sac x4, Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Water Basher IV
|Ice
|Glacial Bash II
|Obsidian Icetalon x2, Amber Hardfang x3, Barioth Greatspike x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Glacial Bash I
|Ice
|Girros Hammer I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Aqua Hammer I
|Paralysis
|Girros Hammer II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Hammer I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Fist I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Hammer II
|Paralysis
|Malady's Fist II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady's Fist I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Fist III
|Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Malady's Fist II
|Paralysis
|Naaga Matraca I
|Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2
|Great Girros
|Malady's Fist III
|Paralysis
|Naaga Matraca II
|Odogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Naaga Matraca I
|Paralysis
|Nyx Hammer I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Naaga Matraca I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Hammer II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Hammer I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blooming Hammer I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Hammer II
|Poison
|Blooming Hammer II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer I
|Poison
|Blooming Hammer III
|Monster Bone + x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer II
|Poison
|Buon Fiore
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer III
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Buona Flora
|Vaal Hazak Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buon Fiore
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Buona Flora +
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buona Flora
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Buona Florenscenza
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buona Flora +
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hidden Breaker
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Buona Flora +
|Poison
|Hidden Breaker +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x1
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Breaker
|Poison
|Night Eternal
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Breaker +
|Poison
|Thunder Hammer I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Blooming Hammer I
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer I
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer II
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash II
|Fucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash I
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash II
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash IV
|Fucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x 4
Thunder Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Thunder
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash IV
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Thunder +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Thunder
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Crackle
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Thunder +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Bludgeon I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Bludgeon II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon I
|None
|Bone Bludgeon III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Grandrock I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Grandrock II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earth Ender I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Grandrock II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earth Ender II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Earth Ender I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Earth Ender III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Earth Ender II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Iceshaker
|Crystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Earth Ender II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Victorius Northlein
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Iceshaker
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Vlafos
|Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Decreased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Grandrock I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pandemonium's Root
|Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Vlafos
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pandemonium's Wrath
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Pandemonium's Root
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pandemonium Unleashed
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Pandemonium's Wrath
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Spike I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Bludgeon III
|Sleep
|Bone Spike II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Bone Spike I
|Sleep
|Baan Strike I
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Bone Spike II
|Sleep
|Baan Strike II
|Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Scale + x8
Coma Sac x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Strike I
|Sleep
|Baan Strike III
|Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Coma Sac x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Strike II
|Sleep
|Baan Gavel I
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Radobaan
|Baan Strike III
|Sleep
|Baan Gavel II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5
|Radobaan
|Baan Gavel I
|Sleep
|Stripped Striker
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Baan Gavel I
|Blast
|Stripped Striker +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Stripped Striker
|Blast
|Tigrex Hammer
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Stripped Striker +
|Blast
|Brazenbreak I
|Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Uragaan
|Baan Strike I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Brazenbreak II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Uragaan
|Brazenbreak I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Uragaan Hammer I
|Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspear Ore x2
|Uragaan
|Brazenbreak II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Uragaan Hammer II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Scute + x2
Uragaan Pallium x1
|Uragaan
|Uragaan Hammer I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Scorching Isshata
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Uragaan Hammer I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Scorching Isshata +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Scorching Isshata
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Uruga
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Scorching Isshata +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kulu Beak I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Kulu Beak II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak I
|None
|Kulu Beak III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak II
|None
|Crushing Beak I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak III
|Sleep
|Crushing Beak II
|Odogaron Claw + x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Brutal Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Crushing Beak I
|Sleep
|Crushing Beak III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Crushing Beak II
|Sleep
|Makhlab al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Crushing Beak III
|Sleep
|Makhlab al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Makhlab al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Mammoth Hoof I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Tough Bone x3
|Banbaro
|Makhlab al-Nasr I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Hoof II
|Monster Solidbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Hoof I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blackwing Deathblow I
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Mammoth Hoof I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blackwing Deathblow II
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Blackwing Deathblow I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Diablos Sledge I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Kulu Beak II
|None
|Diablos Sledge II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Sledge I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Shatterer I
|Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Blos Medulla x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Sledge II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diablos Shatterer II
|Nergigante Horn + x3
Black Spiral Horn x3
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Shatterer I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diablos Shatterer III
|Twitsted Stouthorn x3, Diablos Cortex x6, Diablos Chine x5, Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Shatterer II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Chaos Shatterer
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3, Black Diablos Cortex x3, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Shatterer III
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sulfurteinn Alcan
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1, Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Diablos Shatterer III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Grinding Mallet
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2, Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Alcan
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Carapace Sledge I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Carapace Sledge II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge I
|None
|Carapace Sledge III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge II
|None
|Barroth Breaker I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Breaker II
|Diablos Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Barroth Carapace x3
Gastrodon Carapace x5
|Anjanath
|Barroth Breaker I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Breaker III
|Nergigante Horn + x1
Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Barroth Breaker II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Crusher I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Anjanath
|Barroth Breaker III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Barroth Crusher II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Anjanath
|Barroth Crusher I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dios Tailhammer
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspear Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Barroth Crusher I
|Blast
|Brachy Tailhammer
|Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Tailhammer
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blazing Hammer I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Sledge I
|Fire
|Blazing Hammer II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hammer I
|Fire
|Anja Striker I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hammer II
|Fire
|Anja Striker II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Striker I
|Fire
|Anja Striker III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Striker II
|Fire
|Anja Fiercemaul I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3,
|Anjanath
|Anja Striker III
|Fire
|Anja Fiercemaul II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Fiercemaul I
|Fire
|Grinding Fulgur I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anja Fiercemaul I
|Thunder
|Grinding Fulgur II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Grinding Fulgur I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Basher II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Basher III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Basher II
|Dragon
|Dragonseal Basher I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Basher III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Basher I
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solid Bone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Basher I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dawning Tranquility
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Basher I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Magda Floga
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ragefire Magda Floga
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Floga
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Floga Reforged
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Ragefire Magda Floga
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blacksteel Hammer I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Hammer I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Hammer
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Ice
|Daora's Colossus
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Hammer
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Hyperborea
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Colossus
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Maph'agarna
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Maph'agarna +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Maph'agarna
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Jail Hammer
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Tzitzi Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Paralysis
|Binder Mace
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x 2
|Workshop
|Jail Hammer
|Paralysis
|Binding Coffin
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2,
|Workshop
|Binder Mace
|Paralysis
|Devil's Due
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Devil's Crush
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Devil's Due
|Dragon
|Consummate Hammer
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Devil's Crush
|Dragon
|Empress Mace
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Mace "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Heel "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Mace "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Heel "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Mace "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Heel "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Mace "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Warhammer I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Warhammer II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhammer I
|Blast
|Defender Warhammer III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhammer II
|Blast
|Defender Warhammer IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhammer III
|Blast
|Defender Warhammer V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhammer IV
|Blast
|Mane Malice
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mane Malice Rajang
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Mane Malice
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakemaw
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Industria
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakemaw
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapon
If you’re looking for a good option, currently the best weapon in this class is easily the Loyal Thunder. You’ll need to set three Shield Mods and an Ironside Charm, but you’ll become a bit of a tank with the defence boosts gained from these. Also add in a Recoil Mod and a Close-Range Mod to gain faster attack speed and damage. Finally, put in Spread Ammo 3 and just let her rip through monster’s hides.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Jewel Slots
|Iron Assault I
|Iron Ore
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Assault II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Assault I
|None
|Iron Assault III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Assault II
|None
|Steel Assault I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Assault III
|None
|Steel Assault II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Assault I
|None
|Steel Assault III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Assault II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Assault I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Assault III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Assault II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Assault I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fatal Assault I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Assault II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fatal Assault II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Fatal Assault I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fatal Assault III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Elitalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Fatal Assault II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Icicle Assault I
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Fatal Assault I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Icicle Assault II
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Icicle Assault I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nergal Roar
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Assault I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Destruction's Fusillade
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Roar
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Destruction
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Destruction's Fusillade
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aqua Assault I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Assault II
|None
|Aqua Assault II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault I
|None
|Aqua Assault III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault II
|None
|Water Cannon I
|Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Cannon II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Cannon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Cannon III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Cannon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Cannon IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Cannon III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nightmare Cannon I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Water
|Water Cannon IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nightmare Cannon II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Nightmare Cannon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hidden Gambit
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Water Cannon IV
|None
|Hidden Gambit +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Gambit
|None
|Baleful Night
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Gambit +
|None
|Luminous Assault I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Aqua Assault
|None
|Luminous Assault II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Assault I
|None
|Arma Destroyer I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Assault II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Arma Destroyer II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Arma Destroyer I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Arma Destroyer III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Arma Destroyer II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deadeye Destroyer I
|Tztzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tziyzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2,
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Arma Destroyer III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Deadeye Destroyer II
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Deadeye Destroyer I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mightning
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Deadeye Destroyer I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mightning +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Mightning
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Loyal Thunder
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardbone x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Mightning +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Shattercryst
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Luminous Assault I
|None
|Shattercryst +
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Shattercryst
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Legia Shattercryst
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Shattercryst +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Legia Shattercryst +
|Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Shattercryst
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hoarcry Shattercryst
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legia Shattercryst +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Franz Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Shattercryst
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Assault I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Chain Assault II
|None
|Jagras Assault II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault I
|None
|Jagras Assault III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault II
|None
|Jagras Cannon I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Cannon II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Cannon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gluttonous Fangcannon
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Cannon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gluttonous Fangcannon +
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Gluttonous Fangcannon
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gluttonous Direcannon
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Gluttonous Fangcannon +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Tigrex Howl
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Gluttonous Fangcannon +
|None
|Tigrex Howl +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Tigrex Howl
|None
|Accursed Bellow
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Tigrex
|Tigrex Howl +
|None
|Blazing Assault I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Jagras Assault I
|None
|Blazing Assault II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Assault I
|None
|Flammenkanone
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Assault II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gnashing Flammenkanone
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Flammenkanone
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gnashing Flammenkanone +
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenkanone
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Donnerkanone
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenkanone +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Donnerkanone +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerkanone
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fulguration's Roar
|Kirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle 1x
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerkanone +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bone Shooter I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|None
|Bone Shooter II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|None
|Bone Shooter III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|None
|Heavy Shooter I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|None
|Heavy Shooter II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|None
|Heavy Shooter III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Power Shooter I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hazak Vlafos
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Power Shooter II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cartilage Blaster I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Power Shooter II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cartilage Blaster II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Cartilage Blaster I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Cartilage Blaster III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Cartilage Blaster II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Iceroar
|Crystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Cartilage Blaster II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Righteous Varka
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Iceroar
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Diablos Shooter I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Heavy Shooter I
|None
|Diablos Shooter II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Shooter I
|None
|Dual Threat
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Shooter II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nero's Blazooka
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Dual Threat
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Griffin Blazooka
|Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Dragonbone Relic x2
|Diablos
|Nero's Blazooka
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Griffin Blazooka +
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Griffin Blazooka
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hornking Blazooka
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Griffin Blazooka +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blooming Shooter I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Blooming Shooter II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter I
|None
|Blooming Shooter III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter II
|None
|Datura Blaster I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter III
|None
|Datura Blaster II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaster I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blaster III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaster II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blaster IV
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaster III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Blaster I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaster IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Blaster II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Laguna Blaster I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Spiked Shooter I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Spiked Shooter II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Shooter I
|None
|Baan Roar I
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Shooter II
|None
|Baan Roar II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Roar I
|None
|Baan Roar III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Roar II
|None
|Baan Bazooka I
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Radobaan
|Baan Roar III
|None
|Baan Bazooka II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5
|Radobaan
|Baan Bazooka I
|None
|Dios Cannon
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Baan Bazooka I
|None
|Atom Cannon
|Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Cannon
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gama Cannon I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Baan Roar I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gama Cannon II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Cannon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gama Turret I
|Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2
|Dodogama
|Gama Cannon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gama Turret II
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Dodogama
|Gama Turret I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Burning Igna
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Gama Turret I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sulfurteinn Gyrad
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Glavenus
|Burning Igna
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Guttering Gasp
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Gyrad
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Pulsar Shooter I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Pulsar Shooter II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter I
|None
|Pulsar Shooter III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter II
|None
|Kadachi Lion I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Lion II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Lion III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Lion IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Kadachi Lion I
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Kadachi Lion II
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Crimson Kadachi Lion I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Dragonbone Cannon II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|None
|Dragonbone Cannon III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cannon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Cannon I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cannon III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Cannon II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Cannon I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Solemn Reflection
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Cannon I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quickcaster
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|None
|Quickcaster +
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Quickcaster
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Quickquiver
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Quickcaster +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Shining Quiver
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Quickquiver
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Magda Gemitus I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Gemitus II
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Gemitus I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Gemitus Vulcan
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Gemitus II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydros Laimos
|Namielle Hardclaw x4, Namielle Finehide x5, Namielle Whisker x2, Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Magda Gemitus II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blacksteel Cannon I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Cannon I
|None
|Teostra's Artillery
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|None
|Teostra's Flames
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Artillery
|None
|Teostra's Firestorm
|Teostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Flames
|None
|Xeno Jiqa
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Jiqa +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno Jiqa
|2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Gluttonous Cannon
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Dark Devourer
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Gluttonous Cannon
|None
|Endless Famine
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Dark Devourer
|None
|Empress Cannon
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Empress Cannon "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Roar "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon "Blaze"
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Cannon "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Roar "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon "Ruin"
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Cannon "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Roar "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cannon "Styx"
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defender Heavy Bowgun I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Defender Heavy Bowgun II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Heavy Bowgun I
|None
|Defender Heavy Bowgun III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Heavy Bowgun II
|None
|Defender Heavy Bowgun IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Heavy Bowgun III
|None
|Defender Heavy Bowgun V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Heavy Bowgun IV
|None
|Rajang Blaster
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Rajang Destroyer
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Rajang Blaster
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakemouth
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Humilitas
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakemouth
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Scorchcannon
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Burstcannon
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapon
Provided you’re comfortable playing a supporting role in your team’s endeavours, taking the time to be on the sidelines is worthwhile in most cases. This is particularly true when playing the Bazel Valdi Rooksearer as it has the Attack Up (L) song and two level 2 Jewel Slots. It almost doesn’t matter about the negative Affinity rate as it’s quite a cumbersome weapon to use to batter a monster’s face in, though the Blast damage is rather significant. The Bazel Valdi Rooksearer also has Health Recovery (S), though this isn’t the main reason to wield this horn.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Metal Bagpipe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Metal Bagpipe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe I
|None
|Metal Bagpipe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe II
|None
|Great Bagpipe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe III
|None
|Great Bagpipe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe I
|None
|Great Bagpipe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fortissimo I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fortissimo II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Fortissimo I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Sforzando I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Fortissimo II
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Sforzando II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Sforzando I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Sforzando III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Sforzando II
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Raven Shamisen
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Sforzando II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Wolf Shamisen
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Raven Shamisen
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Nergal Groove
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Fortissimo I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Destruction's Fusillade
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Groove
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Desolation
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Destruction's Fusillade
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Gaida I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Metal Bagpipe III
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida I
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Lightning Drum II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Lightning Drum III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Lightning Drum IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Usurper's Growl
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum IV
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Growl +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Growl
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Thunderclap
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Growl +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Kulu Duda I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Metal Bagpipe II
|None
|Kulu Duda II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda I
|None
|Kulu Duda III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda II
|None
|Dancing Duval I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda III
|Sleep
|Dancing Duval II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Dancing Duval I
|Sleep
|Dancing Duval III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Dancing Duval II
|Sleep
|Taghrid al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Dancing Duval III
|Sleep
|Taghrid al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Taghrid al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Stripped Dragonga
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Taghrid al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Stripped Dragonga +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Stripped Dragonga
|Blast
|Tigrex Horn
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Stripped Dragonga +
|Blast
|Accursed Wail
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Stripped Dragonga
|Sleep
|Ogrebite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Accursed Wail
|Sleep
|Valkyrie Chordmaker
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Kulu Duda I
|Fire
|Queen Chordmaker
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Valkyrie Chordmaker
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Coral Chordmaker
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Queen Chordmaker
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Royal Chordmaker
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Coral Chordmaker
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Royal Chordmaker +
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Royal Chordmaker
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Regal Flute
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Royal Chordmaker +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gold Chordmaker
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Regal Flute
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Aqua Bagpipe I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Metal Bagpipe II
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe I
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Water
|Water Tamtam I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe III
|Water Tamtam II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Tamtam I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Tamtam III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Tamtam II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Tamtam IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Tamtam III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Laguna Drum I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Water
|Water Tamtam IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Drum II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Laguna Drum I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Harmonic
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Laguna Drum I
|Poison
|Hidden Harmonic +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Harmonic
|Poison
|Cry in the Night
|Shardowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Harmonic +
|Poison
|Glacial Bagpipe I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Ice
|Glacial Bagpipe II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Bagpipe I
|Ice
|Sectored
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Bagpipe II
|Ice
|Legia Sectored
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Sectored
|Ice
|Legia Sectored +
|Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Sectored
|Ice
|Hoarcry Sectored
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legia Sectored +
|Ice
|Lilim Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Sectored
|Ice
|Bone Horn I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Horn II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Horn I
|None
|Bone Horn III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Horn II
|None
|Hard Bone Horn I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Horn III
|None
|Hard Bone Horn II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn I
|None
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heavy Bone Horn I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heavy Bone Horn II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Horn I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mad Bone Horn I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Horn II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mad Bone Horn II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Mad Bone Horn I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mad Bone Horn III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Mad Bone Horn II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Icespiel
|Crystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Mad Bone Horn II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Sonorous Eisfyl
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icespiel
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Gama Horn I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Horn II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Horn I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Chorus I
