Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Legends of Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Fortnite's long-overdue Chapter 2: Season 2 arrives with a new physics engine next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

25th January 2020 / 6:04PM

You could’ve just called it Season 12. Instead, I have to report that – after being pushed back another two weeks – Fortnite Battle Royale: Chapter 2: Season 2 will finally launch on February 20th. As they say, though, good things come to those who wait. Those extra two weeks of Season 1 will come with new Overtime Challenges, an unannounced two-week long limited event, and allow Epic a little more time to bring the game over to their brand new physics engine, Chaos. Should be a banger.

It’s often easy to overlook that, besides running a behemoth of a battle royale, Epic are really a tech company at heart. The team unveiled Unreal’s new real-time physics and destruction system, Chaos, at GDC last year with a flashy tech demo.

Now, Epic have announced they’re preparing to move their big-hitter over to the fancy destruction system. It sounds like Chaos won’t bring any earthshattering changes for the time being. Epic say as much themselves, stating that “at launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite.” If they’re successful, you shouldn’t even know anything’s changed.

Destruction being a key to the game’s building/shooting loop, Fortnite kinda relies on a suspension of disbelief that allows for gravity-defying structures, sky-high ramps, and the knowledge that a house won’t topple on you when all four walls are shattered.

Further down the line, though? I’d love to see Epic get braver with breaking things down. Imagine barricades shattering under bullet fire, or tactically collapsing intricate player forts on top of each other. Yes, they were torn into oblivion along with the rest of the old map, but imagine if Tilted Towers really could topple with a well-placed rocket.

Red Faction: Guerrilla royale. That’s what I’m saying, really.

Chaos will be phased into Fortnite starting with update 11.50, due in early February. It should be in place by the time of Season 2’s launch later that month which, according to Epic’s announcement, will feature [redacted] and [redacted]. Should be exciting.

To make up for the delay, Fortnite’s current season – already its longest-running to date – will be extended with more Overtime Challenges and “a new two-week event”. A fortnight Fortnite event, if you will.

Sorry, not sorry.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

13

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Latest articles

Rocket League ditching Mac and Linux, Stardew Valley sales pass 10 million, and more of the week's PC game news

Read all about it!

A new Plunkmap, new Disco Elysium difficulty, and more of the week's PC game patches

Patch me up

1

Artist Taro Oono turns gifs into delightful Twitter microgames

1

Ark: Genesis' space-whaling turtle riders have been delayed into February

3