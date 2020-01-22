Get Europa Univeralis IV for $1 in the latest Humble Bundle

Empire builders, rejoice. Thanks to the latest Humble Bundle, you can now conquer the whole of Europa Universalis IV and its many, many expansion packs for as little as £13 / $17, or just get the base game (and six other DLC packs) for a single US dollar – that’s 76p in the UK! That’s an outright steal if ever I saw one, so why not read on for the full list of Europa-themed spoils?

Running until 11am PT on February 4th, the Europa Univeralis IV Humble Bundle is by far the cheapest way to immerse yourself in Paradox Interactive’s 2013 empire builder. If you were to buy the game on Steam at the moment, for instance, the base Europa Universalis IV game will set you back £35 / $40, which is more than double the price of this 17-DLC-pack-including Humble Bundle. Plus, you don’t get that warm fuzzy feeling of raising money for charity, either.

Said charities for Humble’s Europa Universalis IV bundle are charity: water and the WWF this time. No, not the wrestling WWF, the panda World Wildlife Fund WWF. Of course, like many of Humble’s previous bundle, there are three different tiers to the Europa Univeralis IV Humble Bundle, and you can pay as much or as little as you like for it.

This is what you get by spending just $1 / 76p:

Europa Universalis IV

Europa Universalis IV: Art of War

Europa Universalis IV: Res Publica

Europa Universalis IV: Wealth of Nations

Europa Universalis IV: American Dream

Europa Universalis IV: Pre-Order Pack

Europa Universalis IV: Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack

Those last two aren’t technically expansions, but the pre-order pack does get you the 100 Years War Unit Pack, which includes 11 infantry models for England, France, Scotland, Burgundy and many more, as well as The Purple Phoenix expansion, which adds some lovely Byzantium Empire events to the main game. The Extreme Edition upgrade pack, on the other hand, includes The Stars and Crescent Pack, which adds 70 new events for Muslim rulers, The Horsemen of the Crescent Unit pack, which adds 12 unique cavalry models for the Ottoman, Mamluk and Persian nations, and The Conquest of Constantinople Music Pack, which adds three new tracks to the game. Technically, the Extreme Edition also includes the American Dream DLC and the pre-order pack bonuses, but those are already included elsewhere in the bundle.

Then, if you pay more than the average price for the bundle, which currently stands at £7.40 / $9.67, you get all these DLC packs as well:

Europa Universalis IV: Rights of Man

Europa Universalis IV: Mare Nostrum

Europa Universalis IV: The Cossacks

Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense

Europa Universalis IV: El Dorado

Finally, if you pay the full price of £13 / $17 or more, you get all of the above and all of the below:

Europa Universalis IV: Golden Century

Europa Universalis IV: Dharma

Europa Universalis IV: Rule Britannia

Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization

Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome

Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven

That’s a lot of Europa Universalis for £13 / $17, but as our Adam (RPS in peace) once said in his Europa Universalis review, it’s “an excellent entry point” to grand strategy games if you’ve never played one before.

It’s a more directed experience than Crusader Kings II, providing clarity in terms of short- and long-term objectives without actively restraining the player. If you played CK II for the characters and plots, but aren’t sure whether the transition to a less personal politics will suit you, be assured that EU IV is equally gripping as a generator of narratives, and makes characters of its nations. And if you’re a veteran of the series, rejoice, because this is the strongest and most satisfying entry.

Will you be partaking of the Europa Univeralis IV Humble Bundle? Got any tips for beginners? Let us know in the comments below.