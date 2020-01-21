Monster Hunter World Iceborne best weapon guide

Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

There are loads of big beasties to hunt in Monster Hunter World Iceborne and all of them can be harvested for ingredients to make the brand new Master Rank weapons. With so many introduced, it can be daunting to know which ones to make and what ingredients you need to create your new tools. You’ve come to the right place then, as this guide has all you’ll ever need to know about the weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide

Our Monster Hunter World Iceborne weapons guide contains tables with all the recipes and stats for every single weapon, including the ones introduced in Monster Hunter World Iceborne. We’ve also got a suggestion for each weapon class for the best weapon in Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne armor guide contents

Those new to hunting monsters, or if you just need to find a particular monster guide to get up to Hunter Rank 16 – needed to start the Iceborne expansion – should head over to our Monster Hunter World guide hub for a plethora of guides. Once you’re ready to begin the expansion, you’ll find a few hunters gathered near the gate in Astera. You can get an overview of the weapon types in our Monster Hunter: World combat guide and a full list of weapons that can be crafted in the vanilla Monster Hunter: World in our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Bow weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Arrow is the Bow you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Bow IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Bow IIIron Ore x2OreIron Bow INone
Iron Bow IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Bow IINone
Steel Bow IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Bow IIINone
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Steel Bow IIMonster Bone M x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Bow INone
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Steel Bow IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Bow IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Alloy Bow IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Bow IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Alloy Bow IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		OreAlloy Bow IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragon Perforator IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreAlloy Bow IIThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragon Perforator IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreDragon Perforator IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragon Perforator IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreDragon Perforator IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's RumbleZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreDragon Perforator IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Rumble +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreUsurper's RumbleThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's EarlyboltSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreUsurper's Rumble +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal WhisperNergigante Talon x3
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Carapace x2		NergiganteAlloy Bow IDragon
Doom's ShaftXeno'jiiva Horn x2
Nergigante Horn+ x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Nergigante Gem x1		NergiganteNergal WhisperDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DoomAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDoom's ShaftDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kulu Arrow IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Bow INone
Kulu Arrow IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow INone
Kulu Arrow IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow IINone
Archer's Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Arrow IIIBlast
Archer's Dance IIOdogaron Claw+ x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3
Brutal Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuArcher's Dance IBlast
Archer's Dance IIINergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Kulu-Ya-KuArchers Dance IIBlast
Alqaqs al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuArcher's Dance IIIBlast
Alqaqs al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuAlqaqs al-Nasr IBlast
Rex Bow ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexAlqaqs al-Nasr IBlast
Rex Bow IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Bow IBlast
Accursed ArcBrute Trigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		TigrexRex Bow IIBlast
Dios FlierBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosAlqaqs al-Nasr IBlast
Tsali FlierDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios FlierBlast
1x Jewel Slot x1
BrazencordUragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale+ x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		UragaanArcher's Dance IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
GigaclesTeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		UragaanBrazencordFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Gigacles +Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2		UragaanGigaclesFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
GigantomachyAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Uragaan Pallium x1		UragaanGigacles +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Princess Arrow IRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianKulu Arrow INone
Princess Arrow IIRathian Spike+ x3
Rathian Scale+ x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Plate x1		RathianPrincess Arrow IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Princess Arrow IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Rathian Spike+ x5
Pink Rathian Scale+ x6
Rathian Ruby x1		RathianPrincess Arrow IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Princess Arrow IVRathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianPrincess Arrow IIIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rosen ArrowMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianPrincess Arrow IVDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lunatic ArrowGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianRosen ArrowDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rathslinger IRath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosPrincess Arrow IFire
Rathslinger IIRathalos Scale+ x6,
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosRathslinger IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathslinger IIIAzure Rathalos Scale+ x6
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathslinger IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathslinger IVRathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4		RathalosRathslinger IIIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure MightbowAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosRathslinger IVFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Silver WrathbowSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosAzure MightbowFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Aqua Arrow IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Bow IIWater
Aqua Arrow IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Arrow IWater
Aqua Arrow IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Arrow IIWater
Water Shot ICarbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale+ x3
Gajau Scale x5		WaterAqua Arrow IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Shot IIFucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin+ x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		WaterWater Shot IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Shot IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin+ x6
Jyuratodus Fang+ x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Shot IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Water Shot IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Shot IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Laguna Shot ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		WaterWater Shot IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Shot IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		WaterLaguna Shot IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Icicle Blizzard IBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothWater Shot IVIce
Icicle Blizzard IIObsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothIcicle Blizzard IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden BowNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaWater Shot IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Bow +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden BowWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Night FlightShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Bow +Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glacial Arrow ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Arrow IIIce
Glacial Arrow IIPaolumu Wing x4
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Legiana Plate x1		LegianaGlacial Arrow IIce
SnowfletcherLegiana Claw+ x4
Legiana Scale+ x5
Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x2		LegianaGlacial Arrow IIIce
Legia SnowfletcherDaora Claw+ x2
Legiana Claw+ x5
Legiana Hide+ x3
Legiana Gem x1		LegianaSnowfletcherIce
Legia Snowfletcher +Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia SnowfletcherIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hoarcry SnowfletcherObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegia Snowfletcher +Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mist GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry SnowfletcherIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hunter's Bow IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Hunter's Bow IIMonster Bone S x2BoneHunter's Bow INone
Hunter's Bow IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneHunter's Bow IINone
Hunter's Stoutbow IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneHunter's Bow IIINone
Hunter's Stoutbow IIMonster Bone+ x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
BoneHunter's Stoutbow INone
Hunter's Stoutbow IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone+ x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHunter's Stoutbow IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hunter's Proudbow IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHunter's Stoutbow IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hunter's Proudbow IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHunter's Proudbow IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hunter's Bravebow IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneHunter's Proudbow IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hunter's Bravebow IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneHunter's Bravebow IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hunter's Bravebow IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneHunter's Bravebow IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IceflingerCrystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaHunter's Bravebow IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Alluring EveliaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIceflingerIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Greatbow IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroHunter's Bravebow IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Greatbow IIMonster Solidbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Greatbow IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Glavenus Arrow IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusMammoth Greatbow IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Arrow IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Arrow IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Acidic Arrow IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusMammoth Greatbow IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Acidic Arrow IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcidic Arrow IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hazak Velos IVaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		Vaal HazakHunter's Proudbow IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Velos IIXeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		Vaal HazakHazak Velos IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathbow Vaal VelosVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakHazak Velos IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hydra PlanulaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleHazak Velos IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Black PlanulaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Namielle Whisker x5
Namielle Lash x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NamielleHydra PlanulaWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos Bow ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone+ x3		DiablosHunter's Stoutbow INone
Diablos Bow IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Bow IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos CoilbenderMajestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge+ x5
Blos Medulla x1		DiablosDiablos Bow IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
GalebenderBlack Spiral Horn+ x1
Black Diablos Ridge+ x2
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1 		DiablosDiablos CoilbenderIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Cera CoilbenderXeno’’jiiva Tail x2
Black Spiral Horn+ x3
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Dragonbone Relic x2		DiablosGalebenderIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Cera Coilbender +Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosCera CoilbenderIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Cera CyclordBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosCera Coilbender +Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Blooming Arch IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiHunter's Bow IINone
Blooming Arch IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch INone
Blooming Arch IIIMonster Bone+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch IINone
Datura String IPukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Arch IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura String IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura String IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura String IIIVaal Hazak Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura String IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Squall IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura String IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Squall IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Squall IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nightmare String INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuDatura Squall IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nightmare String IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNightmare String IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blazing Bow IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBlooming Arch IIFire
Blazing Bow IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Bow IFire
Anja Arch IAnjanath Fang+ x4
Anjanath Scale+ x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Bow IIFire
Anja Arch IIRathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang+ x5
Anjanath Pelt+ x4
Firecell Stone x1		AnjanathAnja Arch IFire
Anja Arch IIITeostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone+ x2
Anjanath Gem x1		AnjanathAnja Arch IIFire
Anjanath Flamebow IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathAnja Arch IIIFire
Anjanath Flamebow IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnjanath Flamebow IFire
Fulguring Bow IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnjanath Flamebow IThunder
Fulguring Bow IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathFulguring Bow IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Pulsar Bow ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiHunter's Bow IThunder
Pulsar Bow IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IThunder
Pulsar Bow IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IIThunder
Kadachi StrikebowTobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Bow IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flying Kadachi StrikebowNergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6
Wyvern Gem x1
Tobi-KadachiKadachi StrikebowThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flying Kadachi Strikebow +Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiFlying Kadachi StrikebowThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thundering StrikebowHard Odogaron Sinew x1
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		Tobi-KadachiFlying Kadachi Strikebow +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Felbow Crimson HailViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiFlying Kadachi StrikebowDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Felbow Crimson Hail +Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiFelbow Crimson HailDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Felbow Crimson StormLarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3
Ultraplegia Sac x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiFelbow Crimson Hail +Dragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Arrow IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Arrow IIMonster Bone+ x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Arrow IDragon
Dragonbone Arrow IIIElder Dragon Bone x10
Brutal Bone x4
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Arrow IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldbow IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Arrow IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldbow IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldbow IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dawning InsightShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldbow IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blacksteel Bow IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Bow IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Bow IDragon
Icesteel BowDaora Claw+ x3
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
Daora Tail x2		BlacksteelBlacksteel Bow IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's SagittariiXeno'jiiva Wing x2
Daora Horn+ x4
Daora Claw+ x4
Daora Gem x1		Kushala DaoraIcesteel BowIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Kushala DaoraDaora's SagittariiIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno MetoraXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Bow IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Metora +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno MetoraDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Cross Hunter's BowHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Great Hunter's BowAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
WorkshopCross Hunter's BowBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Neo Hunter's BowHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2		WorkshopGreat Hunter's BowBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Insurgent's BowDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Villainous BraceElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoInsurgent's BowDragon
Fate's ThreadVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoVillainous BraceDragon
Empress ArrowLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Arrow "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Arch "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Arrow "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Arrow "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Arch "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Arrow "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Arrow "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress ArrowBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Arch "Styx"Lunastra Lash x1
Lunastra Shard x5
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Arrow "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender IAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender IBlast
Defender IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender IIBlast
Defender IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender IIIBlast
Defender VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender IVBlast
Beast ThunderbowRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Beastking ThunderbowTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangBeast ThunderbowThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakesightStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian PatientiaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakesightDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's BoltbowComplete Safi'jiiva Siege questSafi'jiivaQuestThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's HellbowComplete Safi'jiiva Siege questSafi'jiivaQuestFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's DrakbowComplete Safi'jiiva Siege questSafi'jiivaQuestDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Charge Blade weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Luna Eostre is the Charge Blade you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Proto Commission Axe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Proto Commission Axe IIIron Ore x2OreProto Commission Axe INone
Proto Commission Axe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreProto Commission Axe IINone
Elite Commission Axe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreProto Commission Axe IIINone
Elite Commission Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreElite Commission Axe INone
Elite Commission Axe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreElite Commission Axe IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Guardian IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreElite Commission Axe IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Guardian IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Guardian IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Guardian IIThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Fortress IThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Fortress IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Fortress IIThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Usurper's LightningZinongre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreChrome Fortress IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Lightning +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreUsurper's LightningThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's ThundergaleSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1
80000 zenny		ZinogreUsurper's Lightning +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal LaceratorNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Guardian IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Devastation's ThornsNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal LaceratorDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DevastsationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDevastation's ThornsDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathsblade IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosElite Commission Axe IFire
Rathsblade IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRathsblade IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Axelion BladeRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRathsblade IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Halberion BladeAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosAxelion BladeFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Halberion Blade +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon x4		RathalosHalberion BladeFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure SoulbrandAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Ratahlos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1
56000 zenny		RathalosHalberion Blade +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hellsire BladeSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2
80000 zenny		RathalosAzure SoulbrandFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mudslide Blade IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusProto Commission Axe IIWater
Mudslide Blade IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IWater
Mudslide Blade IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IIWater
Jyura Depth IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMudslide Blade IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Depth IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Depth IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Depth IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Depth IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Terrior IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hadfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Depth IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Terrior IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusDeep Terrior IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Guardian INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaDeep Terrior IPoison
Hidden Guardian IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing +
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Guardian IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Schnegel IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Grandhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusJyura Depth IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Schnegel IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusDeep Schnegel IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Everfrost Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		LegianaMudslide Blade IIIce
Everfrost Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		LegianaEverfrost Blade IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gigafrost IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaEverfrost Blade IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gigafrost IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		LegianaGigafrost IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gigafrost IIIGracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3		BariothGigafrost IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
WeissritterBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothGigafrost IIIIce
Weissritter +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothWeissritterIce
Elder Wolf FangVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Harclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothWeissritter +Ice
Dear LutemisRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianMudslide Blade IPoison
Dear LutemiaRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianDear LutemisPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear HecatelPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem		RathianDear LutemiaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear HecateliaElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianDear HecatelPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear RoseRathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianDear HecateliaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dear RosettaMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianDear RosePoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Luna EostreGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1
80000 zenny		RathianDear RosettaPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Strongarm IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Strongarm IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Strongarm INone
Bone Strongarm IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Strongarm IINone
Hard Bone Strongarm IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Strongarm IIINone
Hard Bone Strongarm IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Strongarm INone
Hard Bone Strongarm IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Strongarm IIBlast
Mighty Strongarm IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Strongarm IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mighty Strongarm IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneMighty Strongarm IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wild Force IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x2
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneMighty Strongarm IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Wild Force IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneWild Force IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wild Force IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneWild Force IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ice GuardianCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaWild Force IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Regal DaruqShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIce GuardianIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Diablos Wall ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosHard Bone Strongarm INone
Diablos Wall IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Wall IIce
Diablos Tyrannis IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Wall IIIce
Diablos Tyrannis IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIce
Diablos Tyrannis IIITwisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIIce
Thanatos ForceBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Tyrannis IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfurteinn MachmarAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusDiablos Tyrannis IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Melting GraspVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn MachmarParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Jagras Strongarm IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Strongarm IINone
Jagras Strongarm IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm INone
Jagras Strongarm IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm IINone
Jagras Escudo IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Strongarm IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Escudo IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Escudo ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Escudo IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Escudo IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Maw IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Escudo IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Maw IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x1
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasSaber's Maw ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Scorching DemanderGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusSaber's Maw IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Scorching Demander +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusScorching DemanderFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus BardredFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hardshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusScorching Demander +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Silt IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaJagras Escudo IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Silt IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Silt IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Escudo IDodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Silt IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Escudo IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Escudo IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rex Arms ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexGama Escudo IBlast
Rex Arms IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Arms IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Girros Strongarm IGreat Girros Fang
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Strongarm IParalysis
Girros Strongarm IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Strongarm IParalysis
Girros Nadja IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Strongarm IIParalysis
Girros Nadja IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IParalysis
Girros Nadja IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IIParalysis
Naaga Ghadab IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosGirros Nadja IIIParalysis
Naaga Ghadab IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNaaga Ghadab IParalysis
Dios StrongarmBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosNaaga Ghadab IBlast
Volatile BladeDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios StrongarmBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hazak Aspida IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakGirros Nadja IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Aspida IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Aspida IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathaxe Vaal AspidaVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakHazak Aspida IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydros KardiaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleHazak Aspida IIWater
Pulsar Strongarm ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Strongarm IIThunder
Pulsar Strongarm IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IThunder
Pulsar Strongarm IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IIThunder
Kadachi Kaina ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x1
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Strongarm IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Kaina IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Kaina IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Soul ITobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x6
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Kaina IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Soul IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi Kadachi Membrane + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Soul IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Viper's Venom IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Soul IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Viper's Venom IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiViper's Venom IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Strongarm IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Strongarm IINone
Garon Strongarm IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Strongarm IFire
Hate's Undying FlameOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Strongarm IIFire
OdiumOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronHate's Undying FlameFire
Odium +Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronOdiumFire
AnimusAcidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1		OdogaronOdium +Fire
Nether CandleEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdogaronOdium +Dragon
GrudgeNamielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1		Ebony OdogaronNether CandleDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IDragon
Dragonbone Cutter IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Blade IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cutter IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Blade IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Blade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Inescapable KarmaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Blade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Magda ManusZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cutter IBlast
Avenging Magda ManusXeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x3		Zorah MagdarosMagda ManusBlast
Magda Manus ReforgedElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Drargonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosAvenging Magda ManusBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blacksteel Charger ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Charger IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Charger IDragon
Daora's CascaDaora Claw + x3
Doara Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		Kushala DaoraBlacksteel Charger IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's ThwartoiseDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		Kushala DaoraDaora's CascaIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Daora's WorldbearerDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem 1x		Kushala DaoraDaora's ThwartoiseIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Xeno Ra'atzXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Charger IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno Ra'atz +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno Ra'atzDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Tyrant's Charge BladeDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Oppressor's Charge BladeElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoTyrant's Charge BladeDragon
Fate's CurtainVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		Savage DeviljhoOppressor's Charge BladeDragon
Empress AlmaLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from ScratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Alma "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Brand "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Alma "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Alma "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Brand "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Alma "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Alma "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AlmaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Brand "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x 5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1,		LunastraEmpress Alma "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dante's Devil SwordRed Orb x2
Anjanath Gem x1
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Mane x4 		DanteCraftable from ScratchThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Defender Shield IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from ScratchBlast
Defender Shield IIAnjanath Scale x1
1000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IBlast
Defender Shield IIICommendation x1
3000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IIBlast
Defender Shield IVPink Rathian Scale + x1
6000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IIIBlast
Defender Shield VImmortal Dragonscale x1
10,000 zenny		DefenderDefender Shield IVBlast
Rajang BeastbladeRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from ScratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Rajang Beastblade IkazuchiTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangRajang BeastbladeThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakeclawStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from ScratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian MaledictaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakeclawDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Dreamshield10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded		Safi'jiivaQuestSleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Hellshield10,000 zenny
Obtained through Safi'jiiva Siege quest. Can't be upgraded		Safi'jiivaQuestFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Black EagleBlack Eagle Blueprint x2
Nightshade Paolumu Thickfur x4
Nargacuga Blackfur + x4
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2		Black EagleCraftable from Scratch
(Complete Every Hunter's Dream III quest)		Thunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Black Lightning EagleBlack Eagle Blueprint x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Purecrystal x2
Conqueror's Seal x1		Black EagleBlack EagleThunder
2x Jewel Slot Lv1

