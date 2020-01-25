Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Legends of Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Rocket League ditching Mac and Linux, Stardew Valley sales pass 10 million, and more of the week's PC game news

Read all about it!

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th January 2020 / 8:00PM

Featured post

This week, Rocket League announced plans to stop supporting Mac and Linux versions, we learned Stardew Valley has sold so very many copies, Lunar New Year sales kicked off, and it looks like support for unionising the games industry is growing. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.

Rocket League ending Mac and Linux support

Psyonix say it’s “no longer viable” to keep them up-to-date while using new technologies. Mac and Linux will lose online multiplayer in early March, though they’ll still be playable offline. Refunds are on offer.

Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies

That’s a big number!

Support for unionisation growing, survey suggests

The Game Developers Conference’s annual survey of 4000 developers has shown 54% supported unionising, though only 23% believe the industry will unionise.

Tencent planning to fully buy Funcom

They already own a bit of the Conan Exiles studio, and now they’re offering to buy all shares. Funcom want this too, advising shareholders to sell up.

GOG started its Lunar New Year Sale

Deals! Deals! Deals!

Steam started its Lunar New Year Sale

Deals! Deals! Deals! Deals! Deals!

Being muted by a game’s admins doesn’t violate free speech, a US court ruled

Quelle surprise!

Paradox are testing a subscription service for Europa Universalis IV

Would some people like to pay a sub rather than buy the game and its squillion expansions? Maybe! It’s only an experiment, but Paradox do have many games which could suit this model. Right now you can buy most of EU4 real cheap in a Humble Bundle anyway.

Dying Light 2 is delayed

To when? A MYSTERY.

Half-Life Collection is free to play until Half-Life: Alyx launches

So newcomers can catch up on the story before the VR prequel to HL2 arrives in March, the main games are free for everyone on Steam. Not for keepsies, mind.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite's long-overdue Chapter 2: Season 2 arrives with a new physics engine next month

1

A new Plunkmap, new Disco Elysium difficulty, and more of the week's PC game patches

Patch me up

1

Artist Taro Oono turns gifs into delightful Twitter microgames

1

Ark: Genesis' space-whaling turtle riders have been delayed into February

3

Latest articles

Fortnite's long-overdue Chapter 2: Season 2 arrives with a new physics engine next month

1

A new Plunkmap, new Disco Elysium difficulty, and more of the week's PC game patches

Patch me up

1

Artist Taro Oono turns gifs into delightful Twitter microgames

1

Ark: Genesis' space-whaling turtle riders have been delayed into February

3