|Dodogama Hardclaw x3
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2
|Dodogama
|Gama Horn II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Chorus II
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Dodogama
|Gama Chorus I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hell Horn
|Glavenus Hardfamg x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Gama Chorus I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hell Horn +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Hell Horn
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Horn
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Hell Horn +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blazing Horn I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Horn III
|Fire
|Blazing Horn II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Horn I
|Fire
|Anja Barone I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Horn II
|Fire
|Anja Barone II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone I
|Fire
|Anja Barone III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone II
|Fire
|Anjanath Hum I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone III
|Fire
|Anjanath Hum II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anjanath Hum I
|Fire
|Fulguring Horn I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anjanath Hum I
|Thunder
|Fulguring Horn II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Fulguring Horn I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sulfurteinn Svild
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Fulguring Horn I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Rasping Ballad
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Svild
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Blooming Horn I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Bone Horn II
|Poison
|Blooming Horn II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn I
|Poison
|Blooming Horn III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn II
|Poison
|Datura Horn I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn III
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Horn II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Horn I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Horn III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Horn II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Maestro I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Horn III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Maestro II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Maestro I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Icicle Horn I
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Datura Maestro I
|Ice
|Icicle Horn II
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Icicle Horn I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Horn I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Blooming Horn I
|None
|Lumu Horn II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Horn I
|None
|Lumu Barone I
|Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x6
Paolumu Webbing x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Horn II
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Barone II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Barone I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Barone III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Barone II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Drone I
|Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2
|Paolumu
|Lumu Barone III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Drone II
|Rimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Drone I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nyx Barone I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Lumu Barone III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Barone II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Barone I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rookslayer Drum
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Lumu Barone I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bazelreid Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Drum
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rooksearer Drum
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazelreid Rookslayer
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bazel Valdi Rooksearer
|Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Rooksearer Drum
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sonic Horn I
|Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x1
Ancient Bone x1
|Vespoid
|Bone Horn II
|Paralysis
|Sonic Horn II
|Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
Paralysis Sac x1
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn I
|Paralysis
|Sonic Horn III
|Vespoid Wing x3
Hornetaur Wing x3
Girros Fang x6
Paralysis Sac x2
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn II
|Paralysis
|Glass Royale
|Vespoid Carapace x6
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Monster Broth x5
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glass Royale +
|Brutal Bone x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vespoid Innerwing x6
|Vespoid
|Glass Royale
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Queen Vespoid Horn
|Daora Webbing x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x2
|Vespoid
|Glass Royale +
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Queen Vespoid Horn +
|Vespoid Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x2
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3
|Vespoid
|Queen Vespoid Horn
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Queen's Flute II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Vespoid Razorwing x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Ultraplegia Sac x2
|Vespoid
|Queen Vespoid Horn +
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Spiked Horn I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Sonic Horn I
|Sleep
|Spiked Horn II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Horn I
|Sleep
|Baan Horn I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Horn II
|Sleep
|Baan Horn II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Horn I
|Sleep
|Baan Horn III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Horn II
|Sleep
|Baan Rattle I
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Radobaan
|Baan Horn III
|Sleep
|Baan Rattle II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5
|Radobaan
|Baan Rattle I
|Sleep
|Brachydios Horn I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Baan Rattle I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Brachydios Horn II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Brachydios Pounder + x4
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Brachydios Horn I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Auldhorn II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Auldhorn III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Auldhorn II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldhorn I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Auldhorn III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldhorn II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldhorn I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Austere Paradise
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldhorn I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thundercry Horn
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Horn I
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thundercry Horn
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Horn II
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Horn I
|Thunder
|Thunderwail Feyhorn
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Horn II
|Thunder
|Hydros Horn
|Namielle Harclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Thunderbolt Horn II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn I
|Dragon
|Teostra's Tiple
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Blast
|Teostra's Orphée
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Tiple
|Blast
|Tesotra's Musica
|Teostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Orphée
|Blast
|Xeno Manasheena
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Manasheena +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4, Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6, Pulsing Dragonshell x7, Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Manasheena
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Devil's Maestro
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Deep Vero
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Devil's Maestro
|Dragon
|Fate's Dirge
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Deep Vero
|Dragon
|Empress Roar
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Empress Roar "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Chorus "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Roar "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Chorus "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar "Ruin"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Roar "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Chorus "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Roar "Styx"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Rally Horn I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Rally Horn II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Rally Horn I
|Blast
|Defender Rally Horn III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Rally Horn II
|Blast
|Defender Rally Horn IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Rally Horn III
|Blast
|Defender Rally Horn V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Rally Horn IV
|Blast
|Denden Daiko
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Denden Doomsounder
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Denden Daiko
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakesong
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Tristitia
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakesong
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapons
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Catastrophe as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Blade I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Blade II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Blade I
|None
|Iron Blade III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Blade II
|None
|Steel Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Blade III
|None
|Steel Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Blade I
|None
|Steel Blade III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Blade II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Blade I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Blade III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Blade II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Blade I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Trident I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Blade II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Trident II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Trident I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Trident III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Trident II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Bolt Scepter
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Chrome Trident I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Royal Bolt Scepter +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Elctrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Royal Bolt Scepter
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Twinbolt
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Royal Bolt Scepter +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Reaper
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Blade I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Catastrophe's Light
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaper
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Catastophe
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Catastrophe's Light
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flame Glaive I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Steel Blade I
|Fire
|Flame Glaive II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Glaive I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathmaul
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Glaive II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Firedance Rathmaul
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathmaul
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Firedance Rathmaul +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4
|Rathalos
|Firedance Rathmaul
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Azure Flightmaster
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Firedance Rathmaul +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blossomajesty
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Azure Flightmaster
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Kulu Blade I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Blade II
|None
|Kulu Blade II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade I
|None
|Kulu Blade III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade II
|None
|Ya-Ku Wrath I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade III
|Sleep
|Ya-Ku Wrath II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Ya-Ku Wrath I
|Sleep
|Ya-Ku Wrath III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Ya-Ku Wrath II
|Sleep
|Yatir al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Ya-Ku Wrath III
|Sleep
|Yatir al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Yatir al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Dios Rod
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Yatir al-Nasr I
|Blast
|Electrorod
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Dios Rod
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Luminous Blade I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade I
|None
|Luminous Blade II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Blade I
|None
|Destroyer Bo I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Blade II
|Thunder
|Destroyer Bo II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Destroyer Bo I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Destroyer Bo III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Destroyer Bo II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Diving Destroyer I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Destroyer Bo III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Diving Destroyer I
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Diving Destroyer I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hidden Cane I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2,
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Diving Destroyer I
|Poison
|Hidden Cane I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Cane I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Frost Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Luminous Blade I
|Ice
|Frost Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Frost Blade I
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Freeze Gale I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Frost Blade II
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Freeze Gale II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Freeze Gale I
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Freeze Gale III
|Gracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Ice
|Freeze Gale II
|Ice
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Amber Piton
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Freeze Gale III
|Ice
|Amber Piton +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Amber Piton
|Ice
|Fenrir Storm
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Amber Piton +
|Ice
|Blooming Glaive I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Blade II
|Poison
|Blooming Glaive II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive I
|Poison
|Blooming Glaive III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive II
|Poison
|Datura Blade I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive III
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blade II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blade I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blade III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blade II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Storm I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blade III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Storm II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Storm I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nyx Blade I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Datura Storm I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Blade II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Blade I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Cane I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Datura Blade I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Cane II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Cane I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Magnus I
|Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2
|Dodogama
|Gama Cane II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Magnus II
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Dodogama
|Gama Magnus I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flaming Teuza
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Gama Magnus I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flaming Teuza +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Flaming Teuza
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Helldait
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Flaming Teuza +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bone Rod I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Rod II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Rod I
|None
|Bone Rod III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Rod II
|None
|Hard Bone Rod I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Rod III
|None
|Hard Bone Rod II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod I
|None
|Hard Bone Rod III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Aerial Rod I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Aerial Rod II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Aerial Rod I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Aerial Magus I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Aerial Rod II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Aerial Magus II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Aerial Magus I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Aerial Magus III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Aerial Magus II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icescepter
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Aerial Magus II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Wise Fylos
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icescepter
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Entoma I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Aerial Rod I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hazak Entoma II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Entoma I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathstaff Vaal Entoma
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Entoma II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydros Arcana
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Hazak Entoma II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flammenkaefer
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Rod III
|Fire
|Flammenkaefer +
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone I
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone II
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer +
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer
|Fire
|Lohenspire
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer +
|Fire
|Donnerspitze
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer +
|Thunder
|Donnerspitze +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerspitze
|Thunder
|Fulguration's Tower
|Kirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerspitze +
|Thunder
|Aqua Rod I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Rod II
|Water
|Aqua Rod II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod I
