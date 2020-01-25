Rocket League ditching Mac and Linux, Stardew Valley sales pass 10 million, and more of the week's PC game news
Read all about it!
This week, Rocket League announced plans to stop supporting Mac and Linux versions, we learned Stardew Valley has sold so very many copies, Lunar New Year sales kicked off, and it looks like support for unionising the games industry is growing. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.
Rocket League ending Mac and Linux support
Psyonix say it’s “no longer viable” to keep them up-to-date while using new technologies. Mac and Linux will lose online multiplayer in early March, though they’ll still be playable offline. Refunds are on offer.
Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies
That’s a big number!
Support for unionisation growing, survey suggests
The Game Developers Conference’s annual survey of 4000 developers has shown 54% supported unionising, though only 23% believe the industry will unionise.
Tencent planning to fully buy Funcom
They already own a bit of the Conan Exiles studio, and now they’re offering to buy all shares. Funcom want this too, advising shareholders to sell up.
GOG started its Lunar New Year Sale
Deals! Deals! Deals!
Steam started its Lunar New Year Sale
Deals! Deals! Deals! Deals! Deals!
Being muted by a game’s admins doesn’t violate free speech, a US court ruled
Quelle surprise!
Paradox are testing a subscription service for Europa Universalis IV
Would some people like to pay a sub rather than buy the game and its squillion expansions? Maybe! It’s only an experiment, but Paradox do have many games which could suit this model. Right now you can buy most of EU4 real cheap in a Humble Bundle anyway.
Dying Light 2 is delayed
To when? A MYSTERY.
Half-Life Collection is free to play until Half-Life: Alyx launches
So newcomers can catch up on the story before the VR prequel to HL2 arrives in March, the main games are free for everyone on Steam. Not for keepsies, mind.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement