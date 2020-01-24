Legends of Runeterra guide - beta dates, how to get into the beta

You may have seen your favourite streamer play Legends of Runeterra, or perhaps you’ve heard of it through our preview. Maybe you’re a fan of everything that Riot Games has produced so far and want to see their new game, which is available right now in open beta. Naturally you are now curious as to what Legends of Runeterra is and want to learn how you can play Riot’s new collectable card game (CCG).

We’ve got the steps you need to take to register your interest, and for when you do manage to get into one of the beta sessions, then this is also the right place for tips. We’ll teach you how to play the game, point out where things are different between other CCGs, and provide some Legends of Runeterra tips.

Legends of Runeterra guide

Our Legends of Runeterra guide will go over how to play the game and provide you with some tips for expert play. You’ll also find links to the rest of our Legends of Runeterra guides here, including some of the best decklists for the game.

Legends of Runeterra guide contents

When is the Legends of Runeterra open beta?

The Legends of Runeterra open beta has already begun, as it began on 24th January, 2020. In order to play it, you’ll just need a PC that has Windows 10 64-bit and a minimum of a 3GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and a graphics card with 512MB+ VRAM.

How to get into Legends of Runeterra beta

The Legends of Runeterra beta requires that you have signed up for it. To do this, you’ll need to acquire a League of Legends account, which you can do so by creating one via their website. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to download and install the client. Once you’ve installed it, log into your account and the game’s executable will appear. In addition, if you pre-registered for the beta, you will get the Moonstruck Poro avatar.

Once you’re in, you can begin to look at creating your own decks, or maybe just look at our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. I would also recommend that you take a gander at our How to Play Legends of Runeterra guide before you boot up the game, as it’ll give you a heads up on everything the game has to offer.

Legends of Runeterra tips

Finally, here are the top Legends of Runeterra tips to get you started when it comes to building decks and when you are playing the game. More tips will be added over the course of the next few months, so keep checking back.

1. When coming up with decks, certain regions tend to have some synergy with other regions. The pre-constructed decks you unlock are a good start in working this out, but it’s important to experiment with combinations.

2. Test your constructed deck against the AI before going into online battles. This will enable you to work out where the failings are with your deck and adjust accordingly.

3. Cards are purchased via packs that are bought with crystals. Crystals are the in-game currency you get when you play online matches. You’ll also get wildcards from packs that can be used to make specific cards.

you get when you play online matches. You’ll also get wildcards from packs that can be used to make specific cards. 4. When using Wildcards, try to make the deck with cards that you have already unlocked first before spending Wildcards to complete the deck.

5. Don’t just slap everything onto the battlefield when attacking. You may want to keep back some units that may have effects that rely on it being alive.

6. If the opponent has spell mana and cards in their hand, be wary of potential hidden spells that could disrupt your plans.

that could disrupt your plans. 7. Cards are usually hidden, but if you’ve returned one to a player’s hand or is otherwise revealed, it stays revealed.

or is otherwise revealed, it stays revealed. 8. On the far left-hand side of the screen is a log of all the actions in the previous round. This is so you can have a grasp of what was played and work out what might still be in the opponent’s hand. This is shown on the top left of the screen.

9. You can pick up multiple units to drag onto the battlefield. From what we’ve seen, you click and drag over the multiple units to pick them up in a batch, then release them onto the battlefield to attack.

10. Your Nexus is a resource. Sacrificing some Nexus life total to enable units that won’t survive a defence attempt to gain that extra bit of damage is good in certain cases.

11. Make sure to complete as all the tutorials. You’ll get invaluable experience that goes towards your rewards, netting you more cards for free.

You’ll get invaluable experience that goes towards your rewards, netting you more cards for free. 12. When you’ve completed all the tutorials, play some games against the AI for even more free experience by completing daily quests.

for even more free experience by completing daily quests. 13. Don’t like a daily quest? You can click the Reroll button on the top left of the daily quests menu.

14. Experience goes towards the Weekly Vault. Every level up increases the value of your card rewards when it unlocks every Tuesday.

when it unlocks every Tuesday. 15. You can purchase Wildcards and a Starter Bundle for premium currency, but you can only get a limited amount of Wildcards daily. Work out if you need the Wildcards in the first place, then only buy what you need for decks.

Legends of Runeterra guides links