|Water
|Aqua Rod III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod II
|Water
|Water Glaive I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Glaive II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Glaive I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Glaive III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Glaive II
|WaterWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Water Glaive IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Glaive III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Glaive I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Water
|Water Glaive IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Glaive II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Laguna Glaive I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rex Rod I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Water Glaive IV
|Blast
|Rex Rod II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Rod I
|Blast
|Accursed Rod
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Rex Rod I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Rod I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Aqua Rod II
|None
|Diablos Rod II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Rod I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tyrannis Glaive I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Rod II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tyrannis Glaive II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem
|Diablos
|Tyrannis Glaive I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tyrannis Glaive III
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Tyrannis Glaive II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thanatos Glaive
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Tyrannis Glaive III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sulfuirteinn Spiran
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Tyrannis Glaive III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|The Trickling Spiral
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfuirteinn Spiran
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Beo Glaive I
|Beotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1
|Beotodus
|Tyrannis Glaive II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Glaive II
|Rimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Beotodus
|Beo Glaive I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Pulsar Rod I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Rod II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Rod II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Rod III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Pillar I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Pillar II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Pillar I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Pillar III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Pillar II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Fury I
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Pillar III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Fury II
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2,
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fury I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Vipertail I
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fury I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Vipertail II
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2,
iper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Vipertail I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Garon Rod I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Rod II
|None
|Garon Rod II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rod I
|Fire
|Temptation's Trident
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rod II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Vice
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Temptation's Trident
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Vice +
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Odogaron
|Vice
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Cruelty
|Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Odogaron
|Vice +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nether Vajra
|Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Vice +
|Dragon
|Deadline
|Namielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Nether Vajra
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Glaive II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Glaive III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Glaive II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldstaff I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Glaive III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldstaff II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldstaff I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Infinite Wisdom
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldstaff I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Indigo Flash
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Thunder
|Azure Bolt
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Indigo Flash
|Thunder
|Verdant Levin
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Azure Bolt
|Thunder
|Celestial Spire
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Verdant Levin
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Glaive I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Glaive I
|Dragon
|Daora's Entom
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Tethidine
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Entom
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Samudra
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Tethidine
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Shmaena
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Shmaena +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Shmaena
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Bad Wing
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Grunge Storm
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Bad Wing
|Dragon
|Fate's Wing
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Grunge Storm
|Dragon
|Empress Cane
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Cane "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Reach "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Cane "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Reach "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane "Ruin"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Cane "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Reach "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Cane "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defender Glaive I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Glaive II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Glaive I
|Blast
|Defender Glaive III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Glaive II
|Blast
|Defender Glaive IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Glaive III
|Blast
|Defender Glaive V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Glaive IV
|Blast
|Gae Bolg
|Behemoth Bone x3
Behemoth Shearclaw x2
Aetheryte Shard x3
Firecell Stone x3
|Behemoth
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|True Gae Bolg
|Behemoth Bone x2
Behemoth Great Horn x2
Behemoth Tail x1
Elder Dragon Blood x5
|Behemoth
|Gae Bolg
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Metal Mauler
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Metalmangler
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Metal Mauler
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakerod
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Oblivia
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakerod
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Perdition as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Lance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Lance II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Lance I
|None
|Iron Lance III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Lance II
|None
|Steel Lance I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Lance III
|None
|Steel Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Lance I
|None
|Steel Lance III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Lance II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Lance I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Lance III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Lance II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Lance I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Drill I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Lance II
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Drill II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Drill I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Drill III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Drill II
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Incessant Raven
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Chrome Drill II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Incessant Wolf
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Incessant Raven
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Nergal Impaler
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Lance I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Perdition's Hand
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaper
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Perdition
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Perdition's Hand
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glacial Lance I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Steel Lance I
|Ice
|Glacial Lance II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Lance I
|Ice
|Legiana Halberd I
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Lance II
|Ice
|Legiana Halberd II
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Legiana Halberd I
|Ice
|Legiana Halberd III
|Legiana Harclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legiana Halberd II
|Ice
|Hoarcry Halberd
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legiana Halberd III
|Ice
|Nyx Halberd I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshard Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Legiana Halberd II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Halberd II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Halberd I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Kulu Lance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Lance II
|None
|Kulu Lance II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance I
|None
|Kulu Lance III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance II
|None
|Kulu Hasta I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance III
|Sleep
|Kulu Hasta II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Hasta I
|Sleep
|Kulu Hasta III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Hasta II
|Sleep
|Minqar al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Hasta III
|Sleep
|Minqar al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Minqar al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Tusk Lance
|Bario Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Minqar al-Nasr I
|Ice
|Tusk Lance +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Tusk Lance
|Ice
|Sabertooth
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Tusk Lance +
|Ice
|Gama Pilebunker I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Kulu Hasta I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Pilebunker II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Pilebunker I
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Drill I
|Dodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2
|Dodogama
|Gama Pilebunker II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gama Drill II
|Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5
|Dodogama
|Gama Drill I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hidden Hastur I
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Gama Drill I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Hastur II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Hastur I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Lance I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Kulu Lance I
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance I
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Spire II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Spire III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Bolt I
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Bolt II
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Bolt I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thunderpierce I
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Bolt II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunderpierce II
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skyemerald x1
|Thunder
|Thunderpierce I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blooming Lance I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Lance II
|Poison
|Blooming Lance II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance I
|Poison
|Blooming Lance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance II
|Poison
|Datura Pike I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance III
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Pike II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Pike III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Stalk I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Stalk II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Stalk I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Pike I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Stalk I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Pike II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Laguna Pike I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flame Lance I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Blooming Lance II
|Fire
|Flame Lance II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Lance I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Red Tail
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Lance II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Tail
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Red Tail
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Prominence
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Tail
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Prominence +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4
|Rathalos
|Blue Prominence
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soul Prominence
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Blue Prominence +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Silver Prominence
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Soul Prominence
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Lance I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Lance II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Lance I
|None
|Bone Lance III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Lance II
|None
|Hard Bone Lance I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Lance III
|None
|Hard Bone Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance I
|None
|Hard Bone Lance III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heavy Bone Lance II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Halberd I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Lance II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Halberd II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Grand Halberd I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Halberd III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Grand Halberd II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Iceborer
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Grand Halberd II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Knightly Ectis
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Iceborer
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Wächter
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Love's Sorrow
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Anjanath
|Hazak Wächter
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Love's Tragedy
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Anjanath
|Love's Sorrow
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Love's End
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5
Vaal Hazak Flail x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Love's Tragedy
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Taurus Lance I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Bone Lance III
|None
|Taurus Lance II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Lance I
|None
|Dark Stinger I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Lance II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dark Stinger II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Stinger I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dark Stinger III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Stinger II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Abyss Aggressor I
|Hornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Dark Stinger III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Abyss Aggressor II
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Hornetaur
|Abyss Aggressor I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Svarog Blazer
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Abyss Aggressor I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Svarog Blazer +
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Svarog Blazer
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Granat
|Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3
|Glavenus
|Svarog Blazer +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Carapace Lance I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Lance II
|None
|Carapace Lance II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance I
|None
|Carapace Lance III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance II
|None
|Barroth Stinger I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Stinger II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Stinger I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Stinger III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Stinger II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Halberd I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Stinger III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Halberd II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Halberd I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dios Halberd I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Barroth Halberd I
|Blast
|Dios Halberd II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Dios Halberd I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Garon Lance I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Carapace Lance II
|None
|Garon Lance II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Lance I
|Fire
|Garon Dhara I
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Lance II
|Fire
|Garon Dhara II
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Garon Dhara I
|Fire
|Odogaron's Misery I
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3
|Odogaron
|Garon Dhara II
|Fire
|Odogaron's Misery II
|Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1
|Odogaron
|Odogaron's Misery I
|Fire
|Death Garon Lance
|Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Odogaron's Misery I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Aqua Horn I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Lance II
|Water
|Aqua Horn II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn I
|Water
|Aqua Horn III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn II
|Water
|Water Spike I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Spike II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Spike I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Spike III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Spike II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Water Spike IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyturatodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Water Spike III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydros Ullr
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Water
|Water Spike IV
|Water
|Tiger Stinger
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x3
