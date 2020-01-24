Best PC gaming deals of the week - 24th January 2020

It’s yer deals herald back again with some more rip-roaring deals, and what better way to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year than with a whole weekend of the very best PC gaming deals the internet has to offer? There have been so many good deals this week already, from Humble’s Europa Universalis Bundle to last night’s opening parade of Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, but there are so many more inside waiting to be discovered. Whether it’s TemTem for the cheapest price, 41% off Borderlands 3, 60% off Frostpunk, or a nice big juicy 75% off The Sims 4, come inside and take a look.

Game deals

If you’ve been thinking about getting into Pokélike TemTem this weekend, then you’ll want to head to Green Man Gaming, where you can pick it up for £22.95 / $28.69 if you enter the promo code UPCOMING18 at checkout. That’s the best price you’ll find for it at the moment, although you can shave a few more pennies off it if you’re a Humble Choice subscriber, where you can pick it up for £22.39 / $27.99.

And if you need some TemTem help over the weekend, be sure to check out Dave’s guides, which tell you all about the best TemTem starter and everything you need to know about TemTem types guide.

As well as offering Europa Universalis for as little as $1 / 76p as part of their latest Bundle deal, Humble have also brought back the best deals from their Winter Sale in a last hurrah Encore weekend. That includes 35% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, 20% off Red Dead Redemption 2, 50% off Metro Exodus, 67% off Resident Evil 2, 67% off Devil May Cry 5 and 70% off The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s Game of the Year edition to name just a few.

Elsewhere, there’s also 75% off The Sims 4 and between 25-50% off a bunch of expansions as part of their wider Sims Sale, including Vampires, Strangerville, Parenthood, Get Famous, Cats & Dogs, Get to Work and more.

Fanatical, meanwhile, are holding their own Lunar New Year sale, with 25% off Monster Hunter: World, and a massive 41% off Borderlands 3 (which is better than Humble’s deal) being some of the stand-out deals. There’s also 42% off Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night, 76% off Prey, 55% off Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and 36% off Indivisible to name just a few of the other highlights.

For a limited time, you can also get 75% off Fanatical’s Baldur’s Gate Pack as part of their current flash Star Deal, which includes the enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II, as well as the original’s Siege of Dragonspear DLC.

GamesPlanet, on the other hand, is the best place to get The Outer Worlds this weekend, as they’re currently offering it for 30% off, which is once again a better deal than what you can get on Humble. They’ve also got 43% off the original Pillars of Eternity‘s Hero edition, which gets you the base game and both parts of its White March expansion, 45% off Red Dead Redemption 2‘s ultimate edition, which includes the base game, all the special edition extras as well as new outfits for Red Dead Online, new horses and more, and 72% off the XCOM 2 Collection, which includes the main game and its War of the Chosen DLC expansion, plus five other DLC packs.

There are also loads of great deals on some of today’s best management games, too, including 67% off Surviving Mars and 75% off Prison Architect. Finally, there’s also a whopping 67% off Crusader Kings II‘s Royal Collection, which includes the base game and every last one of its many expansions.

There’s more management game goodness to be found over at GOG as well this weekend, with 60% off the chilly decisions of Frostpunk. There’s also 66% off the equally frosty (but occasionally sunny) Banished and 74% off the perpetually dingy Dungeon Keeper 2.

If you fancy something a bit warmer, you’ll also find 75% off Dragon Age Origins’ ultimate edition as part of their wider EA publisher sale, which includes the main game, its Awakening expansion pack plus nine extra content packs.

Ubisoft are having a special Lunar New Sale, too. There’s 60% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for starters, a massive 80% off The Division 2, 45% off Anno 1800, 65% off Ghost Recon Breakpoint and 75% off Far Cry 5 to name just a few.

There are also big savings to be had on other Ubisoft-related merch, too, if you’re into that sort of thing. From jackets, backpacks, figurines and Watch Dogs-themed base ball caps, you’ll find them all on Ubisoft’s “Gear” page.

UK hardware deals:

The Nvidia RTX 2060 prices are finally starting to fall across the board now that AMD’s really rather good Radeon RX 5600 XT is out in the wild, and the cheapest one I’ve seen so far is this Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming model for £273. That’s still a bit more expensive than the cheapest RX 5600 XT, mind, which is just as fast as the RTX 2060, but if you really want a card with ray tracing this generation, then the RTX 2060 is the one to get. There’s also Palit’s tiddly GeForce RTX 2060 StormX going for £260 as well, which would be perfect for a tiny PC build.

Ebuyer have also shaved £25 off XFX’s 8GB Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX card, taking this very capable 1080p card down to just £145. That’s a great price for this GTX 1060 rival, and is more than enough for high quality 1080p gaming.

There’s also £70 off Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Windforce OC card, which is now £635 instead of its usual £705. Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Triple Fan card is a fraction cheaper at £630, mind, but you will have to put up with a smidge of RGB lighting on the side. Still, either card is about as cheap as RTX 2080 Supers come at the moment, and definitely a lot better than paying north of £700 like the rest of what’s available right now.

Overclockers UK also have our favourite wireless gaming headset, the Steelseries Arctis 7 on sale as well, taking this best gaming headset champ down to £129. Corsair’s K70 Lux keyboard has also had £20 sliced off it, with the Cherry MX Red model now going for £95 instead of its usual £115.

US hardware deals:

It’s SSD savings time over in the US, with some decent deals to be had on the 250GB version of Crucial’s MX500, now down to $43 and the 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, which is hanging in there at $200. These are two of the best gaming SSDs around right now, and you can find out more in our Crucial MX500 review and Samsung 970 Evo Plus review.

Amazon also have some good deals on Crucial’s Ballistix RAM at the moment, no doubt in preparation for their upcoming revamp of their Ballistix line. There aren’t as many options as last week, but $50 off their 16GB (2x 8GB) Ballistix Elite 3600MHz kit definitely isn’t something to be sniffed at, now $149 instead of $200. Alternatively, you can also pick up a very fetching pair of red 16GB (2x 8GB) Ballistix Sport LT 2666MHz sticks for $55, down from $66.

In need of a new monitor perhaps? Newegg have sliced $60 off MSI’s Optix MAG321CQR display, taking it down to $370 instead of $430. This curved 32in monitor has a 2560×1440 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, which is quite a steal for that kind of money. I haven’t tested this particular monitor myself, but if its VA panel is anything like the display on the excellent MSI Optix MPG27CQ I tested a few years ago, it should be pretty top-notch. Indeed, MSI claim it can display 122% of the standard sRGB colour gamut, and 92% of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 gamut, so I’m pretty confident that its picture quality won’t disappoint.

Alas, there aren’t too many graphics card deals going on right now, but the best one is arguably $40 off EVGA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Gaming card over at Newegg. You’ll have to apply for a $20 to get the full discount, but the other $20 can be claimed by entering the promo code 27DVZ55 at checkout, taking it down to $490

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!