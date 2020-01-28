Best gaming headset 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

If you regularly play games online, then one of the easiest ways to chat with your mates and get a great audio experience is to get yourself a gaming headset. There are plenty to choose from, too, so to help you find the best gaming headset for you and your money, I’ve rounded up the very best headsets for gaming you can buy today, helping you sort the symphonic wheat from the aural chaff.

You’ll find a range of gaming headsets on this list, including our pick for the best budget gaming headset all the way up to what we think is the best wireless gaming headset. To earn a place on our list, a headset not only needs to sound fantastic, but it also has to be super comfortable and have an excellent microphone. After all, what’s the point of having a microphone at all if your mates can’t hear you speak very well when you’re playing online? If your PC is in need of an audio boost, here are the best headsets you can buy today.

Best gaming headset 2020

To help make things a bit easier, you can either click on the headset you want to read about, or you can just continue scrolling to read the whole thing. You’ll also find more information about how I test gaming headsets at the bottom of the article, as well as whether you really need a headset with 7.1 surround sound or Hi-Res support. For now, though, here are our best gaming headset picks for 2020.

Logitech G Pro X – the best gaming headset

The Logitech G Pro X headset is a truly incredible bit of kit. Not only is it one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I’ve ever worn, but it’s also got the best darn microphone this side of a Blue Yeti. That’s mostly because its mic has Blue’s Voice technology built into it, which is the closest you’ll get to having a broadcast quality mic on a gaming headset. Logitech’s GHub software also gives you plenty of options to get your microphone sounding just right, and it really does put all other gaming headset mics to shame.

The Logitech G Pro X also sounds absolutely sublime. Thanks to its rich, detailed soundscape, I was able to hear sounds in my test games I’d never even noticed before, making everything feel more immersive as a result. I was also able to pinpoint exactly where certain sounds were coming from in fast-paced action games such as Doom – and that was without switching on its virtual 7.1 surround sound feature, too.

It also comes with a replacement set of ear pads, loads of different cables and connections so you can use it with other devices, plus a very lovely carry case to make sure nothing gets lost. If you’ve got the cash, you definitely won’t be disappointed. Alternatively, it’s also available in a regular G Pro model for £81 / $92, which has exactly the same design but doesn’t come with the Blue Voice tech inside the mic.

Logitech G432 – the best budget gaming headset

Available for around half the price of its Pro X cousins, the Logitech G432 is a fantastic headset for those on a budget. Compared to other £50 / $50 headsets such as the Razer Kraken X and the Steelseries Arctis 1, the Logitech G432 beats them all by a country mile.

Its sound quality is absolutely fantastic for this kind of price, producing sparklingly detailed audio in every game going. It’s so clear, in fact, that I had to remind myself that I hadn’t accidentally put the Pro X on again by accident. It’s also got a brilliant microphone, and comes with both a USB DAC and a combined and dual 3.5mm splitter to use with your PC, laptop and consoles. I did, admittedly, have a few issues with the headset’s overall comfort – especially compared to the featherweight Arctis 1 – but when the G432 sounds this good, I’m willing to overlook it in this case.

Yes, there are cheaper headsets out there, such as the £40 / $40-odd Turtle Beach Recon 150, but the Logitech G432 is absolutely worth the extra expense in this case, and I’ve yet to find a better-sounding headset for less.

Alternatively, if you’ve got a bit more to spend and fancy some RGB lighting in your headset, then the next best thing is the Corsair Void Elite RGB, which is an updated version of the excellent Corsair Void Pro RGB. This can currently be had for £70 / $58, making it slightly cheaper than the non-X model of the Logitech G Pro.

Steelseries Arctis 7 – the best wireless gaming headset

Specs:

Connection: USB, 3.5mm, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery life: 24 hours

Microphone: Retractable

Price: £115 / $120

If you’ve ever had as much trouble finding a comfortable headset as I have, then the Steelseries Arctis 7 is a revelation. Its ski-goggle headband might not look as comfy as other headsets with fistfuls of padding to their name, but its clever suspension design means the steel frame never actually touches your head, allowing me to wear it for hours and hours without issue. Whereas other headsets often always leave me with a vice-like headache after 30 minutes, the Arctis 7 just lets me get on with playing games.