|Tigrex
|Water Spike IV
|Blast
|Tiger Stinger +
|Blackcurl Stouhorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Tiger Stinger
|Blast
|Tigrex Lance
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Tiger Stinger +
|Blast
|Accursed Stinger
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Tiger Stinger
|Sleep
|Backbite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Accursed Stinger
|Sleep
|Sulfurteinn Keton
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Water Spike IV
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot 4
|The Solvent Spindle
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Sulfurteinn Keton
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot 4
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Lance III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldspear I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Lance III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldspear II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldspear I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Unblinking Gatekeeper
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldspear I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rookslayer Lance
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Blast
|Bazel Myniad Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Lance
|Blast
|Blasting Siegespear
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Myniad Rookslayer
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Rocket Rooksearer
|Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Blasting Siegespear
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunderpike
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Thunder
|Thunderspear
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thunderpike
|Thunder
|Thunderpiercer
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Thunderspear
|Thunder
|Naar Thunderlance
|Kirin Azure Horn+ x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Thunderpiercer
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Lance I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Lance II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Lance I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Spear
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Lance II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Fang
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Spear
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Regulus
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Fang
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Zauta
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Zauta +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Hardclaw x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Zauta
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Babel Spear
|Gama Coin x4
Hunter King Coin x5
Novacrystal x1
Rathalos Coin x4
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Elder Babel Spear
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Babel Spear
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Lost Babel
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2
|Workshop
|Elder Babel Spear
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grief Lance
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Fiendish Tower
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Grief Lance
|Dragon
|Fate's Spindle
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Fiendish Tower
|Dragon
|Empress Lance
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Lance "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Spike "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Lance "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Spike "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Lance "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Spike "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Lance "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Lance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Lance II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Lance I
|Blast
|Defender Lance III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Lance II
|Blast
|Defender Lance IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Lance III
|Blast
|Defender Lance V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Lance IV
|Blast
|Fair Wind Lance
|Appreciation Tickets x3
Legiana Hide x3
Study Bones x5
Sleep Sac x2
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Sleep
|White Wind Lance
|Appreciation Tickets x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Coma Sac x3
High Commendation x1,
|Workshop
|Fair Wind Lance
|Sleep
|Sweeping Gale Lance
|Research Commission Ticket + x2
Namielle Whisker x3
Torpor Sac x4
Conqueror's Seal x1
|Workshop
|White Wind Lance
|Sleep
|Demon Lance
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Great Demon Lance
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rakang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Demon Lance
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Infernal Warlance
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Infernal Warlance +
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Infernal Warlance
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Bindsnout
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Boltsnout
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapon
Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Cataclysm as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Jewel Slots
|Chain Blitz I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Chain Blitz II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Chain Blitz I
|None
|Chain Blitz III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Chain Blitz II
|None
|High Chain Blitz I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Chain Blitz III
|None
|High Chain Blitz II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz I
|None
|High Chain Blitz III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cross Blitz I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cross Blitz II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Cross Blitz I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crossblitzer I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Cross Blitz II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crossblitzer II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Crossblitzer I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crossblitzer III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Crossblitzer II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blackwing Bowgun I
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Crossblitzer I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blackwing Bowgun II
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3 Large
Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Blackwing Bowgun I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Nergal Spitter
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Cross Blitz I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Cataclysm's Trigger
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Spitter
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Cataclysm
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Cataclysm's Trigger
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Blitz I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Chain Blitz III
|None
|Lumu Blitz II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x 5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Blitz I
|None
|Lumu Typhon I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Blitz II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Typhon II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Typhon III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Typhon IV
|Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nightmare's Seed I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nightmare's Seed II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Nightmare's Seed I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glavenus Blitz
|Glavenus Shard x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Lumu Typhon IV
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Acid Blitz I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Glavenus Blitz
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Acid Blitz II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Blitz I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Typhoon I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Lumu Typhon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Typhoon II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Typhoon I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazelcore
|Bazelguese Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fruit x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Typhoon II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Blitz I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Chain Blitz II
|None
|Jagras Blitz II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz I
|None
|Jagras Blitz III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz II
|None
|Jagras Fire I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Fire II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Fire I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jagras Fire III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Fire II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Howl I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Fire III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Howl II
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Great Jagras
|Saber's Howl I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rex Fusillade I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Saber's Howl I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rex Fusillade II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Fusillade I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Accursed Fire
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Fusillade II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flame Blitz I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Jagras Blitz II
|None
|Flame Blitz II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Blitz I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbuster I
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Blitz II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbuster II
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathbuster I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbuster III
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing + x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4
|Rathalos
|Rathbuster II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Azure Soulscorcher
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Azure Rathalos
|Rathbuster III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Argent Ray
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2
|Silver Rathalos
|Azure Soulscorcher
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Thunder Blitz I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Jagras Blitz I
|None
|Thunder Blitz II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blitz I
|None
|Lightning Blitz I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blitz II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lightning Blitz II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lightning Blitz III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lightning Blitz IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Usurper's Crime
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Crime +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Crime
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Wildfire
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Crime +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Snow Blitz I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x 3
|Ice
|Thunder Blitz I
|None
|Snow Blitz II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x 5
|Ice
|Snow Blitz I
|None
|Frost Blitz I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Snow Blitz II
|None
|Frost Blitz II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Frost Blitz I
|None
|Frost Blitz III
|Gracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3
|Ice
|Frost Blitz II
|None
|Blizzard Cannon
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Frost Blitz III
|None
|Blizzard Cannon +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Blizzard Cannon
|None
|Blizzard Volley
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Blizzard Cannon+
|None
|Laguna Blitz I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Frost Blitz III
|None
|Laguna Blitz II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Laguna Blitz I
|None
|Hunter's Rifle I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Hunter's Rifle II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Rifle I
|None
|Hunter's Rifle III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Hunter's Rifle II
|None
|Power Rifle I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter's Rifle III
|None
|Power Rifle II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Power Rifle I
|None
|Power Rifle III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Power Rifle II
|None
|Sniper Shot I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Power Rifle III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Sniper Shot II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Sniper Shot I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Breakshot I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Sniper Shot II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Breakshot II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Breakshot I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Breakshot III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Breakshot II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icehawk
|Crystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Breakshot II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Graceful Almaria
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icehawk
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Ereipia
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Sniper Shot I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gulgoleth's Wail
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Ereipia
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gulgoleth's Despair
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Gulgoleth's Wail
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Gulgoleth's Ruin
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Gulgoleth's Despair
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blazing Rifle I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Hunter's Rifle III
|None
|Blazing Rifle II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Rifle I
|None
|Anja Buster I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Rifle II
|None
|Anja Buster II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2
|Anjanath
|Anja Buster I
|None
|Anja Buster III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Buster II
|None
|Anja Buster IV
|Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Buster III
|None
|Fulgurshot I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anja Buster IV
|None
|Fulgurshot II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Fulgurshot I
|None
|Madness Rifle I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Hunter's Rifle II
|None
|Madness Rifle II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle I
|None
|Madness Rifle III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle II
|None
|Jyura Bullet I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Bullet II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Bullet I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Bullet III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Bullet II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Bullet IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Bullet III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Shooter I
|Beotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1
|Beotodus
|Jyura Bullet IV
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Beo Shooter II
|Rimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Beotodus
|Beo Shooter I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Bullet I
|Nargacuga Hardfan x2
Nargcuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Jyura Bullet IV
|None
|Hidden Bullet II
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Bullet I
|None
|Lava Bullet I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Jyura Bullet I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lava Bullet II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Bullet I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fireshatter I
|Lavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2
|Lavasioth
|Lava Bullet II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fireshatter II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
|Lavasioth
|Fireshatter I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Mammoth Bowgun I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Lava Bullet II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Bowgun II
|Monster Soulbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Bowgun I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Carapace Rifle I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Hunter's Rifle II
|None
|Carapace Rifle II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Rifle I
|None
|Carapace Rifle III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Rifle II
|None
|Barroth Shot I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Rifle III
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Shot II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Shot I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Shot III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Shot II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Bazooka I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Shot III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Barroth Bazooka II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Bazooka I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Brachydios Shot I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Barroth Bazooka I
|None
|Brachydios Shot II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Brachydios Pounder + x4
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Brachydios Shot I
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Garon Rifle I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Carapace Rifle III
|None
|Garon Rifle II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rifle I
|None
|Fate's Ember
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rifle II
|None
|Karma
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Fate's Ember
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Karma +
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3
|Odogaron
|Karma
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nether Salvo
|Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Karma +
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ghost
|Namielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x5
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1
|Ebony Odogaron
|Nether Salvo
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|None
|Dragonbone Bowgun III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Bowgun I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Bowgun III
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Bowgun II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Bowgun I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fading Blossom
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Bowgun I
|2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Onigashima
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
High Commendation x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dai-Onigashima
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Claw x 4
|Bazelgeuse
|Onigashima
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|God's Isle
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Dai-Onigashima
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mythical Horn
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|None
|Mythical Horn+
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Mythical Horn
|None
|Mythical Three-Horn
