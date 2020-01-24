Temtem evolutions - how to evolve all Temtem
All the Temtems!
There are a lot of Temtem to train and evolve. No doubt you’ll be looking at the Tempedia, the place where you record tamed Temtem, and are wondering how on earth you’re meant to fill it. Temtem Tamers around the world have been hunting for the little critters, and to help with that effort, I’ve compiled a table with all the currently known Temtem.
Temtem evolutions guide
Our Temtem evolutions guide has all Temtem currently known to us as of the Early Access build of the game. It will also include all the Temtem evolution methods and even the currently known locations for each of the Temtem. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.
How to evolve all Temtem
It can be rather tricky to know for sure how to evolve each of the many Temtem on the archipelago. I’ve created a table featuring all the Temtem that are currently available in the Early Access build of the game. Not all the Temtem are in the game at this time, but we know there are at least 161 Temtem to obtain. The table features the Temtem’s type, evolution method, and the locations for all the Temtem as well as how often you’ll encounter them.
To use the table, I highly suggest using the search bar to the top right of the table to search for the Temtem you wish to find or know how to evolve. You will see the evolution method to get the next Temtem, which more often than not will be to level up. The numbers next to the Level up in brackets are the number of levels you need to raise your Temtem from the point of capture, rather than a set level. Other known methods of evolution involve trading with another Temtem Tamer or completing side-quests to use shrines.
You’ll also see a lot of types being mentioned. Don’t worry if you don’t know what’s weak or strong against which types, as you can check out our handy Temtem type chart guide to compare the types.
|Tempedia
Entry
Number
|Temtem
Name
|Temtem
Types
|Temtem
Evolution
|Temtem
Locations
|1
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|Oree
|Digital
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|3
|Zaobian
|Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|Platypet
|Water
Toxic
|Level up (20)
|Corrupted Badlands (Common)
|8
|Platox
|Water
Toxic
|Level up (20)
|N/A
|9
|Platimous
|Water
Toxic
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|Swali
|Nature
|Level up (8)
|Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|11
|Loali
|Nature
Wind
|N/A
|The Canopath (Rare)
|12
|Tateru
|Neutral
|N/A
|Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|13
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Paharo
|Wind
|Level up (7)
|Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|17
|Paharac
|Wind
|Level up (16)
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|18
|Granpah
|Wind
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Ampliing
|Electric
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|Amphatyr
|Electric
Nature
|N/A
|N/A
|21
|Bunbun
|Earth
Crystal
|Level up (20)
|N/A
|22
|Mudrid
|Earth
Crystal
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|Hidody
|Nature
|Level up (15)
|The Canopath (Common)
|24
|Taifu
|Nature
|N/A
|Giant Banyan
|25
|Fomu
|Water
|Level up (20)
|Sillaro River (Common)
Windward Fort (Uncommon)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|26
|Wiplump
|Water
Wind
|N/A
|The Gifted Bridges
Sillaro River
Aguamarina Caves
|27
|Skail
|Neutral
|Level up (17)
|Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|28
|Skunch
|Neutral
Melee
|N/A
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|29
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Houchic
|Mental
|Level Up (29)
|Starter
|33
|Tental
|Mental
|N/A
|N/A
|34
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|35
|Orphyll
|Nature
Toxic
|Level up (22)
|N/A
|36
|Nidrasil
|Nature
Toxic
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Banapi
|Fire
|Level up (17)
|Anak Volcano (Common)
|38
|Capyre
|Fire
|N/A
|N/A
|39
|Lapinite
|Crystal
|Level up (25)
|N/A
|40
|Azuroc
|Crystal
|Level up (25)
or Trade
|N/A
|41
|Zenoreth
|Crystal
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|43
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|44
|Bigu
|Nature
|Level up (18)
|N/A
|45
|Babawa
|Nature
Water
|N/A
|N/A
|46
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|47
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|48
|Kaku
|Nature
|Level up (11)
|Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|49
|Saku
|Nature
Wind
|N/A
|The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|50
|Valash
|Neutral
Crystal
|N/A
|N/A
|51
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|52
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|Barnshe
|Mental
Wind
|N/A
|Windward Fort (Very Rare)
|54
|Gyalis
|Crystal
Melee
|N/A
|N/A
|55
|Occlura
|Crystal
|Level up (18)
|N/A
|56
|Myx
|Crystal
Mental
|N/A
|N/A
|57
|Raiber
|Fire
|Level up (15)
|Anak Volcano (Common)
|58
|Raize
|Fire
|Level up (25)
|Anak Volcano (Rare)
|59
|Raican
|Fire
|N/A
|N/A
|60
|Pewki
|Water
|Level up (13)
|Sillaro River (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|61
|Piraniant
|Water
|N/A
|Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|62
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|63
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|64
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|65
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|66
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|67