It sounds great, too, and is completely wireless, allowing you to keep your gaming desk nice and clean without another tangle of cables in the mix. What’s more, its wireless transmitter isn’t just a little USB stick – it’s got its own cable, so you can position it wherever you like for the best signal. You also get a regular 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it as a wired headset as well if you prefer.

The Arctis 7 is more expensive than other wireless gaming headsets on this list, but it does come with a couple of extra handy features, such as its ChatMix slider. This lets you filter out all game music to focus solely on your multiplayer chat, and it works vice-versa as well, helping you drown out those screaming 11-year-olds who can’t believe you didn’t make that headshot from half way across the map.

Corsair HS70 – the best budget wireless gaming headset

Specs:

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 16 hours

Microphone: Detachable

Price: £85 / $78

I love a good wireless gaming headset, but as you’ve no doubt just seen, the best ones demand well over £100 / $100, which can often be a step too far for those looking to keep costs down. Thankfully, the brilliant Corsair HS70 is here for those after the best wireless gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank.

It’s still a fair chunk of change, I’ll admit, but the HS70 is an absolutely superb headset in its own right. It doesn’t have as many fancy features as the Arctis 7 or the battery life of the HyperX Cloud Flight (although its 16 hours of uninterrupted air time is still nothing to be sniffed at), but if you’re after something simple that gets the job done, feels great and doesn’t involve trying to unravel a million cables, the HS70 is the headset for you.

Sennheiser GSP 370 – the best wireless gaming headset with the best battery life

Specs:

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 100 hours

Microphone: Fixed

Price: £169 / $200

If you’re after a headset that can go for months and months without charging, the Sennheiser GSP 370 is the wireless gaming headset for you. Its 100-hour battery life puts all other gaming headsets to shame, including the Steelseries Arctis 7. It does, however, come at a cost.

For some, the Sennheiser GSP 370 will almost certainly be worth the extra cash over the Arctis 7. It’s a bit on the chunky side design-wise, but this is still a supremely comfortable headset whose audio quality and fold-down microphone are top of their class. However, the main reason why this is sitting in our best wireless gaming headset spot is because it still lacks a couple of key features that sets the Arctis 7 apart. This includes the Arctis’ ChatMix feature and sidetone controls for its microphone. The Arctis 7 also comes with a 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it with other devices, too, whereas the GSP 370 is USB-only.

Still, if you’re not fussed about any of that, then the Sennheiser GSP 370 more than justifies its high price. With its excellent audio quality and that stonkingly large battery life, the GSP 370 is a fantastic wireless gaming headset that should be at the top of your consideration list.

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – the best ‘money is no object’ Hi-Res gaming headset

If you’ve got money to burn and want the absolute best of the best, look no further than the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC. Not to be confused with its more expensive wireless and cheaper GameDAC-less Pro siblings, this middle offering in Steelseries’ Arctis Pro line-up is arguably the best of the lot – if only because it’s the only one to have proper Hi-Res audio support.

Hi-Res audio isn’t the be all and end all for games at the moment (see our buying guide below for more info), but if you’ve got lots of Hi-Res audio tracks that you listen to at home or subscribe to services like Tidal, this could be a handy solution that meets both your home and game listening needs without having to buy a second pair of headphones.

Combined with that handy titular GameDAC control that gives you every settings option you could possibly want right at your fingertips (all on a lovely big tactile dial, to boot), this is the best and comfiest way to get 96kHz, 24-bit audio from your game library and beyond.

How we test:

I’ll be upfront. Testing a gaming headset can be an extremely subjective experience. Personally, I prefer a balanced headset whose bass doesn’t drown out the highs, and I use a number of audio tracks to help test this – both in and out of games.

Games-wise, I focus on three main titles. Normally, I start with Doom and run through its first UAC level, listening out for overall punchiness, whether its head-squelching sound effects are drowned out by the thumping bass, and more importantly, how good the Super Shotgun sounds when you unleash its double-barrelled fury on an unsuspecting imp.

Next up is Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, where I sit back and listen to the internal voices whirling around inside Senua’s head during the game’s opening boat sequence. Since Hellblade uses binaural audio techniques (which uses two microphones to accurately measure the distance between your head and where the sound’s coming from to create a proper 3D, 360-degree soundscape – try these examples with a pair of headphones on to see what I mean), this is a great test of how a headset can be immersive and create a fully-believable sense of place. I listen to see how up close and personal the main narrator can be, as well as how the other voices come and go and titter around the periphery. If a headset can make my spine tingle (as some of them have), this is a good sign.

