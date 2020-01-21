Monster Hunter World Iceborne best weapon guide

There are loads of big beasties to hunt in Monster Hunter World Iceborne and all of them can be harvested for ingredients to make the brand new Master Rank weapons. With so many introduced, it can be daunting to know which ones to make and what ingredients you need to create your new tools. You’ve come to the right place then, as this guide has all you’ll ever need to know about the weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single weapon, including the ones introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne. We’ve also got a suggestion for each weapon class for the best weapon in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Those new to hunting monsters, or if you just need to find a particular monster guide to get up to Hunter Rank 16 – needed to start the Iceborne expansion – should head over to our Monster Hunter World guide hub for a plethora of guides. Once you're ready to begin the expansion, you'll find a few hunters gathered near the gate in Astera.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Arrow is the Bow you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Bow I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Bow II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Bow I None Iron Bow III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Bow II None Steel Bow I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Bow III None

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Steel Bow II Monster Bone M x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Bow I None

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Steel Bow III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Bow II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Alloy Bow I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Bow III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Alloy Bow II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x13

Carbalite Ore x20

Firecell Stone x1 Ore Alloy Bow I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragon Perforator I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Alloy Bow II Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragon Perforator II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Dragon Perforator I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragon Perforator III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Dragon Perforator II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Rumble Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Dragon Perforator I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Rumble + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Usurper's Rumble Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Earlybolt Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Usurper's Rumble + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Whisper Nergigante Talon x3

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Carapace x2 Nergigante Alloy Bow I Dragon Doom's Shaft Xeno'jiiva Horn x2

Nergigante Horn+ x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Nergigante Gem x1 Nergigante Nergal Whisper Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Doom Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Doom's Shaft Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kulu Arrow I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Bow I None Kulu Arrow II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow I None Kulu Arrow III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow II None Archer's Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow III Blast Archer's Dance II Odogaron Claw+ x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3

Brutal Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archer's Dance I Blast Archer's Dance III Nergigante Talon x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archers Dance II Blast Alqaqs al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archer's Dance III Blast Alqaqs al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Alqaqs al-Nasr I Blast Rex Bow I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Alqaqs al-Nasr I Blast Rex Bow II Blackcurl Stouthorn x2

Tigrex Hardfang x4

Tigrex Lash x1

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Bow I Blast Accursed Arc Brute Trigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Tigrex Rex Bow II Blast Dios Flier Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Alqaqs al-Nasr I Blast Tsali Flier Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Flier Blast

1x Jewel Slot x1 Brazencord Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Scale+ x6

Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Marrow x1 Uragaan Archer's Dance I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Gigacles Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Scute x4

Uragaan Ruby x1 Uragaan Brazencord Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Gigacles + Uragaan Jaw + x1

Uragaan Shard x3

Uragaan Cortex x2

Meldspar Ore x2 Uragaan Gigacles Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Gigantomachy Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Uragaan Jaw+ x1

Uragaan Scute+ x2

Uragaan Pallium x1 Uragaan Gigacles + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Princess Arrow I Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Kulu Arrow I None Princess Arrow II Rathian Spike+ x3

Rathian Scale+ x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Plate x1 Rathian Princess Arrow I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Princess Arrow III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Rathian Spike+ x5

Pink Rathian Scale+ x6

Rathian Ruby x1 Rathian Princess Arrow II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Princess Arrow IV Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Princess Arrow III Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rosen Arrow Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Princess Arrow IV Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lunatic Arrow Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Rosen Arrow Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rathslinger I Rath Wingtalon x3

Rathalos Shell x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Princess Arrow I Fire Rathslinger II Rathalos Scale+ x6,

Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Wing x2

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Rathslinger I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathslinger III Azure Rathalos Scale+ x6

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathslinger II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathslinger IV Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x4 Rathalos Rathslinger III Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Mightbow Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Rathslinger IV Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Silver Wrathbow Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x6

Silver Rathalos Lash x1

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Azure Mightbow Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aqua Arrow I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Bow II Water Aqua Arrow II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Arrow I Water Aqua Arrow III Monster Bone+ x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Arrow II Water Water Shot I Carbalite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale+ x3

Gajau Scale x5 Water Aqua Arrow III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Shot II Fucium Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin+ x4

Torrent Sac x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x3 Water Water Shot I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Shot III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fin+ x6

Jyuratodus Fang+ x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Shot II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Water Shot IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Shot III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Laguna Shot I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Water Water Shot IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Shot II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Laguna Shot I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Icicle Blizzard I Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Water Shot IV Ice Icicle Blizzard II Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Icicle Blizzard I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Bow Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Water Shot IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Bow + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Bow Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Night Flight Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Bow + Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glacial Arrow I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Arrow II Ice Glacial Arrow II Paolumu Wing x4

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Legiana Plate x1 Legiana Glacial Arrow I Ice Snowfletcher Legiana Claw+ x4

Legiana Scale+ x5

Legiana Wing x3

Freezer Sac x2 Legiana Glacial Arrow II Ice Legia Snowfletcher Daora Claw+ x2

Legiana Claw+ x5

Legiana Hide+ x3

Legiana Gem x1 Legiana Snowfletcher Ice Legia Snowfletcher + Legiana Hardclaw x3

Legiana Shard x4

Legiana Tail Webbing + x1

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Snowfletcher Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hoarcry Snowfletcher Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legia Snowfletcher + Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mist Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Snowfletcher Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hunter's Bow I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Hunter's Bow II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter's Bow I None Hunter's Bow III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Hunter's Bow II None Hunter's Stoutbow I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Bow III None Hunter's Stoutbow II Monster Bone+ x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4

Bone Hunter's Stoutbow I None Hunter's Stoutbow III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone+ x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Stoutbow II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hunter's Proudbow I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hunter's Stoutbow III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hunter's Proudbow II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Hunter's Proudbow I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hunter's Bravebow I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Hunter's Proudbow II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hunter's Bravebow II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Hunter's Bravebow I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hunter's Bravebow III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Hunter's Bravebow II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Iceflinger Crystal Shard x5

Velkhana Hardclaw x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Hunter's Bravebow II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Alluring Evelia Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Iceflinger Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Greatbow I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Hunter's Bravebow I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Greatbow II Monster Solidbone x4

Banbaro Great Horn x4

Banbaro Lash x1

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Greatbow I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Glavenus Arrow I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Mammoth Greatbow I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Arrow II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Glavenus Tailedge x1

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Arrow I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Acidic Arrow I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Mammoth Greatbow I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Acidic Arrow II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acidic Arrow I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hazak Velos I Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5

Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4 Vaal Hazak Hunter's Proudbow I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Velos II Xeno'jiiva Veil x3

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Hazak Velos I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathbow Vaal Velos Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Velos II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hydra Planula Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Hazak Velos II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Black Planula Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Namielle Whisker x5

Namielle Lash x1

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Namielle Hydra Planula Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Bow I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone+ x3 Diablos Hunter's Stoutbow I None Diablos Bow II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Bow I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Coilbender Majestic Horn x3

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge+ x5

Blos Medulla x1 Diablos Diablos Bow II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Galebender Black Spiral Horn+ x1

Black Diablos Ridge+ x2

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Coilbender Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Cera Coilbender Xeno’’jiiva Tail x2

Black Spiral Horn+ x3

Black Diablos Carapace x6

Dragonbone Relic x2 Diablos Galebender Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Cera Coilbender + Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Cera Coilbender Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Cera Cyclord Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Cera Coilbender + Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blooming Arch I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Hunter's Bow II None Blooming Arch II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch I None Blooming Arch III Monster Bone+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch II None Datura String I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura String II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura String I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura String III Vaal Hazak Wing x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura String II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Squall I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura String III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Squall II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Squall I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nightmare String I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Datura Squall I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nightmare String II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nightmare String I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blazing Bow I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Blooming Arch II Fire Blazing Bow II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Bow I Fire Anja Arch I Anjanath Fang+ x4

Anjanath Scale+ x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Bow II Fire Anja Arch II Rathalos Medulla x2

Anjanath Fang+ x5

Anjanath Pelt+ x4

Firecell Stone x1 Anjanath Anja Arch I Fire Anja Arch III Teostra Mane x2

Anjanath Fang+ x6

Anjanath Nosebone+ x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Anjanath Anja Arch II Fire Anjanath Flamebow I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Anja Arch III Fire Anjanath Flamebow II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anjanath Flamebow I Fire Fulguring Bow I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anjanath Flamebow I Thunder Fulguring Bow II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Fulguring Bow I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Pulsar Bow I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Hunter's Bow I Thunder Pulsar Bow II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow I Thunder Pulsar Bow III Monster Bone+ x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow II Thunder Kadachi Strikebow Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flying Kadachi Strikebow Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6

Wyvern Gem x1

Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Strikebow Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flying Kadachi Strikebow + Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Flying Kadachi Strikebow Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thundering Strikebow Hard Odogaron Sinew x1

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Tobi-Kadachi Flying Kadachi Strikebow + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Felbow Crimson Hail Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Flying Kadachi Strikebow Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Felbow Crimson Hail + Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Felbow Crimson Hail Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Felbow Crimson Storm Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3

Ultraplegia Sac x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Felbow Crimson Hail + Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Arrow I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Arrow II Monster Bone+ x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow I Dragon Dragonbone Arrow III Elder Dragon Bone x10

Brutal Bone x4

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldbow I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldbow II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldbow I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dawning Insight Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldbow I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blacksteel Bow I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Bow II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow I Dragon Icesteel Bow Daora Claw+ x3

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5

Daora Tail x2 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Sagittarii Xeno'jiiva Wing x2

Daora Horn+ x4

Daora Claw+ x4

Daora Gem x1 Kushala Daora Icesteel Bow Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Kushala Daora Daora's Sagittarii Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Metora Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Bow II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Metora + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Metora Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Cross Hunter's Bow Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Great Hunter's Bow Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2

Workshop Cross Hunter's Bow Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Neo Hunter's Bow Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x2 Workshop Great Hunter's Bow Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Insurgent's Bow Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Villainous Brace Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Insurgent's Bow Dragon Fate's Thread Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Villainous Brace Dragon Empress Arrow Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Arrow "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Arch "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Arrow "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Arch "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Arrow "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Arch "Styx" Lunastra Lash x1

Lunastra Shard x5

Elder Spiritvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Arrow "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender I Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender I Blast Defender III Commendation x1 Defender Defender II Blast Defender IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender III Blast Defender V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender IV Blast Beast Thunderbow Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Beastking Thunderbow Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Beast Thunderbow Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakesight Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Patientia Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakesight Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Boltbow Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest Safi'jiiva Quest Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Hellbow Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest Safi'jiiva Quest Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Drakbow Complete Safi'jiiva Siege quest Safi'jiiva Quest Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Luna Eostre is the Charge Blade you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Proto Commission Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Proto Commission Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Proto Commission Axe I None Proto Commission Axe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Proto Commission Axe II None Elite Commission Axe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Proto Commission Axe III None Elite Commission Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Elite Commission Axe I None Elite Commission Axe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Elite Commission Axe II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Guardian I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Elite Commission Axe III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Guardian II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Guardian I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Guardian II Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Fortress I Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Fortress III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Fortress II Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Usurper's Lightning Zinongre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Chrome Fortress I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Lightning + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Usurper's Lightning Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Thundergale Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1

80000 zenny Zinogre Usurper's Lightning + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Lacerator Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Guardian I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Devastation's Thorns Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Lacerator Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Devastsation Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Devastation's Thorns Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathsblade I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Elite Commission Axe I Fire Rathsblade II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rathsblade I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Axelion Blade Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rathsblade II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Halberion Blade Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Axelion Blade Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Halberion Blade + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon x4 Rathalos Halberion Blade Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Soulbrand Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Ratahlos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1

56000 zenny Rathalos Halberion Blade + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hellsire Blade Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2

80000 zenny Rathalos Azure Soulbrand Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mudslide Blade I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Proto Commission Axe II Water Mudslide Blade II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade I Water Mudslide Blade III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade II Water Jyura Depth I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Depth II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Depth III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Terrior I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hadfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Terrior II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Deep Terrior I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Guardian I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Deep Terrior I Poison Hidden Guardian II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing +

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Guardian I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Schnegel I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Grandhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Jyura Depth III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Schnegel II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Deep Schnegel I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Everfrost Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Legiana Mudslide Blade II Ice Everfrost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Legiana Everfrost Blade I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gigafrost I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Everfrost Blade II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gigafrost II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Legiana Gigafrost I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gigafrost III Gracium x2

Eltalite Ore x4

Cryo Sac x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Barioth Gigafrost II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Weissritter Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Gigafrost III Ice Weissritter + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Weissritter Ice Elder Wolf Fang Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Harclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Weissritter + Ice Dear Lutemis Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Mudslide Blade I Poison Dear Lutemia Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Dear Lutemis Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Hecatel Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem Rathian Dear Lutemia Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Hecatelia Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Dear Hecatel Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Rose Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Dear Hecatelia Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dear Rosetta Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Dear Rose Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Luna Eostre Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1

80000 zenny Rathian Dear Rosetta Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Strongarm I None Bone Strongarm III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Strongarm II None Hard Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Strongarm III None Hard Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm I None Hard Bone Strongarm III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm II Blast Mighty Strongarm I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mighty Strongarm II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Mighty Strongarm I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wild Force I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x2

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Mighty Strongarm II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Wild Force II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Wild Force I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wild Force III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Wild Force II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ice Guardian Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Wild Force II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Regal Daruq Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Ice Guardian Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Diablos Wall I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Hard Bone Strongarm I None Diablos Wall II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Wall I Ice Diablos Tyrannis I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Wall II Ice Diablos Tyrannis II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem Diablos Diablos Tyrannis I Ice Diablos Tyrannis III Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Diablos Tyrannis II Ice Thanatos Force Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Tyrannis III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfurteinn Machmar Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Diablos Tyrannis III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Melting Grasp Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Machmar Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Jagras Strongarm I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Strongarm II None Jagras Strongarm II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm I None Jagras Strongarm III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm II None Jagras Escudo I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Escudo II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Escudo III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Maw I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Maw II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x1

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Saber's Maw I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Scorching Demander Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Saber's Maw I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Scorching Demander + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Scorching Demander Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Bardred Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hardshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Scorching Demander + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Silt I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Jagras Escudo I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Silt II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Silt I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Escudo I Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Silt II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Escudo II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Escudo I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rex Arms I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Gama Escudo I Blast Rex Arms II Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Arms I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Girros Strongarm I Great Girros Fang

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Strongarm I Paralysis Girros Strongarm II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Strongarm I Paralysis Girros Nadja I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Strongarm II Paralysis Girros Nadja II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Girros Nadja I Paralysis Girros Nadja III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Girros Nadja II Paralysis Naaga Ghadab I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Girros Nadja III Paralysis Naaga Ghadab II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Naaga Ghadab I Paralysis Dios Strongarm Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Naaga Ghadab I Blast Volatile Blade Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Strongarm Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hazak Aspida I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Girros Nadja II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Aspida II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Aspida I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathaxe Vaal Aspida Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Aspida II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydros Kardia Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Hazak Aspida II Water Pulsar Strongarm I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Strongarm II Thunder Pulsar Strongarm II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm I Thunder Pulsar Strongarm III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm II Thunder Kadachi Kaina I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x1

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Kaina II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Kaina III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Soul I Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x6

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Soul II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi Kadachi Membrane + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Soul I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Viper's Venom I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Soul I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Viper's Venom II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Viper's Venom I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Strongarm I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Strongarm II None Garon Strongarm II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Strongarm I Fire Hate's Undying Flame Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Strongarm II Fire Odium Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Hate's Undying Flame Fire Odium + Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Odium Fire Animus Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Odogaron Lash x2

Odogaron Mantle x1 Odogaron Odium + Fire Nether Candle Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Odogaron Odium + Dragon Grudge Namielle Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Ebony Odogaron Lash x2

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Ebony Odogaron Nether Candle Dragon Dragonbone Cutter I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Cutter II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter I Dragon Dragonbone Cutter III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Blade I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Blade II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Blade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Inescapable Karma Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Blade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Magda Manus Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cutter I Blast Avenging Magda Manus Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Firecell Stone x3 Zorah Magdaros Magda Manus Blast Magda Manus Reforged Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Drargonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Avenging Magda Manus Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blacksteel Charger I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Charger II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Charger I Dragon Daora's Casca Daora Claw + x3

Doara Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Kushala Daora Blacksteel Charger II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Thwartoise Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Kushala Daora Daora's Casca Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Daora's Worldbearer Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem 1x Kushala Daora Daora's Thwartoise Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Xeno Ra'atz Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Charger II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Ra'atz + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Ra'atz Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tyrant's Charge Blade Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Oppressor's Charge Blade Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Tyrant's Charge Blade Dragon Fate's Curtain Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Savage Deviljho Oppressor's Charge Blade Dragon Empress Alma Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from Scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Alma "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Brand "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Alma "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Brand "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Alma "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Alma Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Brand "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x 5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1, Lunastra Empress Alma "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dante's Devil Sword Red Orb x2

Anjanath Gem x1

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Mane x4 Dante Craftable from Scratch Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defender Shield I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from Scratch Blast Defender Shield II Anjanath Scale x1

1000 zenny Defender Defender Shield I Blast Defender Shield III Commendation x1

3000 zenny Defender Defender Shield II Blast Defender Shield IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1

6000 zenny Defender Defender Shield III Blast Defender Shield V Immortal Dragonscale x1

10,000 zenny Defender Defender Shield IV Blast Rajang Beastblade Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from Scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Rajang Beastblade Ikazuchi Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Rajang Beastblade Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakeclaw Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from Scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Maledicta Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakeclaw Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Dreamshield 10,000 zenny

Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded Safi'jiiva Quest Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Hellshield 10,000 zenny

Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded Safi'jiiva Quest Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Black Eagle Black Eagle Blueprint x2

Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x4

Nargacuga Blackfur + x4

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2 Black Eagle Craftable from Scratch

(Complete Every Hunter's Dream III quest) Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Black Lightning Eagle Black Eagle Blueprint x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Purecrystal x2

Conqueror's Seal x1 Black Eagle Black Eagle Thunder

2x Jewel Slot Lv1

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Decimation as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Matched Slicers I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Matched Slicers II Iron Ore x2 Ore Matched Slicers I None Matched Slicers III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Matched Slicers II None Dual Slicers I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Matched Slicers III None Dual Slicers II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Dual Slicers I None Dual Slicers III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Dual Slicers II Poison Chrome Slicers I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Dual Slicers III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Slicers II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x13

Carbalite Ore x20

Firecell Stone x1 Ore Chrome Slicers I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Cross I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1, Ore Chrome Slicers II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Cross II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Cross I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Cross III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Cross II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Usurpers Fulgur Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Chrome Cross I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurpers Fulgur + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Usurpers Fulgur Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Blitz Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Usurpers Fulgur + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Gouge Nergigante Carpace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Slicers I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Decimation Claws Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Gouge Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Decimation Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Decimation Claws Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Luminous Daggers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers III None Luminous Daggers II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers I None Dual Destroyers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dual Destroyers II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dual Destroyers III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cross Destroyers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2

Tough Claw x2, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cross Destroyers II Legiana Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku- Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Purecrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Cross Destroyers I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hidden Tomahawk I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Cross Destroyers I Poison Hidden Tomahawk II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Tomahawk I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rookslayer Handaxes Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Dual Destroyers I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazelhawk Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Handaxes Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blazing Warhawks Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazelhawk Rookslayer Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Bombers Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2

Scorching Silverwing x4

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Bazelgeuse Blazing Warhawks Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Freeze Daggers I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Lumumous Daggers I Ice Freeze Daggers II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Freeze Daggers I Ice Freeze Chain I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Freeze Daggers II Ice Freeze Chain II Elder Dragon x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Freeze Chain I Ice Blizzarioths Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Freeze Chain II Ice Blizzarioths + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Blizzarioths Ice Mountain Blizzarioths Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Blizzarioths + Ice Rending Beaks I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers II None Rending Beaks II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks I None Rending Beaks III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks II None Arcanaria I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks III Sleep Arcanaria II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria I Sleep Arcanaria III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria II Sleep Asefar al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2, Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria III Sleep Asefar al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Asefar al-Nasr I Sleep Rex Chain I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Asefar al-Nasr I Blast Rex Chain II Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Chain I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Accursed Chain Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Rex Chain I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Twin Flames Rathalos Shard x4

Rathian Shard x4

Rath Wingtalon + x3

Conflagrant Sac x4 Rathalos Asefar al-Nasr I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Lovers Azure Rathalos Shard x4

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Azure Rathalos Lash x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Rathalos Twin Flames Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Strife Silver Rathalos Shard x4

Gold Rathian Shard x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x2

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Wyvern Lovers Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sworn Rapiers Rending Beaks I + x1

Dragonite Ore x3

Machalite Ore x5

Earth Crystal x6

Lightcrystal x1 Ore Rending Beaks I Water Sworn Rapiers + Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Coral Crystal x8

Commendation x2 Ore Sworn Rapiers Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Holy Sabers High Commendation x3

Dragonvein Crystal x6

Wyvern Gem x2

Novacrystal x2 Ore Sworn Rapiers + Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Guild Knight Sabers Banbaro Great Horn x2

Eltalite Ore x8

Spiritvein Crystal x6

Gracium x4 Ore Holy Sabers Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Master Sabers Obsidian Icetalon x3

Meldspar Ore x6

Bathycite Ore x4

Purecrystal x1 Ore Guild Knight Sabers Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Holy Guild Sabers Conqueror's Seal x3

Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Pure Dragon Blood x4

Large Wyvern Gem x1 BanOre Master Sabers Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Bone Hatchets I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Hatchets II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Hatchets I None Bone Hatchets III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Hatchets II None Wild Hatchets I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Hatchets III None Wild Hatchets II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Wild Hatchets I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Wild Hatchets III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Wild Hatchets II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Strong Hatchets I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Wild Hatchets III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Strong Hatchets II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Strong Hatchets I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hulking Choppers I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Strong Hatchets II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hulking Choppers II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Hulking Choppers I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hulking Choppers III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Hulking Choppers II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icefeather Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Hulking Choppers II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Untouched Hel Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icefeather Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blazing Hatchets I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Hatchets III Fire Blazing Hatchets II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets I Fire Anja Cyclone I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets II Fire Anja Cyclone II Rathalos Medulla x2

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Firecell Stone x1 Anjanath Anja Cyclone I Fire Anja Cyclone III Teostra Mane x2

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Anjanath Anja Cyclone II Fire Anja Twinrippers I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Anja Cyclone III Fire Anja Twinrippers II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anja Twinrippers I Fire Fulguring Tornado I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anja Twinrippers I Thunder Fulguring Tornado II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Fulguring Tornado I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Hatchets I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Blazing Hatchets I None Diablos Hatchets II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Hatchets I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diablos Clubs I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Hatchets II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diablos Clubs II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Clubs I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diablos Clubs III Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Clubs II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thanatos Mauls Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1

Diablos Clubs III Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfurteinn Ortho Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Diablos Clubs III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Stripping Shears Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Ortho Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Direbones I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Diablos Clubs II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Direbones II Monster Solidbone x3

Banbaro Great Horn x3

Banbaro Lash x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Direbones I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Madness Pangas I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Hatchets II Water Madness Pangas II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas I Water Madness Pangas III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas II Water Jyura Hatchets I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Jyuratodus Scale + x5 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Hatchets II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Hatchets III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Keenblades I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Jyura Keenblades II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Keenblades I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Raven Tessen Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Jyura Keenblades I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wolf Tessen Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Raven Tessen Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Beo Hatchets I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Hardhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Jyura Hatchets III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Hatchets II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Beo Hatchets I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lava Cyclone I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Jyura Hatchets I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lava Cyclone II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Cyclone I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Shattering Flames I Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Lavasioth Shard x3

Barnos Hardclaw x2 Lavasioth Lava Cyclone II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Shattering Flames II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3 Lavasioth Shattering Flames I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Smouldering Cities Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Shattering Flames I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Smouldering Cities + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Smouldering Cities Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Smouldering Kingdoms Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Smouldering Cities + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Taurus Pangas I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Jyura Hatchets I None Taurus Pangas II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas I None Dark Ripper I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dark Ripper II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Ripper I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dark Ripper III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Ripper II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Abyss Eaters I Hornetaur Razorwing x2

Tough Claw x1

Monster Essence x2

Spiritvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Dark Ripper III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Abyss Eaters II Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Hornetaur Razorwing x3

Monster Essence x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Hornetaur Abyss Eaters I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Brachydios Blasters I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Abyss Eaters I Blast Brachydios Blasters II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder + x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Brachydios Blasters I Blast Pulsar Hatchets I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Hatchets II Thunder Pulsar Hatchets II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets I Thunder Pulsar Hatchets III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets II Thunder Kadachi Claws I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets III Thunder Kadachi Claws II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Claws III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Greathawks I Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Greathawks II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Greathawks I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Viperclaws I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Greathawks I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Viperclaws II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Crimson Viperclaws I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Hatchets I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Hatchets II None Garon Hatchets II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Hatchets I Fire Blood-drinker Chainblade Odogaron Claw+ x4

Odogaron Scale+ x8

Odogaron Fang+ x3

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Hatchets II Fire Sin Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Blood-drinker Chainblade Fire Sin + Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Sin Fire Crime Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Odogaron Lash x2

Odogaron Mantle x1 Odogaron Sin + Fire Nether Chainblades Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Ododgaron Sin + Dragon Death Row Namielle Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Ebony Odogaron Lash x2

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Ebony Ododgaron Nether Chainblades Dragon Dragonbone Twinblades I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Twinblades II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades I Dragon Enduring Schism Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Enduring Sacrifice Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Enduring Schism Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Enduring Surrender Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Enduring Sacrifice Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Boundless Farsight Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Enduring Sacrifice Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kirin Bolts Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Twinblades I Thunder Kirin Bolts + Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Kirin Bolts Thunder Monarch Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Kirin Bolts + Thunder Wunderkirins Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Monarch Thunder Magda Ungulae I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Twinblades I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Ungulae II Firecell Stone x

3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Ungulae I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magdaros Volcancross Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Ungulae II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blacksteel Twins I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Twins II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins I Dragon Twin Nails Daora Claw + x2

Firecell Stone x2

Teostra Claw + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins II Ice & Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fire and Ice Daora Horn + x3

Teostra Horn + x3

Xeno'jiiva Claw x2

Novacrystal x2 Blacksteel Twin Nails Ice & Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blizzard and Blaze Daora Hardclaw x3

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x3

Purecrystal x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Fire and Ice Ice & Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Raqs Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Twins II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Raqs + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jivva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Raqs Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Wrath & Rancor Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch. Dragon Wrathful Predation Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Tallfang x5

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Wrath & Rancor Dragon Consummate Pair Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Wrathful Predation Dragon Empress Daggers Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from Scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Daggers "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Fangs "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Daggers "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Fangs "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Daggers "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Fangs "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Daggers "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Defender Chainsaws I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from Scratch Blast Defender Chainsaws II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Chainsaws I Blast Defender Chainsaws III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Chainsaws II Blast Defender Chainsaws IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Chainsaws III Blast Defender Chainsaws V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Chainsaws IV Blast Downy Crake Brooms Downy Crake Ticket x1

Paolumu Pelt x3

Sturdy Bone x5

Sleep Sac x2 Workshop Craftable from Scratch Sleep Downy Crake Love Downy Crake Ticket x2

Paolumu Pelt + x3

Coma Sac x2

High Commendation x1, Workshop Downy Crake Brooms Sleep Downy Paradise Research Commission Ticket + x2

Paolumu Thickfur x1

Torpor Sac x4

Conqueror's Seal x1 Workshop Downy Crake Love Sleep Suzuka Takamaru Rajang Hardhorn x1, Rajang Hardclaw x1, Rajang Hardfang x2, Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from Scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Suzuka Otakemaru Tempered Glimmerpelt x3, Rajang Hardhorn x3, Rajang Hardfang x7, Gold Rajang Pelt + x Rajang Suzuka Takamaru Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Drakespirit Hellclaws Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from Scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Bloodclaws Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Drakespirit Hellclaws Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Bindclaws 10000 zenny Safi'jiiva Complete Safi'jiiva quest Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Atrocity as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Buster Sword I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Buster Sword II Iron Ore x2 Ore Buster Sword I None Buster Sword III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Buster Sword II None Buster Blade I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Buster Sword III None Buster Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Buster Blade I None Buster Blade III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Buster Blade II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Razor I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Buster Blade III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Razor II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Razor I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Deathscythe I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Razor II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Deathscythe II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Deathscythe I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Deathscythe III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Deathscythe II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nergal Judicator Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Buster Blade III Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Purgation's Atrocity Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Judicator Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Atrocity Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Purgation's Atrocity Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Blade I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Buster Sword III Thunder Thunder Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Blade I Thunder Lightning Punisher I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Blade II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Punisher II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Punisher I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Punisher III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Punisher II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Punisher IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Zinogre Lightning Punisher III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Severing Bolt I Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Lightning Punisher IV Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Severing Bolt II Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Severing Bolt I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Freeze Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Thunder Blade I Ice Freeze Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Freeze Blade I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Frost Blaze I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Freeze Blade II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Frost Blaze II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Frost Blaze I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Frost Blaze III Gracium x2

Eltalite Ore x4

Cryo Sac x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Ice Frost Blaze II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icicle Fang Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Frost Blaze III Ice Icicle Fang + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Icicle Fang Ice Paladire Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Icicle Fang + Ice Jagras Blade I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Buster Sword II None Jagras Blade II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blade I None Jagras Blade III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blade II None Jagras Hacker I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Blade III Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Hacker II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Hacker III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker II Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Jagras Deathclaw I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker III Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Jagras Deathclaw II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x3

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Deathclaw I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mammoth Greataxe I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Jagras Deathclaw I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Greataxe II Monster Solidbone x3

Banbaro Great Horn x3

Banbaro Lash x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Greataxe I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Girros Blade I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Blade I Paralysis Girros Blade II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Blade I Paralysis Malady's Kiss I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Blade II Paralysis Malady's Kiss II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Kiss I Paralysis Malady's Kiss III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Malady's Kiss II Paralysis Naaga Guillotine I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Malady's Kiss III Paralysis Naaga Guillotine II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Naaga Guillotine I Paralysis Hidden Blade I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Naaga Guillotine I Poison Hidden Blade II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Blade I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lava Blaze I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Malady's Kiss I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lava Blaze II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Blaze I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pyre Cleaver I Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Lavasioth Shard x3

Barnos Hardclaw x2 Lavasioth Lava Blaze II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pyre Cleaver II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3 Lavasioth Pyre Cleaver I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glavenus Blaze I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Lava Blaze II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Blaze II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Blaze I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blooming Blade I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Buster Sword II Poison Blooming Blade II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade I Poison Blooming Blade III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade II Poison Datura Blaze I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x1

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade III Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blaze II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blaze III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Hellspine I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Hellspine II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surpike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Hellspine I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nyx Razor I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Datura Hellspine I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Razor II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Razor I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Flame Blade I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Blooming Blade I Fire Flame Blade II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Blade I Fire Red Wing Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Blade II Fire Blue Wing Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathalos Red Wing Fire Rathalos Glinsword Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Wing Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathalos Glinsword + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon + x4 Rathalos Rathalos Glinsword Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathflame Glinsword Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Rathalos Glinsword + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathalos Gleamsword Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Rathflame Glinsword Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bone Blade I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Blade II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Blade I None Bone Blade III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Blade II None Bone Slasher I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Blade III None Bone Slasher II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Slasher I None Bone Slasher III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Slasher II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Giant Jawblade I Brutal Bone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10

Monster Hardbone x4 Bone Bone Slasher III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Giant Jawblade II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Giant Jawblade I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ogre's Jaw I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Giant Jawblade I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ogre's Jaw II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Ogre's Jaw I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ogre's Jaw III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Ogre's Jaw II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icewing Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Ogre's Jaw II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Winged Seraphyd Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icewing Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tiger Jawblade Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Ogre's Jaw I Blast Tiger Jawblade + Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Tiger Jawblade Blast Tiger Great Sword Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Tiger Jawblade + Blast Accursed Blade Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Tiger Jawblade Sleep Wildbite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Accursed Blade Sleep Hazak Kys Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Giant Jawblade I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Leviathan's Fury Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Kys Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Monstrous Madness Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Leviathan's Fury Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Don Monstro Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5

Vaal Hazak Flail x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Monstrous Madness Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Flammenzahn Anjanath Fang x3

Anjanath Scale x3

Anjanath Pelt x2

Flame Sac x2 Anjanath Bone Blade III Fire Flammenzahn + Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Flammenzahn Fire Gnashing Flammenzahn Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Flammenzahn + Fire Gnashing Flammenzahn + Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenzahn Fire Lohenzahn Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenzahn + Fire Donnerzahn Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solid Bone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Flammenzahn + Thunder Donnerzahn + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerzahn Thunder Fulguration's Edge Kirin Silvermane x2

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerzahn + Thunder Aqua Slasher I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Blade II Water Aqua Slasher II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Slasher I Water Aqua Slasher III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Slasher II Water Water Golem I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Slasher III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Golem II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Golem I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Golem III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Golem II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Golem IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Golem III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Laguna Golem I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2, Water Water Golem IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Golem II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Laguna Golem I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Slasher I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Hardhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Watrer Golem III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Slasher II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Beo Slasher I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Carapace Buster I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Blade II None Carapace Buster II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Buster I None Carapace Buster III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Buster II None Barroth Shredder I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Buster III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Shredder II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Shredder I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Shredder III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Shredder II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Greatedge I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Shredder III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Barroth Greatedge II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Greatedge I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Acid Shredder I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Barroth Greatedge I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Acid Shredder II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Shredder I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Spiked Blade I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Carapace Buster I Sleep Spiked Blade II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Blade I Sleep Radobaan Slab I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Blade II Sleep Radobaan Slab II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Radobaan Slab I Sleep Radobaan Slab III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Radobaan Slab II Sleep Radobaan Grindblade I Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Torpor Sac x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Radobaan Radobaan Slab III Sleep Radobaan Grindblade II Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x2

Thick Bone x5 Radobaan Radobaan Grindblade I Sleep Dios Blade Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Radobaan Grindblade I Blast Brach Attack Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Blade Blast Dragonbone Cleaver I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Cleaver II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver I Dragon Dragonbone Cleaver III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Sword I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Sword II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Sword I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Immovable Dharma Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonbone Cleaver III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thundersword Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Cleaver I Thunder Kirin Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thundersword Thunder King Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiia Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Kirin Thundersword Thunder Emperor Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin King Thundersword Thunder Magda Potestas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cleaver I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Potestas II Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Potestas I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magdaros Volcanblade Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Potestas II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blacksteel Chopper I Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Coral Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Chopper II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper I Dragon Icesteel Edge Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Decimator Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Edge Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Tughril Beg Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Decimator Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Maliq Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Chopper II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Maliq + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Maliq Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Wyvern Jawblade Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x1

Barroth Coin x4

Novacrystal

Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Great Wyvern Jawblade Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x4

