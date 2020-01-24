Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Legends of Runeterra best decks

Temtem evolutions - how to evolve all Temtem

All the Temtems!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

24th January 2020 / 3:37PM

Featured post Temtem evolution

There are a lot of Temtem to train and evolve. No doubt you’ll be looking at the Tempedia, the place where you record tamed Temtem, and are wondering how on earth you’re meant to fill it. Temtem Tamers around the world have been hunting for the little critters, and to help with that effort, I’ve compiled a table with all the currently known Temtem.

Temtem evolutions guide

Our Temtem evolutions guide has all Temtem currently known to us as of the Early Access build of the game. It will also include all the Temtem evolution methods and even the currently known locations for each of the Temtem. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.

Temtem evolutions

How to evolve all Temtem

It can be rather tricky to know for sure how to evolve each of the many Temtem on the archipelago. I’ve created a table featuring all the Temtem that are currently available in the Early Access build of the game. Not all the Temtem are in the game at this time, but we know there are at least 161 Temtem to obtain. The table features the Temtem’s type, evolution method, and the locations for all the Temtem as well as how often you’ll encounter them.

To use the table, I highly suggest using the search bar to the top right of the table to search for the Temtem you wish to  find or know how to evolveYou will see the evolution method to get the next Temtem, which more often than not will be to level up. The numbers next to the Level up in brackets are the number of levels you need to raise your Temtem from the point of capture, rather than a set level. Other known methods of evolution involve trading with another Temtem Tamer or completing side-quests to use shrines.

You’ll also see a lot of types being mentioned. Don’t worry if you don’t know what’s weak or strong against which types, as you can check out our handy Temtem type chart guide to compare the types.

Tempedia
Entry
Number		Temtem
Name		Temtem
Types		Temtem
Evolution		Temtem
Locations
1UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
2OreeDigitalUNKNOWNN/A
3ZaobianDigitalN/AN/A
4UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
5UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
6UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
7PlatypetWater
Toxic		Level up (20)Corrupted Badlands (Common)
8PlatoxWater
Toxic		Level up (20)N/A
9PlatimousWater
Toxic		N/AN/A
10SwaliNatureLevel up (8)Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
11LoaliNature
Wind		N/AThe Canopath (Rare)
12TateruNeutralN/APraisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
13UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
14UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
15UNKNOWNN/AN/A
16PaharoWindLevel up (7)Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
17PaharacWindLevel up (16)Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
18GranpahWindN/AN/A
19AmpliingElectricN/AN/A
20AmphatyrElectric
Nature		N/AN/A
21BunbunEarth
Crystal		Level up (20)N/A
22MudridEarth
Crystal		N/AN/A
23HidodyNatureLevel up (15)The Canopath (Common)
24TaifuNatureN/AGiant Banyan
25FomuWaterLevel up (20)Sillaro River (Common)
Windward Fort (Uncommon)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
26WiplumpWater
Wind		N/AThe Gifted Bridges
Sillaro River
Aguamarina Caves
27SkailNeutralLevel up (17)Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
28SkunchNeutral
Melee		N/AThalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
29UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
30UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
31UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
32HouchicMentalLevel Up (29)Starter
33TentalMentalN/AN/A
34UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
35OrphyllNature
Toxic		Level up (22)N/A
36NidrasilNature
Toxic		N/AN/A
37BanapiFireLevel up (17)Anak Volcano (Common)
38CapyreFireN/AN/A
39LapiniteCrystalLevel up (25)N/A
40AzurocCrystalLevel up (25)
or Trade		N/A
41ZenorethCrystalN/AN/A
42UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
43UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
44BiguNatureLevel up (18)N/A
45BabawaNature
Water		N/AN/A
46UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
47UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
48KakuNatureLevel up (11)Praisine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
49SakuNature
Wind		N/AThe Gifted Bridges (Common)
50ValashNeutral
Crystal		N/AN/A
51UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
52UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
53BarnsheMental
Wind		N/AWindward Fort (Very Rare)
54GyalisCrystal
Melee		N/AN/A
55OccluraCrystalLevel up (18)N/A
56MyxCrystal
Mental		N/AN/A
57RaiberFireLevel up (15)Anak Volcano (Common)
58RaizeFireLevel up (25)Anak Volcano (Rare)
59RaicanFireN/AN/A
60PewkiWaterLevel up (13)Sillaro River (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
61PiraniantWaterN/ASillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
62UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
63UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
64UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
65UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
66UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
67UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
68UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
69SaipatWater
Melee		N/AThalassian Cliffs (Rare)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
70UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
71UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
72CrystleCrystalLevel up (29)Starter
Mines of Mictlan
73SheraldCrystalN/AN/A
74UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
75UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
76UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
77UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
78UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
79HocusMentalLevel up (17)N/A
80PocusMentalN/AN/A
81UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
82SparzyElectricN/AN/A
83UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
84MushiToxicLevel up (20)N/A
85MushookToxic
Melee		N/AN/A
86MagmisFireLevel up (16)Anak Volcano (Common)
87MastioneFireN/AAnak Volcano (Rare)
88UmishiWaterLevel up (14)Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
89UkamaWaterN/AThalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
90UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
91RaignetUNKNOWNN/AN/A
92SmazeeMeleeLevel up (29)Starter
93BaboongMeleeN/AN/A
94UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
95ZizareEarthN/AN/A
96UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
97UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
98UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
99UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
100UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
101UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
102SprioleNatureLevel up (12)The Canopath (Common)
103DeendreNatureLevel up (25)Giant Banyan (Common)
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift)
104CerneafNatureN/AN/A
105ToxolotlToxicLevel up (30)N/A
106NoxolotlToxicN/AN/A
107BloozeToxicLevel up (25)N/A
108GoolderToxicN/AN/A
109ZephyruffToxic
Wind		Level up (22)N/A
110VolarendToxic
Wind		N/AN/A
111UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
112UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
113GankiElectric
Wind		Level up (27)Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
Windward Fort (Common)
114GazumaElectric
Wind		N/AN/A
115OcearaWaterN/AAguamarina Caves (Very Rare)
116UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
117UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
118UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
119UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
120UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
121UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
122ShuineCrystal
Water		N/AN/A
123NesslaWater
Electric		N/AThalassian Cliffs (Very Rare)
Sillaro River (Very Rare)
Windward Fort (Very Rare)
124ValiarMentalN/AN/A
125UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
126UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
127KalazuWaterLevel up (18)Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
128KalabyssWater
Toxic		N/AThalassian Cliffs (Common)
Sillaro River (Common)
Aguamarina Caves (Common)
129AdoroborosToxic
Mental		N/AN/A
130TuwaiWindTuvine:
Take Tuwai
to Crystal Shrine.
(Requires you to
complete
"Cultist Hunt"
side-quest)		Zalar (Gift)
131TUWAI EVOLUTIONN/AEvolves from Tuwai
in a shrine.		N/A
132TUWAI EVOLUTIONN/AEvolves from Tuwai
in a shrine.		N/A
133TuvineWind
Crystal		Evolves from Tuwai
by taking it
to Crystal Shrine)		N/A
134UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
135UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
136UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
137KinuNature
Mental		N/AGiant Banyan (Very Rare)
138VulvirFire
Earth		Level up (14)Anak Volcano (Common)
139VulorFire
Earth		Level up (28)N/A
140VulcraneFire
Earth		N/AN/A
141PigepicWindN/APrasine Coast (Common)
Thalassian Cliffs (Common)
The Gifted Bridges (Common)
142UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
143UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
144UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
145UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
146UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
147UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
148UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
149UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
150UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
151UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
152UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
153UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
154UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
155UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
156UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
157UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
158UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
159UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
160UNKNOWNN/AN/AN/A
161AnahirCrystal
Fire		N/AAnak Volcano (Gift)

Thanks so much for checking out our Temtem evolution guide. If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide.