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Dual Blades weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Decimation as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Matched Slicers IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Matched Slicers IIIron Ore x2OreMatched Slicers INone
Matched Slicers IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreMatched Slicers IINone
Dual Slicers IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreMatched Slicers IIINone
Dual Slicers IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreDual Slicers INone
Dual Slicers IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreDual Slicers IIPoison
Chrome Slicers IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreDual Slicers IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Slicers IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		OreChrome Slicers IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Cross IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1,		OreChrome Slicers IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Cross IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Cross IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Cross IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Cross IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Usurpers FulgurZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreChrome Cross IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurpers Fulgur +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreUsurpers FulgurThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's BlitzSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreUsurpers Fulgur +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal GougeNergigante Carpace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Slicers IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Decimation ClawsNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal GougeDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DecimationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDecimation ClawsDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Luminous Daggers ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuMatched Slicers IIINone
Luminous Daggers IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Daggers INone
Dual Destroyers ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Daggers IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dual Destroyers IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDual Destroyers IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dual Destroyers IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDual Destroyers IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cross Destroyers ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2,		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDual Destroyers IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cross Destroyers IILegiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku- Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuCross Destroyers IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hidden Tomahawk INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaCross Destroyers IPoison
Hidden Tomahawk IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Tomahawk IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rookslayer HandaxesBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseDual Destroyers IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazelhawk RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer HandaxesBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blazing WarhawksBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazelhawk RookslayerBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel BombersShara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1		BazelgeuseBlazing WarhawksBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Freeze Daggers ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceLumumous Daggers IIce
Freeze Daggers IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceFreeze Daggers IIce
Freeze Chain IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceFreeze Daggers IIIce
Freeze Chain IIElder Dragon x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFreeze Chain IIce
BlizzariothsBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothFreeze Chain IIIce
Blizzarioths +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothBlizzariothsIce
Mountain BlizzariothsVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothBlizzarioths +Ice
Rending Beaks IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMatched Slicers IINone
Rending Beaks IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks INone
Rending Beaks IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks IINone
Arcanaria IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuRending Beaks IIISleep
Arcanaria IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuArcanaria ISleep
Arcanaria IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuArcanaria IISleep
Asefar al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2,		Kulu-Ya-KuArcanaria IIISleep
Asefar al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuAsefar al-Nasr ISleep
Rex Chain ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexAsefar al-Nasr IBlast
Rex Chain IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Chain IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Accursed ChainBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexRex Chain ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Twin FlamesRathalos Shard x4
Rathian Shard x4
Rath Wingtalon + x3
Conflagrant Sac x4		RathalosAsefar al-Nasr IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern LoversAzure Rathalos Shard x4
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Azure Rathalos Lash x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		RathalosTwin FlamesPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern StrifeSilver Rathalos Shard x4
Gold Rathian Shard x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x2
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosWyvern LoversPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sworn RapiersRending Beaks I + x1
Dragonite Ore x3
Machalite Ore x5
Earth Crystal x6
Lightcrystal x1		OreRending Beaks IWater
Sworn Rapiers +Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Coral Crystal x8
Commendation x2		OreSworn RapiersWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Holy SabersHigh Commendation x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
Wyvern Gem x2
Novacrystal x2		OreSworn Rapiers +Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Guild Knight SabersBanbaro Great Horn x2
Eltalite Ore x8
Spiritvein Crystal x6
Gracium x4		OreHoly SabersWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Master SabersObsidian Icetalon x3
Meldspar Ore x6
Bathycite Ore x4
Purecrystal x1		OreGuild Knight SabersWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Holy Guild SabersConqueror's Seal x3
Large Elder Dragon Bone x3
Pure Dragon Blood x4
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BanOreMaster SabersWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Bone Hatchets IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Hatchets IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Hatchets INone
Bone Hatchets IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Hatchets IINone
Wild Hatchets IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Hatchets IIINone
Wild Hatchets IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneWild Hatchets IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Wild Hatchets IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneWild Hatchets IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Strong Hatchets IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneWild Hatchets IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Strong Hatchets IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneStrong Hatchets IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hulking Choppers IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneStrong Hatchets IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hulking Choppers IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneHulking Choppers IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hulking Choppers IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneHulking Choppers IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcefeatherCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaHulking Choppers IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Untouched HelShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcefeatherIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Blazing Hatchets IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Hatchets IIIFire
Blazing Hatchets IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Hatchets IFire
Anja Cyclone IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Hatchets IIFire
Anja Cyclone IIRathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Firecell Stone x1		AnjanathAnja Cyclone IFire
Anja Cyclone IIITeostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		AnjanathAnja Cyclone IIFire
Anja Twinrippers IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathAnja Cyclone IIIFire
Anja Twinrippers IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnja Twinrippers IFire
Fulguring Tornado IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnja Twinrippers IThunder
Fulguring Tornado IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathFulguring Tornado IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos Hatchets ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosBlazing Hatchets INone
Diablos Hatchets IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Hatchets IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diablos Clubs IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Hatchets IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diablos Clubs IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Clubs IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diablos Clubs IIITwisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		Diablos Clubs IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Thanatos MaulsBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1
Diablos Clubs IIIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfurteinn OrthoAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusDiablos Clubs IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Stripping ShearsVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn OrthoThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Direbones IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroDiablos Clubs IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Direbones IIMonster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Direbones IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Madness Pangas IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Hatchets IIWater
Madness Pangas IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IWater
Madness Pangas IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IIWater
Jyura Hatchets IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Scale + x5		JyuratodusMadness Pangas IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Hatchets IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Hatchets IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Hatchets IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem		JyuratodusJyura Hatchets IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Keenblades IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Hatchets IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Jyura Keenblades IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusJyura Keenblades IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Raven TessenGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaJyura Keenblades IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wolf TessenScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaRaven TessenPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Beo Hatchets IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusJyura Hatchets IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Hatchets IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusBeo Hatchets IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lava Cyclone ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothJyura Hatchets IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lava Cyclone IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Cyclone IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Shattering Flames ILavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2		LavasiothLava Cyclone IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Shattering Flames IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3		LavasiothShattering Flames IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Smouldering CitiesGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusShattering Flames IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Smouldering Cities +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusSmouldering CitiesFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Smouldering KingdomsFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusSmouldering Cities +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Taurus Pangas IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurJyura Hatchets INone
Taurus Pangas IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurTaurus Pangas INone
Dark Ripper IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurTaurus Pangas IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dark Ripper IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Ripper IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dark Ripper IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Ripper IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Abyss Eaters IHornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3		HornetaurDark Ripper IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Abyss Eaters IIOdogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1		HornetaurAbyss Eaters IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Brachydios Blasters IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosAbyss Eaters IBlast
Brachydios Blasters IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosBrachydios Blasters IBlast
Pulsar Hatchets ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Hatchets IIThunder
Pulsar Hatchets IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IThunder
Pulsar Hatchets IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IIThunder
Kadachi Claws ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Hatchets IIIThunder
Kadachi Claws IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Claws IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Claws IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Claws IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Greathawks ITobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Claws IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Greathawks IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Greathawks IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Viperclaws IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Greathawks IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Viperclaws IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiCrimson Viperclaws IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Hatchets IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Hatchets IINone
Garon Hatchets IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Hatchets IFire
Blood-drinker ChainbladeOdogaron Claw+ x4
Odogaron Scale+ x8
Odogaron Fang+ x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Hatchets IIFire
SinOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronBlood-drinker ChainbladeFire
Sin +Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronSinFire
CrimeAcidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1		OdogaronSin +Fire
Nether ChainbladesEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdodgaronSin +Dragon
Death RowNamielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1		Ebony OdodgaronNether ChainbladesDragon
Dragonbone Twinblades IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Twinblades IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Twinblades IDragon
Enduring SchismBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Twinblades IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Enduring SacrificeMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneEnduring SchismDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Enduring Surrender Large Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneEnduring SacrificeDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Boundless FarsightShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaEnduring SacrificeDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kirin BoltsKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Twinblades IThunder
Kirin Bolts +Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinKirin BoltsThunder
MonarchKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinKirin Bolts +Thunder
WunderkirinsKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinMonarchThunder
Magda Ungulae IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Twinblades IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Ungulae IIFirecell Stone x
3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Ungulae IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magdaros VolcancrossElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Ungulae IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blacksteel Twins IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Twins IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Twins IDragon
Twin NailsDaora Claw + x2
Firecell Stone x2
Teostra Claw + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Twins IIIce & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Fire and IceDaora Horn + x3
Teostra Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Claw x2
Novacrystal x2		BlacksteelTwin NailsIce & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blizzard and BlazeDaora Hardclaw x3
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x3
Purecrystal x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelFire and IceIce & Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno RaqsXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Twins IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Raqs +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jivva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno RaqsDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Wrath & RancorDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratch.Dragon
Wrathful PredationElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Tallfang x5
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoWrath & RancorDragon
Consummate PairVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoWrathful PredationDragon
Empress DaggersLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from ScratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Daggers "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Fangs "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Daggers "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Daggers "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Fangs "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Daggers "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Daggers "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress DaggersBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Fangs "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Daggers "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Defender Chainsaws IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from ScratchBlast
Defender Chainsaws IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Chainsaws IBlast
Defender Chainsaws IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Chainsaws IIBlast
Defender Chainsaws IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Chainsaws IIIBlast
Defender Chainsaws VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Chainsaws IVBlast
Downy Crake BroomsDowny Crake Ticket x1
Paolumu Pelt x3
Sturdy Bone x5
Sleep Sac x2		WorkshopCraftable from ScratchSleep
Downy Crake LoveDowny Crake Ticket x2
Paolumu Pelt + x3
Coma Sac x2
High Commendation x1,		WorkshopDowny Crake BroomsSleep
Downy ParadiseResearch Commission Ticket + x2
Paolumu Thickfur x1
Torpor Sac x4
Conqueror's Seal x1		WorkshopDowny Crake LoveSleep
Suzuka TakamaruRajang Hardhorn x1, Rajang Hardclaw x1, Rajang Hardfang x2, Rajang Wildpelt x2RajangCraftable from ScratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Suzuka OtakemaruTempered Glimmerpelt x3, Rajang Hardhorn x3, Rajang Hardfang x7, Gold Rajang Pelt + xRajangSuzuka TakamaruThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Drakespirit HellclawsStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from ScratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian BloodclawsTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreDrakespirit HellclawsDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Bindclaws10000 zennySafi'jiivaComplete Safi'jiiva questThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapons

