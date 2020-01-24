Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT best comps 9.24b

Support us
Now streaming live:
35

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

24th January 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of landmarks sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the landmarks to complete the defox. 

^ click to enlarge

*      *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: poison (defoxed by Gothnak and ylla)

alicorn (Gothnak)
alnwick (phlebas)
blowgun (Gothnak, AbyssUK)
cantarella (Gothnak)
charcoal (Dr. Breen, ylla)
cyanide (AbyssUK)
hemlock (Gothnak)
jonestown (Gothnak)
locusta (ylla)
marsh test (Gothnak)
mithridate (ylla)
not to be taken (phlebas)
pen (Gothnak)
register (Dr. Breen)
ricin (Gothnak)
romeo (AbyssUK)
turing (AbyssUK, ylla)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (35)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide - how to complete Spirits High and Low

Phantom Prankser is the key

The Flare Path: Ticket to Ryde (part II)

Fascinating facts and lethal snacks

Rocket League is ending support for Mac and Linux in March

9

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 24th January 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

Latest articles

Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide - how to complete Spirits High and Low

Phantom Prankser is the key

The Flare Path: Ticket to Ryde (part II)

Fascinating facts and lethal snacks

Rocket League is ending support for Mac and Linux in March

9

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 24th January 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more