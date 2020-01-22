Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Demeter the Goddess of Seasons is the latest Olympian to arrive in Hades

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

22nd January 2020 / 4:57PM

Hades this week launched The Long Winter Update, bringing more blessings and boons to help poor Zagreus escape the underworld. This time around the game is introducing us to Demeter, the goddess of seasons, who’ll be offering us her powers over the cold to fight back against the fires of hell.

That’s not all though, there’s a new weapon modification, new upgrades and story events, and there’s even fishing now too!

If you haven’t played it, Hades is an excellent Greek mythology based rogue-like where you play as the son of the titular god, Zagreus, as you attempt to escape your literally hell-ish home. It’s currently in early access, and about once a month we’re treated to a lovely big update to make escaping the underworld that much more interesting.

This month’s update includes giving Zagreus the ability to fish by obtaining the Rod of Fishing. It’s part of a bunch of things that have been added to the House Contractor (you know, so you can make hell look pretty as you slaughter your enemies on the way out). This is the last thing I ever expected Hades to get, and I absolutely cannot wait to try it out.

There’s also a new Aspect for Varatha the Eternal Spear, the Aspect of Guan Yu, as well as new story events around it. On top of that, there’s a new keepsake available from Dusa, new Daedalus Hammer upgrades, and a heck-ton more you can read about in the patch notes.

With the introduction of the goddess of seasons, I wonder if we’ll see Demeter change as the year progresses. I’m not sure how that would work with all her winter-themed boons, but it would be super cool if she got some new looks for spring and summer.

This game is one of my absolute favourites, and it seems I’m not alone – Steve Hogarty said his Premature Evaluation of Hades: “It’s a shining example of early access done right, a fluid and evolving adventure that, rather than treat its most loyal fans as unpaid playtesters, rewards and surprises returning players with great big hot guffs of lovely new stuff on a near monthly basis. Now’s the time to dive into it.”

The Long Winter Update is available to download right now as part of the early access version of Hades, which is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