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Mythical Horn+
|None
|Mystical Three-Evils
|Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Mythical Three-Horn
|None
|Hydra Actinula
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Mythical Three-Horn
|None
|Black Actinula
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Namielle
|Hydra Actinula
|None
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|None
|Icesteel Wasp
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Hornet
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Wasp
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Daora's Yellowjacket
|Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Daora's Hornet
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Xeno Neqiina
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Neqiina +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Neqiina
|2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Cross Bowgun
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop B
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Great Bowgun
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop B
|Cross Bowgun
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Neo Cross Bowgun
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbarro Coin x2
|Workshop B
|Great Bowgun
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Devil's Grin
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Devil's Madness
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Devil's Grin
|None
|Diregun Dementia
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Devil's Madness
|None
|Empress Shell
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Shell "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell
|1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Rasp "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell "Blaze"
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Shell "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Rasp "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell "Ruin"
|2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Shell "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell
|1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Rasp "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Shell "Styx"
|2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Light Bowgun I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Defender Light Bowgun II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Light Bowgun I
|None
|Defender Light Bowgun III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Light Bowgun II
|None
|Defender Light Bowgun IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Light Bowgun III
|None
|Defender Light Bowgun V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Light Bowgun IV
|None
|Rajang Barrage
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Ten Thousand Volts
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Rajang Barrage
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakekiss
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Brimstren Drakevow
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakekiss
|1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stormslinger Prototype
|Banuk Warrior Symbol x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x4
Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Zinogre Hardclaw x2
|Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Adept Stormslinger
|Bluegleam x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x4
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2
|Zinogre
|Stormslinger Prototype
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Drakshot
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Frostshot
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Wyvern Blade “Luna” is the Long Sword you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Iron Katana I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Katana II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana I
|None
|Iron Katana III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Katana II
|None
|Iron Grace I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Iron Grace II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Grace I
|None
|Iron Grace III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Grace II
|Water
|Iron Gospel I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Grace III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Gospel II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Gospel I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Eschaton I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Iron Gospel II
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Eschaton II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Eschaton I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Iron Eschaton III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Iron Eschaton II
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Daito Crow
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Iron Eschaton II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Daito Wolf
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Daito Crow
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Usurper's Boltslicer
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Zinogre
|Iron Eschaton I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Boltslicer +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Boltslicer
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Boltbreaker
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zinogre
|Usurper's Boltslicer +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nergal Reaver
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Gospel I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Extermination's Edge
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaver
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Extermination
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Extermination's Edge
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flickering Glow I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Flickering Glow II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x 3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Flickering Glow I
|None
|Dazzling Flash I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Flickering Glow II
|Thunder
|Dazzling Flash II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dazzling Flash I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dazzling Flash III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dazzling Flash II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blinding Blaze I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dazzling Flash III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blinding Blaze II
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Blinding Blaze I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ambertooth I
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Blinding Blaze I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ambertooth II
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Ambertooth I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|First Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Katana II
|None
|First Dance II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance I
|None
|First Dance III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x 3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance II
|None
|Last Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance III
|Sleep
|Last Dance II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Last Dance I
|Sleep
|Last Dance III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Last Dance II
|Sleep
|Rafiq al-Nasr I
|Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Last Dance III
|Sleep
|Rafiq al-Nasr II
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rafiq al-Nasr I
|Sleep
|Hidden Saber
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Rafiq al-Nasr I
|Poison
|Hidden Saber +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Saber
|Poison
|Deepest Night
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Saber +
|Poison
|Brazenridge I
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
|Uragaan
|Last Dance I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Brazenridge II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4
|Uragaan
|Brazenridge I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Brazenreach I
|Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2
|Uragaan
|Brazenridge II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Brazenreach II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Uragaan Pallium x1
|Uragaan
|Brazenreach I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Spada I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Brazenridge II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Spada II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Spada I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Leaf"
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|First Dance I
|Poison
|Wyvern Blade "Verde"
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade "Leaf"
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Holly"
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike+ x 5
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade "Verde"
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Blossom"
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade "Holly"
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Blossom " +
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade "Blossom"
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Luna"
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade "Blossom " +
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Fall"
|Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Leaf"
|Fire
|Wyvern Blade "Blood"
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Plate x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Fall"
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Azure"
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Blood"
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Indigo"
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Azure"
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Indigo" +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Indigo"
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade Empyrean
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade "Indigo" +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Wyvern Blade "Pale"
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x3
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade Empyrean
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Shotel I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Shotel II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Shotel I
|None
|Bone Shotel III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Shotel II
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Shotel III
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel I
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bone Reaper I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bone Reaper II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Bone Reaper I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Khopesh I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Reaper II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Khopesh II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Grand Khopesh I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Khopesh III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Grand Khopesh II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icebrink
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Grand Khopesh II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Reverent Elusarca
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icebrink
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tigrine Edge
|Tigrex Harclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Grand Khopesh I
|Blast
|Tigrine Edge +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Tigrine Edge
|Blast
|Tigrine Need
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Tigrine Edge +
|Blast
|Tigerfang
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Tigrine Edge
|Sleep
|Ravenbite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Tigerfang
|Sleep
|Rookslayer Long Sword
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Varga Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Long Sword
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rooksearer Long Sword
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Varga Rookslayer
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Prozio Rooksearer
|Shara Ishvala Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Rooksearer Long Sword
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blazing Shotel I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Shotel III
|Fire
|Blazing Shotel II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Shotel I
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Shotel II
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2
|Anjanath
|Anja Scimitar I
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Scimitar II
|Fire
|Anja Direfang I
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Anja Scimitar III
|Fire
|Anja Direfang II
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Direfang I
|Fire
|Gnashing Fulgur I
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Anja Direfang I
|Thunder
|Gnashing Fulgur II
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Fulgur I
|Thunder
|Jyura Shotel I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Shotel II
|Water
|Jyura Shotel II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel I
|Water
|Jyura Shotel III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel II
|Water
|Dipterus I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dipterus II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dipterus III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dipterus Varzea I
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dipterus Varzea II
|Monster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus Varzea I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mammoth Longblade I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Dipterus III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Longblade II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Longblade I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Grosser I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Kazak
|Dipterus II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hazak Grosser II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Grosser I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathblade Vaal Grosser
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Grosser II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Acid Scimitar I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Hazak Grosser II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Acid Scimitar II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Scimitar I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Pulsar Shotel I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Shotel II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Shotel III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Fang I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Fang II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fang I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Fang III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fang II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Daito I
|Tobi-Kadachi Harclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fang III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Kadachi Daito II
|Hard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Daito I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Viperfang I
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Daito I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Crimson Viperfang II
|Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2
|Viper Tobi-Kadachi
|Crimson Viperfang I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glaciel Shotel I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Ice
|Glacial Shotel II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glaciel Shotel I
|Ice
|Stealer
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Shotel II
|Ice
|Legia Stealer
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Stealer
|Ice
|Legia Stealer +
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Stealer
|Ice
|Hoarcry Stealer
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legia Stealer +
|Ice
|Aspara Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Stealer
|Ice
|Dark Shotel I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Pulsar Shotel I
|None
|Dark Shotel II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Dark Shotel I
|None
|Dark Scimitar I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Dark Shotel II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dark Scimitar II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Scimitar I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dark Scimitar III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Scimitar II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Abyss Piercer I
|Hornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Dark Scimitar III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Abyss Piercer I
|Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragon Artifact x1
|Hornetaur
|Abyss Piercer I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Brachydios Scimitar I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Abyss Piercer I
|Blast
|Brachydios Scimitar II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Brachydios Scimitar I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Stabber II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Stabber III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Stabber II
|DragonDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldblade I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Stabber III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldblade II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldblade I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Radiant Flow
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldblade I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Magda Facultas I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magda Facultas II
|Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Facultas I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Magdaros Volcansword
|Elder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Facultas II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hydra Tornaria
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Magda Facultas II
|Water
|Black Tornaria
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Namielle
|Hydra Tornaria
|Water
|Blacksteel Long Sword I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Long Sword II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|Dragon
|Imperial Saber
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Blast
|Imperial Shimmer
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Wasp
|Blast
|Imperial Flickerflame
|Teostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane+ x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Imperial Shimmer
|Blast
|Xeno Cypher
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Cypher +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Cypher
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Supremacy Blade
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Divine Slasher
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Supremacy Blade
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Hellish Slasher
|Hero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2
|Workshop
|Divine Slasher
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Reaver "Cruelty"
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Reaver "Calamity"
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Reaver "Cruelty"
|Dragon
|Consummate Katana
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Reaver "Calamity"
|Dragon
|Empress Sword
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Sword "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Lash "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Sword "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Lash "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Sword "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Lash "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Sword "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Katana I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Katana II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Katana I
|Blast
|Defender Katana III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Katana II
|Blast
|Defender Katana IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Katana III
|Blast
|Defender Katana V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Katana IV
|Blast
|Demon Halberd
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Great Demon Halberd
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Demon Halberd
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakebone
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Stygian Gula
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakebone
|Safi's Aquablade
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Boltblade
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Safi's Shatterblade
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mad Scavenger Pickaxe
|Pickaxe Ticket x2
Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x5
Eltalite Ore x15
Meldspar Ore x5
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Demon Scavenger Pickaxe
|Pickaxe Ticket x1
Wasteland Crystal x5
Twilight Crystal x3
Guiding Forest Dragonbone x1
|Workshop
|Mad Scavenger Pickaxe
|Blast
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Blade weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Axe weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Golden Crescent is the Switch Axe you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Proto Iron Axe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Proto Iron Axe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana I
|None
|Proto Iron Axe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Katana II
|None
|Improved Steel Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Improved Steel Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Grace I
|None
|Improved Steel Axe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Grace II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Perfected Alloy Axe I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Grace III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Perfected Alloy Axe II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Gospel I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Machina I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Perfected Alloy Axe II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Machina II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Machina I
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Machina III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Machina II
|Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blackwing Switch Axe I
|Garuga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Chrome Machina I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Blackwing Switch Axe II
|Scratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Yian Garuga
|Blackwing Switch Axe I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Nergal Gash
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Gospel I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dying Light
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaver
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Light
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Dying Light
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glacial Axe I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Improved Steel Axe I
|Ice
|Glacial Axe II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Axe I
|Ice
|Frostreaver
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Axe II
|Ice
|Legia Frostreaver
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Frostreaver
|Ice
|Legia Frostreaver +
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Frostreaver
|Ice
|Hoarcry Frostreaver
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legia Frostreaver +
|Ice
|Hector Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Frostreaver
|Ice
|Thunder Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Proto Iron Axe I
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe I
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe II
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Chopper III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Chopper IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thundercleave I
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper IV
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Thundercleave II
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Thunder
|Thundercleave I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hidden Axe
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Lightning Chopper IV
|Poison
|Hidden Axe +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Axe
|Poison
|Night's Crescent
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Nargacuga
|Hidden Axe +
|Poison
|Datura Garden I
|Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Lightning Chopper III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Garden II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Garden I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Deep Lagoon I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Garden I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deep Lagoon II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Coral Pukei-Pukei
|Deep Lagoon I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Motor Chopper I
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
|Uragaan
|Lightning Chopper I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Motor Chopper II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4
|Uragaan
|Motor Chopper I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Gigan Motor I
|Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2
|Uragaan
|Motor Chopper II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Gigan Motor II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Scute + x2
Uragaan Pallium x1
|Uragaan
|Gigan Motor I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Rex Raider I
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Motor Chopper II
|Blast
|Rex Raider II
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Raider I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Accursed Raider
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Rex Raider I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Axe I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Proto Iron Axe II
|None
|Jagras Axe II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe I
|None
|Jagras Axe III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe II
|None
|Jagras Raider I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Raider II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Raider I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jagras Raider III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Raider II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Bite I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x1
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Raider III
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Saber's Bite II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Saber's Bite I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Amber Slash
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Saber's Bite I
|Ice
|Amber Slash +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x2
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Amber Slash
|Ice
|Amber Hoarfrost
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Amber Slash +
|Ice
|Bazel Rider I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Jagras Raider I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazel Rider II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Rider I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bazelheart
|Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Rider II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathalos Axe I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Jagras Axe II
|Fire
|Rathalos Axe II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Axe I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbringer Axe I
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Axe II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbringer Axe II
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Rathbringer Axe I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rathbringer Axe III
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4
|Rathalos
|Rathbringer Axe II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Azure Rathbringer
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Rathbringer Axe III
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Silver Rathbringer
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Azure Rathbringer
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonmaiden Axe
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Rathbringer Axe II
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonmaiden Axe +
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Dragonmaiden Axe
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Golden Crescent
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Dragonmaiden Axe +
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Bone Axe I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Axe II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Axe I
|None
|Bone Axe III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Axe II
|None
|Bone Smasher I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Axe III
|None
|Bone Smasher II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Smasher I
|None
|Bone Smasher III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Smasher II
|None
|Power Smasher I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Bone Smasher III
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Power Smasher II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Power Smasher I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mighty Gear I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Power Smasher II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mighty Gear II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Mighty Gear I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mighty Gear III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Mighty Gear II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icerood
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Mighty Gear II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Wicked Niddoq
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crsytal x1
|Velkhana
|Icerood
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Hazak Demios I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Kazak
|Power Smasher I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Hazak Demios II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Demios I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Deathedge Vaal Deimos
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Demios II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Acid Smasher I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Hazak Demios II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Acid Smasher II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Smasher I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Madness Axe I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Axe II
|Water
|Madness Axe II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe I
|Water
|Madness Axe III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe II
|Water
|Jyura Drought I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Drought II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Drought I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Drought III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Drought II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Cataclysm I
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Drought III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jyura Cataclysm II
|Monster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Cataclysm I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mammoth Halberd I
|Banbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3
|Banbaro
|Jyura Drought III
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Mammoth Halberd II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Banbaro
|Mammoth Halberd I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Lumu Axe I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Madness Axe I
|None
|Lumu Axe II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Dipterus I
|None
|Lumu Smasher I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Dipterus II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Smasher II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Dipterus II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lumu Smasher III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Hazak Grosser I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Mechanical Lumu I
|Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2
|Paolumu
|Lumu Smasher III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Mechanical Lumu II
|Rimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x3
Meldspar Ore x5
|Paolumu
|Mechanical Lumu I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nyx Smasher I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Mechanical Lumu I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Smasher II
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Smasher I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glavenus Smasher I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Mechanical Lumu I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Smasher II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Smasher I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Carapace Axe I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Axe II
|None
|Carapace Axe II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe I
|None
|Carapace Axe III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe II
|None
|Barroth Grinder I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Grinder II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Grinder I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Grinder III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Grinder II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Dozer I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Grinder III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Barroth Dozer II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x2
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Dozer I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dios Smasher I
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Crown x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Barroth Dozer I
|Blast
|Dios Smasher II
|Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5
|Brachydios
|Dios Smasher I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Diablos Axe I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Carapace Axe II
|None
|Diablos Axe II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Axe I
|Ice
|Axe Semper Tyrannis
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Axe II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Axe of Thanatos
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Axe Semper Tyrannis
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Axe of Demons
|Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Dragonbone Relic x2
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Diablos
|Axe of Thanatos
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Axe of Demons +
|Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3
|Diablos
|Axe of Demons
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Axe of Hades
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Axe of Demons +
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flammenbeil
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Axe I
|Fire
|Flammenbeil+
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Flammenbeil
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenbeil
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Flammenbeil+
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenbeil +
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenbeil
|Fire
|Lohenbeil
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenbeil +
|Fire
|Donnerbeil
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammenbeil +
|Thunder
|Donnerbeil +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerbeil
|Thunder
|Fulguration's Bite
|Kirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnerbeil +
|Thunder
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Slicer II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Slicer III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Slicer II
|Dragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragonseal Axe I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Slicer III
|Dragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragonseal Axe II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Axe I
|Dragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evanescent Glow
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Axe I
|Dragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
|Peal
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Thunder
|Peal+
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Peal
|Thunder
|Kirin Thunderpeal
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Peal+
|Thunder
|Archbeast Kirin
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Kirin Thunderpeal
|Thunder
|Hydra Strobila
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Kirin Thunderpeal
|Water
|Black Strobila
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Namielle
|Hydra Strobila
|Water
|Blacksteel Switch Axe I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Switch Axe II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Switch Axe I
|Dragon
|Teostra's Arx
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Switch Axe II
|Blast
|Teostra's Castle
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Arx
|Blast
|Teostra's Hellebarde
|Teostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Castle
|Blast
|Xeno Martshu
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Xeno Martshu +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Martshu
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Tyrannos
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Terror Tyrannos
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Tyrannos
|Dragon
|Saligia Vileaxe
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Terror Tyrannos
|Dragon
|Empress Axe
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Axe "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Scourge "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Axe "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Scourge "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth x3
Large Elder Dragon x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Axe "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Soulfire Scourge "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x6
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Axe "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Switch Axe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Switch Axe II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Switch Axe I
|Blast
|Defender Switch Axe III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Switch Axe II
|Blast
|Defender Switch Axe IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Switch Axe III
|Blast
|Defender Switch Axe V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Switch Axe IV
|Blast
|Undying Axe
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Undying Light
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Undying Axe
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Infernal Cleave-axe
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Infernal Cleave-axe +
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Infernal Cleave-axe
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Hellfang
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapons
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.
New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.
Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapon
Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Rose is the Sword & Shield you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
Jewel Slots
|Hunter's Knife I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Hunter's Knife II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Hunter's Knife I
|None
|Hunter's Knife III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Hunter's Knife II
|None
|Steel Knife I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Hunter's Knife III
|None
|Steel Knife II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Knife I
|None
|Steel Knife III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Knife II
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Slicer I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Knife III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Slicer II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Slicer I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Knight Sword I
|Eltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1
|Ore
|Chrome Slicer II
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Knight Sword II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Ore
|Chrome Knight Sword I
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Chrome Knight Sword III
|Pure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1
|Ore
|Chrome Knight Sword II
|Sleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nergal Jack
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Slicer I
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Eradication Vanguard
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Jack
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Ruinous Eradication
|Annihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Eradication Vanguard
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Flame Knife I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Steel Knife I
|Fire
|Flame Knife II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Knife I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Heat Edge
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Knife II
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Corona
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Heat Edge
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Corona +
|Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon x4
|Rathalos
|Corona
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blue Corona
|Azure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
|Rathalos
|Corona +
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Platinum Dawn
|Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Corona
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heavy Bang
|Commendation x1
Rathalos Tail x1
Diablos Fang x2
Odogaron Claw x2
|Workshop
|Steel Knife I
|None
|Heavy Bang+
|Carbalite Ore x10
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Claw + x3
|Workshop
|Heavy Bang
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Master Bang
|Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Daora Claw + x3
High Commendation x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Workshop
|Heavy Bang+
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Legacy Bang
|Uragaan Scute + x3
Eltalite Ore x8
Monster Slogbone x5
|Workshop
|Master Bang
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Legendary Bang
|Conqueror's Seal x1
Daora Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Workshop
|Legacy Bang
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Aqua Messer I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Hunter's Knife II
|Water
|Aqua Messer II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer I
|Water
|Aqua Messer III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer II
|Water
|Rogue Wave I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rogue Wave II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Rogue Wave I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rogue Wave III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Rogue Wave II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rogue Wave IV
|Jyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2
|Water
|Rogue Wave III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Blossom I
|Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2
|Water
|Rogue Wave IV
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Laguna Blossom II
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Water
|Laguna Blossom I
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Icicle Spike
|Barioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3
|Barioth
|Rogue Wave IV
|Ice
|Icicle Spike +
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Barioth
|Icicle Spike
|Ice
|Nardebosche
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5
|Barioth
|Icicle Spike +
|Ice
|Glacial Grace I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Messer II
|Ice
|Glacial Grace II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Grace I
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rimespire
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Grace II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Legia Rimespire
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Rimespire
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Legia Rimespire +
|Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Frozen Bone x4
|Legiana
|Legia Rimespire
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Hoarcry Rimespire
|Obsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4
|Legiana
|Legia Rimespire +
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nephilim Glacia
|Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1
|Legiana
|Hoarcry Rimespire
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Princess Rapier
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Aqua Messer I
|Poison
|Queen Rapier
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Princess Rapier
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Queen Rose
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Queen Rapier
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Rose
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Queen Rose
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Rose +
|Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4
|Rathian
|Royal Rose
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Royal Highness
|Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1
|Rathian
|Royal Rose +
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lunatic Rose
|Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
|Rathian
|Royal Highness
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Knife I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Aqua Messer I
|None
|Lumu Knife II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Knife I
|None
|Lumu Tabar I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Knife II
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lumu Tabar II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Tabar III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar II
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Nightmare I
|Paolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2
|Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar III
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Lumu Nightmare II
|Rimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Nightmare I
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Nyx Tabar I
|Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar III
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Nyx Tabar I
|Black Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Nightshade Paolumu
|Nyx Tabar I
|Sleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blooming Knife I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Hunter's Knife II
|Poison
|Blooming Knife II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife I
|Poison
|Blooming Knife III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife II
|Poison
|Datura Blossom I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blossom II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blossom I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Blossom III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blossom II
|PoisonPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Florescence I
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blossom III
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Datura Florescence II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Florescence I
|Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dios Edge
|Brachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3
|Brachydios
|Datura Florescence I
|Blast
|Booming Barrage
|Brachydios Crown x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1
|Brachydios
|Dios Edge
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Girros Knife I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Blooming Knife I
|Paralysis
|Girros Knife II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Knife I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Tabar I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Knife II
|Paralysis
|Malady's Tabar II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady's Tabar I
|Paralysis
|Malady's Tabar III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Malady's Tabar II
|Paralysis
|Naaga Seax I
|Great Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2
|Great Girros
|Malady's Tabar III
|Paralysis
|Naaga Seax II
|Odogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Naaga Seax I
|Paralysis
|Hidden Edge
|Nargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1
|Nargacuga
|Naaga Seax I
|Poison
|Hidden Edge +
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargucuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1
|Hidden Edge
|Poison
|Flash In The Night
|Shadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1
|Hidden Edge +
|Poison
|Bone Kukri I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Kukri II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Kukri I
|None
|Bone Kukri III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Kukri II
|None
|Chief Kukri I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Kukri III
|None
|Chief Kukri II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Chief Kukri I
|None
|Chief Kukri III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Chief Kukri II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Barong I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Chief Kukri III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Grand Barong II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Grand Barong I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Radobaan Os I
|Thick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1
|Bone
|Grand Barong II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Radobaan Os II
|Monster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2
|Bone
|Radobaan Os I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Radobaan Os III
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Bone
|Radobaan Os II
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Icegale
|Crystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1
|Velkhana
|Radobaan Os II
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Noble Ana Palas
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1
|Velkhana
|Icegale
|Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Spiked Edge I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Kukri III
|Sleep
|Spiked Edge II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Edge I
|Sleep
|Baan Claw I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Edge II
|Sleep
|Baan Claw II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Claw I
|Sleep
|Baan Claw III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Claw II
|Sleep
|Radobaan Osseus I
|Radobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3
|Radobaan
|Baan Claw III
|Sleep
|Radobaan Osseus II
|Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Osseus I
|Sleep
|Acid Razor I
|Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4
|Acidic Glavenus
|Radobaan Osseus I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Acid Razor II
|Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Acidic Glavenus
|Acid Razor I
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Jagras Edge I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Kukri II
|None
|Jagras Edge II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge I
|None
|Jagras Edge III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge II
|None
|Jagras Garotte I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge III
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Jagras Garotte II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Garotte I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jagras Garotte III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Garotte II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Saber's Gullet I
|Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Garotte III
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Saber's Gullet II
|Monster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Saber's Gullet I
|Water
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Rex Talon
|Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5
|Tigrex
|Saber's Gullet I
|Blast
|Rex Talon +
|Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Tigrex
|Rex Talon
|Blast
|Tigrex Sword
|Daora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5
|Tigrex
|Rex Talon +
|Blast
|Accursed Claw
|Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Rex Talon
|Sleep
|Stonebite
|Tempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1
|Brute Tigrex
|Stonebite
|Sleep
|Thunder Edge I
|Sturdy Bone x 5
Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Jagras Edge I
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge I
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis I
|Quality Bone x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Nemesis II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis I
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Nemesis III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis II
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Lightning Nemesis IV
|Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis III
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Firebolt
|Zinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathy Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis IV
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Usurper's Firebolt +
|Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Firebolt
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Despot's Crookbolt
|Spiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Thunder
|Usurper's Firebolt +
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Carapace Edge I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Kukri III
|None
|Carapace Edge II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge I
|None
|Carapace Edge III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge II
|None
|Barroth Club I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge III
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Club II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Club I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Club III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Club II
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Barroth Slicer I
|Barroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2
|Barroth
|Barroth Club III
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Barroth Slicer II
|Diablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3
|Barroth
|Barroth Slicer I
|Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Glavenus Razor I
|Glavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6
|Glavenus
|Barroth Slicer I
|Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Glavenus Razor II
|Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1
|Glavenus
|Glavenus Razor I
|Fire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blazing Edge I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Edge I
|Fire
|Blazing Edge II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Edge I
|Fire
|Flammensucher
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Edge II
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammensucher
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Flammensucher
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammensucher +
|Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammensucher
|Fire
|Lohensieger
|Azure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1
|Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammensucher +
|Fire
|Donnersieger
|Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar x2
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Gnashing Flammensucher +
|Thunder
|Donnersieger +
|Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnersieger
|Thunder
|Fulguration's Talon
|Kirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1
|Fulgur Anjanath
|Donnersieger +
|Thunder
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Sword II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Sword III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Sword II
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldsword I
|Monster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Sword III
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Dragonseal Aldsword II
|Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonseal Aldsword I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Manifested Lotus
|Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1
|Shara Ishvalda
|Dragonseal Aldsword I
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Fulminator
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Sword I
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Fulminator
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Sword II
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Sword I
|Thunder
|Ephemeral Fulminator
|Kirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Sword II
|Thunder
|Hydro Discus
|Namielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1
|Namielle
|Thunderbolt Sword II
|Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Blacksteel Sword I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Sword I
|Dragon
|Teostra's Spada
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Blast
|Teostra's Emblem
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Spada
|Blast
|Teostra's Medal
|Teostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Teostra's Emblem
|Blast
|Xeno Mabura
|Xeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno'jiiva
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Xeno Mabura +
|Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8
|Xeno'jiiva
|Xeno Mabura
|Dragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Fatal Jho
|Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2
|Deviljho
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Fatal Bite
|Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1
|Deviljho
|Fatal Jho
|Dragon
|Fate's Shear
|Vile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1
|Deviljho
|Fatal Bite
|Dragon
|Empress Edge
|Lunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Edge "Blaze"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Barb "Blaze"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge "Blaze"
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Empress Edge "Ruin"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Soulfire Barb "Ruin"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge "Ruin"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Empress Edge "Styx"
|Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Soulfire Barb "Styx"
|Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
|Lunastra
|Empress Edge "Styx"
|Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defender Warhatchet I
|Iron Ore x1
|Defender
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Defender Warhatchet II
|Anjanath Scale x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhatchet I
|Blast
|Defender Warhatchet III
|Commendation x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhatchet II
|Blast
|Defender Warhatchet IV
|Pink Rathian Scale + x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhatchet III
|Blast
|Defender Warhatchet V
|Immortal Dragonscale x1
|Defender
|Defender Warhatchet IV
|Blast
|Witcher's Silver Sword
|Leshen Skull x1
Cursed Bone x4
Leshen Antlers x2
Carbalite Ore x2
|Witcher
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Witcher's Silver Sword +
|Ancient Leshen Skull x1
Ancient Leshen Antlers x2
Ancient Cursed Bone x4
Leshen Resin x5
|Witcher
|Witcher's Silver Sword
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Rajang Club
|Rajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2
|Rajang
|Craftable from scratch
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Banned Rajang Club
|Tempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3
|Rajang
|Rajang Club
|Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
|Brimstren Drakescale
|Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2
|Stygian Zinogre
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stygian Luxuria
|Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
|Stygian Zinogre
|Brimstren Drakescale
|Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Safi's Shatterfang
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
|Safi's Bindfang
|10,000 zenny
|Safi'jiiva
|Quest
|Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