Lastly, I boot up Final Fantasy XV, paying special attention to how it handles the game’s sweeping orchestral score, and the balance between its busy battle themes and accompanying sound effects.

Then I head over to my laptop and listen to a variety of other, regular songs and various game soundtracks I’ve bought. Firstly, I fire up my Final Fantasy XV soundtrack in iTunes to check how it compares to its in-game performance. I also always listen to the battle theme of Hunt or Be Hunted. This particular track has a lot going on with a number of different instruments in play, from its busy bass section to its fast and frantic piano and strings melodies. If a headset can handle this without one section overwhelming another, we’re onto a winner.

I also use a combination of tracks from Heaven’s Vault, Octopath Traveller, and a light sprinkling of my Breath of the Wild: Sound Selection CD. I also listen to regular bands and songs, including the likes of Turin Brakes, Queen, Maximo Park, a bit of David Bowie and the opening themes to anime series Knights of Sidonia and Attack on Titan, again testing for overall balance, clarity and general toe-tapping grooviness.

Next, I record myself talking for a bit in Audacity to see how its microphone performs, and I also try to wear the headset for as long as possible to see how comfortable it is over long periods of time. Admittedly, a lot of headsets tend to struggle in this area for me, as I’ve either got a head that’s secretly shaped like a Minecraft block underneath all my hair, or every headset manufacturer on the planet has a mysterious grudge against me and they’ve collectively designed each of their headsets to only last for about 30 minutes before they start to press down and pinch the top of my head. Obviously, the longer I can wear one without this happening, the better.

Wired or wireless?

Gaming headsets broadly fall into two categories: wired and wireless. Wired headsets are arguably the most common, with most plugging into a USB port or a 3.5mm audio connection, while wireless ones are, well, wireless.

Wireless headsets are generally more suited to those there console boxes that sit beneath your TV so you can lounge around on your sofa without falling over a string of cables every time you get up to make a cuppa, but they’re also a good choice if you want to cut down on the warren of PC cables you’ve got building up behind the back of your case. Just bear in mind that you’ll still need a free USB port for their wireless transmitter or dongle, as well as somewhere to charge them when they run out of juice.

What’s all this 7.1 surround sound stuff?

You’ll also see a lot of gaming headsets claiming they can do 7.1 surround sound. In a traditional audio setup, a 7.1 system would require seven individual speakers and a subwoofer (the .1 bit). The kind of headsets we’re dealing with, however, will only ever have two speakers (one for each ear), so any headset that says it can do 7.1 surround is usually going to be doing it virtually via onboard software and its own internal algorithms.

Virtual surround sound is by no means a bad thing. Yes, it’s not as good as proper 7.1 surround sound, but in some cases it can help make music feel more immersive and all-encompassing than regular stereo. However, poor implementations of it can often destroy any sense of intimacy or breathing-down-the-back-of-your-neck-style dialogue, and it can sometimes make your game audio feel like it’s been turned into one great big echo chamber, so don’t be fooled by what it says on the box.

Do I need a Hi-Res audio gaming headset?

We’re also starting to see more Hi-Res audio certified headsets starting to appear, but don’t get too bogged down in making sure you get one. Hi-Res (or High Resolution) audio is meant to provide the absolute pinnacle of music quality, with audiophiles saying it’s akin to ‘being right there in the recording studio’ when you listen to it.

Put simply, Hi-Res audio has a much higher sampling rate (also known as bit-depth, or the number of samples taken per signal per second in the analogue-to-digital conversion process) than CD quality audio, which is meant to make it more accurate and more detailed than anything else currently available.

To throw some numbers into the mix, CD is specified at 16-bit or 44.1kHz, while Hi-Res audio is usually defined as either 96kHz or 192kHz at 24-bit.

This is great if you already own lots of Hi-Res audio tracks or subscribe to something like Tidal, but as for gaming… it’s currently unknown how many, if any, actually support Hi-Res audio or whether you get any extra benefit over non-Hi-Res audio headsets. Personally, I’ve never been able to tell the difference between Hi-Res and CD, and that’s after multiple demos and tech PRs doing their darnedest to convince me otherwise. As a result, it’s probably worth it if you’re into Hi-Res audio stuff outside of gaming, but don’t go paying extra if you’re only going to be using it for games.