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop Wyvern Jawblade Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ultra Wyvern Jawblade Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x2 Workshop Great Wyvern Jawblade Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Berserker Sword Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Anguish Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Berserker Sword Dragon Consummate Blade Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Anguish Dragon Wyvern Ignition "Steel" Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x2

Dragonite Ore x7

Paolumu Webbing x2

Rathalos Marrow x2 Wyvern Craftable from scratch None Wyvern Ignition "Impact" Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x3

Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Wyvern Wyvern Ignition "Steel" Fire Empress Galea Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Galea "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Edge "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Lunastra Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Galea "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Edge "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Galea "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Edge "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Galea "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Great Sword I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Great Sword I Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Great Sword I Blast Defender Great Sword I Commendation x1 Defender Defender Great Sword II Blast Defender Great Sword I Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Great Sword III Blast Defender Great Sword V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Great Sword IV Blast Frozen Speartuna Freezer Ticket x1

Monster Toughbone x3

Cryo Sac x3

Gracium x2 Workshop Craftable from scratch Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Freezer Speartuna Freezer Ticket x2

Monster Slogbone x5

Cryo Sac x4

Pure Crystal x1 Workshop Frozen Speartuna Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Xiphias Gladius Freezer Ticket x2

Monster Solidbone x6

Cryo Sac x5

Conqueror's Seal x2 Workshop Freezer Speartuna Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Demon Rod Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Great Demon Rod Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Demon Rod Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Infernal Executioner Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Infernal Executioner + Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Infernal Executioner Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Aquasplitter 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Queen’s Panoply is the Gunlance you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Gunlance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Gunlance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Gunlance I None Iron Gunlance III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Gunlance II None Steel Gunlance I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Gunlance III None Steel Gunlance II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Gunlance I None Steel Gunlance III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Gunlance II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Gunlance I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Gunlance III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Gunlance II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Gunlance I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Halberd I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Gunlance II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Halberd II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Halberd I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Halberd III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite One x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Halberd II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blackwing Gunlance I Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Chrome Halberd II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blackwing Gunlance II Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Blackwing Gunlance I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Nergal Ram Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Gunlance I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Eradication Flame Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Ram Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Ruinous Eradication (Gunlance) Annihilating Greathorn x3, Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Eradication Flame Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pulsar Gunlance I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Todi-Kadachi Iron Gunlance II Thunder Pulsar Gunlance II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance I Thunder Pulsar Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance II Thunder Kadachi Striker Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Striker + Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mythic Kadachi Striker Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mythic Kadachi Striker + Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Todi-Kadachi Mythic Kadachi Striker Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thundering Striker Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Todi-Kadachi Mythic Kadachi Striker + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Ember Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Ultraplegia Sac x1 Viper Todi-Kadachi Mythic Kadachi Striker Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Ember + Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Viper Todi-Kadachi Crimson Ember Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Hornet Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3

Ultraplegia Sac x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Viper Todi-Kadachi Crimson Ember + Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rath Gunlance I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x2 Rathalos Pulsar Gunlance II Fire Rath Gunlance II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rath Gunlance I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Red Rook Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rath Gunlance II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Rook Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Red Rook Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Chariot Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Rook Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Chariot + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x4 Rathalos Blue Chariot Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soul Chariot Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Blue Chariot + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chariot Gun Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Soul Chariot Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Princess Panoply Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Pulsar Gunlance I Poison Princess Panoply + Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Princess Panoply Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rose Burst Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Princess Panoply + Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Burst Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Rose Burst Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Burst + Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Royal Burst Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Highness's Fury Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Royal Burst + Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Queen's Panoply Gold Rathian Surprise x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Highness's Fury Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Madness Gunlance I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Iron Gunlance II Water Madness Gunlance II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance I Water Madness Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance II Water Jyura Buster I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance III Water Jyura Buster II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Buster I Water Jyura Buster III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Buster II Water Jyura Demolisher I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Buster III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Demolisher II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Demolisher I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Twinfang Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Jyura Demolisher I Ice Twinfang + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Twinfang Ice Ambermarch Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Handfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Twinfang + Ice Glacial Gunlance I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Madness Gunlance II Ice Glacial Gunlance II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Gunlance I Ice Legiana Cannon I Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Gunlance II Ice Legiana Cannon II Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Legiana Cannon I Ice Legiana Cannon III Legiana Hardclaw x2

Legiana Shard x3

Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legiana Cannon II Ice Hoarcry Cannon Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legiana Cannon III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Cannon I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1, Nargacuga Legiana Cannon II Poison Hidden Cannon II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Cannon I Poison Bone Gunlance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Gunlance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Gunlance I None Bone Gunlance III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Gunlance II None Bone Cannon I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Gunlance III None Bone Cannon II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Cannon I None Bone Cannon III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Cannon II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Great Bone Gunlance I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Bone Cannon III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Great Bone Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Great Bone Gunlance I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dragonpike Quake I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Great Bone Gunlance II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dragonpike Quake II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Dragonpike Quake I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dragonpike Quake III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Dragonpike Quake II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Eisritter Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Dragonpike Quake I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Vorpal Icefort Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Eisritter Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Bazel Buster I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Bone Cannon III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Buster II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Buster I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazelpride Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazel Buster II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Gunlance I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Gunlance II None Jagras Gunlance II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance I None Jagras Gunlance III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance II None Glutton Gunlance I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glutton Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glutton Gunlance III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glutton's Fang I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane+ x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance III Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Glutton's Fang II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x3

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Glutton's Fang I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Tiger Blast Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Glutton's Fang I Blast Tiger Blast + Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Tiger Blast Blast Tigrex Gunlance Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Tiger Blast + Blast Accursed Blast Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Tiger Blast Sleep Flamebite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Accursed Blast Sleep Girros Gunlance I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Jagras Gunlance I Paralysis Girros Gunlance II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Gunlance I Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Gunlance II Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance I Paralysis Deathfang Gunlance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance II Paralysis Nightveil Gunlance I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance III Paralysis Nightveil Gunlance II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Nightveil Gunlance I Paralysis Glavenus Buster I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Nightveil Gunlance I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Buster II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Buster I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hazak Spysa I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Deathfang Gunlance II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hazak Spysa II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Spysa I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathlance Vaal Spysa Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Spysa II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Acid Buster I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Hazak Spysa II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Acid Buster II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Buster I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Carapace Cannon I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Gunlance II None Carapace Cannon II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Cannon I None Carapace Cannon III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Cannon II None Barroth Blaster I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Cannon III Paralysis Barroth Blaster II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Blaster I Paralysis Barroth Blaster III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Blaster II Paralysis Barroth Bluff I Barroth Harclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Blaster III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot LV2 Barroth Bluff II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Bluff I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot LV2 Brachydios Buster I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Barroth Bluff I Blast Brachydios Buster II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder+ x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Brachydios Buster I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mammoth Gunlance I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Barroth Blaster III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Gunlance II Monster Solidbone x3

Banbaro Great Horn x3

Banbaro Lash x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Gunlance I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Usurper's Roar Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Mammoth Gunlance I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Roar + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur+ x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skyemerald x1 Zinogre Usurper's Roar Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Phlogiston Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Usurper's Roar Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blazing Gunlance I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Cannon I Fire Blazing Gunlance II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance I Fire Anja Cannon I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance II Fire Anja Cannon II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Cannon I Fire Anja Cannon III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Cannon II Fire Anjanath Flamelance I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Anja Cannon III Fire Anjanath Flamelance II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anjanath Flamelance I Fire Ending Fulgur I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anjanath Flamelance I Thunder Ending Fulgur II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Ending Fulgur I Thunder Dragonbone Gunlance I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Gunlance II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance I Dragon Dragonbone Gunlance III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragonseal Gunlance I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragonseal Gunlance II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Gunlance I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Broken Silence Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishavalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Gunlance I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Lahat Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Gunlance I Blast Earthshaker Magda Lahat Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Lahat Blast Magda Lahat Reforged Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Earthshaker Magda Lahat Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydra Ephyra Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Earthshaker Magda Lahat Water Black Ephyra Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Namielle Whisker x4

Namielle Lash x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Namielle Hydra Ephyra Water Blacksteel Gunlance I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Gunlance II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance I Dragon Icesteel Gunlance Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance II Ice Daora's Brigia Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Gunlance Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Daora's Tempest Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Brigia Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Hemta Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Thundersword Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Hemta + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Hemta Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Ravenous Gunlance Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Insatiable Gunlance Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Ravenous Gunlance Dragon Consummate Gunlance Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Insatiable Gunlance Dragon Empress Howl Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Howl "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Talon "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Howl "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Talon "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon x1 Lunastra Empress Howl "Ruin" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Howl "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Talon "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Howl "Styx" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Defender Gunlance I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Gunlance II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Gunlance I Blast Defender Gunlance III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Gunlance II Blast Defender Gunlance IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Gunlance III Blast Defender Gunlance V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Gunlance IV Blast Demon Gunlance Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Great Demon Gunlance Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rakang Pelt + x3 Rajang Demon Gunlance Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakeblood Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Avartitia Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakeblood Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Obliteration as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Hammer I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Hammer II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Hammer I None Iron Hammer III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Hammer II None Iron Demon I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Hammer III None Iron Demon II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Demon I None Iron Demon III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Demon II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Archdemon I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Demon III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Archdemon II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Archdemon I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kurogane I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Iron Archdemon II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kurogane II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Kurogane I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kurogane III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Kurogane II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Red Bludgeon Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon +x1 Rathalos Kurogane I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Huracan Hammer Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Red Bludgeon Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Leonid Starcrusher Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x6

Silver Rathalos Lash x1

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Huracan Hammer Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Crusher Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Archdemon I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Obliteration's Footfall Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Crusher Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Obliteration Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Obliteration's Footfall Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Frozen Core Legiana Scale x3

Frost Sac x4

Coral Crystal x4

Lightcrystal x3 Legiana Iron Demon I Ice Frozen Core + Legiana Scale x3

Freezer Sac x4

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Novacrystal x3 Legiana Frozen Core Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Cocytus Legiana Wing x3

Freezer Sac x4

Daora Claw + x3

Novacrystal x6 Legiana Frozen Core + Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cocytus + Legiana Hardclaw x3

Legiana Shard x4

Legiana Tail Webbing + x1

Gracium x4 Legiana Cocytus Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Pykrete Punisher Conqueror's Seal x1

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Purecrystal x1 Legiana Cocytus + IcIce

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Aqua Hammer I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Hammer II Water Aqua Hammer II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Hammer I Water Aqua Hammer III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystakl x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Hammer II Water Water Basher I Carbalite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3

Gajau Scale x5 Water Aqua Hammer III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Basher II Fucium Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x3 Water Water Basher I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Basher III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Basher II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Basher IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Basher III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Aqua Flora Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3, Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2, Flood Sac x2, Bathycite Ore x2 Water Water Basher IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aqua Flora + Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1, Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Aqua Flora Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aqua Florescence Nameille Hardclaw x4, Pure Dragon Blood x5, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2, Purecrystal x1 Water Aqua Flora + Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glacial Bash I Barioth Hardclaw x3, Barioth Cortex x4, Cryo Sac x4, Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Water Basher IV Ice Glacial Bash II Obsidian Icetalon x2, Amber Hardfang x3, Barioth Greatspike x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Glacial Bash I Ice Girros Hammer I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Aqua Hammer I Paralysis Girros Hammer II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Hammer I Paralysis Malady's Fist I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Hammer II Paralysis Malady's Fist II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Fist I Paralysis Malady's Fist III Vaal Hazak Fang + x2

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Malady's Fist II Paralysis Naaga Matraca I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Malady's Fist III Paralysis Naaga Matraca II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Naaga Matraca I Paralysis Nyx Hammer I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Naaga Matraca I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Hammer II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Hammer I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blooming Hammer I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Hammer II Poison Blooming Hammer II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer I Poison Blooming Hammer III Monster Bone + x3

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer II Poison Buon Fiore Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer III Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Buona Flora Vaal Hazak Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Pukei-Pukei Buon Fiore Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Buona Flora + Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Buona Flora Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Buona Florenscenza Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Buona Flora + Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hidden Breaker Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Buona Flora + Poison Hidden Breaker + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x1

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Breaker Poison Night Eternal Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Breaker + Poison Thunder Hammer I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Blooming Hammer I Thunder Thunder Hammer II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Hammer I Thunder Lightning Bash I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Hammer II Thunder Lightning Bash II Fucium Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Thunder Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Bash I Thunder Lightning Bash III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Bash II Thunder Lightning Bash IV Fucium Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x 4

Thunder Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Bash III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Thunder Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Bash IV Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Thunder + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Thunder Usurper's Thunder Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Crackle Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Thunder Usurper's Thunder + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Bludgeon I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Bludgeon II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Bludgeon I None Bone Bludgeon III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon II None Fossil Bludgeon I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None Fossil Bludgeon II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None Fossil Bludgeon III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Grandrock I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Grandrock II Monster Hardbone x6

Elder Dragon Bone x4

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Grandrock I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Earth Ender I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Grandrock II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Earth Ender II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Earth Ender I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Earth Ender III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Earth Ender II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Iceshaker Crystal Shard x5

Velkhana Hardclaw x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Earth Ender II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Victorius Northlein Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Iceshaker Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Vlafos Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Decreased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4 Vaal Hazak Grandrock I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pandemonium's Root Xeno'jiiva Veil x3

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Hazak Vlafos Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pandemonium's Wrath Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Pandemonium's Root Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pandemonium Unleashed Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6

Vaal Hazak Flail x1

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Pandemonium's Wrath Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Spike I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Bludgeon III Sleep Bone Spike II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Bone Spike I Sleep Baan Strike I Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Coma Sac x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Bone Spike II Sleep Baan Strike II Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Scale + x8

Coma Sac x3

Radobaan Medulla x1 Radobaan Baan Strike I Sleep Baan Strike III Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Coma Sac x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Strike II Sleep Baan Gavel I Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Torpor Sac x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Radobaan Baan Strike III Sleep Baan Gavel II Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x2

Thick Bone x5 Radobaan Baan Gavel I Sleep Stripped Striker Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Baan Gavel I Blast Stripped Striker + Blackcurl Stouthorn x2

Tigrex Hardfang x4

Tigrex Lash x1

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Stripped Striker Blast Tigrex Hammer Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Stripped Striker + Blast Brazenbreak I Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Scale + x6

Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Marrow x1 Uragaan Baan Strike I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Brazenbreak II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Scute x4

Uragaan Ruby x1 Uragaan Brazenbreak I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Uragaan Hammer I Uragaan Jaw + x1

Uragaan Shard x3

Uragaan Cortex x2

Meldspear Ore x2 Uragaan Brazenbreak II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Uragaan Hammer II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Uragaan Jaw + x1

Uragaan Scute + x2

Uragaan Pallium x1 Uragaan Uragaan Hammer I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Scorching Isshata Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Uragaan Hammer I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Scorching Isshata + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Glavenus Tailedge x1

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Scorching Isshata Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Uruga Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Scorching Isshata + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kulu Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Bone Bludgeon II None Kulu Beak II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak I None Kulu Beak III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak II None Crushing Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak III Sleep Crushing Beak II Odogaron Claw + x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Brutal Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak I Sleep Crushing Beak III Nergigante Talon x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak II Sleep Makhlab al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak III Sleep Makhlab al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Makhlab al-Nasr I Sleep Mammoth Hoof I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Tough Bone x3 Banbaro Makhlab al-Nasr I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Hoof II Monster Solidbone x4

Banbaro Great Horn x4

Banbaro Lash x1

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Hoof I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blackwing Deathblow I Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Mammoth Hoof I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blackwing Deathblow II Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Blackwing Deathblow I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Diablos Sledge I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Kulu Beak II None Diablos Sledge II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Sledge I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Shatterer I Majestic Horn x3

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Blos Medulla x1 Diablos Diablos Sledge II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diablos Shatterer II Nergigante Horn + x3

Black Spiral Horn x3

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Shatterer I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diablos Shatterer III Twitsted Stouthorn x3, Diablos Cortex x6, Diablos Chine x5, Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Diablos Shatterer II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Chaos Shatterer Blackcurl Stouthorn x3, Black Diablos Cortex x3, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Diablos Shatterer III Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfurteinn Alcan Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1, Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Diablos Shatterer III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Grinding Mallet Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2, Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Alcan Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Carapace Sledge I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Bludgeon II None Carapace Sledge II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Sledge I None Carapace Sledge III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Sledge II None Barroth Breaker I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Sledge III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Breaker II Diablos Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Barroth Carapace x3

Gastrodon Carapace x5 Anjanath Barroth Breaker I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Breaker III Nergigante Horn + x1

Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Wyvern Gem x1 Anjanath Barroth Breaker II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Crusher I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Anjanath Barroth Breaker III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Barroth Crusher II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Anjanath Barroth Crusher I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dios Tailhammer Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspear Ore x3 Brachydios Barroth Crusher I Blast Brachy Tailhammer Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Tailhammer Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blazing Hammer I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Sledge I Fire Blazing Hammer II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Hammer I Fire Anja Striker I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Hammer II Fire Anja Striker II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Striker I Fire Anja Striker III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Striker II Fire Anja Fiercemaul I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3, Anjanath Anja Striker III Fire Anja Fiercemaul II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anja Fiercemaul I Fire Grinding Fulgur I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anja Fiercemaul I Thunder Grinding Fulgur II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Grinding Fulgur I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Basher I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon Dragonbone Basher II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher I Dragon Dragonbone Basher III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher II Dragon Dragonseal Basher I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Basher I Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solid Bone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Basher I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dawning Tranquility Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Basher I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Magda Floga Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Basher I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Ragefire Magda Floga Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Floga Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Floga Reforged Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Ragefire Magda Floga Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blacksteel Hammer I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon Blacksteel Hammer II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer I Dragon Icesteel Hammer Daora Claw + x3

