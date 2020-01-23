Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:

Forge, Apex Legends' beefiest boy, arrives with Season 4 next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

23rd January 2020 / 8:43PM

Has it been a year already, Apex Legends? Blimey, it feels like just yesterday we stared at a grassy hill on Twitch for hours, waiting for those Respawn scamps to unveil not-Titanfall 3. 12 months on, and ApeLegs is gearing up for its fourth season, Assimilation. With a powerful new sniper rifle, some high-stakes changes to ranked play and the absolute unit-ness of new legend Forge, Season 4 welcomes one and all to the gun show – starting February 4th.

The ApeLegs crew took to an anniversary devstream earlier today to fawn over the last 12 months of murderdiving, before filling us in on the thickest slice of beef this side of the final frontier.

Jimmy “Forge” Beefcakes – real name unconfirmed – is a five-time space-MMA champion with a hatred of shirts and a shoulder pad that’d make Rob Liefeld blush. He’s also a total sell-out, working under sponsorship from giant robot firm Hammond Robotics, the folks wot build all the titans in Titanfall. While he’ll get a full reveal closer to season 4’s debut, he’s briefly teased as an “up-close and personal” brawler.

No shit.

Apex janitors have also been given a new gun to litter around the arena next season, the Sentinel, A new bolt-action sniper rifle, the Sentinel boasts a charge mechanic that lets more patient assassins hold their shots.

Ranked matchmaking is getting some changes in Season 4. Apex Predator rank is being moved to an Overwatch-style “top 500” bracket, awarded to only the best 500 players on each platform. To give a little breathing room between the almost-best and very-best, a new Master rank has been added above Diamond. The next ranked series is also being broken in two, with a soft rank reset between each split. The first half will take place on World’s Edge, ApeLegs’ newest fire-and-ice arena, with the second returning players to good ol’ launch map King’s Canyon.

Finally, Season 4 also comes with a few anniversary presents, with a lovely origami gun charm and birthday cake banner to adorn your banner with if you log in between February 4-11. Your first win of the day in that period will also net you a lovely 10k XP point bonus.

Season 4: Assimilation kicks off on February 4th. That’ll also be when the current battle pass swaps over for a new one. Better get a move on if you’re wanting any last rewards off that.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends map guide (Season 3) - World's Edge best locations and loot

All Supply Bins and Weapon Drop locations revealed!

100 Apex Legends tips (Season 3) - Apex Legends guide with practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert

Apex Legends guns & weapons (October): best guns, weapon stats, Apex Legends weapon tier list

Ranking the very best guns in Apex Legends for Season 3!

Latest articles

Housemarque put ill-fated battle royale Stormdivers "on hold"

1

Rat out some discounts with Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

5

Chill farming sim Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies

6

Temtem is the best Pokémon game in years

Have to tame each of them!

7