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Great Sword weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Atrocity as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Buster Sword IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Buster Sword IIIron Ore x2OreBuster Sword INone
Buster Sword IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreBuster Sword IINone
Buster Blade IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreBuster Sword IIINone
Buster Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreBuster Blade INone
Buster Blade IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreBuster Blade IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Razor IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreBuster Blade IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Razor IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Razor IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Deathscythe IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Razor IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Deathscythe IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Deathscythe IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Deathscythe IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Deathscythe IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nergal JudicatorNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteBuster Blade IIIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Purgation's AtrocityNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal JudicatorDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous AtrocityAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergigantePurgation's AtrocityDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thunder Blade IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderBuster Sword IIIThunder
Thunder Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Blade IThunder
Lightning Punisher ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Blade IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Punisher IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Punisher IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Punisher IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Punisher IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Punisher IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ZinogreLightning Punisher IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Severing Bolt IZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreLightning Punisher IVThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Severing Bolt IIZinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreSevering Bolt IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Freeze Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceThunder Blade IIce
Freeze Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceFreeze Blade IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Frost Blaze IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceFreeze Blade IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Frost Blaze IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFrost Blaze IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Frost Blaze IIIGracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3		IceFrost Blaze IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Icicle FangBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothFrost Blaze IIIIce
Icicle Fang +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothIcicle FangIce
PaladireVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothIcicle Fang +Ice
Jagras Blade IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBuster Sword IINone
Jagras Blade IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Blade INone
Jagras Blade IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Blade IINone
Jagras Hacker IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Blade IIIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Hacker IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Hacker IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Hacker IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Hacker IIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Jagras Deathclaw IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Hacker IIIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Jagras Deathclaw IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Deathclaw IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Mammoth Greataxe IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroJagras Deathclaw IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Greataxe IIMonster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Greataxe IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Girros Blade IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Blade IParalysis
Girros Blade IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Blade IParalysis
Malady's Kiss IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Blade IIParalysis
Malady's Kiss IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Kiss IParalysis
Malady's Kiss IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosMalady's Kiss IIParalysis
Naaga Guillotine IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosMalady's Kiss IIIParalysis
Naaga Guillotine IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNaaga Guillotine IParalysis
Hidden Blade INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaNaaga Guillotine IPoison
Hidden Blade IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Blade IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lava Blaze ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothMalady's Kiss IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lava Blaze IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Blaze IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pyre Cleaver ILavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2		LavasiothLava Blaze IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pyre Cleaver IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3		LavasiothPyre Cleaver IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glavenus Blaze IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusLava Blaze IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Blaze IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Blaze IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blooming Blade IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBuster Sword IIPoison
Blooming Blade IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IPoison
Blooming Blade IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IIPoison
Datura Blaze IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x1
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Blade IIIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blaze IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaze IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blaze IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaze IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Hellspine IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaze IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Hellspine IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surpike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Hellspine IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nyx Razor INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuDatura Hellspine IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Razor IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Razor IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Flame Blade IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosBlooming Blade IFire
Flame Blade IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Blade IFire
Red WingRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Blade IIFire
Blue WingAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Wyvern Gem x1		RathalosRed WingFire
Rathalos GlinswordAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue WingFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathalos Glinsword +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4		RathalosRathalos GlinswordFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathflame GlinswordAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosRathalos Glinsword +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathalos GleamswordSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosRathflame GlinswordFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bone Blade IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Blade IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Blade INone
Bone Blade IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Blade IINone
Bone Slasher IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Blade IIINone
Bone Slasher IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Slasher INone
Bone Slasher IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Slasher IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Giant Jawblade IBrutal Bone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
Monster Hardbone x4		BoneBone Slasher IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Giant Jawblade IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGiant Jawblade IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ogre's Jaw IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneGiant Jawblade IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ogre's Jaw IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneOgre's Jaw IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ogre's Jaw IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneOgre's Jaw IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcewingCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaOgre's Jaw IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Winged SeraphydShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcewingIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Tiger JawbladeTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexOgre's Jaw IBlast
Tiger Jawblade +Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexTiger JawbladeBlast
Tiger Great SwordDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexTiger Jawblade +Blast
Accursed BladeBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexTiger JawbladeSleep
WildbiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexAccursed BladeSleep
Hazak KysDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakGiant Jawblade IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Leviathan's FuryVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak KysDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Monstrous MadnessVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakLeviathan's FuryDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Don MonstroShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5
Vaal Hazak Flail x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Vaal HazakMonstrous MadnessDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
FlammenzahnAnjanath Fang x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x2		AnjanathBone Blade IIIFire
Flammenzahn +Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathFlammenzahnFire
Gnashing FlammenzahnAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathFlammenzahn +Fire
Gnashing Flammenzahn +Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathGnashing FlammenzahnFire
LohenzahnAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathGnashing Flammenzahn +Fire
DonnerzahnFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solid Bone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Flammenzahn +Thunder
Donnerzahn +Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerzahnThunder
Fulguration's EdgeKirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerzahn +Thunder
Aqua Slasher IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Blade IIWater
Aqua Slasher IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Slasher IWater
Aqua Slasher IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Slasher IIWater
Water Golem IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Slasher IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Golem IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Golem IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Golem IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Golem IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Golem IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Golem IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Laguna Golem ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2,		WaterWater Golem IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Golem IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		WaterLaguna Golem IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Slasher IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusWatrer Golem IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Slasher IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusBeo Slasher IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Carapace Buster IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Blade IINone
Carapace Buster IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Buster INone
Carapace Buster IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Buster IINone
Barroth Shredder IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Buster IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Shredder IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Shredder IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Shredder IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Shredder IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Greatedge IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Shredder IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Barroth Greatedge IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Greatedge IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Acid Shredder IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusBarroth Greatedge IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Acid Shredder IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Shredder IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Spiked Blade IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanCarapace Buster ISleep
Spiked Blade IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Blade ISleep
Radobaan Slab IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Blade IISleep
Radobaan Slab IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanRadobaan Slab ISleep
Radobaan Slab IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanRadobaan Slab IISleep
Radobaan Grindblade IRadobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3		RadobaanRadobaan Slab IIISleep
Radobaan Grindblade IIMonster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5		RadobaanRadobaan Grindblade ISleep
Dios BladeBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosRadobaan Grindblade IBlast
Brach AttackDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios BladeBlast
Dragonbone Cleaver IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Cleaver IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cleaver IDragon
Dragonbone Cleaver IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cleaver IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Sword IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cleaver IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Sword IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Sword IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Immovable DharmaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonbone Cleaver IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
ThunderswordKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Cleaver IThunder
Kirin ThunderswordKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThunderswordThunder
King ThunderswordKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiia Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinKirin ThunderswordThunder
Emperor ThunderswordKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinKing ThunderswordThunder
Magda Potestas IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cleaver IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Potestas IIFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Potestas IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magdaros VolcanbladeElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Potestas IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blacksteel Chopper IDragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Chopper IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Chopper IDragon
Icesteel EdgeDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Chopper IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's DecimatorDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel EdgeIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's Tughril BegDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's DecimatorIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno MaliqXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Chopper IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Maliq +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno MaliqDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Wyvern JawbladeHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x1
Barroth Coin x4
Novacrystal
WorkshopCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Great Wyvern JawbladeAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		WorkshopWyvern JawbladeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ultra Wyvern JawbladeHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2		WorkshopGreat Wyvern JawbladeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Berserker SwordDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
AnguishElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoBerserker SwordDragon
Consummate BladeVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoAnguishDragon
Wyvern Ignition "Steel"Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x2
Dragonite Ore x7
Paolumu Webbing x2
Rathalos Marrow x2		WyvernCraftable from scratchNone
Wyvern Ignition "Impact"Master Craftsman’s Blueprint x3
Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WyvernWyvern Ignition "Steel"Fire
Empress GaleaLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Galea "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Edge "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Lunastra Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Galea "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Galea "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Edge "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Galea "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Galea "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress GaleaBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Edge "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Galea "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Great Sword IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Great Sword IAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Great Sword IBlast
Defender Great Sword ICommendation x1DefenderDefender Great Sword IIBlast
Defender Great Sword IPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Great Sword IIIBlast
Defender Great Sword VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Great Sword IVBlast
Frozen SpeartunaFreezer Ticket x1
Monster Toughbone x3
Cryo Sac x3
Gracium x2		WorkshopCraftable from scratchIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Freezer SpeartunaFreezer Ticket x2
Monster Slogbone x5
Cryo Sac x4
Pure Crystal x1		WorkshopFrozen SpeartunaIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Xiphias GladiusFreezer Ticket x2
Monster Solidbone x6
Cryo Sac x5
Conqueror's Seal x2		WorkshopFreezer SpeartunaIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Demon RodRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Great Demon RodTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangDemon RodThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Infernal ExecutionerStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Infernal Executioner +Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreInfernal ExecutionerDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Aquasplitter10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Gunlance weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Queen's Panoply is the Gunlance you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Gunlance IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Gunlance IIIron Ore x2OreIron Gunlance INone
Iron Gunlance IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Gunlance IINone
Steel Gunlance IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Gunlance IIINone
Steel Gunlance IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Gunlance INone
Steel Gunlance IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Gunlance IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Gunlance IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Gunlance IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Gunlance IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Gunlance IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Halberd IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Gunlance IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Halberd IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Halberd IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Halberd IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite One x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Halberd IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blackwing Gunlance IGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaChrome Halberd IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Blackwing Gunlance IIScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaBlackwing Gunlance IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Nergal RamNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Gunlance IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Eradication FlameNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal RamDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Ruinous Eradication (Gunlance)Annihilating Greathorn x3, Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteEradication FlameDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pulsar Gunlance ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Todi-KadachiIron Gunlance IIThunder
Pulsar Gunlance IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IThunder
Pulsar Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IIThunder
Kadachi StrikerTobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Todi-KadachiPulsar Gunlance IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Striker +Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Todi-KadachiKadachi StrikerThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mythic Kadachi StrikerNergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6
Wyvern Gem x1		Todi-KadachiKadachi Striker +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mythic Kadachi Striker +Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Todi-KadachiMythic Kadachi StrikerThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thundering StrikerHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		Todi-KadachiMythic Kadachi Striker +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson EmberViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1		Viper Todi-KadachiMythic Kadachi StrikerParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Ember +Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		Viper Todi-KadachiCrimson EmberParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson HornetLarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x3
Ultraplegia Sac x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Viper Todi-KadachiCrimson Ember +Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rath Gunlance IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x2		RathalosPulsar Gunlance IIFire
Rath Gunlance IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRath Gunlance IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Red RookRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRath Gunlance IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue RookAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRed RookFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue ChariotAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue RookFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue Chariot +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4		RathalosBlue ChariotFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soul ChariotAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosBlue Chariot +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chariot GunSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosSoul ChariotFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Princess PanoplyRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianPulsar Gunlance IPoison
Princess Panoply +Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianPrincess PanoplyPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rose BurstPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianPrincess Panoply +Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal BurstElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianRose BurstPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal Burst +Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianRoyal BurstPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Highness's FuryMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianRoyal Burst +Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Queen's PanoplyGold Rathian Surprise x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianHighness's FuryPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Madness Gunlance IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusIron Gunlance IIWater
Madness Gunlance IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IWater
Madness Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IIWater
Jyura Buster IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Gunlance IIIWater
Jyura Buster IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Buster IWater
Jyura Buster IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Buster IIWater
Jyura Demolisher IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Buster IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Demolisher IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusJyura Demolisher IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
TwinfangBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothJyura Demolisher IIce
Twinfang +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothTwinfangIce
AmbermarchVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Handfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothTwinfang +Ice
Glacial Gunlance ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaMadness Gunlance IIIce
Glacial Gunlance IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Gunlance IIce
Legiana Cannon IFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Gunlance IIIce
Legiana Cannon IIDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaLegiana Cannon IIce
Legiana Cannon IIILegiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegiana Cannon IIIce
Hoarcry CannonObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegiana Cannon IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Cannon INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1,		NargacugaLegiana Cannon IIPoison
Hidden Cannon IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Cannon IPoison
Bone Gunlance IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Gunlance IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Gunlance INone
Bone Gunlance IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Gunlance IINone
Bone Cannon IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Gunlance IIINone
Bone Cannon IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Cannon INone
Bone Cannon IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Cannon IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Great Bone Gunlance IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneBone Cannon IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Great Bone Gunlance IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGreat Bone Gunlance IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dragonpike Quake IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneGreat Bone Gunlance IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dragonpike Quake IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneDragonpike Quake IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dragonpike Quake IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneDragonpike Quake IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
EisritterCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaDragonpike Quake IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Vorpal IcefortShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaEisritterIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Bazel Buster IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseBone Cannon IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Buster IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseBazel Buster IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
BazelprideBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazel Buster IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Gunlance IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Gunlance IINone
Jagras Gunlance IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance INone
Jagras Gunlance IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance IINone
Glutton Gunlance IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Gunlance IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glutton Gunlance IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasGlutton Gunlance ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glutton Gunlance IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasGlutton Gunlance IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glutton's Fang IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane+ x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasGlutton Gunlance IIISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Glutton's Fang IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasGlutton's Fang ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Tiger BlastTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexGlutton's Fang IBlast
Tiger Blast +Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexTiger BlastBlast
Tigrex GunlanceDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexTiger Blast +Blast
Accursed BlastBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexTiger BlastSleep
FlamebiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexAccursed BlastSleep
Girros Gunlance IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosJagras Gunlance IParalysis
Girros Gunlance IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Gunlance IParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Gunlance IIParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosDeathfang Gunlance IParalysis
Deathfang Gunlance IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosDeathfang Gunlance IIParalysis
Nightveil Gunlance IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosDeathfang Gunlance IIIParalysis
Nightveil Gunlance IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNightveil Gunlance IParalysis
Glavenus Buster IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusNightveil Gunlance IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Buster IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Buster IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hazak Spysa IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakDeathfang Gunlance IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hazak Spysa IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Spysa IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathlance Vaal SpysaVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakHazak Spysa IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Acid Buster IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusHazak Spysa IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Acid Buster IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Buster IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Carapace Cannon IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Gunlance IINone
Carapace Cannon IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Cannon INone
Carapace Cannon IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Cannon IINone
Barroth Blaster IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Cannon IIIParalysis
Barroth Blaster IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Blaster IParalysis
Barroth Blaster IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Blaster IIParalysis
Barroth Bluff IBarroth Harclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Blaster IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot LV2
Barroth Bluff IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Bluff IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot LV2
Brachydios Buster IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBarroth Bluff IBlast
Brachydios Buster IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosBrachydios Buster IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mammoth Gunlance IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroBarroth Blaster IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Gunlance IIMonster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Gunlance IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Usurper's RoarZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreMammoth Gunlance IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Roar +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skyemerald x1		ZinogreUsurper's RoarParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's PhlogistonSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreUsurper's RoarParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blazing Gunlance IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Cannon IFire
Blazing Gunlance IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Gunlance IFire
Anja Cannon IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Gunlance IIFire
Anja Cannon IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Cannon IFire
Anja Cannon IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Cannon IIFire
Anjanath Flamelance IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathAnja Cannon IIIFire
Anjanath Flamelance IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnjanath Flamelance IFire
Ending Fulgur IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnjanath Flamelance IThunder
Ending Fulgur IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathEnding Fulgur IThunder
Dragonbone Gunlance IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		Dragonbonecraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Gunlance IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Gunlance IDragon
Dragonbone Gunlance IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Gunlance IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragonseal Gunlance IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Gunlance IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragonseal Gunlance IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Gunlance IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Broken SilenceShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishavalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Gunlance IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda LahatZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Gunlance IBlast
Earthshaker Magda LahatFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda LahatBlast
Magda Lahat ReforgedElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosEarthshaker Magda LahatBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydra EphyraNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleEarthshaker Magda LahatWater
Black EphyraShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NamielleHydra EphyraWater
Blacksteel Gunlance ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Gunlance IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Gunlance IDragon
Icesteel GunlanceDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Gunlance IIIce
Daora's BrigiaDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel GunlanceIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Daora's TempestDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's BrigiaIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno HemtaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaThunderswordDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Hemta +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno HemtaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Ravenous GunlanceDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Insatiable GunlanceElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoRavenous GunlanceDragon
Consummate GunlanceVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoInsatiable GunlanceDragon
Empress HowlLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Howl "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Talon "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Howl "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Howl "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Talon "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon x1		LunastraEmpress Howl "Ruin"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Howl "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress HowlBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Talon "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Howl "Styx"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Defender Gunlance IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Gunlance IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Gunlance IBlast
Defender Gunlance IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Gunlance IIBlast
Defender Gunlance IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Gunlance IIIBlast
Defender Gunlance VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Gunlance IVBlast
Demon GunlanceRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Great Demon GunlanceTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rakang Pelt + x3		RajangDemon GunlanceThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakebloodStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian AvartitiaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakebloodDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hammer weapon

Normally I'd be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn't have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Obliteration as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Hammer IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Hammer IIIron Ore x2OreIron Hammer INone
Iron Hammer IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Hammer IINone
Iron Demon IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Hammer IIINone
Iron Demon IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Demon INone
Iron Demon IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Demon IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Archdemon IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Demon IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Archdemon IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Archdemon IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kurogane IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreIron Archdemon IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kurogane IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreKurogane IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kurogane IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar x3
Purecrystal x1		OreKurogane IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Red BludgeonRathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon +x1		RathalosKurogane IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Huracan HammerAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosRed BludgeonFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Leonid StarcrusherSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosHuracan HammerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal CrusherNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Archdemon IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Obliteration's FootfallNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal CrusherDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous ObliterationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteObliteration's FootfallDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Frozen CoreLegiana Scale x3
Frost Sac x4
Coral Crystal x4
Lightcrystal x3		LegianaIron Demon IIce
Frozen Core +Legiana Scale x3
Freezer Sac x4
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Novacrystal x3		LegianaFrozen CoreIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
CocytusLegiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x4
Daora Claw + x3
Novacrystal x6		LegianaFrozen Core +Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cocytus +Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Gracium x4		LegianaCocytusIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Pykrete PunisherConqueror's Seal x1
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Purecrystal x1		LegianaCocytus +IcIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Aqua Hammer IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Hammer IIWater
Aqua Hammer IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Hammer IWater
Aqua Hammer IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystakl x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Hammer IIWater
Water Basher ICarbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
Gajau Scale x5		WaterAqua Hammer IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Basher IIFucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		WaterWater Basher IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Basher IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Basher IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Basher IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Basher IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Aqua FloraCoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3, Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2, Flood Sac x2, Bathycite Ore x2WaterWater Basher IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Aqua Flora +Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x2, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1, Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1WaterAqua FloraWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Aqua FlorescenceNameille Hardclaw x4, Pure Dragon Blood x5, Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x2, Purecrystal x1WaterAqua Flora +Water
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glacial Bash IBarioth Hardclaw x3, Barioth Cortex x4, Cryo Sac x4, Frozen Bone x3BariothWater Basher IVIce
Glacial Bash IIObsidian Icetalon x2, Amber Hardfang x3, Barioth Greatspike x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1BariothGlacial Bash IIce
Girros Hammer IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosAqua Hammer IParalysis
Girros Hammer IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Hammer IParalysis
Malady's Fist IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Hammer IIParalysis
Malady's Fist IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Fist IParalysis
Malady's Fist IIIVaal Hazak Fang + x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosMalady's Fist IIParalysis
Naaga Matraca IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosMalady's Fist IIIParalysis
Naaga Matraca IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNaaga Matraca IParalysis
Nyx Hammer INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuNaaga Matraca ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Hammer IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Hammer ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blooming Hammer IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Hammer IIPoison
Blooming Hammer IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IPoison
Blooming Hammer IIIMonster Bone + x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IIPoison
Buon FiorePukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Hammer IIIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Buona FloraVaal Hazak Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Pukei-PukeiBuon FiorePoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Buona Flora +Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiBuona FloraPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Buona FlorenscenzaMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiBuona Flora +Poison
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hidden BreakerNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaBuona Flora +Poison
Hidden Breaker +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x1
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden BreakerPoison
Night EternalShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Breaker +Poison
Thunder Hammer IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderBlooming Hammer IThunder
Thunder Hammer IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Hammer IThunder
Lightning Bash ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Hammer IIThunder
Lightning Bash IIFucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x3		ThunderLightning Bash IThunder
Lightning Bash IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Bash IIThunder
Lightning Bash IVFucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x 4
Thunder Sac x3 		ThunderLightning Bash IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's ThunderZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Bash IVThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Thunder +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ThunderUsurper's ThunderThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's CrackleSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ThunderUsurper's Thunder +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Bludgeon IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Bludgeon IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Bludgeon INone
Bone Bludgeon IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Bludgeon IINone
Fossil Bludgeon IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Bludgeon IIINone
Fossil Bludgeon IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneFossil Bludgeon INone
Fossil Bludgeon IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Grandrock IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Grandrock IIMonster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGrandrock IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Earth Ender IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneGrandrock IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Earth Ender IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneEarth Ender IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Earth Ender IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneEarth Ender IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IceshakerCrystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaEarth Ender IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Victorius NorthleinShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIceshakerIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak VlafosVaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Decreased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		Vaal HazakGrandrock IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pandemonium's RootXeno'jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		Vaal HazakHazak VlafosDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pandemonium's WrathVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakPandemonium's RootDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Pandemonium UnleashedShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Vaal HazakPandemonium's WrathDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Spike IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Bludgeon IIISleep
Bone Spike IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanBone Spike ISleep
Baan Strike IRadobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanBone Spike IISleep
Baan Strike IIMonster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Scale + x8
Coma Sac x3
Radobaan Medulla x1		RadobaanBaan Strike ISleep
Baan Strike IIIElder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Coma Sac x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Strike IISleep
Baan Gavel IRadobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3		RadobaanBaan Strike IIISleep
Baan Gavel IIMonster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5		RadobaanBaan Gavel ISleep
Stripped StrikerTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexBaan Gavel IBlast
Stripped Striker +Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexStripped StrikerBlast
Tigrex HammerDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexStripped Striker +Blast
Brazenbreak IUragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		UragaanBaan Strike IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Brazenbreak IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		UragaanBrazenbreak IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Uragaan Hammer IUragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspear Ore x2		UragaanBrazenbreak IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Uragaan Hammer IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Scute + x2
Uragaan Pallium x1		UragaanUragaan Hammer IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Scorching IsshataGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusUragaan Hammer IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Scorching Isshata +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusScorching IsshataFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus UrugaFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusScorching Isshata +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kulu Beak IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuBone Bludgeon IINone
Kulu Beak IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak INone
Kulu Beak IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak IINone
Crushing Beak IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Beak IIISleep
Crushing Beak IIOdogaron Claw + x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Brutal Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuCrushing Beak ISleep
Crushing Beak IIINergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		Kulu-Ya-KuCrushing Beak IISleep
Makhlab al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuCrushing Beak IIISleep
Makhlab al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMakhlab al-Nasr ISleep
Mammoth Hoof IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Tough Bone x3		BanbaroMakhlab al-Nasr IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Hoof IIMonster Solidbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Hoof IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Blackwing Deathblow IGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaMammoth Hoof IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Blackwing Deathblow IIScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaBlackwing Deathblow IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Diablos Sledge ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosKulu Beak IINone
Diablos Sledge IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Sledge IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos Shatterer IMajestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Blos Medulla x1		DiablosDiablos Sledge IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diablos Shatterer IINergigante Horn + x3
Black Spiral Horn x3
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDiablos Shatterer IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diablos Shatterer III Twitsted Stouthorn x3, Diablos Cortex x6, Diablos Chine x5, Monster Slogbone x3DiablosDiablos Shatterer IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Chaos ShattererBlackcurl Stouthorn x3, Black Diablos Cortex x3, Monster Solidbone x3, Large Wyvern Gem x1DiablosDiablos Shatterer IIIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfurteinn AlcanAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x3, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1, Honed Acidcryst x4Acidic GlavenusDiablos Shatterer IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Grinding MalletVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2, Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4, Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3, Glavenus Mantle x1Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn AlcanThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Carapace Sledge IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Bludgeon IINone
Carapace Sledge IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Sledge INone
Carapace Sledge IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Sledge IINone
Barroth Breaker IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Sledge IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Breaker IIDiablos Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Barroth Carapace x3
Gastrodon Carapace x5		AnjanathBarroth Breaker IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Breaker IIINergigante Horn + x1
Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		AnjanathBarroth Breaker IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Crusher IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		AnjanathBarroth Breaker IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Barroth Crusher IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		AnjanathBarroth Crusher IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dios TailhammerBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspear Ore x3		BrachydiosBarroth Crusher IBlast
Brachy TailhammerDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios TailhammerBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blazing Hammer IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Sledge IFire
Blazing Hammer IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Hammer IFire
Anja Striker IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Hammer IIFire
Anja Striker IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Striker IFire
Anja Striker IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Striker IIFire
Anja Fiercemaul IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3,		AnjanathAnja Striker IIIFire
Anja Fiercemaul IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnja Fiercemaul IFire
Grinding Fulgur IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnja Fiercemaul IThunder
Grinding Fulgur IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathGrinding Fulgur IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Basher IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchDragon
Dragonbone Basher IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Basher IDragon
Dragonbone Basher IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Basher IIDragon
Dragonseal Basher IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Basher IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Basher ILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solid Bone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Basher IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dawning TranquilityShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Basher IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Magda FlogaZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Basher IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Ragefire Magda FlogaFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda FlogaBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Floga ReforgedElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosRagefire Magda FlogaBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blacksteel Hammer ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchDragon
Blacksteel Hammer IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Hammer IDragon
Icesteel HammerDaora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		BlacksteelBlacksteel Hammer IIIce
Daora's ColossusDaora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Wing x2		BlacksteelIcesteel HammerIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's HyperboreaDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's ColossusIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno Maph'agarnaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Hammer IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Maph'agarna +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno Maph'agarnaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Jail HammerHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Tzitzi Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from scratchParalysis
Binder MaceAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x 2		WorkshopJail HammerParalysis
Binding CoffinHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2,		WorkshopBinder MaceParalysis
Devil's DueDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Devil's CrushElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's DueDragon
Consummate HammerVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoDevil's CrushDragon
Empress MaceLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Mace "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Heel "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Mace "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Mace "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Heel "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Mace "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Mace "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress MaceBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Heel "Styx"Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Mace "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Warhammer IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Warhammer IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Warhammer IBlast
Defender Warhammer IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Warhammer IIBlast
Defender Warhammer IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Warhammer IIIBlast
Defender Warhammer VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Warhammer IVBlast
Mane MaliceRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mane Malice RajangTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangMane MaliceThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakemawStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian IndustriaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakemawDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Heavy Bowgun weapon

If you're looking for a good option, currently the best weapon in this class is easily the Loyal Thunder. You'll need to set three Shield Mods and an Ironside Charm, but you'll become a bit of a tank with the defence boosts gained from these. Also add in a Recoil Mod and a Close-Range Mod to gain faster attack speed and damage. Finally, put in Spread Ammo 3 and just let her rip through monster's hides.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeJewel Slots
Iron Assault IIron OreOreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Assault IIIron Ore x2OreIron Assault INone
Iron Assault IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Assault IINone
Steel Assault IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Assault IIINone
Steel Assault IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Assault INone
Steel Assault IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Assault II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Assault IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Assault III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Assault IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Assault I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fatal Assault IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Assault II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fatal Assault IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreFatal Assault I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fatal Assault IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Elitalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreFatal Assault II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Icicle Assault IBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothFatal Assault I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Icicle Assault IIObsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothIcicle Assault I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nergal RoarNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Assault I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Destruction's FusilladeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal Roar1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DestructionAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDestruction's Fusillade1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Aqua Assault IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterIron Assault IINone
Aqua Assault IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Assault INone
Aqua Assault IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Assault IINone
Water Cannon IJyuratodus Carapace x2
Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Assault III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Cannon IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Cannon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Cannon IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Cannon II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Cannon IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Cannon III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nightmare Cannon INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		WaterWater Cannon IV1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nightmare Cannon IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		WaterNightmare Cannon I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hidden GambitNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaWater Cannon IVNone
Hidden Gambit +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden GambitNone
Baleful NightShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Gambit +None
Luminous Assault ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuAqua AssaultNone
Luminous Assault IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Assault INone
Arma Destroyer ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Assault II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Arma Destroyer IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuArma Destroyer I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Arma Destroyer IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuArma Destroyer II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deadeye Destroyer ITztzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tziyzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2,		Tzitzi-Ya-KuArma Destroyer III1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Deadeye Destroyer IILegiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDeadeye Destroyer I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
MightningZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreDeadeye Destroyer I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mightning +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreMightning1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Loyal ThunderSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardbone x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreMightning +1x Jewel Slot Lv2
ShattercrystLegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaLuminous Assault INone
Shattercryst +Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaShattercryst1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Legia ShattercrystDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaShattercryst +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Legia Shattercryst +Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia Shattercryst1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hoarcry ShattercrystObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegia Shattercryst +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Franz GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry Shattercryst1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Assault IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasChain Assault IINone
Jagras Assault IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Assault INone
Jagras Assault IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Assault IINone
Jagras Cannon IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Assault III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Cannon IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Cannon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gluttonous FangcannonVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Cannon II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gluttonous Fangcannon +Great Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasGluttonous Fangcannon1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gluttonous DirecannonMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasGluttonous Fangcannon +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Tigrex HowlTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexGluttonous Fangcannon +None
Tigrex Howl +Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexTigrex HowlNone
Accursed BellowBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		TigrexTigrex Howl +None
Blazing Assault IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathJagras Assault INone
Blazing Assault IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Assault INone
FlammenkanoneAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Assault II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gnashing FlammenkanoneAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathFlammenkanone1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gnashing Flammenkanone +Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathGnashing Flammenkanone1x Jewel Slot Lv1
DonnerkanoneFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Flammenkanone +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Donnerkanone +Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerkanone1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fulguration's RoarKirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle 1x		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerkanone +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bone Shooter IMonster Bone S x1BoneBone Bludgeon IIINone
Bone Shooter IIMonster Bone S x2BoneFossil Bludgeon INone
Bone Shooter IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneFossil Bludgeon IINone
Heavy Shooter IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneFossil Bludgeon IIINone
Heavy Shooter IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneGrandrock INone
Heavy Shooter IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneGrandrock I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Power Shooter IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHazak Vlafos1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Power Shooter IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneBone Bludgeon III1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cartilage Blaster IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BonePower Shooter II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cartilage Blaster IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneCartilage Blaster I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Cartilage Blaster IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneCartilage Blaster II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IceroarCrystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaCartilage Blaster II1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Righteous VarkaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIceroar1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Diablos Shooter ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosHeavy Shooter INone
Diablos Shooter IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Shooter INone
Dual ThreatBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Shooter II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nero's BlazookaBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosDual Threat1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Griffin BlazookaBlack Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2
Dragonbone Relic x2		DiablosNero's Blazooka1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Griffin Blazooka +Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosGriffin Blazooka1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hornking BlazookaBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosGriffin Blazooka +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blooming Shooter IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBone Shooter IINone
Blooming Shooter IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter INone
Blooming Shooter IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter IINone
Datura Blaster IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Shooter IIINone
Datura Blaster IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaster I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blaster IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaster II1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blaster IVPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaster III1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Blaster ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blaster IV1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Blaster IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiLaguna Blaster I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Spiked Shooter IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Shooter IINone
Spiked Shooter IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Shooter INone
Baan Roar IRadobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Shooter IINone
Baan Roar IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Roar INone
Baan Roar IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Roar IINone
Baan Bazooka IRadobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3		RadobaanBaan Roar IIINone
Baan Bazooka IIMonster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5		RadobaanBaan Bazooka INone
Dios CannonBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBaan Bazooka INone
Atom CannonDistilled Blast Fluid x3
Brachydios Crown x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios Cannon1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Cannon IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaBaan Roar I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Cannon IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Cannon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Turret IDodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Cannon II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gama Turret IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Turret I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Burning IgnaGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusGama Turret I1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Sulfurteinn GyradAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4		GlavenusBurning Igna1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Guttering GaspVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusSulfurteinn Gyrad1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Pulsar Shooter ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Shooter IINone
Pulsar Shooter IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter INone
Pulsar Shooter IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter IINone
Kadachi Lion ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shooter III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Lion IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Lion IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Lion IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Kadachi Lion IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Deadly Poison Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Lion IV1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Kadachi Lion IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Tobi-KadachiCrimson Kadachi Lion I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Cannon IWarped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from ScratchNone
Dragonbone Cannon IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Cannon INone
Dragonbone Cannon IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cannon II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Cannon IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Cannon III2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Cannon IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Cannon I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Solemn ReflectionShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Cannon I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
QuickcasterKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Cannon INone
Quickcaster +Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinQuickcaster1x Jewel Slot Lv1
QuickquiverKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinQuickcaster +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Shining QuiverKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinQuickquiver1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Magda Gemitus IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Cannon I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Gemitus IIFirecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		Zorah MagdarosMagda Gemitus I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Gemitus VulcanElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Gemitus II1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydros LaimosNamielle Hardclaw x4, Namielle Finehide x5, Namielle Whisker x2, Purecrystal x1NamielleMagda Gemitus II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blacksteel Cannon ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from ScratchNone
Blacksteel Cannon IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Cannon INone
Teostra's ArtilleryTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Cannon IINone
Teostra's FlamesTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's ArtilleryNone
Teostra's FirestormTeostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelTeostra's FlamesNone
Xeno JiqaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Cannon II2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Jiqa +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno Jiqa2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Gluttonous CannonDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchNone
Dark DevourerElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoGluttonous CannonNone
Endless FamineVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoDark DevourerNone
Empress CannonLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchNone
Empress Cannon "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Roar "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon "Blaze"1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Cannon "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Roar "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon "Ruin"2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Cannon "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Roar "Styx"Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cannon "Styx"2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Defender Heavy Bowgun IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchNone
Defender Heavy Bowgun IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Heavy Bowgun INone
Defender Heavy Bowgun IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Heavy Bowgun IINone
Defender Heavy Bowgun IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Heavy Bowgun IIINone
Defender Heavy Bowgun VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Heavy Bowgun IVNone
Rajang BlasterRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Rajang DestroyerTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangRajang Blaster1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakemouthStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian HumilitasTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren Drakemouth1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Scorchcannon10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuest1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Burstcannon10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuest1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Hunting Horn weapon

Provided you're comfortable playing a supporting role in your team's endeavours, taking the time to be on the sidelines is worthwhile in most cases. This is particularly true when playing the Bazel Valdi Rooksearer as it has the Attack Up (L) song and two level 2 Jewel Slots. It almost doesn't matter about the negative Affinity rate as it's quite a cumbersome weapon to use to batter a monster's face in, though the Blast damage is rather significant. The Bazel Valdi Rooksearer also has Health Recovery (S), though this isn't the main reason to wield this horn.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Metal Bagpipe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Metal Bagpipe IIIron Ore x2OreMetal Bagpipe INone
Metal Bagpipe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreMetal Bagpipe IINone
Great Bagpipe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreMetal Bagpipe IIINone
Great Bagpipe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreGreat Bagpipe INone
Great Bagpipe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreGreat Bagpipe IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fortissimo IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreGreat Bagpipe IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fortissimo IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreFortissimo IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Sforzando IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreFortissimo IIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Sforzando IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreSforzando IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Sforzando IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreSforzando IIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Raven ShamisenGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaSforzando IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Wolf ShamisenScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaRaven ShamisenPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Nergal GrooveNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteFortissimo IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Destruction's FusilladeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal GrooveDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous DesolationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDestruction's FusilladeDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thunder Gaida IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderMetal Bagpipe IIIThunder
Thunder Gaida IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Gaida IThunder
Lightning Drum ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Gaida IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Lightning Drum IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Drum IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Lightning Drum IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Drum IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Lightning Drum IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ThunderLightning Drum IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Usurper's GrowlZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Drum IVThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Growl +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ThunderUsurper's GrowlThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's ThunderclapSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ThunderUsurper's Growl +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Kulu Duda IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMetal Bagpipe IINone
Kulu Duda IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda INone
Kulu Duda IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda IINone
Dancing Duval IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Duda IIISleep
Dancing Duval IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuDancing Duval ISleep
Dancing Duval IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuDancing Duval IISleep
Taghrid al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuDancing Duval IIISleep
Taghrid al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuTaghrid al-Nasr ISleep
Stripped DragongaTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexTaghrid al-Nasr ISleep
Stripped Dragonga +Blackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexStripped DragongaBlast
Tigrex HornDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexStripped Dragonga +Blast
Accursed WailBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexStripped DragongaSleep
OgrebiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexAccursed WailSleep
Valkyrie ChordmakerRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianKulu Duda IFire
Queen ChordmakerRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianValkyrie ChordmakerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Coral ChordmakerPink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianQueen ChordmakerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Royal ChordmakerElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianCoral ChordmakerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Royal Chordmaker +Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianRoyal ChordmakerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Regal FluteMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianRoyal Chordmaker +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gold ChordmakerGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianRegal FluteFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Aqua Bagpipe IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterMetal Bagpipe IIWater
Aqua Bagpipe IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe IWater
Aqua Bagpipe IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe IIWater
Water Tamtam ICarbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Bagpipe III
Water Tamtam IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Tamtam IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Tamtam IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Tamtam IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Tamtam IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Tamtam IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Laguna Drum ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		WaterWater Tamtam IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Drum IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		WaterLaguna Drum IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden HarmonicNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaLaguna Drum IPoison
Hidden Harmonic +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden HarmonicPoison
Cry in the NightShardowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Harmonic +Poison
Glacial Bagpipe ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Bagpipe IIIce
Glacial Bagpipe IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Bagpipe IIce
SectoredFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Bagpipe IIIce
Legia SectoredDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaSectoredIce
Legia Sectored +Legiana Hardclaw x3
Legiana Shard x4
Legiana Tail Webbing + x1
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia SectoredIce
Hoarcry SectoredObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegia Sectored +Ice
Lilim GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry SectoredIce
Bone Horn IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Horn IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Horn INone
Bone Horn IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Horn IINone
Hard Bone Horn IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Horn IIINone
Hard Bone Horn IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Horn INone
Hard Bone Horn IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Horn IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Heavy Bone Horn IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Horn IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Heavy Bone Horn IIElder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHeavy Bone Horn IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mad Bone Horn IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneHeavy Bone Horn IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mad Bone Horn IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneMad Bone Horn IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mad Bone Horn IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneMad Bone Horn IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
IcespielCrystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaMad Bone Horn IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Sonorous EisfylShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcespielIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Gama Horn IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaHard Bone Horn IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Horn IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Horn IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Chorus IDodogama Hardclaw x3
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Horn IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Chorus IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Chorus IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hell HornGlavenus Hardfamg x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusGama Chorus IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hell Horn +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x3
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Glavenus Tailedge x1
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusHell HornFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus HornFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusHell Horn +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blazing Horn IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Horn IIIFire
Blazing Horn IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Horn IFire
Anja Barone IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Horn IIFire
Anja Barone IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		AnjanathAnja Barone IFire
Anja Barone IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Barone IIFire
Anjanath Hum IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathAnja Barone IIIFire
Anjanath Hum IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnjanath Hum IFire
Fulguring Horn IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnjanath Hum IThunder
Fulguring Horn IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathFulguring Horn IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfurteinn SvildAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusFulguring Horn IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Rasping BalladVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn SvildParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Blooming Horn IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiBone Horn IIPoison
Blooming Horn IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IPoison
Blooming Horn IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IIPoison
Datura Horn IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Horn IIIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Horn IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Horn IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Horn IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Horn IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Maestro IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Horn IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Maestro IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Maestro IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Icicle Horn IBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothDatura Maestro IIce
Icicle Horn IIObsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothIcicle Horn IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Horn IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuBlooming Horn INone
Lumu Horn IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuLumu Horn INone
Lumu Barone IPaolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x6
Paolumu Webbing x6
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Horn IIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Barone IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Barone IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Barone IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Barone IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Drone IPaolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2		PaolumuLumu Barone IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Drone IIRimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x5		PaolumuLumu Drone IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nyx Barone INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuLumu Barone IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Barone IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Barone IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rookslayer DrumBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseLumu Barone IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bazelreid RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer DrumBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rooksearer DrumBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazelreid RookslayerBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bazel Valdi RooksearerShara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1		BazelgeuseRooksearer DrumBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sonic Horn IVespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x1
Ancient Bone x1		VespoidBone Horn IIParalysis
Sonic Horn IIVespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
Paralysis Sac x1		VespoidSonic Horn IParalysis
Sonic Horn IIIVespoid Wing x3
Hornetaur Wing x3
Girros Fang x6
Paralysis Sac x2		VespoidSonic Horn IIParalysis
Glass RoyaleVespoid Carapace x6
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Monster Broth x5
Omniplegia Sac x2		VespoidSonic Horn IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glass Royale +Brutal Bone x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vespoid Innerwing x6		VespoidGlass RoyaleParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Queen Vespoid HornDaora Webbing x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x2		VespoidGlass Royale +Paralysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Queen Vespoid Horn +Vespoid Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x2
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3		VespoidQueen Vespoid HornParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Queen's Flute IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Vespoid Razorwing x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Ultraplegia Sac x2		VespoidQueen Vespoid Horn +Paralysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Spiked Horn IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanSonic Horn ISleep
Spiked Horn IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Horn ISleep
Baan Horn IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Horn IISleep
Baan Horn IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Horn ISleep
Baan Horn IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Horn IISleep
Baan Rattle IRadobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3		RadobaanBaan Horn IIISleep
Baan Rattle IIMonster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5		RadobaanBaan Rattle ISleep
Brachydios Horn IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBaan Rattle IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Brachydios Horn IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Brachydios Pounder + x4
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosBrachydios Horn IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Auldhorn IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Auldhorn IDragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Auldhorn IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldhorn IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Auldhorn IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldhorn IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldhorn IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Austere ParadiseShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldhorn IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thundercry HornKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Auldhorn IThunder
Thunderbolt Horn IKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThundercry HornThunder
Thunderbolt Horn IIKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinThunderbolt Horn IThunder
Thunderwail FeyhornKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinThunderbolt Horn IIThunder
Hydros HornNamielle Harclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleThunderbolt Horn IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blacksteel Dragonhorn ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Dragonhorn IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Dragonhorn IDragon
Teostra's TipleTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Dragonhorn IIBlast
Teostra's OrphéeTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's TipleBlast
Tesotra's MusicaTeostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelTeostra's OrphéeBlast
Xeno ManasheenaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Dragonhorn IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Manasheena +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4, Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6, Pulsing Dragonshell x7, Safi'jiiva Cortex x8Xeno'jiivaXeno ManasheenaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Devil's MaestroDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Deep VeroElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's MaestroDragon
Fate's DirgeVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoDeep VeroDragon
Empress RoarLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
Empress Roar "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Chorus "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Roar "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Roar "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Chorus "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Roar "Ruin"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Roar "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress RoarBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Chorus "Styx"Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Roar "Styx"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Rally Horn IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Rally Horn IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Rally Horn IBlast
Defender Rally Horn IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Rally Horn IIBlast
Defender Rally Horn IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Rally Horn IIIBlast
Defender Rally Horn VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Rally Horn IVBlast
Denden DaikoRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Denden DoomsounderTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangDenden DaikoThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakesongStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian TristitiaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakesongDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Insect Glaive weapon

