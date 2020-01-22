Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Last Autumn, Frostpunk's pre-freeze DLC, is out now

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd January 2020 / 4:30PM

Get your gloves and toques because eternal winter hasn’t started yet but you can be assured it’s coming. The post-snowpocalypse strategy game Frostpunk is all about keeping civilization lukewarm in the end times but its new campaign DLC is set before the big freeze actually happens. Total dystopia hasn’t set in just yet, but it will probably arrive right on schedule with your help.

In The Last Autumn, you’ll need to manage the production of the giant centralized generator that later becomes the center of society in the base game. The sea hasn’t frozen over yet, so your city will still get supplies and food arriving on the docks nearby, though of course you’ll have to prioritize how much of each you need.

There are also new Books of Laws, the legislation that you enact to keep production on schedule and society functioning. This time, there are labour laws to navigate, meaning your workers could strike instead of continuing work on the generator that is definitely going to save their lives.

If you’d rather see the actual game over a trailer, 11 Bit posted a The Last Autumn gameplay video last week that goes over some of the DLC’s changes.

The Last Autumn adds a good chunk of new elements to your strategic survival during the last gasp of green. 11 Bit mention new buildings like a telegraph station and docks. There’s a labour union building for those organizing workers, of course. Oh, and a new social class: Convicts. Apparently they’re a “cheap and obedient” workforce. Suppose they can’t unionise either. That’s handy. The Last Autumn adds the “Builders” variant of Endless Mode where the march of progress goes on without a story wrap it.

The Last Autumn is included in Frostpunk’s Season Pass but you can also buy it separately on Steam or GOG. The Season Pass is currently marked down by 30% while the base game is 60% off, for those looking to snag a deal. The Last Autumn itself is £13.49/€17/$17.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Frostpunk

A cold-hearted city builder

69

Video: 8 toasty tactics I wish I’d known before starting Frostpunk

Puts the ice in advice

10

This gameplay video for Frostpunk's Last Autumn DLC shows off worker strikes and more

4

Frostpunk's upcoming DLC will take you back before winter began

1

Latest articles

Valve are confident Half-Life: Alyx won't be delayed

2

Mutazione's new Garden Mode lets you make more plant music

Being petty jerks in Six Ages actually makes you the most powerful clan ever

Even our C-listers are hardcore

13

Demeter the Goddess of Seasons is the latest Olympian to arrive in Hades

2