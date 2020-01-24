Temtem evolutions - how to evolve all Temtem

There are a lot of Temtem to train and evolve. No doubt you’ll be looking at the Tempedia, the place where you record tamed Temtem, and are wondering how on earth you’re meant to fill it. Temtem Tamers around the world have been hunting for the little critters, and to help with that effort, I’ve compiled a table with all the currently known Temtem.

Temtem evolutions guide

Our Temtem evolutions guide has all Temtem currently known to us as of the Early Access build of the game. It will also include all the Temtem evolution methods and even the currently known locations for each of the Temtem. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.

How to evolve all Temtem

It can be rather tricky to know for sure how to evolve each of the many Temtem on the archipelago. I’ve created a table featuring all the Temtem that are currently available in the Early Access build of the game. Not all the Temtem are in the game at this time, but we know there are at least 161 Temtem to obtain. The table features the Temtem’s type, evolution method, and the locations for all the Temtem as well as how often you’ll encounter them.

To use the table, I highly suggest using the search bar to the top right of the table to search for the Temtem you wish to find or know how to evolve. You will see the evolution method to get the next Temtem, which more often than not will be to level up. The numbers next to the Level up in brackets are the number of levels you need to raise your Temtem from the point of capture, rather than a set level. Other known methods of evolution involve trading with another Temtem Tamer or completing side-quests to use shrines.

You’ll also see a lot of types being mentioned. Don’t worry if you don’t know what’s weak or strong against which types, as you can check out our handy Temtem type chart guide to compare the types.

Tempedia

Entry

Number Temtem

Name Temtem

Types Temtem

Evolution Temtem

Locations 1 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 2 Oree Digital UNKNOWN N/A 3 Zaobian Digital N/A N/A 4 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 5 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 6 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 7 Platypet Water

Toxic Level up (20) Corrupted Badlands (Common) 8 Platox Water

Toxic Level up (20) N/A 9 Platimous Water

Toxic N/A N/A 10 Swali Nature Level up (8) Praisine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common) 11 Loali Nature

Wind N/A The Canopath (Rare) 12 Tateru Neutral N/A Praisine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Windward Fort (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 13 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 14 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 15 UNKNOWN N/A N/A 16 Paharo Wind Level up (7) Praisine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common) 17 Paharac Wind Level up (16) Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common) 18 Granpah Wind N/A N/A 19 Ampliing Electric N/A N/A 20 Amphatyr Electric

Nature N/A N/A 21 Bunbun Earth

Crystal Level up (20) N/A 22 Mudrid Earth

Crystal N/A N/A 23 Hidody Nature Level up (15) The Canopath (Common) 24 Taifu Nature N/A Giant Banyan 25 Fomu Water Level up (20) Sillaro River (Common)

Windward Fort (Uncommon)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 26 Wiplump Water

Wind N/A The Gifted Bridges

Sillaro River

Aguamarina Caves 27 Skail Neutral Level up (17) Praisine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Windward Fort (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 28 Skunch Neutral

Melee N/A Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Windward Fort (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 29 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 30 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 31 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 32 Houchic Mental Level Up (29) Starter 33 Tental Mental N/A N/A 34 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 35 Orphyll Nature

Toxic Level up (22) N/A 36 Nidrasil Nature

Toxic N/A N/A 37 Banapi Fire Level up (17) Anak Volcano (Common) 38 Capyre Fire N/A N/A 39 Lapinite Crystal Level up (25) N/A 40 Azuroc Crystal Level up (25)

or Trade N/A 41 Zenoreth Crystal N/A N/A 42 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 43 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 44 Bigu Nature Level up (18) N/A 45 Babawa Nature

Water N/A N/A 46 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 47 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 48 Kaku Nature Level up (11) Praisine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common) 49 Saku Nature

Wind N/A The Gifted Bridges (Common) 50 Valash Neutral

Crystal N/A N/A 51 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 52 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 53 Barnshe Mental

