Best gaming SSD 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs for your gaming PC

SSDs are now more affordable than ever before, making it a great time to upgrade your old hard disk drive and treat yourself to one of our best gaming SSD recommendations for 2020. Not only will it dramatically improve the speed of your gaming PC, but your games will load faster, too.

To help you find the best gaming SSD for your PC, I’ve put together this list of all the best SSDs I’ve tested here at RPS. Our best gaming SSD list covers a wide range of prices and form factors, and you’ll find everything here from the best NVMe gaming SSDs to the best SATA SSDs, as well as the best external SSD for when you want to take your games out and about or when you hop between different systems.

Best gaming SSD 2020

Just click the links above to go straight to our best gaming SSD pick in question, or just carry on scrolling to read the whole thing. You’ll also find more information about how we test our best gaming SSD contenders at the very bottom of this article, and we also explain what the difference is between SATA and NVMe SSDs, and what size SSD you should consider buying as well.

Samsung 860 Evo – the best gaming SSD

The Samsung 860 Evo is, hands down, the best gaming SSD I’ve ever tested. Its random read speeds are faster than any other 2.5in SATA SSD that’s crossed my testing bench, and its warranty and endurance rating are also top of their respective classes.

The only other SSD I’ve tested with a faster random write speed is Samsung’s 860 Qvo. However, the Qvo’s smallest size is 1TB, thereby making it considerably more expensive as a result. That said, the 860 Qvo really comes into its own at higher capacities, as the way it’s been built is all about getting as much storage as possible for the least amount of money. Indeed, it’s far cheaper than the 860 Evo once you start pushing into the 1TB and 2TB categories, and arguably makes more sense than buying a smaller SSD to have as your primary drive and a larger, but infinitely slower hard disk drive for storing games on. As a result, I’d recommend opting for the Qvo instead of the Evo if you’re after something larger than 500GB.

For those looking to keep SSD costs down to under £100 / $100, though, the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo is definitely the way to go. Not only is it faster than Crucial’s MX500, particularly when it comes to random write speeds, but it also comes with a much higher endurance rating: 300 terabytes written (TBW) for the 500GB model as opposed to just 180TBW on the 500GB MX500. It’s fast, durable and I’ve yet to see another 500GB SSD beat it when it comes to overall value.

That said, if you’ve got a fraction more to spend and have a motherboard that supports it, then I’d also recommended the equally excellent 512GB Adata XPG SX8200 Pro, which is an NVMe SSD rather than a traditional SATA one like the Samsung. The Adata has exceptional random read speeds, and its random write speeds are only a teensy bit slower than the very best NVMe gaming SSDs, such as the Samsung 970 Evo Plus below, making it a great alternative to the 860 Evo depending on how much money you’ve got to spend.

Crucial MX500 – the best budget gaming SSD

If you’re after a great value gaming SSD that doesn’t break the bank, then the Crucial MX500 is the way to go. Its random read and write speeds are some of the best around, and it’s a much better buy than many of Crucial’s other budget gaming SSDs, such as the BX300 and BX500.

Indeed, you may well be tempted by the BX500 lower prices when it comes to choosing your next gaming SSD, but the BX500’s random read and write speeds simply don’t compare with the MX500. As a result, I’d strongly recommended finding room in your budget for the extra cash if you can. You won’t regret it.

I should also point out that, as long as you’ve got a motherboard that supports it, the WD Blue SN500 is also well worth considering as a best budget gaming SSD contender, as this NVMe SSD is incredible value for money. At £47 / $55, it’s a fraction more expensive than the MX500, but its superior random read and write speeds are definitely worth it if you’ve got the cash and a compatible motherboard.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus – the best NVMe gaming SSD

If you really want the best of what gaming SSDs have to offer, then it really doesn’t get much better than the Samsung 970 Evo Plus. You’ll need a compatible motherboard with an M.2 slot in order to use it, but most modern motherboards come with at least one of these as standard.

Available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB size capacities, the 970 Evo is a big step up from your typical 2.5in SATA SSD. Its random read speed is 28% faster than Samsung’s 860 Evo, while its random write speed is 34% faster, which is quite the jump. The 970 Evo Plus is also capable of handling heavy read and write queues in over 1400MB/s, this is the best gaming SSD for the ultimate power user. Technically, Samsung’s more upmarket 970 Pro is the superior NVMe SSD here, but there’s really not much it when it comes to performance, and you’ll hate yourself a lot less by opting for the significantly cheaper and still blisteringly fast Evo Plus model.

Speed-wise, the 970 Evo Plus also comfortably sees off the competition from the WD Black 3D NVMe SSD, WD Black SN750, and Adata XPG SX6000 Pro, but the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro still comes out on top for random read speeds. I should also mention you can get a 1TB SX8200 Pro for around £128 / $150, whereas a 1TB 970 Evo will set you back another £50 / $50-odd on top of that. As a result, if you’re after a lot of storage for less and don’t mind having slightly slower random write speeds, the SX8200 Pro is also excellent value.

WD Blue SN500 – the best budget NVMe gaming SSD

NVMe SSDs like the Samsung 970 Evo Plus are fantastic, but not everyone wants to spend upwards of a hundred quid on a drive that’s only 500GB. The good news, though, is that you can still get excellent NVMe performance for about half as much money by opting for the WD Blue SN500.

The WD Blue SN500 is fantastic value for money. It’s got great random read and write speeds, and can handle larger workloads with no problem at all. It’s only available in smaller 250GB and 500GB capacities at the moment, but if you’re after the best speeds without breaking the bank, the SN500 is the way to go. Plus, there’s a new model on the way, the WD Blue SN550, that adds a 1TB size capacity to the mix. Expect a full review shortly.

In fairness, the Crucial P1 review is another great alternative for those after a cheap 500GB NVMe drive, but it currently seems to be out of stock almost everywhere. It has faster random read and write times than the WD Blue SN500, but it struggles with larger workloads. Its transfer rates aren’t as high, either, which means you’ll get faster copy and pasting with the SN500. Still, if you can find one and want a decent 1TB drive that’s more affordable than other NVMe drives out there, then the Crucial P1 comes highly recommended.

Samsung T5 – the best external gaming SSD

When it comes to the best external SSDs for gaming, there’s really nothing like the Samsung T5. Samsung may be about to replace it with the Samsung T7 Touch (and its non-touch sibling, the regular Samsung T7) this year, but unless you’ve got a bang-up-to-date laptop or PC that supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, then you’ll be just as happy with the USB 3.1 Gen 2-supporting T5.

It’s much faster than the WD My Passport SSD, for example, and it’s also a fraction cheaper and an infinitely nicer looking thing to boot. Yes, the Samsung T5 is expensive compared to a standard SSD (and especially expensive compared to external hard drives such as the WD Black P10), but if you’re the type of person who travels a lot and doesn’t have enough room for all your games on your laptop, the T5 is a worthwhile investment. For starters, it’s absolutely tiny and will easily slot into any kind of pocket, and the fact it’s an SSD means it’s also far less likely to break than an external HDD.

The T5 also comes with both USB3 and USB-C connectors for super fast transfer speeds, and its random read and write speeds are pretty good too. It’s nowhere near as nippy as Samsung’s 860 Evo, but in terms of overall convenience, nothing else comes close.

Best gaming SSD 2020 – how we test

To earn a place on our best SSD for gaming list, a drive must have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next best gaming SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews. To test this, I use two synthetic benchmark tests: AS SSD’s 1GB 4K random test, which sees how quickly an SSD can read and write one gigabyte’s worth of tiny 4K file chunks, and CrystalDiskMark’s 1GB 4K 8-queue-8-thread test, which sees how an SSD copes with larger workloads.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.

SATA vs NVMe: What’s the difference?

2.5in SATA SSDs: The easiest drop-in replacement for a standard hard disk is a 2.5in SATA model. These are the same size and shape as a standard 2.5in hard disk, and plug into a normal SATA port on your motherboard. Most modern PC cases have mounting points for 2.5in hard disks, often on the back of the motherboard tray. If yours doesn’t, you can use a £5 adaptor (really just a 3.5in-wide metal plate with screw holes) to fit the SSD in a normal 3.5in hard disk bay.

To avoid crippling the SSD’s performance, make sure you plug the SSD into a SATA 3 port on your motherboard, rather than use SATA 2. SATA 3 SSDs will work in SATA 2 ports, but you’ll likely lose around half the SSD’s performance.

The chief disadvantage of 2.5in SSDs, compared to the mSATA, M.2 and PCI Express cards discussed below, is that they use SATA 3: an interface that’s been around since 2009, and one that isn’t quick enough to cope with the fastest modern SSDs. However, for most users, a SATA 3 SSD will be fine, and still several times faster than a mechanical hard disk.

NVMe SSDs: If you’re in the market for a super-fast SSD that won’t be encumbered by its interface, you need to move beyond SATA to NVMe (also called PCI Express, PCIe NVMe, or just NVMe). Most NVMe SSDs are mounted directly to the motherboard in an M.2 slot. If your motherboard doesn’t have such a slot, there’s only one way to unleash the speed: a PCIe add-in card (AIC). These add-in cards will fit in a spare PCIe x4 or x16 slot and are monstrously quick, as well as monstrously expensive.

If you have a newer motherboard with an M.2 slot, an NVMe SSD is a neater way to add super-fast PCIe storage. Most NVMe SSDs are just 22mm wide and 80mm long (so about a third shorter than a stick of RAM) and screw straight into the motherboard – no more having to route SATA and power cables around your case.

However, the M.2 standard is a little complicated, chiefly due to its versatility. For starters, there are several sizes of M.2 card, such as 2280 and 22110: the first two digits denote the card’s width in mm, and the remaining numbers are the card’s length. Fortunately, the majority of consumer NVMe SSDs are the 2280 size. What’s more, as well as PCIe storage, the M.2 slot can also support SATA SSDs. These don’t have the performance advantage of NVMe drives, but score for neatness, and are about the same price as 2.5in SSDs. Check what standards your motherboard supports, as PCIe SSDs will not work in SATA-only slots and vice versa.

The good news is that many motherboards support both NVMe and SATA M.2 SSDs, giving you the versatility to choose between fast-but-expensive NVMe and slower (but still fast) and cheaper SATA. Bear in mind that the claimed speeds are for sequential transfers, rather than random reads and writes, so should be considered a best-case scenario. It’s also worth looking at a drive’s IOPS, or input/output operations per second, rating. This isn’t always listed in an SSD’s specifications, but it can make a big difference to an SSD’s real-world performance. A drive with a high IOPS rating can perform many more data reads and writes per second than a lower-rated model, which can make a huge difference in the complex data transfer tasks required by a modern operating system.