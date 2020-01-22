EGX Rezzed returns in March, and we're giving away tickets

EGX Rezzed, the London video games show organised by our corporate siblings, will return in March and so will we. We’ve taken over corners and stages of the show before, and we’ll do it again. I can’t tell you exactly what we’ll be up to March 26-28th, but it will be things about games and with us. Our past efforts have included interviews with developers on stage, a live podcast recording (podcast? what’s that?), and hosting a big get-together in a pub. Those all sound good. We should do those again.

But wait, there’s more! We have a few pairs of tickets to give away this year.

EGX Rezzed 2020 will run March 26-28th, yet again at London’s Tobacco Dock in Wapping. Tobacco Dock has a vibe somewhere between ‘secret underground vaults’ and ‘pub beer garden’, as well as a big boat outside. This space is crammed full of games for people to play, both upcoming and out, as well as lots of chairs for sit-down-listening.

While we genuinely still are hashing out our own plans for this year’s show, we’re aiming to do similar things as previous years. We want to show you good games, to talk about good games, to talk to people making good games, and to make small-talk with you. (Not me, I live in distant Scotland and have historically insisted “Oh, no, I’m a different Alice” when asked if I’m That Alice. But RPS en masse, yes. I am volunteering everyone else to talk with you – yes, you! – for a minimum of five minutes.)

Tickets are on sale now. You can get single-day tickets for the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, or buy a three-day pass. Or buy no tickets then still come.

We have three pairs of one-day Rezzed passes to give away through the widget below. It’ll ask you first what day you’d hope to attend, and we’ll draw one winner for each day at random, and then contact the winners next week.

RPS X EGX Rezzed Ticket Giveaway

