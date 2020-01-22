Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
13

Have You Played... Lego Island?

Lego Nightmares

Alice Liguori

Video Person

22nd January 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post

I’m not sure if me playing Lego Island really happened or if it was a fever dream. Even watching back videos of the game, I still can’t believe it was a thing. Let alone a thing I sunk a load of time into. Let alone as thing I spent a lot of time with as a child. It’s nightmare fuel.

I was only a few months away from my fourth birthday when the game was released in 1997. But it features yellow people ripping their limbs off and spinning their heads all the way round? It’s bonkers and also terrifying. Even the music is wild.

Try listening to this outrageous Italian accent. It sounds like the accent my friends speak to me in because I’m the resident Italian in my friendship group (and I’m not even that Italian), but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t sound like some of my family members.

This world seemed absolutely huge to me when I played it all those years ago, but it looks so tiny now. I almost wish I hadn’t watched any of this back, because not only does it confirm it is 100% real and not a fever dream, but it has also reminded me just how bloody creepy it was. And yet, I kinda want to give it another go. Our next Let’s Play on the YouTube channel, maybe?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (13)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The whole Half-Life story is free to play on Steam right now

3

Get Europa Univeralis IV for $1 in the latest Humble Bundle

2

Pokemon-inspired MMO Temtem is out now in early access

2

Our favourite 4K monitor is £150 off in Acer's Winter UK sale

1

Latest articles

The whole Half-Life story is free to play on Steam right now

3

Get Europa Univeralis IV for $1 in the latest Humble Bundle

2

Pokemon-inspired MMO Temtem is out now in early access

2

Our favourite 4K monitor is £150 off in Acer's Winter UK sale

1