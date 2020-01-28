Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Legends of Runeterra best decks

It's nearly time to save Azeroth again, as Warcraft III: Reforged launches in just a few hours

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

28th January 2020 / 5:36PM

After being delayed last year, Blizzard’s remastering of the 2002 RTS Warcraft III: Reforged will finally see its release today at 11pm GMT (which is also 6pm EST and 3pm PST, as well as a bunch of other timezones if none of these are relevant for you).

Announced back in 2018, Warcraft III: Reforged is a completely rebuilt version of the original game, bringing new visuals to all the heroes, environments and buildings, as well as remastered maps and an improved UI.

It’s not clear from the info on Warcraft III’s site, but they’re aiming for Reforged to support all the old mods, and the old Warcraft III is even being patched into the same client as Reforged, allowing you to play with your friends whether you’re on the old or new version of the game.

All the old voice acting has been kept, and the remaster will include both Warcraft III: Reign Of Chaos and The Frozen Throne expansion.

Warcraft III: Reforged will hit Battle.net this evening at 11pm for us Brits, and costs £25 for the standard edition.

Alice Bee is reviewing the game and will hopefully have it posted soon to tell you all about it, so keep an eye on the site in the coming days.