Daora Tail x2

Daora Webbing x4

Nergigante Carapace x5 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer II Ice Daora's Colossus Daora Claw + x4

Daora Gem x1

Daora Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Wing x2 Blacksteel Icesteel Hammer Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Hyperborea Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Colossus Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Maph'agarna Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Hammer II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Maph'agarna + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Maph'agarna Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Jail Hammer Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Tzitzi Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from scratch Paralysis Binder Mace Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x4

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x 2 Workshop Jail Hammer Paralysis Binding Coffin Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x2, Workshop Binder Mace Paralysis Devil's Due Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Devil's Crush Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Due Dragon Consummate Hammer Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Devil's Crush Dragon Empress Mace Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Mace "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Heel "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Mace "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Heel "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Mace "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Heel "Styx" Lunastra Shard x5

Lunastra Lash x1

Elder Spiritvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Mace "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Warhammer I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Warhammer II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Warhammer I Blast Defender Warhammer III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Warhammer II Blast Defender Warhammer IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Warhammer III Blast Defender Warhammer V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Warhammer IV Blast Mane Malice Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mane Malice Rajang Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Mane Malice Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakemaw Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Industria Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakemaw Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapon

If you’re looking for a good option, currently the best weapon in this class is easily the Loyal Thunder. You’ll need to set three Shield Mods and an Ironside Charm, but you’ll become a bit of a tank with the defence boosts gained from these. Also add in a Recoil Mod and a Close-Range Mod to gain faster attack speed and damage. Finally, put in Spread Ammo 3 and just let her rip through monster’s hides.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Jewel Slots Iron Assault I Iron Ore Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Assault II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Assault I None Iron Assault III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Assault II None Steel Assault I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Assault III None Steel Assault II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Assault I None Steel Assault III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Assault II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Assault I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Assault III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Assault II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Assault I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fatal Assault I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Assault II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fatal Assault II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Fatal Assault I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fatal Assault III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Elitalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Fatal Assault II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Icicle Assault I Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Fatal Assault I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Icicle Assault II Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Icicle Assault I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nergal Roar Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Assault I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Destruction's Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Roar 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Destruction Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Destruction's Fusillade 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aqua Assault I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Iron Assault II None Aqua Assault II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Assault I None Aqua Assault III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Assault II None Water Cannon I Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Assault III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Cannon II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Cannon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Cannon III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Cannon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Cannon IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Cannon III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nightmare Cannon I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Water Water Cannon IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nightmare Cannon II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Water Nightmare Cannon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hidden Gambit Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Water Cannon IV None Hidden Gambit + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Gambit None Baleful Night Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Gambit + None Luminous Assault I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Aqua Assault None Luminous Assault II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault I None Arma Destroyer I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Arma Destroyer II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Arma Destroyer III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deadeye Destroyer I Tztzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Tziyzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2

Tough Claw x2, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer III 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Deadeye Destroyer II Legiana Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Purecrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Deadeye Destroyer I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mightning Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Deadeye Destroyer I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mightning + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Mightning 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Loyal Thunder Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardbone x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Mightning + 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Shattercryst Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Luminous Assault I None Shattercryst + Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Shattercryst 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Legia Shattercryst Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Shattercryst + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Legia Shattercryst + Legiana Hardclaw x3

Legiana Shard x4

Legiana Tail Webbing + x1

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Shattercryst 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hoarcry Shattercryst Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legia Shattercryst + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Franz Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Shattercryst 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Assault I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Chain Assault II None Jagras Assault II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Assault I None Jagras Assault III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Assault II None Jagras Cannon I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Assault III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Cannon II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gluttonous Fangcannon Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gluttonous Fangcannon + Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Gluttonous Fangcannon 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gluttonous Direcannon Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x3

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Gluttonous Fangcannon + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Tigrex Howl Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Gluttonous Fangcannon + None Tigrex Howl + Blackcurl Stouthorn x2

Tigrex Hardfang x4

Tigrex Lash x1

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Tigrex Howl None Accursed Bellow Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Tigrex Tigrex Howl + None Blazing Assault I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Jagras Assault I None Blazing Assault II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Assault I None Flammenkanone Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Assault II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gnashing Flammenkanone Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Flammenkanone 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gnashing Flammenkanone + Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenkanone 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Donnerkanone Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Flammenkanone + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Donnerkanone + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerkanone 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fulguration's Roar Kirin Silvermane x2

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle 1x Fulgur Anjanath Donnerkanone + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bone Shooter I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None Bone Shooter II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None Bone Shooter III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II None Heavy Shooter I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III None Heavy Shooter II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Grandrock I None Heavy Shooter III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Grandrock I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Power Shooter I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hazak Vlafos 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Power Shooter II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon III 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cartilage Blaster I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Power Shooter II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cartilage Blaster II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Cartilage Blaster I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Cartilage Blaster III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Cartilage Blaster II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Iceroar Crystal Shard x5

Velkhana Hardclaw x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Cartilage Blaster II 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Righteous Varka Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Iceroar 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Diablos Shooter I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Heavy Shooter I None Diablos Shooter II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Shooter I None Dual Threat Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Shooter II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nero's Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x2

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Dual Threat 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Griffin Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x6

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2

Dragonbone Relic x2 Diablos Nero's Blazooka 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Griffin Blazooka + Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Griffin Blazooka 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hornking Blazooka Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Griffin Blazooka + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blooming Shooter I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Bone Shooter II None Blooming Shooter II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter I None Blooming Shooter III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter II None Datura Blaster I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter III None Datura Blaster II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaster I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blaster III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaster II 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blaster IV Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaster III 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Blaster I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaster IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Blaster II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Laguna Blaster I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Spiked Shooter I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Shooter II None Spiked Shooter II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Shooter I None Baan Roar I Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Coma Sac x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Shooter II None Baan Roar II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Roar I None Baan Roar III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Roar II None Baan Bazooka I Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Torpor Sac x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Radobaan Baan Roar III None Baan Bazooka II Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x2

Thick Bone x5 Radobaan Baan Bazooka I None Dios Cannon Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Baan Bazooka I None Atom Cannon Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Brachydios Crown x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Cannon 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Cannon I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Baan Roar I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Cannon II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Cannon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Turret I Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Cannon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gama Turret II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Turret I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Burning Igna Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Gama Turret I 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sulfurteinn Gyrad Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1

Honed Acidcryst x4 Glavenus Burning Igna 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Guttering Gasp Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Sulfurteinn Gyrad 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Pulsar Shooter I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shooter II None Pulsar Shooter II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter I None Pulsar Shooter III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter II None Kadachi Lion I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Lion II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Lion III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Lion IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Kadachi Lion I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Deadly Poison Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Kadachi Lion II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Crimson Kadachi Lion I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Cannon I Warped Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Ancient Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch None Dragonbone Cannon II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon I None Dragonbone Cannon III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Cannon I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon III 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Cannon II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Cannon I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Solemn Reflection Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Cannon I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Quickcaster Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Cannon I None Quickcaster + Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Quickcaster 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Quickquiver Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Quickcaster + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Shining Quiver Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Quickquiver 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Magda Gemitus I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cannon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Gemitus II Firecell Stone x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Zorah Magdaros Magda Gemitus I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Gemitus Vulcan Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Gemitus II 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydros Laimos Namielle Hardclaw x4, Namielle Finehide x5, Namielle Whisker x2, Purecrystal x1 Namielle Magda Gemitus II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blacksteel Cannon I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch None Blacksteel Cannon II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon I None Teostra's Artillery Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon II None Teostra's Flames Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Artillery None Teostra's Firestorm Teostra Hardhorn x5

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4

Teostra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Teostra's Flames None Xeno Jiqa Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Cannon II 2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Jiqa + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno Jiqa 2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Gluttonous Cannon Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch None Dark Devourer Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Gluttonous Cannon None Endless Famine Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Dark Devourer None Empress Cannon Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch None Empress Cannon "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon 1x Jewel Slot Lv1

Soulfire Roar "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon "Blaze" 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

Empress Cannon "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Roar "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon "Ruin" 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Cannon "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1

Soulfire Roar "Styx" Lunastra Shard x5

Lunastra Lash x1

Elder Spiritvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cannon "Styx" 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Defender Heavy Bowgun I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch None Defender Heavy Bowgun II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Heavy Bowgun I None Defender Heavy Bowgun III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Heavy Bowgun II None Defender Heavy Bowgun IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Heavy Bowgun III None Defender Heavy Bowgun V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Heavy Bowgun IV None Rajang Blaster Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Rajang Destroyer Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Rajang Blaster 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakemouth Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Humilitas Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakemouth 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Scorchcannon 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Burstcannon 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest 1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapon

Provided you’re comfortable playing a supporting role in your team’s endeavours, taking the time to be on the sidelines is worthwhile in most cases. This is particularly true when playing the Bazel Valdi Rooksearer as it has the Attack Up (L) song and two level 2 Jewel Slots. It almost doesn’t matter about the negative Affinity rate as it’s quite a cumbersome weapon to use to batter a monster’s face in, though the Blast damage is rather significant. The Bazel Valdi Rooksearer also has Health Recovery (S), though this isn’t the main reason to wield this horn.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Metal Bagpipe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Metal Bagpipe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Metal Bagpipe I None Metal Bagpipe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Metal Bagpipe II None Great Bagpipe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Metal Bagpipe III None Great Bagpipe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Great Bagpipe I None Great Bagpipe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Great Bagpipe II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fortissimo I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Great Bagpipe III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fortissimo II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Fortissimo I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Sforzando I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Fortissimo II Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Sforzando II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Sforzando I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Sforzando III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Sforzando II Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Raven Shamisen Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Sforzando II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Wolf Shamisen Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Raven Shamisen Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Nergal Groove Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Fortissimo I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Destruction's Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Groove Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Desolation Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Destruction's Fusillade Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Gaida I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Metal Bagpipe III Thunder Thunder Gaida II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Gaida I Thunder Lightning Drum I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Gaida II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Lightning Drum II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Drum I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Lightning Drum III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Drum II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Lightning Drum IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Thunder Lightning Drum III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Usurper's Growl Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Drum IV Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Growl + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Thunder Usurper's Growl Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Thunderclap Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Thunder Usurper's Growl + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Kulu Duda I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Metal Bagpipe II None Kulu Duda II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda I None Kulu Duda III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda II None Dancing Duval I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda III Sleep Dancing Duval II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval I Sleep Dancing Duval III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval II Sleep Taghrid al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval III Sleep Taghrid al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Taghrid al-Nasr I Sleep Stripped Dragonga Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Taghrid al-Nasr I Sleep Stripped Dragonga + Blackcurl Stouthorn x2

Tigrex Hardfang x4

Tigrex Lash x1

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Stripped Dragonga Blast Tigrex Horn Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Stripped Dragonga + Blast Accursed Wail Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Stripped Dragonga Sleep Ogrebite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Accursed Wail Sleep Valkyrie Chordmaker Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Kulu Duda I Fire Queen Chordmaker Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Valkyrie Chordmaker Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Coral Chordmaker Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Queen Chordmaker Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Royal Chordmaker Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Coral Chordmaker Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Royal Chordmaker + Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Royal Chordmaker Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Regal Flute Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Royal Chordmaker + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gold Chordmaker Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Regal Flute Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Aqua Bagpipe I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Metal Bagpipe II Water Aqua Bagpipe II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe I Water Aqua Bagpipe III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe II Water Water Tamtam I Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Bagpipe III Water Tamtam II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Tamtam I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Tamtam III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Tamtam II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Tamtam IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Tamtam III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Laguna Drum I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Water Water Tamtam IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Drum II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Laguna Drum I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Harmonic Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Laguna Drum I Poison Hidden Harmonic + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Harmonic Poison Cry in the Night Shardowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Harmonic + Poison Glacial Bagpipe I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Bagpipe II Ice Glacial Bagpipe II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe I Ice Sectored Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe II Ice Legia Sectored Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Sectored Ice Legia Sectored + Legiana Hardclaw x3

Legiana Shard x4

Legiana Tail Webbing + x1

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Sectored Ice Hoarcry Sectored Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legia Sectored + Ice Lilim Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Sectored Ice Bone Horn I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Horn II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Horn I None Bone Horn III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Horn II None Hard Bone Horn I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Horn III None Hard Bone Horn II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Horn I None Hard Bone Horn III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Horn II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heavy Bone Horn I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Horn III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heavy Bone Horn II Elder Dragon Bone x4



Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Heavy Bone Horn I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mad Bone Horn I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Heavy Bone Horn II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mad Bone Horn II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Mad Bone Horn I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mad Bone Horn III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Mad Bone Horn II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Icespiel Crystal Shard x5

Velkhana Hardclaw x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Mad Bone Horn II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Sonorous Eisfyl Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icespiel Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Gama Horn I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Hard Bone Horn III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Horn II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Horn I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Chorus I Dodogama Hardclaw x3

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Horn II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Chorus II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Chorus I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hell Horn Glavenus Hardfamg x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Gama Chorus I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hell Horn + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Glavenus Tailedge x1

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Hell Horn Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Horn Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Hell Horn + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blazing Horn I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Horn III Fire Blazing Horn II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Horn I Fire Anja Barone I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Horn II Fire Anja Barone II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x2 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire Anja Barone III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire Anjanath Hum I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Anja Barone III Fire Anjanath Hum II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anjanath Hum I Fire Fulguring Horn I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anjanath Hum I Thunder Fulguring Horn II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Fulguring Horn I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfurteinn Svild Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Fulguring Horn I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Rasping Ballad Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Svild Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Blooming Horn I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Bone Horn II Poison Blooming Horn II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn I Poison Blooming Horn III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn II Poison Datura Horn I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn III Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Horn II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Horn III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Maestro I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Maestro II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Maestro I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Icicle Horn I Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Datura Maestro I Ice

Icicle Horn II Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Icicle Horn I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Horn I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Blooming Horn I None Lumu Horn II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Lumu Horn I None Lumu Barone I Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Pelt + x6

Paolumu Webbing x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Horn II Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Barone II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Barone I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Barone III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Barone II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Drone I Paolumu Fellwing x1

Paolumu Cortex x1

Paolumu Thickfur x3

Shamos Shard x2 Paolumu Lumu Barone III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Drone II Rimed Hide x2

Paolumu Shard x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Meldspar Ore x5 Paolumu Lumu Drone I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nyx Barone I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Lumu Barone III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Barone II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Barone I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rookslayer Drum Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Lumu Barone I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bazelreid Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Drum Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rooksearer Drum Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazelreid Rookslayer Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bazel Valdi Rooksearer Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2

Scorching Silverwing x4

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Bazelgeuse Rooksearer Drum Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sonic Horn I Vespoid Shell x2

Vespoid Wing x1

Ancient Bone x1 Vespoid Bone Horn II Paralysis Sonic Horn II Vespoid Shell x2

Vespoid Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2

Paralysis Sac x1 Vespoid Sonic Horn I Paralysis Sonic Horn III Vespoid Wing x3

Hornetaur Wing x3

Girros Fang x6

Paralysis Sac x2 Vespoid Sonic Horn II Paralysis Glass Royale Vespoid Carapace x6

Vespoid Innerwing x3

Monster Broth x5

Omniplegia Sac x2 Vespoid Sonic Horn III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glass Royale + Brutal Bone x2

Great Girros Fang + x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vespoid Innerwing x6 Vespoid Glass Royale Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Queen Vespoid Horn Daora Webbing x3

Vespoid Innerwing x3

Hornetaur Head x1

Novacrystal x2 Vespoid Glass Royale + Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Queen Vespoid Horn + Vespoid Razorwing x2

Tough Claw x2

Monster Essence x2

Spiritvein Crystal x3 Vespoid Queen Vespoid Horn Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Queen's Flute II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Vespoid Razorwing x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Ultraplegia Sac x2 Vespoid Queen Vespoid Horn + Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Spiked Horn I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Sonic Horn I Sleep Spiked Horn II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Horn I Sleep Baan Horn I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Horn II Sleep Baan Horn II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Horn I Sleep Baan Horn III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Horn II Sleep Baan Rattle I Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Torpor Sac x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Radobaan Baan Horn III Sleep Baan Rattle II Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x2

Thick Bone x5 Radobaan Baan Rattle I Sleep Brachydios Horn I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Baan Rattle I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Brachydios Horn II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Brachydios Pounder + x4

Brachydios Lash x1

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Brachydios Horn I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Auldhorn I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Auldhorn II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn I Dragon Dragonbone Auldhorn III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldhorn I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldhorn II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldhorn I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Austere Paradise Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldhorn I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thundercry Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Auldhorn I Thunder Thunderbolt Horn I Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thundercry Horn Thunder Thunderbolt Horn II Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Thunderbolt Horn I Thunder Thunderwail Feyhorn Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Thunderbolt Horn II Thunder Hydros Horn Namielle Harclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Thunderbolt Horn II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Dragon Teostra's Tiple Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Blast Teostra's Orphée Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Tiple Blast Tesotra's Musica Teostra Hardhorn x5

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4

Teostra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Teostra's Orphée Blast Xeno Manasheena Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Manasheena + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4, Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6, Pulsing Dragonshell x7, Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Manasheena Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Devil's Maestro Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Deep Vero Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Maestro Dragon Fate's Dirge Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Deep Vero Dragon Empress Roar Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast Empress Roar "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Chorus "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Roar "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Chorus "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar "Ruin" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Roar "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Chorus "Styx" Lunastra Shard x5

