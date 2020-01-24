Rocket League is ending support for Mac and Linux in March

It’s bad news if you play Rocket League on Mac or Linux – in March developer Psyonix are stopping support for the platforms, taking away online multiplayer in one final update. Players will still have access to all of the offline stuff though, so you’ll still be able to play with your friends either locally or using split-screen. You just won’t be able to join any online matches, or make any in-game purchases.

The developers say it’s “no longer viable” for them to carry on supporting Mac and Linux as they “continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies”. It’s a bit of a vague explanation, but nevertheless next month’s patch will be the very last one for those platforms. You can still download it on Steam for Windows and it’ll run all the online bits just fine.

If you don’t have access to Windows, there’s more info on Rocket League’s support website with details of how you could try to get around all this on Mac and Linux. Psyonix do note that they don’t officially support these tools, but it might be worth a shot if you don’t have access and you’re desperate to play a bit of Rocket League.

But, if this has put all of you Mac and Linux players off of Rocket League altogether, one of the developers said on Reddit that you can seek a refund through their customer support.

So, get in your online multiplayer matches soon Mac and Linux players, as the final update for your platforms comes early March.

This has come at an odd time for Rocket League, as early last year Psyonix was bought by Epic Games. It’s still not entirely clear what this will mean for the game on Steam, but it is worth noting that the Epic Games launcher doesn’t support Linux.

It’s a bit of a weird time for Mac and Linux in general too, as Rust gave up on Linux a few months ago, and there was that whole faff about Steam’s Linux version planning to drop support for Ubuntu as well (though they managed to reach a good resolution in the end). Apple greatly harmed Mac gaming with the dreaded “Catalina” update in October too, killing compatibility for a bunch of 32-bit games.

What I’m learning from all of this is it might be time to jump ship soon if you play games on Mac or Linux. Join me on Windows, won’t you?