Normally I'd be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn't have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Catastrophe as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Blade IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Blade IIIron Ore x2OreIron Blade INone
Iron Blade IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Blade IINone
Steel Blade IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Blade IIINone
Steel Blade IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Blade INone
Steel Blade IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Blade IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Blade IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Blade IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Blade IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Blade IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Trident IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Blade IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Trident IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Trident IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Trident IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Trident IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal Bolt ScepterZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreChrome Trident IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Royal Bolt Scepter +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Elctrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreRoyal Bolt ScepterThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's TwinboltSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreRoyal Bolt Scepter +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal ReaperNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Blade IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Catastrophe's LightNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaperDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous CatastopheAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteCatastrophe's LightDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flame Glaive IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosSteel Blade IFire
Flame Glaive IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Glaive IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
RathmaulRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Glaive IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Firedance RathmaulAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathmaulFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Firedance Rathmaul +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4		RathalosFiredance RathmaulFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure FlightmasterAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosFiredance Rathmaul +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
BlossomajestySilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosAzure FlightmasterFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Kulu Blade IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Blade IINone
Kulu Blade IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade INone
Kulu Blade IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade IINone
Ya-Ku Wrath IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Blade IIISleep
Ya-Ku Wrath IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuYa-Ku Wrath ISleep
Ya-Ku Wrath IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuYa-Ku Wrath IISleep
Yatir al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuYa-Ku Wrath IIISleep
Yatir al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuYatir al-Nasr ISleep
Dios RodBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosYatir al-Nasr IBlast
ElectrorodAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosDios RodBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Luminous Blade ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuKulu Blade INone
Luminous Blade IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Blade INone
Destroyer Bo ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuLuminous Blade IIThunder
Destroyer Bo IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDestroyer Bo IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Destroyer Bo IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDestroyer Bo IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Diving Destroyer ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDestroyer Bo IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Diving Destroyer ILegiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDiving Destroyer IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hidden Cane INargacuga Hardfang x2,
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaDiving Destroyer IPoison
Hidden Cane IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Cane IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Frost Blade ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		IceLuminous Blade IIce
Frost Blade IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		IceFrost Blade IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Freeze Gale IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceFrost Blade IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Freeze Gale IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFreeze Gale IIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Freeze Gale IIIGracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3		IceFreeze Gale IIIce
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Amber PitonBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothFreeze Gale IIIIce
Amber Piton +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothAmber PitonIce
Fenrir StormVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothAmber Piton +Ice
Blooming Glaive IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Blade IIPoison
Blooming Glaive IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IPoison
Blooming Glaive IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IIPoison
Datura Blade IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Glaive IIIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blade IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blade IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blade IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blade IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Storm IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blade IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Storm IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Storm IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nyx Blade INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuDatura Storm ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Blade IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Blade ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Cane IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaDatura Blade IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Cane IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Cane IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Magnus IDodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Cane IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Magnus IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Magnus IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Flaming TeuzaGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusGama Magnus IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flaming Teuza +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusFlaming TeuzaFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus HelldaitFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusFlaming Teuza +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bone Rod IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Rod IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Rod INone
Bone Rod IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Rod IINone
Hard Bone Rod IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Rod IIINone
Hard Bone Rod IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Rod INone
Hard Bone Rod IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Rod IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Aerial Rod IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Rod IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Aerial Rod IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneAerial Rod IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Aerial Magus IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneAerial Rod IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Aerial Magus IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneAerial Magus IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Aerial Magus IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneAerial Magus IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcescepterCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaAerial Magus IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Wise FylosShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcescepterIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak Entoma IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakAerial Rod IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Entoma IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Entoma IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathstaff Vaal EntomaVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakHazak Entoma IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydros ArcanaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleHazak Entoma IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
FlammenkaeferAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Rod IIIFire
Flammenkaefer +Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathAnja Barone IFire
Gnashing FlammenkaeferAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathAnja Barone IIFire
Gnashing Flammenkaefer +Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathGnashing FlammenkaeferFire
LohenspireAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathGnashing Flammenkaefer +Fire
DonnerspitzeFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Flammenkaefer +Thunder
Donnerspitze +Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerspitzeThunder
Fulguration's TowerKirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerspitze +Thunder
Aqua Rod IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Rod IIWater
Aqua Rod IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Rod IWater
Aqua Rod IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Rod IIWater
Water Glaive IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Rod IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Glaive IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Glaive IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Glaive IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Glaive IIWaterWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Water Glaive IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Glaive IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Glaive ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		WaterWater Glaive IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Glaive IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		WaterLaguna Glaive IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rex Rod ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexWater Glaive IVBlast
Rex Rod IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Rod IBlast
Accursed RodBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexRex Rod ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos Rod ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosAqua Rod IINone
Diablos Rod IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Rod IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Tyrannis Glaive IBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Rod IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Tyrannis Glaive IIBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		DiablosTyrannis Glaive IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Tyrannis Glaive IIITwisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosTyrannis Glaive IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Thanatos GlaiveBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosTyrannis Glaive IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sulfuirteinn SpiranAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusTyrannis Glaive IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
The Trickling SpiralVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfuirteinn SpiranIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Beo Glaive IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusTyrannis Glaive IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Glaive IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusBeo Glaive IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Pulsar Rod ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Rod IIThunder
Pulsar Rod IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IThunder
Pulsar Rod IIIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IIThunder
Kadachi Pillar ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Rod IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Pillar IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Pillar IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Pillar IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Pillar IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Fury ITobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Pillar IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Fury IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2,		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fury IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Vipertail IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fury IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Vipertail IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2,
iper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane + x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Vipertail IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Rod IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronPulsar Rod IINone
Garon Rod IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Rod IFire
Temptation's TridentOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Rod IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
ViceOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronTemptation's TridentFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Vice +Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x1
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronViceFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
CrueltyAcidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1		OdogaronVice +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nether VajraEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdogaronVice +Dragon
DeadlineNamielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Ebony Odogaron Lash x2
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1		Ebony OdogaronNether VajraDragon
Dragonbone Glaive IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Glaive IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Glaive IDragon
Dragonbone Glaive IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Glaive IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldstaff IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Glaive IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldstaff IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldstaff IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Infinite WisdomShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldstaff IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Indigo FlashKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Glaive IThunder
Azure BoltKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinIndigo FlashThunder
Verdant LevinKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinAzure BoltThunder
Celestial SpireKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinVerdant LevinThunder
Blacksteel Glaive ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Glaive IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Glaive IDragon
Daora's EntomTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Glaive IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's TethidineTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelDaora's EntomIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's SamudraDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's TethidineIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno ShmaenaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Glaive IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Shmaena +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno ShmaenaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Bad WingDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Grunge StormElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoBad WingDragon
Fate's WingVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoGrunge StormDragon
Empress CaneLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Cane "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Reach "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cane "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Cane "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Reach "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cane "Ruin"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Cane "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress CaneBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Reach "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Cane "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Defender Glaive IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Glaive IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Glaive IBlast
Defender Glaive IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Glaive IIBlast
Defender Glaive IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Glaive IIIBlast
Defender Glaive VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Glaive IVBlast
Gae BolgBehemoth Bone x3
Behemoth Shearclaw x2
Aetheryte Shard x3
Firecell Stone x3		BehemothCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
True Gae BolgBehemoth Bone x2
Behemoth Great Horn x2
Behemoth Tail x1
Elder Dragon Blood x5		BehemothGae BolgDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Metal MaulerRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
MetalmanglerTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangMetal MaulerThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakerodStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian ObliviaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakerodDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Lance weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Perdition as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Lance IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Lance IIIron Ore x2OreIron Lance INone
Iron Lance IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Lance IINone
Steel Lance IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Lance IIINone
Steel Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Lance INone
Steel Lance IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Lance IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Lance IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Lance IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Lance IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Lance IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Drill IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Lance IIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Drill IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Drill IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Drill IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Drill IIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Incessant RavenGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaChrome Drill IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Incessant WolfScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaIncessant RavenPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Nergal ImpalerNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Lance IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Perdition's HandNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaperDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous PerditionAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergigantePerdition's HandDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glacial Lance ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaSteel Lance IIce
Glacial Lance IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Lance IIce
Legiana Halberd IFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Lance IIIce
Legiana Halberd IIDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaLegiana Halberd IIce
Legiana Halberd IIILegiana Harclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegiana Halberd IIIce
Hoarcry HalberdObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegiana Halberd IIIIce
Nyx Halberd INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshard Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuLegiana Halberd IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Halberd IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Halberd ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Kulu Lance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Lance IINone
Kulu Lance IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance INone
Kulu Lance IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance IINone
Kulu Hasta IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Lance IIISleep
Kulu Hasta IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Hasta ISleep
Kulu Hasta IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Hasta IISleep
Minqar al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuKulu Hasta IIISleep
Minqar al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuMinqar al-Nasr ISleep
Tusk LanceBario Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothMinqar al-Nasr IIce
Tusk Lance +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothTusk LanceIce
SabertoothVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothTusk Lance +Ice
Gama Pilebunker IDodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		DodogamaKulu Hasta IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Pilebunker IIDodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		DodogamaGama Pilebunker IBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Drill IDodogama Hardclaw x2
Dodogama Shard x3
Dodogama Thickhide x2
Gastodon Husk x2		DodogamaGama Pilebunker IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gama Drill IIFine Brachydios Ebonshell x2
Dodogama Mandible x2
Dodogama Lash x1
Monster Slogbone x5		DodogamaGama Drill IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hidden Hastur INargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaGama Drill IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Hastur IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Hastur IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thunder Lance IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderKulu Lance IThunder
Thunder Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Lance IThunder
Lightning Spire ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Lance IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Spire IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Spire IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Spire IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Spire IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Bolt ITobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ThunderLightning Spire IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Bolt IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		ThunderLightning Bolt IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Thunderpierce IZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Bolt IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thunderpierce IIZinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skyemerald x1		ThunderThunderpierce IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blooming Lance IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiIron Lance IIPoison
Blooming Lance IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IPoison
Blooming Lance IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IIPoison
Datura Pike IPukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Lance IIIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Pike IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Pike IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Stalk IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Pike IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Stalk IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Stalk IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Pike ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		Coral Pukei-PukeiDatura Stalk IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Pike IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Coral Pukei-PukeiLaguna Pike IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flame Lance IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosBlooming Lance IIFire
Flame Lance IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Lance IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Red TailRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Lance IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue TailAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRed TailFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue ProminenceAzure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosBlue TailFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue Prominence +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4		RathalosBlue ProminenceFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soul ProminenceAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosBlue Prominence +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Silver ProminenceSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosSoul ProminenceFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Lance IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from ScratchNone
Bone Lance IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Lance INone
Bone Lance IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Lance IINone
Hard Bone Lance IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Lance IIINone
Hard Bone Lance IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Lance INone
Hard Bone Lance IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Lance IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Heavy Bone Lance IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Lance IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Heavy Bone Lance IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneHeavy Bone Lance IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Halberd IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneHeavy Bone Lance IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Halberd IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneGrand Halberd IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Halberd IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneGrand Halberd IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IceborerCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaGrand Halberd IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Knightly EctisShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIceborerIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak WächterDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakHeavy Bone Lance IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Love's SorrowVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		AnjanathHazak WächterDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Love's TragedyVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		AnjanathLove's SorrowDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Love's EndShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x5
Vaal Hazak Flail x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		AnjanathLove's TragedyDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Taurus Lance IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurBone Lance IIINone
Taurus Lance IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurTaurus Lance INone
Dark Stinger IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurTaurus Lance IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dark Stinger IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Stinger IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dark Stinger IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Stinger IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Abyss Aggressor IHornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3		HornetaurDark Stinger IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Abyss Aggressor IIOdogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragonbone Artifact x1		HornetaurAbyss Aggressor IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Svarog BlazerGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusAbyss Aggressor IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Svarog Blazer +Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusSvarog BlazerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus GranatFire Dragon Hardclaw x2
Glavenus Hardfang x5
Glavenus Hellshell x4
Pure Dragon Blood x3		GlavenusSvarog Blazer +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Carapace Lance IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Lance IINone
Carapace Lance IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Lance INone
Carapace Lance IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Lance IINone
Barroth Stinger IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Lance IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Stinger IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Stinger IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Stinger IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Stinger IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Halberd IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Stinger IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Halberd IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Halberd IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dios Halberd IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBarroth Halberd IBlast
Dios Halberd IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosDios Halberd IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Lance IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronCarapace Lance IINone
Garon Lance IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Lance IFire
Garon Dhara IOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Lance IIFire
Garon Dhara IIOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronGaron Dhara IFire
Odogaron's Misery IOdogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronGaron Dhara IIFire
Odogaron's Misery IIAcidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Odogaron Lash x2
Odogaron Mantle x1		OdogaronOdogaron's Misery IFire
Death Garon LanceEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdogaronOdogaron's Misery IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Aqua Horn IBoulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterBone Lance IIWater
Aqua Horn IISturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Horn IWater
Aqua Horn IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Horn IIWater
Water Spike IQuality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Horn IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Spike IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		WaterWater Spike IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Spike IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterWater Spike IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Water Spike IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyturatodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterWater Spike IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydros UllrNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		WaterWater Spike IVWater
Tiger StingerTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x3		TigrexWater Spike IVBlast
Tiger Stinger +Blackcurl Stouhorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexTiger StingerBlast
Tigrex LanceDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexTiger Stinger +Blast
Accursed StingerBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexTiger StingerSleep
BackbiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexAccursed StingerSleep
Sulfurteinn KetonAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusWater Spike IVParalysis
1x Jewel Slot 4
The Solvent SpindleVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusSulfurteinn KetonParalysis
1x Jewel Slot 4
Dragonbone Lance IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Lance IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Lance IDragon
Dragonbone Lance IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Lance IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldspear IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Lance IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldspear IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldspear IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Unblinking GatekeeperShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldspear IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rookslayer LanceBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseDragonbone Lance IIBlast
Bazel Myniad RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseRookslayer LanceBlast
Blasting SiegespearBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazel Myniad RookslayerBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Rocket RooksearerShara Ishvalda Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1		BazelgeuseBlasting SiegespearBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
ThunderpikeKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Lance IThunder
ThunderspearKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinThunderpikeThunder
ThunderpiercerKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinThunderspearThunder
Naar ThunderlanceKirin Azure Horn+ x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinThunderpiercerThunder
Blacksteel Lance ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Lance IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Lance IDragon
Icesteel SpearTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Lance IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's FangTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel SpearIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's RegulusDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's FangIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno ZautaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Glaive IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Zauta +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Hardclaw x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno ZautaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Babel SpearGama Coin x4
Hunter King Coin x5
Novacrystal x1
Rathalos Coin x4		WorkshopCraftable from scratchFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Elder Babel SpearAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x4
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		WorkshopBabel SpearFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Lost BabelHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2		WorkshopElder Babel SpearFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grief LanceDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Fiendish TowerElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoGrief LanceDragon
Fate's SpindleVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoFiendish TowerDragon
Empress LanceLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Lance "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Spike "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Lance "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Lance "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Spike "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Lance "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Lance "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress LanceBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Spike "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Lance "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Lance IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Lance IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Lance IBlast
Defender Lance IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Lance IIBlast
Defender Lance IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Lance IIIBlast
Defender Lance VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Lance IVBlast
Fair Wind LanceAppreciation Tickets x3
Legiana Hide x3
Study Bones x5
Sleep Sac x2		WorkshopCraftable from scratchSleep
White Wind LanceAppreciation Tickets x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Coma Sac x3
High Commendation x1,		WorkshopFair Wind LanceSleep
Sweeping Gale LanceResearch Commission Ticket + x2
Namielle Whisker x3
Torpor Sac x4
Conqueror's Seal x1		WorkshopWhite Wind LanceSleep
Demon LanceRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Great Demon LanceTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rakang Pelt + x3		RajangDemon LanceThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Infernal WarlanceStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Infernal Warlance +Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreInfernal WarlanceDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Bindsnout10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Boltsnout10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Light Bowgun weapon

