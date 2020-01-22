Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Let me introduce you to the best item in The Sims 4 Tiny Living pack

Give me bunk beds or give me death.

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

22nd January 2020 / 3:00PM

Featured post

You may have noticed, because of all the Simsposting lately, that I am well into The Sims 4 now. Brace yourself, because it is not going away soon. Anyway, like someone who has only just got into something but is into it hard, I am talking the talk even if I don’t yet walk the walk. I am throwing around terms like ‘Maxis match’ and looking at other people’s builds with a critical eye.

Me doing that to advanced Sims builders is like how you watch the figure skating at the Winter Olympics once every four years and, after a human at the peak of their physical fitness performs a stunning feat of graceful athleticism, you go “He totally screwed the landing there,” whilst spraying Wotsit dust from your open mouth. Last night I spent four hours building a rudimentary and not that tiny Tiny Home, and with my definitive expertise I have identified the best item in the pack. Possibly the best item in all of The Sims 4.

Brief context is that Graham and I both got The Sims 4 because we thought the idea of the Tiny Living Stuff Pack was really cool, and have discovered that in the six years since The Sims 4 first launched it has become a great little toy box – like Lego that doesn’t take up space in your house.

I aggressively challenged Graham to a Tiny Build-Off, so I eagerly bought Tiny Living as soon as it arrived last night. The results are probably bigger than my actual flat. I can see where I wasted space and where to squish walls in.

I have used a lot of custom content from Ravasheen, who is my favourite creator right now.

I’m pretty proud of the rooftop patio, though. It has commanding views of the burger place over the river.

This home, by the way, fulfils almost none of the rules set for our Tiny Build-Off. There is no room for a child, I spent almost double the budget, it uses custom content and I went three and a half hours over the time limit. I am gravely concerned that Graham is going to win by default because I spent too much time and money on pot plants.

Anyway, point is, the Tiny Living pack comes with new items that you can only buy and use if you have the pack. All of the DLC does, which is why The Sims 4, despite the community and developers being impassioned and sincere, is a money farm against which I am ethically opposed (except not really because I might buy Discover University just for this one shower you can get).

When you build things in The Sims you quickly become aware of its limitations. You can use cheats to shuffle objects closer than where the game automatically snaps them, but your Sim still needs to be able to use them, or it doesn’t count as a successful build, and some things are… frustrating. But the Tiny Living pack includes an item that is the Holy Grail for me, a woman who exists at the intersection of ‘saving space in The Sims builds’ and ‘my Sims must read books for reading is life’.

Reading requires an item that has books on, which is usually a shelf of some description. And there are lovely shelves which are cutesy and small and modern. But they all need space for The Sim to be able to interact with them, to pick up a book and browse, and this means that other objects can’t clip too far into their interaction zone. This will not do. So allow me to introduce the best new item in Tiny Living. You can keep your knitwear and your Murphy bed that will probably kill you. Check this bad boy out:

That, mate, is a fully functional set of books, between two little succulent book ends, and it can fit on top of any surface. Game changer. Game absolutely changed. Just, blown away. You don’t even understand.

Now, Maxis: give me bunk beds or give me death.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

The Sims is asking players about potential new features like "bromances" and second homes

10

The Sims 4 Tiny Living pack will force you to build a house with only 100 tiles

6

The Sims 4 Discover University is a millennial horror game

9

Latest articles

Valve are confident Half-Life: Alyx won't be delayed

2

Mutazione's new Garden Mode lets you make more plant music

Being petty jerks in Six Ages actually makes you the most powerful clan ever

Even our C-listers are hardcore

13

Demeter the Goddess of Seasons is the latest Olympian to arrive in Hades

2