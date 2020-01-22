Legends of Runeterra - best decks in the beta

With the open beta for Legends of Runeterra looming around the corner, it’s best to have an idea of which cards you need to construct the the best decks. Keep in mind that they’re only one piece of the puzzle, after all, card games are also an exercise in good timing and mind games, but there are some frankly ridiculous decks in the game. So while you work on refining how to play the game, here are the best decks in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide

Our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full decklists for the best decks in the current meta. We’ve added a couple of top tier decks, such as Atrocity Control and the Lucian/Zed Aggro deck. We’ve also now given you more of a visual representation of what the cards look like.

Atrocity Control

“If you can deal four points of damage to your opponent by turn four, you’ll more regularly than not win by turn nine”. This is according to YouTube user “Action Jackson”, who created the deck. This is a control deck that allows you to pull off a rather cheeky combo that uses two main cards. You will need to keep these cards protected for a long, long time, but the one-two punch of Commander Ledros and Atrocity is impossible to ignore.

Champions None

Followers

Spells

Variants

Remove: Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1

Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1 Add: Elise x3

How to play the Atrocity Control deck

Once you deal the four damage, you can use Commander Ledros to cut the enemy’s Nexus health in half when he is played, and then use the Atrocity fast spell to kill Commander Ledros off. Since he has eight power points, you need only to deal four damage to put your opponent in a lethal damage situation.

The rest of the deck aims to dish out the four damage you need to deal to the enemy Nexus via The Undying. Since it revives and gets stronger after each time it dies, your opponent will have to choose between killing it every turn, or ignoring it to deal with other threats. Shadow Assassin is also a good option as it’s elusive, but also allows you to draw a card when you play it. Rivershaper can give you more spells every time it strikes. Your other spells are for controlling the opponent’s side of the board.

As for optional variants on the build, swapping certain cards can give you the option to run Elise as a Champion. She is mainly here to flood the board with spiders to stall the opponent until you play Commander Ledros. They can then help protect Commander Ledros the turn he is on the battlefield. After all, no Commander Ledros, means you don’t get to play Atrocity. The good news is that Commander Ledros’s “Last Breath” ability puts him back into your hand.

How to stop the Atrocity Control deck

Life gain disrupts this deck rather badly as it aims to keep you at around 16 health or lower. Saving a kill spell for Commander Ledros, or using Deny to cancel spells can disrupt them even further. Purify badly hurts this deck as it removes all text and keywords from a follower, thus making its target a lot worse.

Lucian/Zed aggro deck

This deck also comes from YouTuber user “Action Jackson” and is a mixture of Aggro, Tempo, and Combo. The general idea is to have Lucian see Zed’s Living Shadow clones die in battle. The general idea is to have smaller units die to enemies, while protecting your main two champions. Other cards are there to buff your allies, while countering harmful spells and effects.

Champions

Followers

Spells

Variant

Remove: Single Combat x1

Add: Judgment x1, or Detain x1, or Purify x1

How to play the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

With both Lucian and Zed on the battlefield, your aim is to get them both to level up as fast as possible by smartly blocking their attackers with your expendable followers. Those like Fleetfeather Tracker are great for the early game as they can pull in enemies to remove threats, but they can also be good for removing themselves at a whim, allowing Lucian to level up quicker.

Most spells here are buffing cards for use with Zed, or Zed’s Living Shadows. These include but aren’t limited to Stand Alone, Back To Back, and Laurent Bladekeeper. Levelling up Zed will give spells like Ghost and Prismatic Barrier to his clones. As for spells and followers that benefit Lucian’s ability, look to play cards like Silent Shadowseer, Single Combat, and Judgement for death triggers, as well as the buff spells for both Lucian himself and Senna, Sentinel of Light. The rest of the deck are removal spells, such as Deny, which are there to prevent your opponent from destroying your cards in your deck.

How to beat the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

If you can contain the enemy units on the board, you should be able to draw some answers sooner rather than later. Don’t over-commit to the board with champions and followers, as it’s likely that you’ll just feed into the Lucian machine. Cards like Vengeance can put a stop to Lucian and Zed’s efforts.

Teemo/Ezreal mushrooms

This deck comes from Twitch user “prohibit_hb” and is probably the most optimised of the Teemo decks we’ve seen so far. It uses many cards that would put mushrooms into the deck, while also using spells to trigger the Puffcap Peddler and his additional three mushroom caps ability. Teemo is also here, because who doesn’t want the opportunity to double the number of mushrooms in an opponents deck?

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

I can sympathise with anyone who is on the receiving end of the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck. After all, you’re being hurt every time a mushroom is drawn from your deck. The idea is to ensure Teemo levels up by infecting the opponent’s deck with mushrooms. You’ll be protecting it from enemy units and spells by using Ezreal and other spells to control the board state.

Other spells and followers will put mushrooms into the opponent’s deck and before long you’ll have bloated their deck to insane numbers with fungi. Since they can’t counter the mushrooms directly, this will snowball into your victory. Late game spells like “Progress Day!” can boost your hand when it’s running low, while Hextech Transmogulator can be a risky way to get some more power on the board. But regardless of the spells you use, Puffcap Peddler is the way to put more mushrooms and the way you do that is casting spells.

How to stop the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

You’ll need to deal with Teemo fast. The best way to do this is to have an Elusive unit on the board to block Teemo’s attacks from getting past and infecting your deck with mushrooms. Other spells and abilities to recall, kill, counter, or otherwise thwart the opponent’s mushroom plan are also valuable. The most valuable targets are both champions and the Puffcap Peddler. Outside of this, try to have a big board presence as this will help in the long run.

These Legends of Runeterra best decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides.

