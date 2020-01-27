Rumour: EA are bringing back Knights Of The Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic was the first big boy game I played, so the possibility that EA are working on a remake/sequel/some sort of sequelley remake does make me go a bit tingly. One of the two tipsters claiming to be in the know has been right about Star Wars goss before, and they say it’s a straight up remake. Another source suggests the project will take elements from both KOTOR and KOTOR 2 and spin them into something more like a sequel.

I’d be game for either. I want to meet my space friends again, even if they will be different and weird.

This isn’t the first time someone has set the rumour mill spinning, but this one does apparently come from a source that was correct about Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kanobi in a new Star Wars show.

As reported by Cinelinx, two separate sources say KOTOR is in development in some form. The one that previously tipped Cinelinx off to Obi-Ewan says it’s a continuation of a remake rumoured back in 2015. According to Cinelinx, their other source “added to that saying they felt it wasn’t so much a remake, but a ‘sequel’ of sorts. It would be a Knights Of The Old Republic project that would integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon. Not necessarily a remake, so much as a re-imagining.”

We do know a KOTOR film has been written, though that doesn’t mean it will see the light of day.

KOTOR’s characters have stuck with me. So has watching people turning into Rhakgouls on Taris, helping out space Romeo and Juliet on Dantooine, and inveigling my way into a Sith academy on Korriban. It all still feels so tangible, a link back to when I marvelled at virtual worlds rather than poking at their artifice.

Also, no game since has let me compel a Wookie to honour his life debt to me by killing his teenage Twi’lek companion. I’d never harm Mission, but I know a bastard who would.