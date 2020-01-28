Frog Fractions is getting a Game Of The Decade edition

As far as I’m aware, you don’t actually need to know any maths to play Frog Fractions. Twinbeard’s edutainment game spoof is very much not what it seems, and later this year you’ll be able to play a standalone remastered version in a new Game of the Decade edition.

The game was released back in 2012 as a free browser game where you play as a frog eating bugs and protecting fruit. And that’s it. Nothing else weird happens at all, and you should not open this article if you want to play Frog Fractions blind.

I don’t think I’m the best person to talk about Frog Fractions, so I’ll refrain from describing it too much – instead, here’s some quotes from Nathan Grayson’s writings about it here on RPS so you can get an idea of what you’re getting into if you decide to play it:

“When Frog Fractions first dropped on unsuspecting doorsteps bundled as an innocuous edutainment game, we all thought we were safe. But we were wrong. So very, very wrong. It was too mad for feeble human minds to comprehend, and it brought about the fall of human civilization as we knew it,” he said in the intro to A Game and A Chat with Frog Fractions’ creator, Jim Crawford.

“If you put Frog Fractions under a microscope, its DNA would be made up of kitchen sinks,” he wrote, claiming Frog Fractions might be the greatest game of all time.

The game’s sequel, Frog Fractions 2, is equally as strange. It came out a few years ago after a very weird Kickstarter, with an incredibly trippy video to go alongside it. After an elaborate ARG, the sequel was discovered hidden inside Glittermitten Grove, a game about building a faerie village.

It looks like Frog Fractions: Game of the Year edition will still be free, though we don’t know yet if it has any new content. It’ll be released sometime “mid to late 2020”, and you can take a look at the Steam page here to, well, you can’t really find out much more because there’s only one paragraph there. I guess you could wishlist it though.