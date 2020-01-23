Legends of Runeterra cards guide - all the cards in the beta

In order to ensure there’s some kind of structure in the decks that you build, Legends of Runeterra lists its cards into different “regions”. Think of regions like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of all of the Legends of Runeterra cards in the open beta, sorted by each of the six different regions in the game.

Legends of Runeterra cards guide

This Legends of Runeterra cards guide has all of the cards in Runeterra’s open beta, sorted by region. There is also a brief description of the kinds of cards you see in that region. All of the cards you’ll find in this guide are clickable, meaning that you can expand their size in order to read them.

If you are looking for information on champions, they are found in our Legends of Runeterra champions guide. Please note that we have updated the card lists as per the most recent Legends of Runeterra open beta patch notes, but they will be subject to change as Riot go through the open beta test.

Legends of Runeterra cards

In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games.

In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. Champions have their own separate page in our Legends of Runeterra champions guide.

Demacia

The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus.

Demacia Followers

Demacia Spells

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny.

Ionia Followers

Ionia Spells

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.

Piltover & Zaun Followers

Piltover & Zaun Spells

Noxus

If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.

Noxus Followers

Noxus Spells

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here.

Freljord Followers

Freljord Spells

Shadow Isles

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells

Shadow Isles Followers

Shadow Isles Spells