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|68
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|69
|Saipat
|Water
Melee
|N/A
|Thalassian Cliffs (Rare)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|70
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|71
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|72
|Crystle
|Crystal
|Level up (29)
|Starter
Mines of Mictlan
|73
|Sherald
|Crystal
|N/A
|N/A
|74
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|75
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|76
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|77
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|78
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|79
|Hocus
|Mental
|Level up (17)
|N/A
|80
|Pocus
|Mental
|N/A
|N/A
|81
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|82
|Sparzy
|Electric
|N/A
|N/A
|83
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|84
|Mushi
|Toxic
|Level up (20)
|N/A
|85
|Mushook
|Toxic
Melee
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Magmis
|Fire
|Level up (16)
|Anak Volcano (Common)
|87
|Mastione
|Fire
|N/A
|Anak Volcano (Rare)
|88
|Umishi
|Water
|Level up (14)
|Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|89
|Ukama
|Water
|N/A
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|90
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|91
|Raignet
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|92
|Smazee
|Melee
|Level up (29)
|Starter
|93
|Baboong
|Melee
|N/A
|N/A
|94
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|95
|Zizare
|Earth
|N/A
|N/A
|96
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|97
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|98
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|99
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|101
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|102
|Spriole
|Nature
|Level up (12)
|The Canopath (Common)
|103
|Deendre
|Nature
|Level up (25)
|Giant Banyan (Common)
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift)
|104
|Cerneaf
|Nature
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|Toxolotl
|Toxic
|Level up (30)
|N/A
|106
|Noxolotl
|Toxic
|N/A
|N/A
|107
|Blooze
|Toxic
|Level up (25)
|N/A
|108
|Goolder
|Toxic
|N/A
|N/A
|109
|Zephyruff
|Toxic
Wind
|Level up (22)
|N/A
|110
|Volarend
|Toxic
Wind
|N/A
|N/A
|111
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|112
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|113
|Ganki
|Electric
Wind
|Level up (27)
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
|114
|Gazuma
|Electric
Wind
|N/A
|N/A
|115
|Oceara
|Water
|N/A
|Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare)
|116
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|117
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|118
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|119
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|120
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|121
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|122
|Shuine
|Crystal
Water
|N/A
|N/A
|123
|Nessla
|Water
Electric
|N/A
|Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare)
Sillaro River (Very Rare)
Windward Fort (Very Rare)
|124
|Valiar
|Mental
|N/A
|N/A
|125
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|126
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|127
|Kalazu
|Water
|Level up (18)
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|128
|Kalabyss
|Water
Toxic
|N/A
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
|129
|Adoroboros
|Toxic
Mental
|N/A
|N/A
|130
|Tuwai
|Wind
|Tuvine:
Take Tuwai
to Crystal Shrine.
(Requires you to
complete
"Cultist Hunt"
side-quest)
|Zalar (Gift)
|131
|TUWAI EVOLUTION
|N/A
|Evolves from Tuwai
in a shrine.
|N/A
|132
|TUWAI EVOLUTION
|N/A
|Evolves from Tuwai
in a shrine.
|N/A
|133
|Tuvine
|Wind
Crystal
|Evolves from Tuwai
by taking it
to Crystal Shrine)
|N/A
|134
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|135
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|136
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|137
|Kinu
|Nature
Mental
|N/A
|Giant Banyan (Very Rare)
|138
|Vulvir
|Fire
Earth
|Level up (14)
|Anak Volcano (Common)
|139
|Vulor
|Fire
Earth
|Level up (28)
|N/A
|140
|Vulcrane
|Fire
Earth
|N/A
|N/A
|141
|Pigepic
|Wind
|N/A
|Prasine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
|142
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|143
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|144
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|145
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|146
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|147
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|148
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|149
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|150
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|151
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|152
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|153
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|154
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|155
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|156
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|157
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|158
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|159
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|160
|UNKNOWN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|161
|Anahir
|Crystal
Fire
|N/A
|Anak Volcano (Gift)
Thanks so much for checking out our Temtem evolution guide. If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide.
