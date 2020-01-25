A new Plunkmap, new Disco Elysium difficulty, and more of the week's PC game patches
Patch me up
This week, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds added a new map, Hades added a new god and a rod, and Disco Elysium added an extra-hard difficulty mode. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming patches in The Weekly Updates Update.
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds added a new map
Karakin is a 2x2km island for 64 players, somewhere off North Africa. It brings the twist of buildings that can be flattened by the new ‘Black Zone’ bombings as well as breached with sticky bombs.
Destiny 2 found Bastion at the end of a big puzzle
Hundreds of players collaborated to build a map from thousands of pieces, which led to some interesting wee storybits and a head-start on the new Exotic fusion rifle, Bastion.
Hades added a god and a rod
Demeter, the goddess of seasons (well, ish – that’s what she is in the game, anyway), has arrived with new powers. Hades also now qualifies as a proper video game because it has added fishing.
Mutazione added Garden Mode
Just hang out, plant a garden, and enjoy the music it grows. The skygarden is unlocked for this too.
Shenmue 3 now lets you skip initial conversations
It fixed some a few bugs too.
Disco Elysium added a super-tough difficulty mode
True Detective mode makes you even more of a screw-up. Have fun! The update added support for ultrawide monitors too.
Hearthstone launched a new solo adventure
Most of Galakrond’s Awakening costs money but everyone can try one chapter for free. Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds mode added two new heroes too.
Overcooked 2 Lunar New Year
Ring in the year of the rat with new maps and new recipes in this cooperative cooking game.
Vermintide 2 added a new (old) map and a hat shop
The castle of Drachenfels returns from the first game. As for hats, some can be bought with currency earned in-game while the fanciest are sold for real money.
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair now has a demo
An update fixing a load of bits launched alongside it too.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare added a crossbow, but was wonky
This week’s patch brought an unlockable crossbow and added five extra loadout slots, but unfortunately the launch did not go smoothly.
Snakeybus added multiplayer
As if one bus hundreds of segments long wasn’t enough mayhem on the roads…