Normally I’d be recommending the Gold Rathian weapon, but the Dual Blades doesn’t have one. Instead then I recommend Ruinous Cataclysm as the weapon you should go for. The downside is that you need to hit Master Rank 100 to make it.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeJewel Slots
Chain Blitz IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Chain Blitz IIIron Ore x2OreChain Blitz INone
Chain Blitz IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreChain Blitz IINone
High Chain Blitz IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreChain Blitz IIINone
High Chain Blitz IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreHigh Chain Blitz INone
High Chain Blitz IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreHigh Chain Blitz II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Cross Blitz IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreHigh Chain Blitz III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Cross Blitz IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreCross Blitz I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crossblitzer IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreCross Blitz II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crossblitzer IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreCrossblitzer I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crossblitzer IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreCrossblitzer II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blackwing Bowgun IGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaCrossblitzer I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Blackwing Bowgun IIScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3 Large
Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaBlackwing Bowgun I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Nergal SpitterNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteCross Blitz I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Cataclysm's TriggerNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal Spitter1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous CataclysmAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteCataclysm's Trigger2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Blitz IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuChain Blitz IIINone
Lumu Blitz IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x 5		PaolumuLumu Blitz INone
Lumu Typhon IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuLumu Blitz II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Typhon IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Typhon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Typhon IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Typhon II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Typhon IVPaolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2		PaolumuLumu Typhon III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nightmare's Seed INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		PaolumuLumu Typhon IV1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nightmare's Seed IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuNightmare's Seed I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glavenus BlitzGlavenus Shard x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusLumu Typhon IV2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Acid Blitz IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x3
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x1
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusGlavenus Blitz2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Acid Blitz IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Blitz I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Typhoon IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseLumu Typhon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Typhoon IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x3		BazelgeuseBazel Typhoon I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
BazelcoreBazelguese Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fruit x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazel Typhoon II1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Blitz IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasChain Blitz IINone
Jagras Blitz IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3		Great JagrasJagras Blitz INone
Jagras Blitz IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Blitz IINone
Jagras Fire IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Blitz III2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Fire IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Fire I2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Fire IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Fire II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Howl IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Fire III1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Howl IITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		Great JagrasSaber's Howl I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rex Fusillade ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexSaber's Howl I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rex Fusillade IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x2
Tigrex Hardfang x4
Tigrex Lash x1
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Fusillade I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Accursed FireBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		TigrexRex Fusillade II1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flame Blitz IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosJagras Blitz IINone
Flame Blitz IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Blitz I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbuster IRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Blitz II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbuster IIAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		RathalosRathbuster I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbuster IIIRathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing + x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4		RathalosRathbuster II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure SoulscorcherAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		Azure RathalosRathbuster III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Argent RaySilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x6
Silver Rathalos Lash x1
Rath Gleam x2		Silver RathalosAzure Soulscorcher1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Thunder Blitz IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderJagras Blitz INone
Thunder Blitz IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Blitz INone
Lightning Blitz ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Blitz II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lightning Blitz IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Blitz I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lightning Blitz IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Blitz II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lightning Blitz IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ThunderLightning Blitz III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Usurper's CrimeZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Blitz IV1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Crime +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ThunderUsurper's Crime1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's WildfireSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ThunderUsurper's Crime +1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Snow Blitz ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x 3		IceThunder Blitz INone
Snow Blitz IICarbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x 5		IceSnow Blitz INone
Frost Blitz IFreezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		IceSnow Blitz IINone
Frost Blitz IIElder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		IceFrost Blitz INone
Frost Blitz IIIGracium x2
Eltalite Ore x4
Cryo Sac x1
Wulg Thickfur x3		IceFrost Blitz IINone
Blizzard CannonBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothFrost Blitz IIINone
Blizzard Cannon +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothBlizzard CannonNone
Blizzard VolleyVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothBlizzard Cannon+None
Laguna Blitz ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		Coral Pukei-PukeiFrost Blitz IIINone
Laguna Blitz IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Coral Pukei-PukeiLaguna Blitz INone
Hunter's Rifle IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Hunter's Rifle IIMonster Bone S x2BoneHunter's Rifle INone
Hunter's Rifle IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneHunter's Rifle IINone
Power Rifle IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneHunter's Rifle IIINone
Power Rifle IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BonePower Rifle INone
Power Rifle IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BonePower Rifle IINone
Sniper Shot IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BonePower Rifle III1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Sniper Shot IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneSniper Shot I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Breakshot IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneSniper Shot II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Breakshot IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneBreakshot I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Breakshot IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneBreakshot II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcehawkCrystal Shard x5
Velkhana Hardclaw x3
Velkhana Lash x1
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaBreakshot II1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Graceful AlmariaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcehawk1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak EreipiaDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal HazakSniper Shot I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gulgoleth's WailVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal HazakHazak Ereipia1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gulgoleth's DespairVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal HazakGulgoleth's Wail2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Gulgoleth's RuinShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Vaal Hazak Hardclaw x6
Vaal Hazak Flail x1
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Vaal HazakGulgoleth's Despair2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blazing Rifle IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathHunter's Rifle IIINone
Blazing Rifle IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Rifle INone
Anja Buster IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Rifle IINone
Anja Buster IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		AnjanathAnja Buster INone
Anja Buster IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Buster IINone
Anja Buster IVTeostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		AnjanathAnja Buster IIINone
Fulgurshot IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnja Buster IVNone
Fulgurshot IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathFulgurshot INone
Madness Rifle IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusHunter's Rifle IINone
Madness Rifle IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle INone
Madness Rifle IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle IINone
Jyura Bullet IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Rifle III2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Bullet IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Bullet I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Bullet IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Bullet II2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Bullet IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Bullet III2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Shooter IBeotodus Grandfin x1
Beotodus Hardhorn x1
Beotodus Shard x3
Frozen Bone x1		BeotodusJyura Bullet IV1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Beo Shooter IIRimed Hide x2
Beotodus Grandfin x2
Cryo Sac x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BeotodusBeo Shooter I1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden Bullet INargacuga Hardfan x2
Nargcuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaJyura Bullet IVNone
Hidden Bullet IIFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Lash x1
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden Bullet INone
Lava Bullet ILavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		LavasiothJyura Bullet I2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lava Bullet IILavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		LavasiothLava Bullet I2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Fireshatter ILavasioth Grandfin x1
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Lavasioth Shard x3
Barnos Hardclaw x2		LavasiothLava Bullet II1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Fireshatter IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Lavasioth Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3		LavasiothFireshatter I1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Mammoth Bowgun IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroLava Bullet II1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Bowgun IIMonster Soulbone x4
Banbaro Great Horn x4
Banbaro Lash x1
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Bowgun I1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Carapace Rifle IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothHunter's Rifle IINone
Carapace Rifle IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Rifle INone
Carapace Rifle IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Rifle IINone
Barroth Shot IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Rifle III1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Shot IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Shot I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Shot IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Shot II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Bazooka IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Shot III2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Barroth Bazooka IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Bazooka I2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Brachydios Shot IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBarroth Bazooka INone
Brachydios Shot IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Brachydios Pounder + x4
Brachydios Lash x1
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosBrachydios Shot I1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Garon Rifle IOdogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		OdogaronCarapace Rifle IIINone
Garon Rifle IIQuality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		OdogaronGaron Rifle INone
Fate's EmberOdogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		OdogaronGaron Rifle IINone
KarmaOdogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		OdogaronFate's Ember1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Karma +Odogaron Hardclaw x2
Odogaron Shard x3
Odogaron Hardfang x2
Monster Slogbone x3		OdogaronKarma1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nether SalvoEbony Odogaron Hardclaw x3
Ebony Odogaron Shard x5
Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		Ebony OdogaronKarma +1x Jewel Slot Lv1
GhostNamielle Hardclaw x2
Ebony Odogaron Hardclaw x4
Hard Ebony Odogaron Sinew x5
Ebony Odogaron Mantle x1		Ebony OdogaronNether Salvo1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Bowgun IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchNone
Dragonbone Bowgun IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Bowgun INone
Dragonbone Bowgun IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Bowgun II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Bowgun IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Bowgun III2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Bowgun IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Bowgun I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Fading BlossomShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x1
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Bowgun I2x Jewel Slot Lv1
OnigashimaBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
High Commendation x1		BazelgeuseDragonbone Bowgun II1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dai-OnigashimaBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Claw x 4		BazelgeuseOnigashima1x Jewel Slot Lv1
God's IsleBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseDai-Onigashima1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mythical HornKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Bowgun INone
Mythical Horn+Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinMythical HornNone
Mythical Three-HornKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4		KirinMythical Horn+None
Mystical Three-EvilsXeno'jiiva Shell x4
Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2		KirinMythical Three-HornNone
Hydra ActinulaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleMythical Three-HornNone
Black ActinulaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NamielleHydra ActinulaNone
Blacksteel Crossbow ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchNone
Blacksteel Crossbow IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow INone
Icesteel WaspTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow II1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's HornetTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel Wasp1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Daora's YellowjacketDaora Hardhorn x5
Daora Hardclaw x4
Daora Shard x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelDaora's Hornet1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Xeno NeqiinaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow II2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Neqiina +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno Neqiina2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Cross BowgunHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		Workshop BCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Great BowgunAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		Workshop BCross Bowgun1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Neo Cross BowgunHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbarro Coin x2		Workshop BGreat Bowgun1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Devil's GrinDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchNone
Devil's MadnessElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoDevil's GrinNone
Diregun DementiaVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoDevil's MadnessNone
Empress ShellLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Shell "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Shell1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Rasp "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1 		LunastraEmpress Shell "Blaze"1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Shell "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Shell1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Rasp "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Shell "Ruin"2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Shell "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Shell1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Rasp "Styx"Lunastra Shard x5
Lunastra Lash x1
Elder Spiritvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Shell "Styx"2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Light Bowgun IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchNone
Defender Light Bowgun IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Light Bowgun INone
Defender Light Bowgun IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Light Bowgun IINone
Defender Light Bowgun IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Light Bowgun IIINone
Defender Light Bowgun VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Light Bowgun IVNone
Rajang BarrageRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Ten Thousand VoltsTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangRajang Barrage1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakekissStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Brimstren DrakevowTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren Drakekiss1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stormslinger PrototypeBanuk Warrior Symbol x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x4
Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Zinogre Hardclaw x2		ZinogreCraftable from scratch1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Adept StormslingerBluegleam x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x4
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x2		ZinogreStormslinger Prototype1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Drakshot10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuest1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Frostshot10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuest1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Long Sword weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Wyvern Blade “Luna” is the Long Sword you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Iron Katana IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Iron Katana IIIron Ore x2OreIron Katana INone
Iron Katana IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Katana IINone
Iron Grace IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Katana IIINone
Iron Grace IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Grace INone
Iron Grace IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Grace IIWater
Iron Gospel IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Grace IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Gospel IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Gospel IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Eschaton IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreIron Gospel IIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Eschaton IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreIron Eschaton IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Iron Eschaton IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreIron Eschaton IIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Daito CrowGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaIron Eschaton IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Daito WolfScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaDaito CrowPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Usurper's BoltslicerZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ZinogreIron Eschaton IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Boltslicer +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur+ x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ZinogreUsurper's BoltslicerThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's BoltbreakerSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ZinogreUsurper's Boltslicer +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nergal ReaverNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Gospel IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Extermination's EdgeNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaverDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous ExterminationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteExtermination's EdgeDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flickering Glow ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuIron Katana IIINone
Flickering Glow IILegiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x 3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuFlickering Glow INone
Dazzling Flash ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuFlickering Glow IIThunder
Dazzling Flash IILegiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDazzling Flash IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dazzling Flash IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDazzling Flash IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blinding Blaze ITzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Shard x2
Tough Claw x2		Tzitzi-Ya-KuDazzling Flash IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Blinding Blaze IILegiana Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hardclaw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photomembrane x1
Purecrystal x1		Tzitzi-Ya-KuBlinding Blaze IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Ambertooth IBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothBlinding Blaze IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ambertooth IIObsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothAmbertooth IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
First Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		Kulu-Ya-KuIron Katana IINone
First Dance IIRadobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance INone
First Dance IIIOdogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x 3		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance IINone
Last Dance IKulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		Kulu-Ya-KuFirst Dance IIISleep
Last Dance IIBrutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		Kulu-Ya-KuLast Dance ISleep
Last Dance IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		Kulu-Ya-KuLast Dance IISleep
Rafiq al-Nasr ILarge Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Thickhide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Shard x3
Thick Bone x2		Kulu-Ya-KuLast Dance IIISleep
Rafiq al-Nasr IINargacuga Hardfang x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Large Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Monster Slogbone x3		Kulu-Ya-KuRafiq al-Nasr ISleep
Hidden SaberNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaRafiq al-Nasr IPoison
Hidden Saber +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden SaberPoison
Deepest NightShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing+ x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Saber +Poison
Brazenridge IUragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		UragaanLast Dance IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Brazenridge IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		UragaanBrazenridge IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Brazenreach IUragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2		UragaanBrazenridge IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Brazenreach IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw+ x1
Uragaan Scute+ x2
Uragaan Pallium x1		UragaanBrazenreach IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Spada IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusBrazenridge IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Spada IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Spada IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Leaf"Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianFirst Dance IPoison
Wyvern Blade "Verde"Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianWyvern Blade "Leaf"Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Holly"Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike+ x 5		RathianWyvern Blade "Verde"Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Blossom"Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianWyvern Blade "Holly"Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Blossom " +Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianWyvern Blade "Blossom"Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Luna"Gold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianWyvern Blade "Blossom " +Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Fall"Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosWyvern Blade "Leaf"Fire
Wyvern Blade "Blood"Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Plate x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosWyvern Blade "Fall"Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Azure"Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosWyvern Blade "Blood"Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Indigo"Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		RathalosWyvern Blade "Azure"Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Indigo" +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon+ x4		RathalosWyvern Blade "Indigo"Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade EmpyreanAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosWyvern Blade "Indigo" +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Wyvern Blade "Pale"Silver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x3		RathalosWyvern Blade EmpyreanFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Shotel IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Shotel IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Shotel INone
Bone Shotel IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Shotel IINone
Hard Bone Shotel IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Shotel IIINone
Hard Bone Shotel IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneHard Bone Shotel INone
Hard Bone Shotel IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneHard Bone Shotel IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bone Reaper IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneHard Bone Shotel IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Bone Reaper IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneBone Reaper ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Khopesh IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneBone Reaper IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Khopesh IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneGrand Khopesh ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Khopesh IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneGrand Khopesh IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcebrinkCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaGrand Khopesh IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Reverent ElusarcaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcebrinkIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Tigrine EdgeTigrex Harclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexGrand Khopesh IBlast
Tigrine Edge +Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexTigrine EdgeBlast
Tigrine NeedDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexTigrine Edge +Blast
TigerfangBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexTigrine EdgeSleep
RavenbiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexTigerfangSleep
Rookslayer Long SwordBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseHard Bone Shotel IIIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Varga RookslayerBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3		BazelgeuseRookslayer Long SwordBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rooksearer Long SwordBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazel Varga RookslayerBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Prozio RooksearerShara Ishvala Petalstone x2
Scorching Silverwing x4
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x4
Bazelgeuse Mantle x1		BazelgeuseRooksearer Long SwordBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blazing Shotel IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathBone Shotel IIIFire
Blazing Shotel IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Shotel IFire
Anja Scimitar IAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Shotel IIFire
Anja Scimitar IIFirecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		AnjanathAnja Scimitar IFire
Anja Scimitar IIIAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathAnja Scimitar IIFire
Anja Direfang IAnjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathAnja Scimitar IIIFire
Anja Direfang IIAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathAnja Direfang IFire
Gnashing Fulgur IFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathAnja Direfang IThunder
Gnashing Fulgur IIFulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Fulgur IThunder
Jyura Shotel IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Shotel IIWater
Jyura Shotel IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IWater
Jyura Shotel IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IIWater
Dipterus IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusJyura Shotel IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dipterus IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusDipterus IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dipterus IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusDipterus IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Dipterus Varzea IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusDipterus IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dipterus Varzea IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusDipterus Varzea IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mammoth Longblade IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroDipterus IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Longblade IIMonster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Longblade IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak Grosser IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal KazakDipterus IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Grosser IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal KazakHazak Grosser IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathblade Vaal GrosserVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal KazakHazak Grosser IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Acid Scimitar IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusHazak Grosser IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Acid Scimitar IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Scimitar IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Pulsar Shotel ITobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		Tobi-KadachiBone Shotel IIThunder
Pulsar Shotel IITobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IThunder
Pulsar Shotel IIIMonster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IIThunder
Kadachi Fang ITobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		Tobi-KadachiPulsar Shotel IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Fang IIMajestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fang IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Fang IIINergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fang IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Daito ITobi-Kadachi Harclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Fang IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Kadachi Daito IIHard Odogaron Sinew x2
Tobi-Kadachi Cathode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		Tobi-KadachiKadachi Daito IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Viperfang IViper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Ultraplegia Sac x1		Viper Tobi-KadachiKadachi Daito IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Crimson Viperfang IIAcidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Thorn x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x2
Viper Tobi-Kadachi Membrane+ x2		Viper Tobi-KadachiCrimson Viperfang IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glaciel Shotel ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaPulsar Shotel IIIce
Glacial Shotel IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlaciel Shotel IIce
StealerFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Shotel IIIce
Legia StealerDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaStealerIce
Legia Stealer +Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing+ x2
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia StealerIce
Hoarcry StealerObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegia Stealer +Ice
Aspara GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry StealerIce
Dark Shotel IHornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		HornetaurPulsar Shotel INone
Dark Shotel IIOdogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		HornetaurDark Shotel INone
Dark Scimitar IHornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		HornetaurDark Shotel IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dark Scimitar IIAzure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		HornetaurDark Scimitar IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dark Scimitar IIIHornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		HornetaurDark Scimitar IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Abyss Piercer IHornetaur Razorwing x2
Tough Claw x1
Monster Essence x2
Spiritvein Crystal x3		HornetaurDark Scimitar IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Abyss Piercer IOdogaron Hardclaw x2
Hornetaur Razorwing x3
Monster Essence x3
Dragon Artifact x1		HornetaurAbyss Piercer IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Brachydios Scimitar IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosAbyss Piercer IBlast
Brachydios Scimitar IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder+ x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosBrachydios Scimitar IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonbone Stabber IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Stabber IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Stabber IDragon
Dragonbone Stabber IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Stabber IIDragonDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldblade IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Stabber IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldblade IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldblade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Radiant FlowShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldblade IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Magda Facultas IZorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosDragonbone Stabber IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magda Facultas IIXeno'jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Facultas IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Magdaros VolcanswordElder Dragonvein Bone x3
Dragonvein Solidbone x5
Heavy Dragonvein Bone x6
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		Zorah MagdarosMagda Facultas IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hydra TornariaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleMagda Facultas IIWater
Black TornariaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NamielleHydra TornariaWater
Blacksteel Long Sword ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Long Sword IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IDragon
Imperial SaberTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Crossbow IIBlast
Imperial ShimmerTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelIcesteel WaspBlast
Imperial FlickerflameTeostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane+ x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelImperial ShimmerBlast
Xeno CypherXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Cypher +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno CypherDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Supremacy BladeHunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		WorkshopCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Divine SlasherAce Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		WorkshopSupremacy BladeDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Hellish SlasherHero King Coin x1
Glavenus Coin x2
Nargacuga Coin x2
Banbaro Coin x2		WorkshopDivine SlasherDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Reaver "Cruelty"Deviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Reaver "Calamity"Elder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoReaver "Cruelty"Dragon
Consummate KatanaVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoReaver "Calamity"Dragon
Empress SwordLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Sword "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Lash "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Sword "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Sword "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Lash "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Sword "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Sword "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress SwordBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Lash "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Sword "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Katana IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Katana IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Katana IBlast
Defender Katana IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Katana IIBlast
Defender Katana IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Katana IIIBlast
Defender Katana VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Katana IVBlast
Demon HalberdRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Great Demon HalberdTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangDemon HalberdThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakeboneStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratch
Stygian GulaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren Drakebone
Safi's Aquablade10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Boltblade10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Safi's Shatterblade10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mad Scavenger PickaxePickaxe Ticket x2
Fire Brachydios Ebonshell x5
Eltalite Ore x15
Meldspar Ore x5		WorkshopCraftable from scratchBlast
Demon Scavenger PickaxePickaxe Ticket x1
Wasteland Crystal x5
Twilight Crystal x3
Guiding Forest Dragonbone x1		WorkshopMad Scavenger PickaxeBlast

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Blade weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Switch Axe weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Golden Crescent is the Switch Axe you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Proto Iron Axe IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Proto Iron Axe IIIron Ore x2OreIron Katana INone
Proto Iron Axe IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreIron Katana IINone
Improved Steel Axe IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreIron Katana IIINone
Improved Steel Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreIron Grace INone
Improved Steel Axe IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreIron Grace IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Perfected Alloy Axe IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreIron Grace IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Perfected Alloy Axe IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreIron Gospel IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Machina IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OrePerfected Alloy Axe IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Machina IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Machina IPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Machina IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Machina IIPoison
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blackwing Switch Axe IGaruga Shard x3
Garuga Silverpelt x4
Garuga Auricle x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaChrome Machina IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Blackwing Switch Axe IIScratched Shell x3
Garuga Fellwing x2
Fancy Beak x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Yian GarugaBlackwing Switch Axe IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Nergal GashNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteIron Gospel IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dying LightNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal ReaverDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous LightAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteDying LightDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glacial Axe ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaImproved Steel Axe IIce
Glacial Axe IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Axe IIce
FrostreaverFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Axe IIIce
Legia FrostreaverDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaFrostreaverIce
Legia Frostreaver +Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia FrostreaverIce
Hoarcry FrostreaverObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		Legia Frostreaver +Ice
Hector GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry FrostreaverIce
Thunder Axe IDragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderProto Iron Axe IThunder
Thunder Axe IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		ThunderThunder Axe IThunder
Lightning Chopper ICarbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Axe IIThunder
Lightning Chopper IIFucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Chopper IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Chopper IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Chopper IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Chopper IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ThunderLightning Chopper IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Thundercleave IZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Chopper IVThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Thundercleave IIZinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ThunderThundercleave IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hidden AxeNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaLightning Chopper IVPoison
Hidden Axe +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargacuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		NargacugaHidden AxePoison
Night's CrescentShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		NargacugaHidden Axe +Poison
Datura Garden IPukei-Pukei Shard x3
Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Deadly Poison Sac x2
Monster Toughbone x2		Pukei-PukeiLightning Chopper IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Garden IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Garden IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Deep Lagoon ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		Coral Pukei-PukeiDatura Garden IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deep Lagoon IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Coral Pukei-PukeiDeep Lagoon IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Motor Chopper IUragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		UragaanLightning Chopper IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Motor Chopper IITeostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		UragaanMotor Chopper IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Gigan Motor IUragaan Jaw + x1
Uragan Shard x3
Uragaan Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x2		UragaanMotor Chopper IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Gigan Motor IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Uragaan Jaw + x1
Uragaan Scute + x2
Uragaan Pallium x1		UragaanGigan Motor IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Rex Raider ITigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexMotor Chopper IIBlast
Rex Raider IIBlackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex Raider IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Accursed RaiderBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexRex Raider ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Axe IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasProto Iron Axe IINone
Jagras Axe IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Axe INone
Jagras Axe IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Axe IINone
Jagras Raider IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Axe IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Raider IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Raider ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Raider IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Raider IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Bite IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x1
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Raider IIISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Saber's Bite IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasSaber's Bite ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Amber SlashBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothSaber's Bite IIce
Amber Slash +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x2
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothAmber SlashIce
Amber HoarfrostVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothAmber Slash +Ice
Bazel Rider IBazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		BazelgeuseJagras Raider IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bazel Rider IIBazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno'jiiva Wing x 3		BazelgeuseBazel Rider IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
BazelheartBazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Shard x4
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Meldspar Ore x5		BazelgeuseBazel Rider IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathalos Axe IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosJagras Axe IIFire
Rathalos Axe IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosRathalos Axe IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbringer Axe IRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosRathalos Axe IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbringer Axe IIAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosRathbringer Axe IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rathbringer Axe IIIRathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon + x4		RathalosRathbringer Axe IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Azure RathbringerAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosRathbringer Axe IIIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Silver RathbringerSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosAzure RathbringerFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonmaiden AxeRathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianRathbringer Axe IIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonmaiden Axe +Monster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianDragonmaiden AxePoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Golden CrescentGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianDragonmaiden Axe +Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Bone Axe IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Axe IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Axe INone
Bone Axe IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Axe IINone
Bone Smasher IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Axe IIINone
Bone Smasher IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneBone Smasher INone
Bone Smasher IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneBone Smasher IINone
Power Smasher IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneBone Smasher IIIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Power Smasher IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BonePower Smasher IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Mighty Gear IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BonePower Smasher IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Mighty Gear IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneMighty Gear IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Mighty Gear IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneMighty Gear IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IceroodCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaMighty Gear IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Wicked NiddoqShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crsytal x1		VelkhanaIceroodIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Hazak Demios IDeceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		Vaal KazakPower Smasher IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Hazak Demios IIVaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno'jiiva Veil x3		Vaal KazakHazak Demios IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Deathedge Vaal DeimosVaal Hazak Hardclaw x3
Shadowpierce Fang x2
Deceased Shard x5
Deathweaver Membrane x3		Vaal KazakHazak Demios IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Acid Smasher IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusHazak Demios IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Acid Smasher IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Smasher IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Madness Axe IJyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		JyuratodusBone Axe IIWater
Madness Axe IIGreat Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IWater
Madness Axe IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IIWater
Jyura Drought IGajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		JyuratodusMadness Axe IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Drought IIGrand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		JyuratodusJyura Drought IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Drought IIIElder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		JyuratodusJyura Drought IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Cataclysm IJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		JyuratodusJyura Drought IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jyura Cataclysm IIMonster Slogbone x2
Jyuratodus Grandfin x2
Flood Sac x2
Steel Gajau Whisker x1		JyuratodusJyura Cataclysm IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mammoth Halberd IBanbaro Great Horn x1
Banbaro Cortex x2
Banbaro Chine x2
Monster Toughbone x3		BanbaroJyura Drought IIIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Mammoth Halberd IIMonster Solidbone x3
Banbaro Great Horn x3
Banbaro Lash x2
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BanbaroMammoth Halberd IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Lumu Axe IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuMadness Axe INone
Lumu Axe IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuDipterus INone
Lumu Smasher IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuDipterus IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Smasher IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuDipterus IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lumu Smasher IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuHazak Grosser IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Mechanical Lumu IPaolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2		PaolumuLumu Smasher IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Mechanical Lumu IIRimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x3
Meldspar Ore x5		PaolumuMechanical Lumu IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nyx Smasher INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuMechanical Lumu ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Smasher IIBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Smasher ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glavenus Smasher IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusMechanical Lumu IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Smasher IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Smasher IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Carapace Axe IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Axe IINone
Carapace Axe IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Axe INone
Carapace Axe IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Axe IINone
Barroth Grinder IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Axe IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Grinder IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Grinder IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Grinder IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Grinder IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Dozer IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Grinder IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Barroth Dozer IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x2
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Dozer IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Dios Smasher IBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Crown x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosBarroth Dozer IBlast
Dios Smasher IIAzure Rathalos Fellwing x2
Brachydios Pounder + x3
Brachydios Lash x2
Glowing Slime x5		BrachydiosDios Smasher IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Diablos Axe ITwisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		DiablosCarapace Axe IINone
Diablos Axe IIMonster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		DiablosDiablos Axe IIce
Axe Semper TyrannisBlos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		DiablosDiablos Axe IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Axe of ThanatosBlack Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosAxe Semper TyrannisIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Axe of DemonsBlack Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Dragonbone Relic x2
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		DiablosAxe of ThanatosIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Axe of Demons +Twisted Stouthorn x3
Diablos Cortex x6
Diablos Chine x5
Monster Slogbone x3		DiablosAxe of DemonsIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Axe of HadesBlackcurl Stouthorn x3
Black Diablos Cortex x3
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DiablosAxe of Demons +Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
FlammenbeilAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Axe IFire
Flammenbeil+Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathFlammenbeilFire
Gnashing FlammenbeilAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		AnjanathFlammenbeil+Fire
Gnashing Flammenbeil +Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathGnashing FlammenbeilFire
LohenbeilAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathGnashing Flammenbeil +Fire
DonnerbeilFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar Ore x2		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Flammenbeil +Thunder
Donnerbeil +Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerbeilThunder
Fulguration's BiteKirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1		Fulgur AnjanathDonnerbeil +Thunder
Dragonbone Slicer IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Slicer IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Slicer IDragon
Dragonbone Slicer IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Slicer IIDragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragonseal Axe IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Slicer IIIDragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
Dragonseal Axe IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Axe IDragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
Evanescent GlowShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Axe IDragon
2 Jewel Slot Lv2
PealKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Slicer IThunder
Peal+Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinPealThunder
Kirin ThunderpealKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinPeal+Thunder
Archbeast KirinKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinKirin ThunderpealThunder
Hydra StrobilaNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleKirin ThunderpealWater
Black StrobilaShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x2
Namielle Whisker x4
Namielle Lash x2
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NamielleHydra StrobilaWater
Blacksteel Switch Axe ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Switch Axe IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Switch Axe IDragon
Teostra's ArxTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Switch Axe IIBlast
Teostra's CastleTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's ArxBlast
Teostra's HellebardeTeostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelTeostra's CastleBlast
Xeno MartshuXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Crossbow IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Xeno Martshu +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno MartshuDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
TyrannosDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Terror TyrannosElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoTyrannosDragon
Saligia VileaxeVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoTerror TyrannosDragon
Empress AxeLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Axe "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Scourge "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Axe "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Axe "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Scourge "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth x3
Large Elder Dragon x1		LunastraEmpress Axe "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Axe "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress AxeBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Soulfire Scourge "Styx"Lunastra Shard x6
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Axe "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Switch Axe IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Switch Axe IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Switch Axe IBlast
Defender Switch Axe IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Switch Axe IIBlast
Defender Switch Axe IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Switch Axe IIIBlast
Defender Switch Axe VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Switch Axe IVBlast
Undying AxeRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Undying LightTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangUndying AxeThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Infernal Cleave-axeStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Infernal Cleave-axe +Tempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Skymerald x1		Stygian ZinogreInfernal Cleave-axeDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Hellfang10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv4

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapons

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results. You can also search by the species or weapon tree.

New to Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the ability to set decorations to weapons. As such, the jewel slots for each applicable weapon will be in the fifth column.

Best Monster Hunter World Iceborne Sword & Shield weapon

Much like a lot of other weapons in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Gold Rathian weapons are the current best option. In this case, the Lunatic Rose is the Sword & Shield you should be aiming for as it has great raw damage, high critical hit chance, poison, and white sharpness.

Weapon NameMaterial CostWeapon TreeRequired Weapon to upgradeElement
Jewel Slots
Hunter's Knife IIron Ore x1OreCraftable from ScratchNone
Hunter's Knife IIIron Ore x2OreHunter's Knife INone
Hunter's Knife IIIEarth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		OreHunter's Knife IINone
Steel Knife IDragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		OreHunter's Knife IIINone
Steel Knife IIMonster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		OreSteel Knife INone
Steel Knife IIICarbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		OreSteel Knife IISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Slicer IFucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		OreSteel Knife IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Slicer IIElder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		OreChrome Slicer ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Knight Sword IEltalite Ore x2
Carbalite Ore x4
Spiritvein Crystal x2
Gracium x1		OreChrome Slicer IISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Knight Sword IIMonster Slogbone x3
Eltalite Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x4
Meldspar Ore x2
Bathycite Ore x2		OreChrome Knight Sword ISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Chrome Knight Sword IIIPure Dragon Blood x3
Eltalite Ore x6
Meldspar Ore x3
Purecrystal x1		OreChrome Knight Sword IISleep
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nergal JackNergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		NergiganteChrome Slicer IDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Eradication VanguardNergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno'jiiva Horn x2		NergiganteNergal JackDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Ruinous EradicationAnnihilating Greathorn x3
Nergigante Hardclaw x4
Eternal Regrowth Plate x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		NergiganteEradication VanguardDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Flame Knife IRathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		RathalosSteel Knife IFire
Flame Knife IIRathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		RathalosFlame Knife IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Heat EdgeRathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		RathalosFlame Knife IIFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
CoronaAzure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		RathalosHeat EdgeFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Corona +Rathalos Shard x6
Rathalos Cortex x4
Rathalos Fellwing x2
Rath Wingtalon x4		RathalosCoronaFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blue CoronaAzure Rathalos Shard x6
Azure Rathalos Cortex x4
Azure Rathalos Fellwing x3
Rathalos Mantle x1		RathalosCorona +Fire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Platinum DawnSilver Rathalos Shard x8
Silver Rathalos Cortex x4
Silver Rathalos Lash x3
Rath Gleam x2		RathalosBlue CoronaFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Heavy BangCommendation x1
Rathalos Tail x1
Diablos Fang x2
Odogaron Claw x2		WorkshopSteel Knife INone
Heavy Bang+Carbalite Ore x10
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Claw + x3		WorkshopHeavy BangThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Master BangBazelgeuse Talon x3
Daora Claw + x3
High Commendation x1
Wyvern Gem x1		WorkshopHeavy Bang+Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Legacy BangUragaan Scute + x3
Eltalite Ore x8
Monster Slogbone x5		WorkshopMaster BangThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Legendary BangConqueror's Seal x1
Daora Hardclaw x3
Bazelgeuse Hardclaw x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		WorkshopLegacy BangThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Aqua Messer IEarth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		WaterHunter's Knife IIWater
Aqua Messer IIDragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		WaterAqua Messer IWater
Aqua Messer IIIMonster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		WaterAqua Messer IIWater
Rogue Wave ICarbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		WaterAqua Messer IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rogue Wave IIFucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		WaterRogue Wave IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rogue Wave IIIElder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		WaterRogue Wave IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rogue Wave IVJyuratodus Grandfin x1
Jyuratodus Hardfang x1
Jyuratodus Shard x3
Gajau Thickhide x2		WaterRogue Wave IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Blossom ICoral Pukei-Pukei Shard x3
Coral Pukei-Pukei Fellwing x2
Flood Sac x2
Bathycite Ore x2		WaterRogue Wave IVWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Laguna Blossom IIAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Large Coral Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Coral Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		WaterLaguna Blossom IWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Icicle SpikeBarioth Hardclaw x3
Barioth Cortex x4
Cryo Sac x4
Frozen Bone x3		BariothRogue Wave IVIce
Icicle Spike +Obsidian Icetalon x2
Amber Hardfang x3
Barioth Greatspike x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		BariothIcicle SpikeIce
NardeboscheVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Barioth Hardclaw x4
Amber Hardfang x2
Large Elder Dragon Bone x5		BariothIcicle Spike +Ice
Glacial Grace ILegiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		LegianaAqua Messer IIIce
Glacial Grace IILegiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		LegianaGlacial Grace IIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
RimespireFreezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		LegianaGlacial Grace IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Legia RimespireDaora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		LegianaRimespireIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Legia Rimespire +Legiana Hardclaw x2
Legiana Shard x3
Legiana Tail Webbing + x2
Frozen Bone x4		LegianaLegia RimespireIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Hoarcry RimespireObsidian Icetalon x2
Rimed Hide x5
Stark Wing x2
Cryo Sac x4		LegianaLegia Rimespire +Ice
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nephilim GlaciaVelkhana Hardclaw x2
Obsidian Icetalon x4
Stark Wing x2
Legiana Mantle x1		LegianaHoarcry RimespireIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Princess RapierRathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		RathianAqua Messer IPoison
Queen RapierRathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		RathianPrincess RapierPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Queen RosePink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		RathianQueen RapierPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal RoseElder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		RathianQueen RosePoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal Rose +Rathian Surspike x3
Rathian Shard x5
Rathian Cortex x4		RathianRoyal RosePoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Royal HighnessMonster Solidbone x5
Pink Rathian Shard x4
Pink Rathian Cortex x3
Rathian Mantle x1		RathianRoyal Rose +Poison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lunatic RoseGold Rathian Surspike x3
Gold Rathian Shard x5
Gold Rathian Cortex x4
Rath Gleam x1		RathianRoyal HighnessPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Knife IPaolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		PaolumuAqua Messer INone
Lumu Knife IIDiablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		PaolumuLumu Knife INone
Lumu Tabar IPaolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		PaolumuLumu Knife IIBlast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lumu Tabar IIBlos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		PaolumuLumu Tabar IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Tabar IIIElder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		PaolumuLumu Tabar IIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Nightmare IPaolumu Fellwing x1
Paolumu Cortex x1
Paolumu Thickfur x3
Shamos Shard x2		PaolumuLumu Tabar IIIBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Lumu Nightmare IIRimed Hide x2
Paolumu Shard x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Meldspar Ore x5		PaolumuLumu Nightmare IBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Nyx Tabar INightshade Paolumu Thickfur x3
Paolumu Cortex x2
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x2
Torpor Sac x1		Nightshade PaolumuLumu Tabar IIISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Nyx Tabar IBlack Diablos Chine x2
Nightshade Paolumu Shard x5
Nightshade Paolumu Fellwing x3
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Nightshade PaolumuNyx Tabar ISleep
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Blooming Knife IPukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		Pukei-PukeiHunter's Knife IIPoison
Blooming Knife IICoral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IPoison
Blooming Knife IIIMonster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IIPoison
Datura Blossom IPukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		Pukei-PukeiBlooming Knife IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blossom IIMonster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blossom IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Blossom IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blossom IIPoisonPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Florescence IMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Blossom IIIPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Datura Florescence IIMonster Slogbone x3
Rathian Surspike x2
Large Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Lash x1		Pukei-PukeiDatura Florescence IPoison
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dios EdgeBrachydios Crown x2
Brachydios Cortex x4
Glowing Slime x3
Meldspar Ore x3		BrachydiosDatura Florescence IBlast
Booming BarrageBrachydios Crown x3
Distilled Blast Fluid x3
Fine Brachydios Ebonshell x4
Brachydios Pallium x1		BrachydiosDios EdgeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Girros Knife IGreat Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		Great GirrosBlooming Knife IParalysis
Girros Knife IIDiablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		Great GirrosGirros Knife IParalysis
Malady's Tabar IGreat Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		Great GirrosGirros Knife IIParalysis
Malady's Tabar IIBlos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		Great GirrosMalady's Tabar IParalysis
Malady's Tabar IIIBird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		Great GirrosMalady's Tabar IIParalysis
Naaga Seax IGreat Girros Hardfang x2
Great Girros Lash x1
Ultraplegia Sac x2
Tough Claw x2		Great GirrosMalady's Tabar IIIParalysis
Naaga Seax IIOdogaron Hardfang x2
Great Girros Shard x4
Great Girros Hardhood x2
Fey Wyvern Gem x1		Great GirrosNaaga Seax IParalysis
Hidden EdgeNargacuga Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Shard x3
Nargacuga Tailspear x2
Meldspar Ore x1		NargacugaNaaga Seax IPoison
Hidden Edge +Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x3
Nargucuga Lash x2
Nargacuga Mantle x1		Hidden EdgePoison
Flash In The NightShadowpierce Fang x2
Nargacuga Cutwing + x4
Nargacuga Hardfang x4
Purecrystal x1		Hidden Edge +Poison
Bone Kukri IMonster Bone S x1BoneCraftable from scratchNone
Bone Kukri IIMonster Bone S x2BoneBone Kukri INone
Bone Kukri IIIMonster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		BoneBone Kukri IINone
Chief Kukri IMonster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		BoneBone Kukri IIINone
Chief Kukri IIMonster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		BoneChief Kukri INone
Chief Kukri IIIMonster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		BoneChief Kukri IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Barong IMonster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		BoneChief Kukri IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Grand Barong IIElder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		BoneGrand Barong IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Radobaan Os IThick Bone x2
Quality Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x4
Frozen Bone x1		BoneGrand Barong IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Radobaan Os IIMonster Solidbone x2
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x4
Monster Essence x2		BoneRadobaan Os IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
Radobaan Os IIILarge Elder Dragon Bone x3
Monster Solidbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		BoneRadobaan Os IIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
IcegaleCrystal Shard x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x2
Velkhana Lash x2
Purecrystal x1		VelkhanaRadobaan Os IIIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Noble Ana PalasShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x3
Velkhana Crownhorn x4
Velkhana Hardclaw x4
Velkhana Crystal x1		VelkhanaIcegaleIce
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Spiked Edge IWyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		RadobaanBone Kukri IIISleep
Spiked Edge IIMonster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		RadobaanSpiked Edge ISleep
Baan Claw IComa Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		RadobaanSpiked Edge IISleep
Baan Claw IIComa Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		RadobaanBaan Claw ISleep
Baan Claw IIIComa Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		RadobaanBaan Claw IISleep
Radobaan Osseus IRadobaan Cortex x2
Radobaan Shard x2
Torpor Sac x1
Monster Toughbone x3		RadobaanBaan Claw IIISleep
Radobaan Osseus IIMonster Solidbone x3
Large Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell + x2
Thick Bone x5		RadobaanRadobaan Osseus ISleep
Acid Razor IAcidic Glavenus Hardfang x2
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x2
Acidic Glavenus Tailedge x2
Honed Acidcryst x4		Acidic GlavenusRadobaan Osseus IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Acid Razor IIVaal Hazak Hardclaw x2
Acidic Glavenus Hardfang x4
Acidic Glavenus Spineshell x3
Glavenus Mantle x1		Acidic GlavenusAcid Razor IParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Jagras Edge IGreat Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		Great JagrasBone Kukri IINone
Jagras Edge IIGreat Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		Great JagrasJagras Edge INone
Jagras Edge IIIMonster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		Great JagrasJagras Edge IINone
Jagras Garotte IGreat Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		Great JagrasJagras Edge IIIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Jagras Garotte IIMonster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		Great JagrasJagras Garotte IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Jagras Garotte IIIVaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		Great JagrasJagras Garotte IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Saber's Gullet IGreat Jagras Shard x2
Great Jagras Hardclaw x1
Great Jagras Mane + x2
Jagras Shard x2		Great JagrasJagras Garotte IIIWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Saber's Gullet IIMonster Slogbone x3
Great Jagras Hardclaw x3
Great Jagras Thickhide x3
Tough Claw x3		Great JagrasSaber's Gullet IWater
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Rex TalonTigrex Hardclaw x3
Tigrex Shard x4
Monster Slogbone x3
Thick Bone x5		TigrexSaber's Gullet IBlast
Rex Talon +Blackcurl Stouthorn x1
Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Lash x2
Tigrex Mantle x1		TigrexRex TalonBlast
Tigrex SwordDaora Hardclaw x2
Tigrex Hardfang x2
Tigrex Cortex x4
Pure Dragon Blood x5		TigrexRex Talon +Blast
Accursed ClawBrute Tigrex Hardclaw x3
Brute Tigrex Shard x5
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		Brute TigrexRex TalonSleep
StonebiteTempered Ebonjaw x5
Brute Tigrex Hardclaw x4
Brute Tigrex Hardfang x3
Tigrex Mantle x1		Brute TigrexStonebiteSleep
Thunder Edge ISturdy Bone x 5
Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		ThunderJagras Edge IThunder
Thunder Edge IIMonster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		ThunderThunder Edge IThunder
Lightning Nemesis IQuality Bone x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		ThunderThunder Edge IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Nemesis IIMonster Hardbone x3
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		ThunderLightning Nemesis IThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Nemesis IIIElder Dragon Bone x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		ThunderLightning Nemesis IIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Lightning Nemesis IVTobi-Kadachi Hardclaw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Shard x2
Tobi-Kadachi Thickfur x2
Lightning Sac x1		ThunderLightning Nemesis IIIThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's FireboltZinogre Hardclaw x3
Zinogre Deathy Shocker x2
Zinogre Cortex x5
Lightning Sac x3		ThunderLightning Nemesis IVThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Usurper's Firebolt +Zinogre Hardhorn x3
Zinogre Electrofur + x4
Fulgurbug x5
Zinogre Skymerald x1		ThunderUsurper's FireboltThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Despot's CrookboltSpiritvein Solidbone x5
Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Zinogre Deathly Shocker x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		ThunderUsurper's Firebolt +Thunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Carapace Edge IBarroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		BarrothBone Kukri IIINone
Carapace Edge IIDragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		BarrothCarapace Edge INone
Carapace Edge IIIDiablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		BarrothCarapace Edge IINone
Barroth Club IBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		BarrothCarapace Edge IIIParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Club IIBarroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		BarrothBarroth Club IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Club IIIBarroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		BarrothBarroth Club IIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Barroth Slicer IBarroth Hardclaw x1
Barroth Cortex x2
Barroth Chine x2
Kestodon Husk x2		BarrothBarroth Club IIIParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Barroth Slicer IIDiablos Cortex x2
Barroth Hardclaw x2
Barroth Crown x1
Monster Slogbone x3		BarrothBarroth Slicer IParalysis
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Glavenus Razor IGlavenus Hardfang x2
Glavenus Shard x4
Molten Bursa x2
Eltalite Ore x6		GlavenusBarroth Slicer IFire
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Glavenus Razor IIEbony Odogaron Hardfang x2
Glavenus Hellshell x3
Glavenus Tailedge x2
Glavenus Mantle x1		GlavenusGlavenus Razor IFire
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blazing Edge IAnjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		AnjanathCarapace Edge IFire
Blazing Edge IIRathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		AnjanathBlazing Edge IFire
FlammensucherAnjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		AnjanathBlazing Edge IIFire
Gnashing FlammensucherAnjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		AnjanathFlammensucherFire
Gnashing Flammensucher +Anjanath Hardfang x1
Anjanath Shard x2
Conflagrant Sac x1
Eltalite Ore x3		AnjanathGnashing FlammensucherFire
LohensiegerAzure Rathalos Cortex x2
Anjanath Fur x3
Heavy Anjanath Nosebone x2
Anjanath Lash x1		AnjanathGnashing Flammensucher +Fire
DonnersiegerFulgur Anjanath Hardfang x1
Fulgur Anjanath Shard x2
Monster Solidbone x3
Meldspar x2		Fulgur AnjanathGnashing Flammensucher +Thunder
Donnersieger +Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x3
Heavy Fulgur Anjanath Nosebone x2
Fulgur Anjanath Lash x1
Lightning Sac x3		Fulgur AnjanathDonnersiegerThunder
Fulguration's TalonKirin Silvermane x2
Fulgur Anjanath Hardfang x3
Fulgur Anjanath Thickfur x5
Fulgur Anjanath Mantle x1		Fulgur AnjanathDonnersieger +Thunder
Dragonbone Sword IAncient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		DragonboneCraftable from scratchDragon
Dragonbone Sword IIMonster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		DragonboneDragonbone Sword IDragon
Dragonbone Sword IIIBrutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonbone Sword IIDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldsword IMonster Solidbone x3
Monster Slogbone x4
Thick Bone x6
Dragonbone Artifact x1		DragonboneDragonbone Sword IIIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Dragonseal Aldsword IILarge Elder Dragon Bone x6
Monster Solidbone x4
Lavasioth Grandfin x2
Large Wyvern Gem x1		DragonboneDragonseal Aldsword IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
Manifested LotusShara Ishvalda Tenderclaw x4
Shara Ishvalda Tenderscale x6
Shara Ishvalda Tenderplate x2
Shara Ishvalda Gem x1		Shara IshvaldaDragonseal Aldsword IDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv1
FulminatorKirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		KirinDragonbone Sword IThunder
Thunderbolt Sword IKirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		KirinFulminatorThunder
Thunderbolt Sword IIKirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno'jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		KirinThunderbolt Sword IThunder
Ephemeral FulminatorKirin Azure Horn + x3
Kirin Finehide x4
Kirin Silvermane x3
Purecrystal x1		KirinThunderbolt Sword IIThunder
Hydro DiscusNamielle Hardclaw x4
Namielle Finehide x5
Namielle Whisker x2
Purecrystal x1		NamielleThunderbolt Sword IIWater
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Blacksteel Sword ICoral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		BlacksteelCraftable from scratchDragon
Blacksteel Sword IIFirecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		BlacksteelBlacksteel Sword IDragon
Teostra's SpadaTeostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		BlacksteelBlacksteel Sword IIBlast
Teostra's EmblemTeostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno'jiiva Soulscale x5		BlacksteelTeostra's SpadaBlast
Teostra's MedalTeostra Hardhorn x5
Fire Dragon Hardclaw x4
Teostra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		BlacksteelTeostra's EmblemBlast
Xeno MaburaXeno'jiiva Claw x4
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1
Xeno'jiiva Shell x6
Xeno'jiiva Tail x2		Xeno'jiivaBlacksteel Sword IIDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Xeno Mabura +Safi'jiiva Hardhorn x4
Safi'jiiva Hardclaw x6
Pulsing Dragonshell x7
Safi'jiiva Cortex x8		Xeno'jiivaXeno MaburaDragon
2x Jewel Slot Lv4
Fatal JhoDeviljho Scale x6
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Tallfang x3
Deviljho Saliva x2		DeviljhoCraftable from scratchDragon
Fatal BiteElder Dragon Blood x5
Deviljho Talon x2
Deviljho Scalp x2
Deviljho Gem x1		DeviljhoFatal JhoDragon
Fate's ShearVile Fang x3
Deviljho Ripper x2
Black Blood x3
Deviljho Crook x1		DeviljhoFatal BiteDragon
Empress EdgeLunastra Scale+ x4
Lunastra Horn x3
Lunastra Mane x3
Lunastra Gem x1		LunastraCraftable from scratchBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Edge "Blaze"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Horn x2
Teostra Horn+ x3
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Barb "Blaze"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Hardhorn x4
Lunastra Mane + x4
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Edge "Blaze"Blast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Empress Edge "Ruin"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Wing x3
Nergigante Horn+ x3
Nergigante Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Soulfire Barb "Ruin"Lunastra Shard x4
Annihilating Greathorn x3
Eternal Regrowth Plate x3
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Edge "Ruin"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
Empress Edge "Styx"Research Commission Ticket x1
Lunastra Tail x2
Xeno'jiiva Horn x3
Xeno'jiiva Gem x1		LunastraEmpress EdgeBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Soulfire Barb "Styx"Lunastra Shard x4
Lunastra Lash x2
Elder Spiritvein Bone x5
Large Elder Dragon Gem x1		LunastraEmpress Edge "Styx"Blast
2x Jewel Slot Lv3
Defender Warhatchet IIron Ore x1DefenderCraftable from scratchBlast
Defender Warhatchet IIAnjanath Scale x1DefenderDefender Warhatchet IBlast
Defender Warhatchet IIICommendation x1DefenderDefender Warhatchet IIBlast
Defender Warhatchet IVPink Rathian Scale + x1DefenderDefender Warhatchet IIIBlast
Defender Warhatchet VImmortal Dragonscale x1DefenderDefender Warhatchet IVBlast
Witcher's Silver SwordLeshen Skull x1
Cursed Bone x4
Leshen Antlers x2
Carbalite Ore x2		WitcherCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Witcher's Silver Sword +Ancient Leshen Skull x1
Ancient Leshen Antlers x2
Ancient Cursed Bone x4
Leshen Resin x5		WitcherWitcher's Silver SwordDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Rajang ClubRajang Hardhorn x1
Rajang Hardclaw x1
Rajang Hardfang x2
Rajang Wildpelt x2		RajangCraftable from scratchThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Banned Rajang ClubTempered Glimmerpelt x3
Rajang Hardhorn x3
Rajang Hardfang x7
Gold Rajang Pelt + x3		RajangRajang ClubThunder
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
Brimstren DrakescaleStygian Zinogre Hardhorn x1
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1
Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x2
Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x2		Stygian ZinogreCraftable from scratchDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Stygian LuxuriaTempered Dragonhold x3
Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn x2
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x5
Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x1		Stygian ZinogreBrimstren DrakescaleDragon
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
Safi's Shatterfang10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestBlast
1x Jewel Slot Lv4
1x Jewel Slot Lv1
Safi's Bindfang10,000 zennySafi'jiivaQuestParalysis
1x Jewel Slot Lv4