Lunastra Lash x1

Elder Spiritvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Roar "Styx" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Rally Horn I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Rally Horn II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Rally Horn I Blast Defender Rally Horn III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Rally Horn II Blast Defender Rally Horn IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Rally Horn III Blast Defender Rally Horn V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Rally Horn IV Blast Denden Daiko Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Denden Doomsounder Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Denden Daiko Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakesong Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Tristitia Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakesong Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Catastrophe as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Blade I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Blade II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Blade I None Iron Blade III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Blade II None Steel Blade I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Blade III None Steel Blade II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Blade I None Steel Blade III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Blade II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Blade I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Blade III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Blade II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Blade I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Trident I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Blade II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Trident II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Trident I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Trident III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Trident II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Bolt Scepter Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Chrome Trident I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Royal Bolt Scepter + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Elctrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Royal Bolt Scepter Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Twinbolt Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Royal Bolt Scepter + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Reaper Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Blade I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Catastrophe's Light Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Catastophe Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Catastrophe's Light Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flame Glaive I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Steel Blade I Fire Flame Glaive II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Glaive I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathmaul Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Glaive II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Firedance Rathmaul Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathmaul Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Firedance Rathmaul + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon + x4 Rathalos Firedance Rathmaul Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Flightmaster Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Firedance Rathmaul + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blossomajesty Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Azure Flightmaster Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Kulu Blade I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Blade II None Kulu Blade II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None Kulu Blade III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade II None Ya-Ku Wrath I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade III Sleep Ya-Ku Wrath II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath I Sleep Ya-Ku Wrath III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath II Sleep Yatir al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath III Sleep Yatir al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Yatir al-Nasr I Sleep Dios Rod Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Yatir al-Nasr I Blast Electrorod Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder + x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Dios Rod Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Luminous Blade I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None Luminous Blade II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade I None Destroyer Bo I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade II Thunder Destroyer Bo II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Destroyer Bo III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Diving Destroyer I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2

Tough Claw x2 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Diving Destroyer I Legiana Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Purecrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Diving Destroyer I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hidden Cane I Nargacuga Hardfang x2,

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Diving Destroyer I Poison Hidden Cane I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Cane I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Frost Blade I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Ice Luminous Blade I Ice Frost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x5 Ice Frost Blade I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Freeze Gale I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Frost Blade II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Freeze Gale II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Freeze Gale I Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Freeze Gale III Gracium x2

Eltalite Ore x4

Cryo Sac x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Ice Freeze Gale II Ice

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Amber Piton Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Freeze Gale III Ice Amber Piton + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Amber Piton Ice Fenrir Storm Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Amber Piton + Ice Blooming Glaive I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Blade II Poison Blooming Glaive II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive I Poison Blooming Glaive III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive II Poison Datura Blade I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive III Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blade II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blade III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Storm I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Storm II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Storm I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nyx Blade I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Datura Storm I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Blade II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Blade I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Cane I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Datura Blade I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Cane II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Cane I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Magnus I Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Cane II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Magnus II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Magnus I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Flaming Teuza Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Gama Magnus I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flaming Teuza + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Flaming Teuza Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Helldait Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Flaming Teuza + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bone Rod I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Rod II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Rod I None Bone Rod III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Rod II None Hard Bone Rod I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Rod III None Hard Bone Rod II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Rod I None Hard Bone Rod III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Rod II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Aerial Rod I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Rod III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Aerial Rod II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Aerial Rod I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Aerial Magus I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Aerial Rod II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Aerial Magus II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Aerial Magus I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Aerial Magus III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Aerial Magus II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icescepter Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Aerial Magus II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Wise Fylos Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icescepter Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Entoma I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Aerial Rod I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Entoma II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Entoma I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathstaff Vaal Entoma Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Entoma II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydros Arcana Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Hazak Entoma II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flammenkaefer Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Anjanath Pelt x2

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Rod III Fire Flammenkaefer + Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire Gnashing Flammenkaefer Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire Gnashing Flammenkaefer + Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenkaefer Fire Lohenspire Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenkaefer + Fire Donnerspitze Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Flammenkaefer + Thunder Donnerspitze + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerspitze Thunder Fulguration's Tower Kirin Silvermane x2

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerspitze + Thunder Aqua Rod I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Rod II Water Aqua Rod II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Rod I Water Aqua Rod III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Rod II Water Water Glaive I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Rod III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Glaive II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Glaive I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Glaive III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Glaive II WaterWater

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Water Glaive IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Glaive III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Glaive I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Water Water Glaive IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Glaive II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Laguna Glaive I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rex Rod I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Water Glaive IV Blast Rex Rod II Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Rod I Blast Accursed Rod Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Rex Rod I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Rod I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Aqua Rod II None Diablos Rod II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Rod I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tyrannis Glaive I Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Rod II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tyrannis Glaive II Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Nergigante Horn + x2

Wyvern Gem Diablos Tyrannis Glaive I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tyrannis Glaive III Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Tyrannis Glaive II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thanatos Glaive Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Tyrannis Glaive III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sulfuirteinn Spiran Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Tyrannis Glaive III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 The Trickling Spiral Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfuirteinn Spiran Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Beo Glaive I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Hardhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Tyrannis Glaive II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Glaive II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Beo Glaive I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Pulsar Rod I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Rod II Thunder Pulsar Rod II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod I Thunder Pulsar Rod III Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod II Thunder Kadachi Pillar I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Pillar II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Pillar III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Fury I Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Fury II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2, Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fury I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Vipertail I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Ultraplegia Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fury I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Vipertail II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2,

iper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Vipertail I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Rod I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Pulsar Rod II None Garon Rod II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Rod I Fire Temptation's Trident Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Rod II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Vice Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Temptation's Trident Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Vice + Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Vice Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Cruelty Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Odogaron Lash x2

Odogaron Mantle x1 Odogaron Vice + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nether Vajra Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Odogaron Vice + Dragon Deadline Namielle Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Ebony Odogaron Lash x2

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Ebony Odogaron Nether Vajra Dragon Dragonbone Glaive I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Glaive II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive I Dragon Dragonbone Glaive III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldstaff I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldstaff II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldstaff I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Infinite Wisdom Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldstaff I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Indigo Flash Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Glaive I Thunder Azure Bolt Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Indigo Flash Thunder Verdant Levin Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Azure Bolt Thunder Celestial Spire Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Verdant Levin Thunder Blacksteel Glaive I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Glaive II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive I Dragon Daora's Entom Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Tethidine Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Daora's Entom Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Samudra Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Tethidine Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Shmaena Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Shmaena + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Shmaena Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Bad Wing Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Grunge Storm Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Bad Wing Dragon Fate's Wing Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Grunge Storm Dragon Empress Cane Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Cane "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Reach "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Cane "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Reach "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane "Ruin" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Cane "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Reach "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Cane "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Defender Glaive I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Glaive II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Glaive I Blast Defender Glaive III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Glaive II Blast Defender Glaive IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Glaive III Blast Defender Glaive V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Glaive IV Blast Gae Bolg Behemoth Bone x3

Behemoth Shearclaw x2

Aetheryte Shard x3

Firecell Stone x3 Behemoth Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 True Gae Bolg Behemoth Bone x2

Behemoth Great Horn x2

Behemoth Tail x1

Elder Dragon Blood x5 Behemoth Gae Bolg Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Metal Mauler Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Metalmangler Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Metal Mauler Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakerod Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Oblivia Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakerod Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Perdition as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Lance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Lance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Lance I None Iron Lance III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Lance II None Steel Lance I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Lance III None Steel Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Lance I None Steel Lance III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Lance II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Lance I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Lance III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Lance II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Lance I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Drill I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Lance II Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Drill II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Drill I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Drill III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Drill II Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Incessant Raven Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Chrome Drill II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Incessant Wolf Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Incessant Raven Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Nergal Impaler Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Lance I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Perdition's Hand Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Perdition Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Perdition's Hand Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glacial Lance I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Steel Lance I Ice Glacial Lance II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Lance I Ice Legiana Halberd I Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Lance II Ice Legiana Halberd II Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Legiana Halberd I Ice Legiana Halberd III Legiana Harclaw x2

Legiana Shard x3

Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legiana Halberd II Ice Hoarcry Halberd Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legiana Halberd III Ice Nyx Halberd I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshard Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Legiana Halberd II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Halberd II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Halberd I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Kulu Lance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Lance II None Kulu Lance II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance I None Kulu Lance III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance II None Kulu Hasta I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance III Sleep Kulu Hasta II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta I Sleep Kulu Hasta III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta II Sleep Minqar al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta III Sleep Minqar al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Minqar al-Nasr I Sleep Tusk Lance Bario Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Minqar al-Nasr I Ice Tusk Lance + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Tusk Lance Ice Sabertooth Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Tusk Lance + Ice Gama Pilebunker I Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Scale + x6

Dodogama Talon x4 Dodogama Kulu Hasta I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Pilebunker II Dodogama Jaw x4

Dodogama Tail x3

Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Dodogama Gama Pilebunker I Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Drill I Dodogama Hardclaw x2

Dodogama Shard x3

Dodogama Thickhide x2

Gastodon Husk x2 Dodogama Gama Pilebunker II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gama Drill II Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x2

Dodogama Mandible x2

Dodogama Lash x1

Monster Slogbone x5 Dodogama Gama Drill I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hidden Hastur I Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Gama Drill I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Hastur II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Hastur I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Lance I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Kulu Lance I Thunder Thunder Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Lance I Thunder Lightning Spire I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Lance II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Spire II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Spire I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Spire III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Spire II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Bolt I Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Thunder Lightning Spire III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Bolt II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Thunder Lightning Bolt I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thunderpierce I Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Bolt II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunderpierce II Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur+ x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skyemerald x1 Thunder Thunderpierce I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blooming Lance I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Iron Lance II Poison Blooming Lance II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance I Poison Blooming Lance III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance II Poison Datura Pike I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance III Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Pike II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Pike III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Stalk I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Stalk II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Stalk I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Pike I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Coral Pukei-Pukei Datura Stalk I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Pike II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Coral Pukei-Pukei Laguna Pike I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flame Lance I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Blooming Lance II Fire Flame Lance II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Lance I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Red Tail Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Lance II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Tail Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Red Tail Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Prominence Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Blue Tail Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Prominence + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x4 Rathalos Blue Prominence Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soul Prominence Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Blue Prominence + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Silver Prominence Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Soul Prominence Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Lance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None Bone Lance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Lance I None Bone Lance III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Lance II None Hard Bone Lance I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Lance III None Hard Bone Lance II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Lance I None Hard Bone Lance III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Lance II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heavy Bone Lance I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Lance III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heavy Bone Lance II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Heavy Bone Lance I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Halberd I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Heavy Bone Lance II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Halberd II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Grand Halberd I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Halberd III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Grand Halberd II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Iceborer Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Grand Halberd II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Knightly Ectis Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Iceborer Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Wächter Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Heavy Bone Lance I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Love's Sorrow Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Anjanath Hazak Wächter Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Love's Tragedy Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Anjanath Love's Sorrow Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Love's End Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5

Vaal Hazak Flail x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Anjanath Love's Tragedy Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Taurus Lance I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Bone Lance III None Taurus Lance II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Taurus Lance I None Dark Stinger I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Taurus Lance II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dark Stinger II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Stinger I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dark Stinger III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Stinger II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Abyss Aggressor I Hornetaur Razorwing x2

Tough Claw x1

Monster Essence x2

Spiritvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Dark Stinger III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Abyss Aggressor II Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Hornetaur Razorwing x3

Monster Essence x3

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Hornetaur Abyss Aggressor I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Svarog Blazer Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Abyss Aggressor I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Svarog Blazer + Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Svarog Blazer Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Granat Fire Dragon Hardclaw x2

Glavenus Hardfang x5

Glavenus Hellshell x4

Pure Dragon Blood x3 Glavenus Svarog Blazer + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Carapace Lance I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Lance II None Carapace Lance II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Lance I None Carapace Lance III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Lance II None Barroth Stinger I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Lance III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Stinger II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Stinger I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Stinger III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Stinger II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Halberd I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Stinger III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Halberd II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Halberd I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dios Halberd I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Barroth Halberd I Blast Dios Halberd II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder + x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Dios Halberd I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Lance I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Carapace Lance II None Garon Lance II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Lance I Fire Garon Dhara I Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Lance II Fire Garon Dhara II Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Garon Dhara I Fire Odogaron's Misery I Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Garon Dhara II Fire Odogaron's Misery II Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Odogaron Lash x2

Odogaron Mantle x1 Odogaron Odogaron's Misery I Fire Death Garon Lance Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Odogaron Odogaron's Misery I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Aqua Horn I Boulder Bone x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Bone Lance II Water Aqua Horn II Sturdy Bone x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Horn I Water Aqua Horn III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Bone x2

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Horn II Water Water Spike I Quality Bone x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Horn III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Spike II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Water Water Spike I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Spike III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Water Spike II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Water Spike IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyturatodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Water Spike III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydros Ullr Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Water Water Spike IV Water Tiger Stinger Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x3 Tigrex Water Spike IV Blast Tiger Stinger + Blackcurl Stouhorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Tiger Stinger Blast Tigrex Lance Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Tiger Stinger + Blast Accursed Stinger Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Tiger Stinger Sleep Backbite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Accursed Stinger Sleep Sulfurteinn Keton Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Water Spike IV Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot 4 The Solvent Spindle Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Sulfurteinn Keton Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot 4 Dragonbone Lance I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Lance II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance I Dragon Dragonbone Lance III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldspear I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldspear II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldspear I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Unblinking Gatekeeper Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldspear I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rookslayer Lance Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Dragonbone Lance II Blast Bazel Myniad Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Lance Blast Blasting Siegespear Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazel Myniad Rookslayer Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Rocket Rooksearer Shara Ishvalda Petalstone x2

Scorching Silverwing x4

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Bazelgeuse Blasting Siegespear Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunderpike Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Lance I Thunder Thunderspear Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Thunderpike Thunder Thunderpiercer Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Thunderspear Thunder Naar Thunderlance Kirin Azure Horn+ x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Thunderpiercer Thunder Blacksteel Lance I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Lance II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance I Dragon Icesteel Spear Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Fang Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Spear Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Regulus Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Fang Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Zauta Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Zauta + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Hardclaw x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Zauta Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Babel Spear Gama Coin x4

Hunter King Coin x5

Novacrystal x1

Rathalos Coin x4 Workshop Craftable from scratch Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Elder Babel Spear Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x4

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop Babel Spear Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Lost Babel Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x2 Workshop Elder Babel Spear Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grief Lance Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Fiendish Tower Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Grief Lance Dragon Fate's Spindle Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Fiendish Tower Dragon Empress Lance Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Lance "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Spike "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Lance "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Spike "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Lance "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Spike "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Lance "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Lance I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Lance II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Lance I Blast Defender Lance III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Lance II Blast Defender Lance IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Lance III Blast Defender Lance V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Lance IV Blast Fair Wind Lance Appreciation Tickets x3

Legiana Hide x3

Study Bones x5

Sleep Sac x2 Workshop Craftable from scratch Sleep White Wind Lance Appreciation Tickets x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Coma Sac x3

High Commendation x1, Workshop Fair Wind Lance Sleep Sweeping Gale Lance Research Commission Ticket + x2

Namielle Whisker x3

Torpor Sac x4

Conqueror's Seal x1 Workshop White Wind Lance Sleep Demon Lance Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Great Demon Lance Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rakang Pelt + x3 Rajang Demon Lance Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Infernal Warlance Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Infernal Warlance + Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Infernal Warlance Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Bindsnout 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Boltsnout 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1



Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Cataclysm as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Jewel Slots Chain Blitz I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Chain Blitz II Iron Ore x2 Ore Chain Blitz I None Chain Blitz III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Chain Blitz II None High Chain Blitz I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Chain Blitz III None High Chain Blitz II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore High Chain Blitz I None High Chain Blitz III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore High Chain Blitz II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Cross Blitz I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore High Chain Blitz III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Cross Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Cross Blitz I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crossblitzer I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Cross Blitz II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crossblitzer II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Crossblitzer I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crossblitzer III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Crossblitzer II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blackwing Bowgun I Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Crossblitzer I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blackwing Bowgun II Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3 Large

Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Blackwing Bowgun I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Nergal Spitter Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Cross Blitz I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Cataclysm's Trigger Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Spitter 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Cataclysm Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Cataclysm's Trigger 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Blitz I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Chain Blitz III None Lumu Blitz II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x 5 Paolumu Lumu Blitz I None Lumu Typhon I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Lumu Blitz II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Typhon II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Typhon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Typhon III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Typhon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Typhon IV Paolumu Fellwing x1

Paolumu Cortex x1

Paolumu Thickfur x3

Shamos Shard x2 Paolumu Lumu Typhon III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nightmare's Seed I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Paolumu Lumu Typhon IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nightmare's Seed II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Nightmare's Seed I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glavenus Blitz Glavenus Shard x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Lumu Typhon IV 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Acid Blitz I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Glavenus Blitz 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Acid Blitz II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Blitz I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Typhoon I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Lumu Typhon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Typhoon II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Typhoon I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazelcore Bazelguese Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fruit x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazel Typhoon II 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Blitz I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Chain Blitz II None Jagras Blitz II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz I None Jagras Blitz III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz II None Jagras Fire I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz III 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Fire II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Fire I 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Fire III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Fire II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Howl I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Fire III 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Howl II Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Great Jagras Saber's Howl I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rex Fusillade I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Saber's Howl I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rex Fusillade II Blackcurl Stouthorn x2

Tigrex Hardfang x4

Tigrex Lash x1

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Fusillade I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Accursed Fire Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Tigrex Rex Fusillade II 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flame Blitz I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Jagras Blitz II None Flame Blitz II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Blitz I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbuster I Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Blitz II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbuster II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Rathalos Rathbuster I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbuster III Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing + x2