Wind N/A Windward Fort (Very Rare) 54 Gyalis Crystal

Melee N/A N/A 55 Occlura Crystal Level up (18) N/A 56 Myx Crystal

Mental N/A N/A 57 Raiber Fire Level up (15) Anak Volcano (Common) 58 Raize Fire Level up (25) Anak Volcano (Rare) 59 Raican Fire N/A N/A 60 Pewki Water Level up (13) Sillaro River (Common)

Windward Fort (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 61 Piraniant Water N/A Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 62 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 63 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 64 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 65 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 66 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 67 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 68 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 69 Saipat Water

Melee N/A Thalassian Cliffs (Rare)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 70 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 71 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 72 Crystle Crystal Level up (29) Starter

Mines of Mictlan 73 Sherald Crystal N/A N/A 74 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 75 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 76 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 77 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 78 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 79 Hocus Mental Level up (17) N/A 80 Pocus Mental N/A N/A 81 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 82 Sparzy Electric N/A N/A 83 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 84 Mushi Toxic Level up (20) N/A 85 Mushook Toxic

Melee N/A N/A 86 Magmis Fire Level up (16) Anak Volcano (Common) 87 Mastione Fire N/A Anak Volcano (Rare) 88 Umishi Water Level up (14) Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 89 Ukama Water N/A Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 90 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 91 Raignet UNKNOWN N/A N/A 92 Smazee Melee Level up (29) Starter 93 Baboong Melee N/A N/A 94 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 95 Zizare Earth N/A N/A 96 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 97 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 98 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 99 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 100 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 101 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 102 Spriole Nature Level up (12) The Canopath (Common) 103 Deendre Nature Level up (25) Giant Banyan (Common)

Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) 104 Cerneaf Nature N/A N/A 105 Toxolotl Toxic Level up (30) N/A 106 Noxolotl Toxic N/A N/A 107 Blooze Toxic Level up (25) N/A 108 Goolder Toxic N/A N/A 109 Zephyruff Toxic

Wind Level up (22) N/A 110 Volarend Toxic

Wind N/A N/A 111 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 112 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 113 Ganki Electric

Wind Level up (27) Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

Windward Fort (Common) 114 Gazuma Electric

Wind N/A N/A 115 Oceara Water N/A Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) 116 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 117 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 118 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 119 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 120 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 121 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 122 Shuine Crystal

Water N/A N/A 123 Nessla Water

Electric N/A Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare)

Sillaro River (Very Rare)

Windward Fort (Very Rare) 124 Valiar Mental N/A N/A 125 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 126 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 127 Kalazu Water Level up (18) Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 128 Kalabyss Water

Toxic N/A Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

Sillaro River (Common)

Aguamarina Caves (Common) 129 Adoroboros Toxic

Mental N/A N/A 130 Tuwai Wind Tuvine:

Take Tuwai

to Crystal Shrine.

(Requires you to

complete

"Cultist Hunt"

side-quest) Zalar (Gift) 131 TUWAI EVOLUTION N/A Evolves from Tuwai

in a shrine. N/A 132 TUWAI EVOLUTION N/A Evolves from Tuwai

in a shrine. N/A 133 Tuvine Wind

Crystal Evolves from Tuwai

by taking it

to Crystal Shrine) N/A 134 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 135 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 136 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 137 Kinu Nature

Mental N/A Giant Banyan (Very Rare) 138 Vulvir Fire

Earth Level up (14) Anak Volcano (Common) 139 Vulor Fire

Earth Level up (28) N/A 140 Vulcrane Fire

Earth N/A N/A 141 Pigepic Wind N/A Prasine Coast (Common)

Thalassian Cliffs (Common)

The Gifted Bridges (Common)

142 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 143 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 144 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 145 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 146 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 147 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 148 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 149 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 150 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 151 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 152 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 153 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 154 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 155 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 156 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 157 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 158 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 159 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 160 UNKNOWN N/A N/A N/A 161 Anahir Crystal

Fire N/A Anak Volcano (Gift)

Thanks so much for checking out our Temtem evolution guide. If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide.