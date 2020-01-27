Legends of Runeterra vault - how to gain XP for the weekly vault

Your card selection in Legends of Runeterra might be somewhat limited to start off with. In order to get more cards, you’ll either need to buy stuff from the store, or gain as much XP as possible. There are both weekly vaults and reward tracks that contain a bunch of free cards that you can use to build decks.

Legends of Runeterra vault guide

In this Legends of Runeterra vault guide we will be explaining how to gain XP quickly, as well as go into detail about the weekly vault and the region rewards. You’ll also find links to the rest of our Legends of Runeterra guides here, including some of the best decklists for the game.

Legends of Runeterra vault guide contents

Runeterra weekly vault

The weekly vault is a set of weekly rewards that open on a specific day. You need to accumulate as much XP during the course of a week to increase the value of the contents inside of the weekly vault chests, which contain either new cards or ways to make new cards. For building the Legends of Runeterra best decks, you’ll want as many cards as possible.

Runeterra’s weekly vaults can contain a maximum of three chests that are opened at a set time. There are 13 levels in the Runeterra weekly vault, with a level 13 chest containing three diamond chests and a guaranteed Champion card. Diamond chests have up to ten common cards, up to five rare cards, up to three epic cards, and a potential champion card. Some cards may also transform into wildcards of that rarity.

Each Diamond chest also contains a large sum of shards that can be spent on generating new cards, and below is the total amount needed to craft new cards:

Runeterra cards shard cost

Common: 100 shards

100 shards Rare: 300 shards

300 shards Epic: 1200 shards

1200 shards Champion: 3000 shards

As for when you’ll be able to open the rewards, the weekly vault opens every week on Tuesdays at around 2:30 UTC. The XP track is then reset for the next week’s weekly vault.

Quick ways to gain XP for Runeterra weekly vault

If you want to maximise how much XP you will gain to unlock rewards in the Runeterra weekly vault, then here are some top tips.

Complete all of the Runeterra tutorials, as every single one gives you a small amount of XP upon first completing it.

Daily Quests are a great way to gain XP very quickly, as they are very easy to complete by fighting against the AI.

If you find a difficult Daily Quest, you can spend one of your two rerolls to change the Daily Quest.

to change the Daily Quest. Make sure you switch to PVP matches as soon as you complete the Daily Quests. Even if you lose a PVP match, you will gain 100XP. This is more than the standard reward for winning a match against AI, which is 75XP.

Each PVP win gives you a daily bonus that begins at 400XP, before being cut in half after every win.

Runeterra region rewards

The other set of rewards that you can get are Region rewards. These are separate from the weekly vault, but you won’t be able to access the region rewards until you have opened all of the Prologue rewards. These Prologue rewards require XP gained via completing daily quests and playing games either against the AI or other real players. They contain capsules and chests that contain new cards, as well as wildcards for creating new cards.

Note that you gain the same amount of XP towards your weekly vault as you would towards Prologue and Region rewards. For example, if you get 600XP in a game, you’ll get 600XP in the weekly vault and 600XP towards unlocking the next reward in either the Prologue rewards, or Region rewards. However, unlike the weekly vaults, your progress in the rewards tracks (Prologue and any region) are permanent.

Once all of the Prologue rewards have been obtained, you’ll then get to choose a region. Each region has 20 levels, with an increasing number of XP required to get each reward. They all contain a variety of reward types:

Wildcards : These can be used on any card of that rarity, but can only be redeemed once.

: These can be used on any card of that rarity, but can only be redeemed once. Capsules : Contains some cards from the region you are opening from: Capsule: 4x Commons, 1x Rare. Wild Capsule: 4x Common wildcards, 1x Rare wildcards Epic Capsule: 2x Commons, 2x Rare, 1x Epic. Champion Capsule: 3x Rare, 1x Epic, 1x Champion.

: Contains some cards from the region you are opening from: Chests : Contains cards or capsules, and an amount of shards. Bronze Chest: 2x common cards, some shards. Silver Chest: 2x commons cards, 1x rare card, medium amount of shards. Golden Chest: 1x capsule, lots of shards. Platinum Chest: 2x capsules, huge amount of shards. Diamond Chest: 3x capsules, vast amount of shards.

: Contains cards or capsules, and an amount of shards. Cards: A random card of that rarity from the selected region.

It’s worth noting that changing the region you are getting rewards for requires that you select the new region, then click the “Activate” button. You won’t lose progress on the previously selected region if you switch and can switch back at any time between games.