Rath Wingtalon + x4 Rathalos Rathbuster II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Soulscorcher Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Azure Rathalos Rathbuster III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Argent Ray Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x6

Silver Rathalos Lash x1

Rath Gleam x2 Silver Rathalos Azure Soulscorcher 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Thunder Blitz I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Jagras Blitz I None Thunder Blitz II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Blitz I None Lightning Blitz I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Blitz II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lightning Blitz II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Blitz I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lightning Blitz III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Blitz II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lightning Blitz IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Thunder Lightning Blitz III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Usurper's Crime Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Blitz IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Crime + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Thunder Usurper's Crime 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Wildfire Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Thunder Usurper's Crime + 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Snow Blitz I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2

Coral Crystal x 3 Ice Thunder Blitz I None Snow Blitz II Carbalite Ore x5

Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Legiana Webbing x3

Shamos Scale + x 5 Ice Snow Blitz I None Frost Blitz I Freezer Sac x3

Fucium Ore x5

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Ice Snow Blitz II None Frost Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x3

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Hide + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Ice Frost Blitz I None Frost Blitz III Gracium x2

Eltalite Ore x4

Cryo Sac x1

Wulg Thickfur x3 Ice Frost Blitz II None Blizzard Cannon Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Frost Blitz III None Blizzard Cannon + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Blizzard Cannon None Blizzard Volley Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Blizzard Cannon+ None Laguna Blitz I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Coral Pukei-Pukei Frost Blitz III None Laguna Blitz II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Coral Pukei-Pukei Laguna Blitz I None Hunter's Rifle I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Hunter's Rifle II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter's Rifle I None Hunter's Rifle III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Hunter's Rifle II None Power Rifle I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Hunter's Rifle III None Power Rifle II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Power Rifle I None Power Rifle III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Power Rifle II None Sniper Shot I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Power Rifle III 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Sniper Shot II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Sniper Shot I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Breakshot I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Sniper Shot II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Breakshot II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Breakshot I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Breakshot III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Breakshot II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icehawk Crystal Shard x5

Velkhana Hardclaw x3

Velkhana Lash x1

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Breakshot II 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Graceful Almaria Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icehawk 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Ereipia Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Hazak Sniper Shot I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gulgoleth's Wail Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Hazak Hazak Ereipia 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gulgoleth's Despair Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Hazak Gulgoleth's Wail 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Gulgoleth's Ruin Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6

Vaal Hazak Flail x1

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Vaal Hazak Gulgoleth's Despair 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blazing Rifle I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Hunter's Rifle III None Blazing Rifle II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Rifle I None Anja Buster I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Rifle II None Anja Buster II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x 2 Anjanath Anja Buster I None Anja Buster III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Buster II None Anja Buster IV Teostra Mane x2

Anjanath Fang+ x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Anjanath Anja Buster III None Fulgurshot I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anja Buster IV None Fulgurshot II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Fulgurshot I None Madness Rifle I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Hunter's Rifle II None Madness Rifle II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle I None Madness Rifle III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle II None Jyura Bullet I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle III 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Bullet II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Bullet III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet II 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Bullet IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet III 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Shooter I Beotodus Grandfin x1

Beotodus Hardhorn x1

Beotodus Shard x3

Frozen Bone x1 Beotodus Jyura Bullet IV 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Beo Shooter II Rimed Hide x2

Beotodus Grandfin x2

Cryo Sac x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Beotodus Beo Shooter I 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Bullet I Nargacuga Hardfan x2

Nargcuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Jyura Bullet IV None Hidden Bullet II Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Lash x1

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Bullet I None Lava Bullet I Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x4 Lavasioth Jyura Bullet I 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lava Bullet II Lavasioth Fang + x3

Lavasioth Fin + x3

Teostra Mane x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Lavasioth Lava Bullet I 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fireshatter I Lavasioth Grandfin x1

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Lavasioth Shard x3

Barnos Hardclaw x2 Lavasioth Lava Bullet II 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fireshatter II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Lavasioth Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3 Lavasioth Fireshatter I 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Mammoth Bowgun I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Lava Bullet II 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Bowgun II Monster Soulbone x4

Banbaro Great Horn x4

Banbaro Lash x1

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Bowgun I 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Carapace Rifle I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Hunter's Rifle II None Carapace Rifle II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Rifle I None Carapace Rifle III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Rifle II None Barroth Shot I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Rifle III 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Shot II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Shot I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Shot III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Shot II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Bazooka I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Shot III 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Barroth Bazooka II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Bazooka I 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Brachydios Shot I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Barroth Bazooka I None Brachydios Shot II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Brachydios Pounder + x4

Brachydios Lash x1

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Brachydios Shot I 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Garon Rifle I Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Scale x4

Odogaron Fang x2 Odogaron Carapace Rifle III None Garon Rifle II Quality Bone x5

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Odogaron Garon Rifle I None Fate's Ember Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x3

Odogaron Scale + x8

Dragonbone Relic x1 Odogaron Garon Rifle II None Karma Odogaron Claw + x6

Odogaron Fang + x5

Odogaron Gem x1

Teostra Claw + x2 Odogaron Fate's Ember 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Karma + Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Odogaron Shard x3

Odogaron Hardfang x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Odogaron Karma 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nether Salvo Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x3

Ebony Odogaron Shard x5

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Ebony Odogaron Karma + 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ghost Namielle Hardclaw x2

Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4

Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x5

Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1 Ebony Odogaron Nether Salvo 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Bowgun I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch None Dragonbone Bowgun II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun I None Dragonbone Bowgun III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Bowgun I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun III 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Bowgun II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Bowgun I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fading Blossom Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Bowgun I 2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Onigashima Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1

High Commendation x1 Bazelgeuse Dragonbone Bowgun II 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dai-Onigashima Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Claw x 4 Bazelgeuse Onigashima 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 God's Isle Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Dai-Onigashima 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mythical Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Bowgun I None Mythical Horn+ Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide + x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Mythical Horn None Mythical Three-Horn Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4 Kirin Mythical Horn+ None Mystical Three-Evils Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Mythical Three-Horn None Hydra Actinula Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Mythical Three-Horn None Black Actinula Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Namielle Whisker x4

Namielle Lash x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Namielle Hydra Actinula None Blacksteel Crossbow I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch None Blacksteel Crossbow II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I None Icesteel Wasp Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Hornet Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Daora's Yellowjacket Daora Hardhorn x5

Daora Hardclaw x4

Daora Shard x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Daora's Hornet 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Xeno Neqiina Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II 2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Neqiina + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Neqiina 2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Cross Bowgun Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop B Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Great Bowgun Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop B Cross Bowgun 1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Neo Cross Bowgun Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbarro Coin x2 Workshop B Great Bowgun 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Devil's Grin Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch None Devil's Madness Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Devil's Grin None Diregun Dementia Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Devil's Madness None Empress Shell Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Shell "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell 1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Rasp "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell "Blaze" 1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Shell "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Rasp "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell "Ruin" 2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Shell "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell 1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Rasp "Styx" Lunastra Shard x5

Lunastra Lash x1

Elder Spiritvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Shell "Styx" 2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Light Bowgun I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch None Defender Light Bowgun II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Light Bowgun I None Defender Light Bowgun III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Light Bowgun II None Defender Light Bowgun IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Light Bowgun III None Defender Light Bowgun V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Light Bowgun IV None Rajang Barrage Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Ten Thousand Volts Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Rajang Barrage 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakekiss Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Brimstren Drakevow Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakekiss 1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stormslinger Prototype Banuk Warrior Symbol x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x4

Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Zinogre Hardclaw x2 Zinogre Craftable from scratch 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Adept Stormslinger Bluegleam x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x4

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2 Zinogre Stormslinger Prototype 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Drakshot 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest 1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Frostshot 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest 1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Wyvern Blade “Luna” is the Long Sword you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Iron Katana I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Iron Katana II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None Iron Katana III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Katana II None Iron Grace I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Katana III None Iron Grace II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Grace I None Iron Grace III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Grace II Water Iron Gospel I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Grace III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Gospel II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Gospel I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Eschaton I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Iron Gospel II Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Eschaton II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Iron Eschaton I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Iron Eschaton III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Iron Eschaton II Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Daito Crow Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Iron Eschaton II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Daito Wolf Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Daito Crow Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Usurper's Boltslicer Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Zinogre Iron Eschaton I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Boltslicer + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur+ x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Zinogre Usurper's Boltslicer Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Boltbreaker Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zinogre Usurper's Boltslicer + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nergal Reaver Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Extermination's Edge Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Extermination Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Extermination's Edge Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flickering Glow I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Iron Katana III None Flickering Glow II Legiana Tail Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Sharp Claw x 3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow I None Dazzling Flash I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5

Lightcrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow II Thunder Dazzling Flash II Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Piercing Claw x5 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dazzling Flash III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Daora Webbing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blinding Blaze I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2

Tough Claw x2 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blinding Blaze II Legiana Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1

Purecrystal x1 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Blinding Blaze I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ambertooth I Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Blinding Blaze I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ambertooth II Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Ambertooth I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 First Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Katana II None First Dance II Radobaan Scale x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Boulder Bone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance I None First Dance III Odogaron Claw x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4

Warped Bone x 3 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance II None Last Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance III Sleep Last Dance II Brutal Bone x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Odogaron Claw + x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance I Sleep Last Dance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4

Nergigante Talon x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance II Sleep Rafiq al-Nasr I Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3

Thick Bone x2 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance III Sleep Rafiq al-Nasr II Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2

Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3

Monster Slogbone x3 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rafiq al-Nasr I Sleep Hidden Saber Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Rafiq al-Nasr I Poison Hidden Saber + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Saber Poison Deepest Night Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Saber + Poison Brazenridge I Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Marrow x1

Uragaan Scale + x6 Uragaan Last Dance I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Brazenridge II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1

Uragaan Scute x4 Uragaan Brazenridge I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Brazenreach I Uragaan Jaw+ x1

Uragaan Shard x3

Uragaan Cortex x2

Meldspar Ore x2 Uragaan Brazenridge II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Brazenreach II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Uragaan Jaw+ x1

Uragaan Scute+ x2

Uragaan Pallium x1 Uragaan Brazenreach I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Spada I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Brazenridge II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Spada II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Spada I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian First Dance I Poison Wyvern Blade "Verde" Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Holly" Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike+ x 5 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Verde" Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Blossom" Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Holly" Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Blossom " + Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Blossom" Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Luna" Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Wyvern Blade "Blossom " + Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Fall" Rath Wingtalon x3

Rathalos Shell x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Leaf" Fire Wyvern Blade "Blood" Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Plate x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Fall" Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Azure" Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Blood" Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Indigo" Azure Rathalos Scale + x8

Azure Rathalos Tail x3

Rathalos Ruby x1

Teostra Horn + x2 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Azure" Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Indigo" + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon+ x4 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Indigo" Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade Empyrean Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Wyvern Blade "Indigo" + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Wyvern Blade "Pale" Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x3 Rathalos Wyvern Blade Empyrean Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Shotel I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Shotel II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Shotel I None Bone Shotel III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Shotel II None Hard Bone Shotel I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Shotel III None Hard Bone Shotel II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Hard Bone Shotel I None Hard Bone Shotel III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Hard Bone Shotel II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bone Reaper I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Hard Bone Shotel III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bone Reaper II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Bone Reaper I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Khopesh I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Bone Reaper II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Khopesh II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Grand Khopesh I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Khopesh III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Grand Khopesh II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icebrink Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Grand Khopesh II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Reverent Elusarca Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icebrink Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tigrine Edge Tigrex Harclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Grand Khopesh I Blast Tigrine Edge + Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Tigrine Edge Blast Tigrine Need Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Tigrine Edge + Blast Tigerfang Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Tigrine Edge Sleep Ravenbite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Tigerfang Sleep Rookslayer Long Sword Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Hard Bone Shotel III Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Varga Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Long Sword Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rooksearer Long Sword Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazel Varga Rookslayer Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Prozio Rooksearer Shara Ishvala Petalstone x2

Scorching Silverwing x4

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4

Bazelgeuse Mantle x1 Bazelgeuse Rooksearer Long Sword Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blazing Shotel I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Bone Shotel III Fire Blazing Shotel II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Shotel I Fire Anja Scimitar I Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Shotel II Fire Anja Scimitar II Firecell Stone x1

Anjanath Fang + x5

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Rathalos Medulla x 2 Anjanath Anja Scimitar I Fire Anja Scimitar III Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Anja Scimitar II Fire Anja Direfang I Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Anja Scimitar III Fire Anja Direfang II Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Anja Direfang I Fire Gnashing Fulgur I Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Anja Direfang I Thunder Gnashing Fulgur II Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Fulgur I Thunder Jyura Shotel I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Shotel II Water Jyura Shotel II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel I Water Jyura Shotel III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel II Water Dipterus I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dipterus II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Dipterus I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dipterus III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Dipterus II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dipterus Varzea I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Dipterus III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dipterus Varzea II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Dipterus Varzea I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mammoth Longblade I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Dipterus III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Longblade II Monster Solidbone x3

Banbaro Great Horn x3

Banbaro Lash x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Longblade I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Grosser I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Kazak Dipterus II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Grosser II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Grosser I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathblade Vaal Grosser Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Grosser II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Acid Scimitar I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Hazak Grosser II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Acid Scimitar II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Scimitar I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Pulsar Shotel I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shotel II Thunder Pulsar Shotel II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3

Electro Sac x2

Coral Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel I Thunder Pulsar Shotel III Monster Bone+ x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel II Thunder Kadachi Fang I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Fang II Majestic Horn x2

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Fang III Nergigante Talon x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Daito I Tobi-Kadachi Harclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Kadachi Daito II Hard Odogaron Sinew x2

Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Daito I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Viperfang I Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Ultraplegia Sac x1 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Daito I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Crimson Viperfang II Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2

Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2 Viper Tobi-Kadachi Crimson Viperfang I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glaciel Shotel I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Pulsar Shotel II Ice Glacial Shotel II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glaciel Shotel I Ice Stealer Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Shotel II Ice Legia Stealer Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Stealer Ice Legia Stealer + Legiana Hardclaw x2

Legiana Shard x3

Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Stealer Ice Hoarcry Stealer Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legia Stealer + Ice Aspara Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Stealer Ice Dark Shotel I Hornetaur Shell x3

Hornetaur Wing x2

Monster Fluid x2 Hornetaur Pulsar Shotel I None Dark Shotel II Odogaron Fang x2

Hornetaur Shell x5

Hornetaur Wing x4

Hornetaur Head x2 Hornetaur Dark Shotel I None Dark Scimitar I Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Monster Broth x2

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Dark Shotel II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dark Scimitar II Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Hornetaur Carapace x5

Hornetaur Innerwing x4

Novacrystal x1 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dark Scimitar III Hornetaur Carapace x8

Hornetaur Innerwing x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Abyss Piercer I Hornetaur Razorwing x2

Tough Claw x1

Monster Essence x2

Spiritvein Crystal x3 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Abyss Piercer I Odogaron Hardclaw x2

Hornetaur Razorwing x3

Monster Essence x3

Dragon Artifact x1 Hornetaur Abyss Piercer I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Brachydios Scimitar I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Abyss Piercer I Blast Brachydios Scimitar II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder+ x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Brachydios Scimitar I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonbone Stabber I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Stabber II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber I Dragon Dragonbone Stabber III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber II DragonDragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldblade I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldblade II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldblade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Radiant Flow Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldblade I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Magda Facultas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Magma x4

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Stabber I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magda Facultas II Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2

Firecell Stone x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Facultas I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Magdaros Volcansword Elder Dragonvein Bone x3

Dragonvein Solidbone x5

Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Zorah Magdaros Magda Facultas II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hydra Tornaria Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Magda Facultas II Water Black Tornaria Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Namielle Whisker x4

Namielle Lash x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Namielle Hydra Tornaria Water Blacksteel Long Sword I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Long Sword II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I Dragon Imperial Saber Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II Blast Imperial Shimmer Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp Blast Imperial Flickerflame Teostra Hardhorn x5

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4

Teostra Mane+ x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Imperial Shimmer Blast Xeno Cypher Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Cypher + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Cypher Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Supremacy Blade Hunter King Coin x5

Rathalos Coin x4

Gama Coin x4

Novacrystal x1 Workshop Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Divine Slasher Ace Hunter Coin x5

Brute Coin x5

Flying Coin x4

Wyvern Gem x2 Workshop Supremacy Blade Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Hellish Slasher Hero King Coin x1

Glavenus Coin x2

Nargacuga Coin x2

Banbaro Coin x2 Workshop Divine Slasher Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Reaver "Cruelty" Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Reaver "Calamity" Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Reaver "Cruelty" Dragon Consummate Katana Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Reaver "Calamity" Dragon Empress Sword Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Sword "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Lash "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Sword "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Lash "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Sword "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Lash "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Sword "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Katana I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Katana II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Katana I Blast Defender Katana III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Katana II Blast Defender Katana IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Katana III Blast Defender Katana V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Katana IV Blast Demon Halberd Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Great Demon Halberd Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Demon Halberd Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakebone Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Stygian Gula Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakebone Safi's Aquablade 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Boltblade 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Safi's Shatterblade 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mad Scavenger Pickaxe Pickaxe Ticket x2

Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x5

Eltalite Ore x15

Meldspar Ore x5 Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast Demon Scavenger Pickaxe Pickaxe Ticket x1

