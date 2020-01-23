Chill farming sim Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies

Never has a game been more deserving of some real big numbers than Stardew Valley, as we found out today Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s brilliant farming RPG has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide across all platforms.

There was no announcement from the solo dev to shout the good news from the rooftops, not even a cinematic trailer or overenthusiastic Tweet. It’s simply mentioned in the end of a paragraph on Stardew’s press page.

We don’t know exactly how long that 10 million figure has been floating about, as there isn’t a date on the page – but it’s a stellar achievement nonetheless, and absolutely one worth celebrating.

In the four years since Stardew Valley’s PC debut, we’ve seen a bunch of updates with all kinds new and improved content, like being able to change your type of farm, or letting your spouse actually leave the house. On top of that, it’s been released on console and mobile platforms, formed a great modding scene, and even added multiplayer so we could share our agriculture with friends.

We’ve declared it one of the best RPGs on PC as well as one of the most relaxing games on PC. I wasn’t actually around to influence any of these, but I wholeheartedly agree.

I’ve spent hundreds of hours in this game, and I’m really not surprised it’s hit the 10 million milestone. Last year, it got its biggest update yet, so naturally, I spent even more time playing it because it introduced a bunch of new story content, as well as new areas to explore. And it’s all great! But now I’ve been thinking about it too much and the little opening song from the title screen is stuck in my head (it is making me quite happy though).

In Steven Messner’s Stardew Valley review from 2016, his comments on the game are just as relevant now as they were back then:

“There’s a coherence of design that balances so many moving parts and activities, tempting you with each of them while never allowing you to accomplish all of them in a day, giving Stardew Valley a great sense of anticipation for each new morning. This boundless enthusiasm is further driven by a wonderful soundtrack and pixel art that evokes nostalgia while feeling well suited to the rest of Stardew Valley’s simple charms.

“Stardew Valley is the rare kind of imitation that breaks free of the boundaries of its inspiration, becoming more than just a clone but an experience that thrives independent of its origins.”

If you want to join in on the farming goodness, it’s available on Steam, GOG, Humble, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and even the PlayStation Vita.