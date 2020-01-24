Get a deals-packed horoscope in GOG's Lunar New Year sale

Hot off the heels of Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, GOG have finally put the finishing touches to their respective cheeseboard of Lunar New Year game deals as well. But wait, there’s more! In addition to the many hundreds of Lunar deals to be had, GOG will also be serving up a bunch of recommended deals horoscopes based on your Chinese Zodiac sign. Read on for more details and some of the sale’s biggest highlights.

I was born in the year of the dragon, for example, which apparently means I’m “energetic, warm-hearted, charismatic, lucky at love, egotistic, a natural born leader and good at giving orders”, according to Chinese Zodiac sites on the internet (it’s like they’ve peered straight into my soul, I’m telling ya), so perhaps a combination of some action games, visual novels and strategy games are in my future? I’ll be finding out very soon.

As for the deals themselves, there are over 1000 games being discounted during GOG’s Lunar New Year Sale, with the biggest savings reaching up to 90% off. There are too many to list here, but here’s a brief selection of some of the biggies:

As I hinted at earlier, GOG aren’t the only ones getting in on the Lunar New Year celebrations. As well as Steam, you’ll also find Lunar New Year sales going on at Fanatical, Ubisoft and Green Man Gaming, with the very best deals covered in this week’s best PC gaming deals round-up. Happy deals hunting!