Wasteland Crystal x5

Twilight Crystal x3

Guiding Forest Dragonbone x1 Workshop Mad Scavenger Pickaxe Blast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Axe weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Golden Crescent is the Switch Axe you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Proto Iron Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Proto Iron Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None Proto Iron Axe III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Iron Katana II None Improved Steel Axe I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Iron Katana III None Improved Steel Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Iron Grace I None Improved Steel Axe III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Iron Grace II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Perfected Alloy Axe I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Iron Grace III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Perfected Alloy Axe II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Iron Gospel I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Machina I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Perfected Alloy Axe II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Machina II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Machina I Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Machina III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Machina II Poison

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blackwing Switch Axe I Garuga Shard x3

Garuga Silverpelt x4

Garuga Auricle x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Chrome Machina I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Blackwing Switch Axe II Scratched Shell x3

Garuga Fellwing x2

Fancy Beak x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Yian Garuga Blackwing Switch Axe I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Nergal Gash Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dying Light Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Light Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Dying Light Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glacial Axe I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Improved Steel Axe I Ice Glacial Axe II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Axe I Ice Frostreaver Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Axe II Ice Legia Frostreaver Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Frostreaver Ice Legia Frostreaver + Legiana Hardclaw x2

Legiana Shard x3

Legiana Tail Webbing + x2

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Frostreaver Ice Hoarcry Frostreaver Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legia Frostreaver + Ice Hector Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Frostreaver Ice Thunder Axe I Dragonite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Proto Iron Axe I Thunder Thunder Axe II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Coral Crystal x3 Thunder Thunder Axe I Thunder Lightning Chopper I Carbalite Ore x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Axe II Thunder Lightning Chopper II Fucium Ore x5

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Chopper I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Chopper III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Chopper II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Chopper IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Thunder Lightning Chopper III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thundercleave I Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Chopper IV Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Thundercleave II Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Thunder Thundercleave I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hidden Axe Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Lightning Chopper IV Poison Hidden Axe + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x3

Nargacuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Nargacuga Hidden Axe Poison Night's Crescent Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Nargacuga Hidden Axe + Poison Datura Garden I Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Deadly Poison Sac x2

Monster Toughbone x2 Pukei-Pukei Lightning Chopper III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Garden II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Garden I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Deep Lagoon I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Coral Pukei-Pukei Datura Garden I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deep Lagoon II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Coral Pukei-Pukei Deep Lagoon I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Motor Chopper I Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x1

Uragaan Marrow x1

Uragaan Scale + x6 Uragaan Lightning Chopper I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Motor Chopper II Teostra Carapace x4

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1

Uragaan Scute x4 Uragaan Motor Chopper I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Gigan Motor I Uragaan Jaw + x1

Uragan Shard x3

Uragaan Cortex x2

Meldspar Ore x2 Uragaan Motor Chopper II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Gigan Motor II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Uragaan Jaw + x1

Uragaan Scute + x2

Uragaan Pallium x1 Uragaan Gigan Motor I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Rex Raider I Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Motor Chopper II Blast Rex Raider II Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Raider I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Accursed Raider Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Rex Raider I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Axe I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Proto Iron Axe II None Jagras Axe II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Axe I None Jagras Axe III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Axe II None Jagras Raider I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Axe III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Raider II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Raider I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Raider III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Raider II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Bite I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x1

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Raider III Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Saber's Bite II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x3

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Saber's Bite I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Amber Slash Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Saber's Bite I Ice Amber Slash + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x2

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Amber Slash Ice Amber Hoarfrost Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Amber Slash + Ice Bazel Rider I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Firecell Stone x1 Bazelgeuse Jagras Raider I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazel Rider II Bazelgeuse Gem x1

Bazelgeuse Talon x4

Bazelgeuse Wing x4

Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3 Bazelgeuse Bazel Rider I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bazelheart Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Shard x4

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Bazelgeuse Bazel Rider II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathalos Axe I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Jagras Axe II Fire Rathalos Axe II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Rathalos Axe I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbringer Axe I Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Rathalos Axe II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbringer Axe II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Rathbringer Axe I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rathbringer Axe III Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon + x4 Rathalos Rathbringer Axe II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Azure Rathbringer Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Rathbringer Axe III Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Silver Rathbringer Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Azure Rathbringer Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonmaiden Axe Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Rathbringer Axe II Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonmaiden Axe + Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Dragonmaiden Axe Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Golden Crescent Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Dragonmaiden Axe + Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Bone Axe I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Axe II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Axe I None Bone Axe III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Axe II None Bone Smasher I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Axe III None Bone Smasher II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Bone Smasher I None Bone Smasher III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Bone Smasher II None Power Smasher I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Bone Smasher III Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Power Smasher II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Power Smasher I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mighty Gear I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Power Smasher II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mighty Gear II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Mighty Gear I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mighty Gear III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Mighty Gear II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icerood Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Mighty Gear II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Wicked Niddoq Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crsytal x1 Velkhana Icerood Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Hazak Demios I Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5

Vaal Hazak Membrane x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4 Vaal Kazak Power Smasher I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Hazak Demios II Vaal Hazak Gem x1

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Vaal Hazak Talon x6

Xeno'jiiva Veil x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Demios I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Deathedge Vaal Deimos Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x3

Shadowpierce Fang x2

Deceased Shard x5

Deathweaver Membrane x3 Vaal Kazak Hazak Demios II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Acid Smasher I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Hazak Demios II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Acid Smasher II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Smasher I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Madness Axe I Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Jyuratodus Bone Axe II Water Madness Axe II Great Girros Hide x2

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Skin x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe I Water Madness Axe III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Jyuratodus Shell x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe II Water Jyura Drought I Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Jyuratodus Madness Axe III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Drought II Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Monster Hardbone x3

Torrent Sac x3 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Drought III Elder Dragon Bone x2

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Cataclysm I Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jyura Cataclysm II Monster Slogbone x2

Jyuratodus Grandfin x2

Flood Sac x2

Steel Gajau Whisker x1 Jyuratodus Jyura Cataclysm I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mammoth Halberd I Banbaro Great Horn x1

Banbaro Cortex x2

Banbaro Chine x2

Monster Toughbone x3 Banbaro Jyura Drought III Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Mammoth Halberd II Monster Solidbone x3

Banbaro Great Horn x3

Banbaro Lash x2

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Banbaro Mammoth Halberd I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Lumu Axe I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Madness Axe I None Lumu Axe II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Dipterus I None Lumu Smasher I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Smasher II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lumu Smasher III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Hazak Grosser I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Mechanical Lumu I Paolumu Fellwing x1

Paolumu Cortex x1

Paolumu Thickfur x3

Shamos Shard x2 Paolumu Lumu Smasher III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Mechanical Lumu II Rimed Hide x2

Paolumu Shard x3

Paolumu Cortex x3

Meldspar Ore x5 Paolumu Mechanical Lumu I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nyx Smasher I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Mechanical Lumu I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Smasher II Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Smasher I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glavenus Smasher I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Mechanical Lumu I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Smasher II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Smasher I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Carapace Axe I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Axe II None Carapace Axe II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Axe I None Carapace Axe III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Axe II None Barroth Grinder I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Axe III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Grinder II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Grinder I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Grinder III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Grinder II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Dozer I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Grinder III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Barroth Dozer II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x2

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Dozer I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dios Smasher I Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Crown x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Barroth Dozer I Blast Dios Smasher II Azure Rathalos Fellwing x2

Brachydios Pounder + x3

Brachydios Lash x2

Glowing Slime x5 Brachydios Dios Smasher I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Diablos Axe I Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Fang x2

Diablos Shell x4

Monster Bone + x3 Diablos Carapace Axe II None Diablos Axe II Monster Keenbone x4

Diablos Ridge x4

Diablos Tailcase x2

Diablos Marrow x1 Diablos Diablos Axe I Ice Axe Semper Tyrannis Blos Medulla x1

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Ridge + x5

Majestic Horn x3 Diablos Diablos Axe II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Axe of Thanatos Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x2

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Axe Semper Tyrannis Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Axe of Demons Black Diablos Carapace x6

Black Spiral Horn + x3

Dragonbone Relic x2

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Diablos Axe of Thanatos Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Axe of Demons + Twisted Stouthorn x3

Diablos Cortex x6

Diablos Chine x5

Monster Slogbone x3 Diablos Axe of Demons Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Axe of Hades Blackcurl Stouthorn x3

Black Diablos Cortex x3

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Diablos Axe of Demons + Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Flammenbeil Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Axe I Fire Flammenbeil+ Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Flammenbeil Fire Gnashing Flammenbeil Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Vaal Hazak Fang + x5 Anjanath Flammenbeil+ Fire Gnashing Flammenbeil + Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenbeil Fire Lohenbeil Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Gnashing Flammenbeil + Fire Donnerbeil Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar Ore x2 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Flammenbeil + Thunder Donnerbeil + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerbeil Thunder Fulguration's Bite Kirin Silvermane x2

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Fulgur Anjanath Donnerbeil + Thunder Dragonbone Slicer I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Slicer II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer I Dragon Dragonbone Slicer III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer II Dragon

2 Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragonseal Axe I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer III Dragon

2 Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragonseal Axe II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Axe I Dragon

2 Jewel Slot Lv2 Evanescent Glow Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Axe I Dragon

2 Jewel Slot Lv2 Peal Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Slicer I Thunder Peal+ Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide+ x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Peal Thunder Kirin Thunderpeal Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Peal+ Thunder Archbeast Kirin Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Kirin Thunderpeal Thunder Hydra Strobila Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Kirin Thunderpeal Water Black Strobila Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2

Namielle Whisker x4

Namielle Lash x2

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Namielle Hydra Strobila Water Blacksteel Switch Axe I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Switch Axe II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Switch Axe I Dragon Teostra's Arx Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Switch Axe II Blast Teostra's Castle Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Arx Blast Teostra's Hellebarde Teostra Hardhorn x5

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4

Teostra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Teostra's Castle Blast Xeno Martshu Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Xeno Martshu + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Martshu Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Tyrannos Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Terror Tyrannos Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Tyrannos Dragon Saligia Vileaxe Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Terror Tyrannos Dragon Empress Axe Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Axe "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Scourge "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Axe "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Scourge "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth x3

Large Elder Dragon x1 Lunastra Empress Axe "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Axe "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Soulfire Scourge "Styx" Lunastra Shard x6

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Axe "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Switch Axe I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Switch Axe II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Switch Axe I Blast Defender Switch Axe III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Switch Axe II Blast Defender Switch Axe IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Switch Axe III Blast Defender Switch Axe V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Switch Axe IV Blast Undying Axe Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Undying Light Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Undying Axe Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Infernal Cleave-axe Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Infernal Cleave-axe + Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1 Stygian Zinogre Infernal Cleave-axe Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Hellfang 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Rose is the Sword & Shield you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element

Jewel Slots Hunter's Knife I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None Hunter's Knife II Iron Ore x2 Ore Hunter's Knife I None Hunter's Knife III Earth Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x2

Iron Ore x5 Ore Hunter's Knife II None Steel Knife I Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x5

Monster Bone M x2 Ore Hunter's Knife III None Steel Knife II Monster Bone + x2

Dragonite Ore x5

Coral Crystal x2

Machalite Ore x10 Ore Steel Knife I None Steel Knife III Carbalite Ore x8

Dragonite Ore x5

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Ore Steel Knife II Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Slicer I Fucium Ore x8

Carbalite Ore x5

Dragonite Ore x10

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Ore Steel Knife III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Slicer II Elder Dragon Blood x2

Firecell Stone x1

Carbalite Ore x20

Fucium Ore x13 Ore Chrome Slicer I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Knight Sword I Eltalite Ore x2

Carbalite Ore x4

Spiritvein Crystal x2

Gracium x1 Ore Chrome Slicer II Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Knight Sword II Monster Slogbone x3

Eltalite Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x4

Meldspar Ore x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Ore Chrome Knight Sword I Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Chrome Knight Sword III Pure Dragon Blood x3

Eltalite Ore x6

Meldspar Ore x3

Purecrystal x1 Ore Chrome Knight Sword II Sleep

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nergal Jack Nergigante Carapace x2

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Nergigante Tail x2

Nergigante Talon x3 Nergigante Chrome Slicer I Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Eradication Vanguard Nergigante Gem x1

Nergigante Horn + x5

Nergigante Talon x5

Xeno'jiiva Horn x2 Nergigante Nergal Jack Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Ruinous Eradication Annihilating Greathorn x3

Nergigante Hardclaw x4

Eternal Regrowth Plate x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Nergigante Eradication Vanguard Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Flame Knife I Rathalos Scale x1

Rathalos Webbing x2

Flame Sac x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Rathalos Steel Knife I Fire Flame Knife II Rathalos Scale x6

Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1

Inferno Sac x3 Rathalos Flame Knife I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Heat Edge Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Rathalos Scale + x6

Rathalos Wing x2 Rathalos Flame Knife II Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Corona Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Scale + x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Medulla x1 Rathalos Heat Edge Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Corona + Rathalos Shard x6

Rathalos Cortex x4

Rathalos Fellwing x2

Rath Wingtalon x4 Rathalos Corona Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blue Corona Azure Rathalos Shard x6

Azure Rathalos Cortex x4

Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3

Rathalos Mantle x1 Rathalos Corona + Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Platinum Dawn Silver Rathalos Shard x8

Silver Rathalos Cortex x4

Silver Rathalos Lash x3

Rath Gleam x2 Rathalos Blue Corona Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heavy Bang Commendation x1

Rathalos Tail x1

Diablos Fang x2

Odogaron Claw x2 Workshop Steel Knife I None Heavy Bang+ Carbalite Ore x10

Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Odogaron Tail x2

Odogaron Claw + x3 Workshop Heavy Bang Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Master Bang Bazelgeuse Talon x3

Daora Claw + x3

High Commendation x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Workshop Heavy Bang+ Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Legacy Bang Uragaan Scute + x3

Eltalite Ore x8

Monster Slogbone x5 Workshop Master Bang Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Legendary Bang Conqueror's Seal x1

Daora Hardclaw x3

Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Workshop Legacy Bang Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Aqua Messer I Earth Crystal x3

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Scale x3

Aqua Sac x1 Water Hunter's Knife II Water Aqua Messer II Dragonite Ore x5

Jyuratodus Fin x3

Jyuratodus Fang x2

Gajau Skin x3 Water Aqua Messer I Water Aqua Messer III Monster Bone + x2

Jyuratodus Fang x4

Coral Crystal x3

Gajau Whisker x3 Water Aqua Messer II Water Rogue Wave I Carbalite Ore x5

Gajau Scale x5

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Scale + x3 Water Aqua Messer III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rogue Wave II Fucium Ore x5

Grand Gajau Whisker x3

Jyuratodus Fin + x4

Torrent Sac x3 Water Rogue Wave I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rogue Wave III Elder Dragon Blood x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x5

Jyuratodus Fin + x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Water Rogue Wave II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rogue Wave IV Jyuratodus Grandfin x1

Jyuratodus Hardfang x1

Jyuratodus Shard x3

Gajau Thickhide x2 Water Rogue Wave III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Blossom I Coral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3

Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2

Flood Sac x2

Bathycite Ore x2 Water Rogue Wave IV Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Laguna Blossom II Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Water Laguna Blossom I Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Icicle Spike Barioth Hardclaw x3

Barioth Cortex x4

Cryo Sac x4

Frozen Bone x3 Barioth Rogue Wave IV Ice Icicle Spike + Obsidian Icetalon x2

Amber Hardfang x3

Barioth Greatspike x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Barioth Icicle Spike Ice Nardebosche Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Barioth Hardclaw x4

Amber Hardfang x2

Large Elder Dragon Bone x5 Barioth Icicle Spike + Ice Glacial Grace I Legiana Claw x3

Legiana Scale x4

Frost Sac x2 Legiana Aqua Messer II Ice Glacial Grace II Legiana Plate x1

Legiana Claw x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Paolumu Wing x4 Legiana Glacial Grace I Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rimespire Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Scale + x5

Legiana Wing x3 Legiana Glacial Grace II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Legia Rimespire Daora Claw + x2

Legiana Claw + x5

Legiana Gem x1

Legiana Hide + x3 Legiana Rimespire Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Legia Rimespire + Legiana Hardclaw x2

Legiana Shard x3

Legiana Tail Webbing + x2

Frozen Bone x4 Legiana Legia Rimespire Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Hoarcry Rimespire Obsidian Icetalon x2

Rimed Hide x5

Stark Wing x2

Cryo Sac x4 Legiana Legia Rimespire + Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nephilim Glacia Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Obsidian Icetalon x4

Stark Wing x2

Legiana Mantle x1 Legiana Hoarcry Rimespire Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Princess Rapier Rathian Spike x3

Rathian Scale x5

Rathian Shell x4 Rathian Aqua Messer I Poison Queen Rapier Rathian Plate x1

Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Spike + x3 Rathian Princess Rapier Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Queen Rose Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x5

Rathian Spike + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Rathian Queen Rapier Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Rose Elder Dragon Blood x3

Pink Rathian Scale + x6

Rathian Ruby x1

Rathian Spike + x5 Rathian Queen Rose Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Rose + Rathian Surspike x3

Rathian Shard x5

Rathian Cortex x4 Rathian Royal Rose Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Royal Highness Monster Solidbone x5

Pink Rathian Shard x4

Pink Rathian Cortex x3

Rathian Mantle x1 Rathian Royal Rose + Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lunatic Rose Gold Rathian Surspike x3

Gold Rathian Shard x5

Gold Rathian Cortex x4

Rath Gleam x1 Rathian Royal Highness Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Knife I Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Scale x3

Paolumu Pelt x2 Paolumu Aqua Messer I None Lumu Knife II Diablos Shell x3

Paolumu Shell x3

Paolumu Webbing x2

Shamos Scale x5 Paolumu Lumu Knife I None Lumu Tabar I Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x5

Shamos Scale + x5 Paolumu Lumu Knife II Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lumu Tabar II Blos Medulla x2

Paolumu Carapace + x4

Paolumu Wing x3

Novacrystal x1 Paolumu Lumu Tabar I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Tabar III Elder Dragon Bone x3

Paolumu Carapace + x5

Paolumu Scale + x7

Wyvern Gem x1 Paolumu Lumu Tabar II Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Nightmare I Paolumu Fellwing x1

Paolumu Cortex x1

Paolumu Thickfur x3

Shamos Shard x2 Paolumu Lumu Tabar III Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Lumu Nightmare II Rimed Hide x2

Paolumu Shard x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Meldspar Ore x5 Paolumu Lumu Nightmare I Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Nyx Tabar I Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3

Paolumu Cortex x2

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2

Torpor Sac x1 Nightshade Paolumu Lumu Tabar III Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Nyx Tabar I Black Diablos Chine x2

Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5

Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Nightshade Paolumu Nyx Tabar I Sleep

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blooming Knife I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale x3

Poison Sac x1 Pukei-Pukei Hunter's Knife II Poison Blooming Knife II Coral Crystal x3

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x3

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife I Poison Blooming Knife III Monster Bone + x2

Pukei-Pukei Quill x4

Pukei-Pukei Sac x2

Poison Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife II Poison Datura Blossom I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Toxin Sac x2

Quality Bone x3 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blossom II Monster Hardbone x3

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5

Toxin Sac x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Blossom III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x6

Vaal Hazak Wing x2 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom II PoisonPoison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Florescence I Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom III Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Datura Florescence II Monster Slogbone x3

Rathian Surspike x2

Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Lash x1 Pukei-Pukei Datura Florescence I Poison

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dios Edge Brachydios Crown x2

Brachydios Cortex x4

Glowing Slime x3

Meldspar Ore x3 Brachydios Datura Florescence I Blast Booming Barrage Brachydios Crown x3

Distilled Blast Fluid x3

Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4

Brachydios Pallium x1 Brachydios Dios Edge Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Girros Knife I Great Girros Fang x1

Great Girros Scale x3

Girros Fang x3 Great Girros Blooming Knife I Paralysis Girros Knife II Diablos Fang x2

Great Girros Fang x3

Great Girros Hood x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Great Girros Girros Knife I Paralysis Malady's Tabar I Great Girros Fang + x3

Great Girros Scale + x5

Great Girros Tail x2

Girros Scale + x6 Great Girros Girros Knife II Paralysis Malady's Tabar II Blos Medulla x1

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Hood + x2

Omniplegia Sac x4 Great Girros Malady's Tabar I Paralysis Malady's Tabar III Bird Wyvern Gem x1

Great Girros Fang + x5

Great Girros Hood + x3

Vaal Hazak Fang + x2 Great Girros Malady's Tabar II Paralysis Naaga Seax I Great Girros Hardfang x2

Great Girros Lash x1

Ultraplegia Sac x2

Tough Claw x2 Great Girros Malady's Tabar III Paralysis Naaga Seax II Odogaron Hardfang x2

Great Girros Shard x4

Great Girros Hardhood x2

Fey Wyvern Gem x1 Great Girros Naaga Seax I Paralysis Hidden Edge Nargacuga Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Shard x3

Nargacuga Tailspear x2

Meldspar Ore x1 Nargacuga Naaga Seax I Poison Hidden Edge + Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x3

Nargucuga Lash x2

Nargacuga Mantle x1 Hidden Edge Poison Flash In The Night Shadowpierce Fang x2

Nargacuga Cutwing + x4

Nargacuga Hardfang x4

Purecrystal x1 Hidden Edge + Poison Bone Kukri I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None Bone Kukri II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Kukri I None Bone Kukri III Monster Bone M x2

Ancient Bone x1 Bone Bone Kukri II None Chief Kukri I Monster Bone L x1

Monster Bone M x5

Boulder Bone x2 Bone Bone Kukri III None Chief Kukri II Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x1

Sturdy Bone x4 Bone Chief Kukri I None Chief Kukri III Monster Keenbone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Quality Bone x2 Bone Chief Kukri II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Barong I Monster Hardbone x4

Monster Keenbone x6

Quality Bone x10 Bone Chief Kukri III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Grand Barong II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6

Quality Bone x20

Dragonbone Relic x1 Bone Grand Barong I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Radobaan Os I Thick Bone x2

Quality Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x4

Frozen Bone x1 Bone Grand Barong II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Radobaan Os II Monster Solidbone x2

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x4

Monster Essence x2 Bone Radobaan Os I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Radobaan Os III Large Elder Dragon Bone x3

Monster Solidbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Bone Radobaan Os II Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Icegale Crystal Shard x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x2

Velkhana Lash x2

Purecrystal x1 Velkhana Radobaan Os II Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Noble Ana Palas Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3

Velkhana Crownhorn x4

Velkhana Hardclaw x4

Velkhana Crystal x1 Velkhana Icegale Ice

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Spiked Edge I Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Scale x4

Sleep Sac x2 Radobaan Bone Kukri III Sleep Spiked Edge II Monster Bone + x3

Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Radobaan Spiked Edge I Sleep Baan Claw I Coma Sac x2

Radobaan Oilshell x3

Radobaan Carapace x4

Monster Keenbone x3 Radobaan Spiked Edge II Sleep Baan Claw II Coma Sac x3

Monster Hardbone x5

Radobaan Medulla x1

Radobaan Scale + x8 Radobaan Baan Claw I Sleep Baan Claw III Coma Sac x4

Elder Dragon Bone x5

Radobaan Carapace x6

Wyvern Gem x1 Radobaan Baan Claw II Sleep Radobaan Osseus I Radobaan Cortex x2

Radobaan Shard x2

Torpor Sac x1

Monster Toughbone x3 Radobaan Baan Claw III Sleep Radobaan Osseus II Monster Solidbone x3

Large Wyvern Bonemass x3

Radobaan Oilshell + x2

Thick Bone x5 Radobaan Radobaan Osseus I Sleep Acid Razor I Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2

Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2

Honed Acidcryst x4 Acidic Glavenus Radobaan Osseus I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Acid Razor II Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x2

Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4

Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3

Glavenus Mantle x1 Acidic Glavenus Acid Razor I Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Jagras Edge I Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x3

Sharp Claw x1 Great Jagras Bone Kukri II None Jagras Edge II Great Jagras Claw x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Coral Bone x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3 Great Jagras Jagras Edge I None Jagras Edge III Monster Bone + x3

Great Jagras Scale x5

Great Jagras Claw x3

Great Jagras Mane x3 Great Jagras Jagras Edge II None Jagras Garotte I Great Jagras Scale + x6

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Mane x6

Piercing Claw x5 Great Jagras Jagras Edge III Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Jagras Garotte II Monster Hardbone x4

Great Jagras Claw + x6

Jagras Hide + x6

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jagras Garotte III Vaal Hazak Talon x2

Great Jagras Claw + x8

Great Jagras Hide + x6

Novacrystal x1 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Saber's Gullet I Great Jagras Shard x2

Great Jagras Hardclaw x1

Great Jagras Mane + x2

Jagras Shard x2 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte III Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Saber's Gullet II Monster Slogbone x3

Great Jagras Hardclaw x3

Great Jagras Thickhide x3

Tough Claw x3 Great Jagras Saber's Gullet I Water

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Rex Talon Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Tigrex Shard x4

Monster Slogbone x3

Thick Bone x5 Tigrex Saber's Gullet I Blast Rex Talon + Blackcurl Stouthorn x1

Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Lash x2

Tigrex Mantle x1 Tigrex Rex Talon Blast Tigrex Sword Daora Hardclaw x2

Tigrex Hardfang x2

Tigrex Cortex x4

Pure Dragon Blood x5 Tigrex Rex Talon + Blast Accursed Claw Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x3

Brute Tigrex Shard x5

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Brute Tigrex Rex Talon Sleep Stonebite Tempered Ebonjaw x5

Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4

Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3

Tigrex Mantle x1 Brute Tigrex Stonebite Sleep Thunder Edge I Sturdy Bone x 5

Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2

Electro Sac x1 Thunder Jagras Edge I Thunder Thunder Edge II Monster Bone + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Warped Bone x2 Thunder Thunder Edge I Thunder Lightning Nemesis I Quality Bone x5

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Vespoid Innerwing x3 Thunder Thunder Edge II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Nemesis II Monster Hardbone x3

Thunder Sac x3

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2 Thunder Lightning Nemesis I Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Nemesis III Elder Dragon Bone x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Thunder Lightning Nemesis II Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Lightning Nemesis IV Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2

Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2

Lightning Sac x1 Thunder Lightning Nemesis III Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Firebolt Zinogre Hardclaw x3

Zinogre Deathy Shocker x2

Zinogre Cortex x5

Lightning Sac x3 Thunder Lightning Nemesis IV Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Usurper's Firebolt + Zinogre Hardhorn x3

Zinogre Electrofur + x4

Fulgurbug x5

Zinogre Skymerald x1 Thunder Usurper's Firebolt Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Despot's Crookbolt Spiritvein Solidbone x5

Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Thunder Usurper's Firebolt + Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Carapace Edge I Barroth Claw x1

Barroth Shell x3

Barroth Ridge x2 Barroth Bone Kukri III None Carapace Edge II Dragonite Ore x3

Barroth Claw x2

Barroth Tail x1

Kestodon Shell x3 Barroth Carapace Edge I None Carapace Edge III Diablos Shell x3

Barroth Claw x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Monster Bone + x3 Barroth Carapace Edge II None Barroth Club I Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x2

Barroth Ridge + x2

Kestodon Carapace x5 Barroth Carapace Edge III Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Club II Barroth Carapace x3

Barroth Claw + x4

Diablos Carapace x3

Gastodon Carapace x5 Barroth Barroth Club I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Club III Barroth Claw + x5

Barroth Ridge + x5

Nergigante Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Barroth Barroth Club II Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Barroth Slicer I Barroth Hardclaw x1

Barroth Cortex x2

Barroth Chine x2

Kestodon Husk x2 Barroth Barroth Club III Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Barroth Slicer II Diablos Cortex x2

Barroth Hardclaw x2

Barroth Crown x1

Monster Slogbone x3 Barroth Barroth Slicer I Paralysis

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Glavenus Razor I Glavenus Hardfang x2

Glavenus Shard x4

Molten Bursa x2

Eltalite Ore x6 Glavenus Barroth Slicer I Fire

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Glavenus Razor II Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2

Glavenus Hellshell x3

Glavenus Tailedge x2

Glavenus Mantle x1 Glavenus Glavenus Razor I Fire

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blazing Edge I Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Scale x3

Flame Sac x1 Anjanath Carapace Edge I Fire Blazing Edge II Rathalos Marrow x1

Anjanath Fang x4

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Tail x1 Anjanath Blazing Edge I Fire Flammensucher Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Scale + x5

Inferno Sac x3

Anjanath Plate x1 Anjanath Blazing Edge II Fire Gnashing Flammensucher Anjanath Gem x1

Anjanath Fang + x6

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Teostra Mane x2 Anjanath Flammensucher Fire Gnashing Flammensucher + Anjanath Hardfang x1

Anjanath Shard x2

Conflagrant Sac x1

Eltalite Ore x3 Anjanath Gnashing Flammensucher Fire Lohensieger Azure Rathalos Cortex x2

Anjanath Fur x3

Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2

Anjanath Lash x1 Anjanath Gnashing Flammensucher + Fire Donnersieger Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1

Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2

Monster Solidbone x3

Meldspar x2 Fulgur Anjanath Gnashing Flammensucher + Thunder Donnersieger + Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3

Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2

Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1

Lightning Sac x3 Fulgur Anjanath Donnersieger Thunder Fulguration's Talon Kirin Silvermane x2

Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3

Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5

Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1 Fulgur Anjanath Donnersieger + Thunder Dragonbone Sword I Ancient Bone x5

Boulder Bone x5

Coral Bone x5

Warped Bone x5 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon Dragonbone Sword II Monster Bone + x6

Monster Bone L x8

Sturdy Bone x8 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword I Dragon Dragonbone Sword III Brutal Bone x4

Elder Dragon Bone x10

Dragonbone Relic x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword II Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldsword I Monster Solidbone x3

Monster Slogbone x4

Thick Bone x6

Dragonbone Artifact x1 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword III Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Dragonseal Aldsword II Large Elder Dragon Bone x6

Monster Solidbone x4

Lavasioth Grandfin x2

Large Wyvern Gem x1 Dragonbone Dragonseal Aldsword I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Manifested Lotus Shara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4

Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6

Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2

Shara Ishvalda Gem x1 Shara Ishvalda Dragonseal Aldsword I Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv1 Fulminator Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Tail x1

Lightcrystal x1 Kirin Dragonbone Sword I Thunder Thunderbolt Sword I Kirin Azure Horn x4

Kirin Hide+ x5

Kirin Mane x4

Dragonvein Crystal x5 Kirin Fulminator Thunder Thunderbolt Sword II Kirin Azure Horn x6

Kirin Thundertail x3

Xeno'jiiva Shell x4

Novacrystal x2 Kirin Thunderbolt Sword I Thunder Ephemeral Fulminator Kirin Azure Horn + x3

Kirin Finehide x4

Kirin Silvermane x3

Purecrystal x1 Kirin Thunderbolt Sword II Thunder Hydro Discus Namielle Hardclaw x4

Namielle Finehide x5

Namielle Whisker x2

Purecrystal x1 Namielle Thunderbolt Sword II Water

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Blacksteel Sword I Coral Crystal x10

Dragonvein Crystal x10

Earth Crystal x10

Lightcrystal x1 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon Blacksteel Sword II Firecell Stone x1

Fucium Ore x5

Carbalite Ore x10

Wyvern Gem x1 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword I Dragon Teostra's Spada Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Mane x2

Teostra Powder x4 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword II Blast Teostra's Emblem Teostra Claw + x2

Teostra Gem x1

Teostra Horn + x5

Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5 Blacksteel Teostra's Spada Blast Teostra's Medal Teostra Hardhorn x5

Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4

Teostra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Blacksteel Teostra's Emblem Blast Xeno Mabura Xeno'jiiva Claw x4

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1

Xeno'jiiva Shell x6

Xeno'jiiva Tail x2 Xeno'jiiva Blacksteel Sword II Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Xeno Mabura + Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4

Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6

Pulsing Dragonshell x7

Safi'jiiva Cortex x8 Xeno'jiiva Xeno Mabura Dragon

2x Jewel Slot Lv4 Fatal Jho Deviljho Scale x6

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Tallfang x3

Deviljho Saliva x2 Deviljho Craftable from scratch Dragon Fatal Bite Elder Dragon Blood x5

Deviljho Talon x2

Deviljho Scalp x2

Deviljho Gem x1 Deviljho Fatal Jho Dragon Fate's Shear Vile Fang x3

Deviljho Ripper x2

Black Blood x3

Deviljho Crook x1 Deviljho Fatal Bite Dragon Empress Edge Lunastra Scale+ x4

Lunastra Horn x3

Lunastra Mane x3

Lunastra Gem x1 Lunastra Craftable from scratch Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Edge "Blaze" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Horn x2

Teostra Horn+ x3

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Barb "Blaze" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Hardhorn x4

Lunastra Mane + x4

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge "Blaze" Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Empress Edge "Ruin" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Wing x3

Nergigante Horn+ x3

Nergigante Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Soulfire Barb "Ruin" Lunastra Shard x4

Annihilating Greathorn x3

Eternal Regrowth Plate x3

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge "Ruin" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Empress Edge "Styx" Research Commission Ticket x1

Lunastra Tail x2

Xeno'jiiva Horn x3

Xeno'jiiva Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Soulfire Barb "Styx" Lunastra Shard x4

Lunastra Lash x2

Elder Spiritvein Bone x5

Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 Lunastra Empress Edge "Styx" Blast

2x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defender Warhatchet I Iron Ore x1 Defender Craftable from scratch Blast Defender Warhatchet II Anjanath Scale x1 Defender Defender Warhatchet I Blast Defender Warhatchet III Commendation x1 Defender Defender Warhatchet II Blast Defender Warhatchet IV Pink Rathian Scale + x1 Defender Defender Warhatchet III Blast Defender Warhatchet V Immortal Dragonscale x1 Defender Defender Warhatchet IV Blast Witcher's Silver Sword Leshen Skull x1

Cursed Bone x4

Leshen Antlers x2

Carbalite Ore x2 Witcher Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Witcher's Silver Sword + Ancient Leshen Skull x1

Ancient Leshen Antlers x2

Ancient Cursed Bone x4

Leshen Resin x5 Witcher Witcher's Silver Sword Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Rajang Club Rajang Hardhorn x1

Rajang Hardclaw x1

Rajang Hardfang x2

Rajang Wildpelt x2 Rajang Craftable from scratch Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Banned Rajang Club Tempered Glimmerpelt x3

Rajang Hardhorn x3

Rajang Hardfang x7

Gold Rajang Pelt + x3 Rajang Rajang Club Thunder

1x Jewel Slot Lv4 Brimstren Drakescale Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1

Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2

Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2 Stygian Zinogre Craftable from scratch Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stygian Luxuria Tempered Dragonhold x3

Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5

Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1 Stygian Zinogre Brimstren Drakescale Dragon

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Safi's Shatterfang 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Blast

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

1x Jewel Slot Lv1 Safi's Bindfang 10,000 zenny Safi'jiiva Quest Paralysis

1x Jewel Slot Lv4

