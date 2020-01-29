Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Legends of Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Dota 2's International 2019 documentary lured me in as a non-sports watcher

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

29th January 2020 / 11:01AM

“They’re like monkey business men”, says Team Liquid member Kuroky, “they will GO”. Liquid are gathered around for a quick smoke before the Dota 2 International 2019 finale, about to face Team OG. They’re visibly nervous, despite Kuroky’s repeated insistence that they should “feel free”, and treat this like a scrim. Another team member insists that it IS a scrim, and Kuroky immediately reneges on his own words. “In a way”, he says. “It’s a costly scrim though.”

The first five minutes of Valve’s True Sight documentary have sucked me right in. It’s a feature length film showing drama from inside the player booths, between match pep talks, and the matches themselves. They’re all so sweet.

I don’t normally care about sports drama, but this is very well put together. Team Liquid won the International in 2017 and OG won in 2018, so the filmmakers get to lean on a “who will be the first ever two-time champions” arc. It doesn’t have the same allure as an underdog story, but it’s something.

The best part is definitely how adorable they all are. Both teams talk about respecting their rivals, while each try to shake off their nerves. Most of Team Liquid do this by awkwardly singing Ridin’ Dirty just before their first match, while Kuroky holds his face in his hands. It’s a good dynamic.

It’s hard for me to tell how decipherable this will be for people who didn’t spend four years of their life up to their necks in Dota lingo, but go on, have a look anyway.

Valve made similar films for TI7 and TI8, though knowing who wins does let some of the tension leak out. I didn’t actually pay attention to who won this one, so I’m looking forward to watching the rest this evening.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Artifact

It's very card

38

How to watch Dota 2

Top tips for watching pro esports

26

Dote Night: First Impressions, First Heroes

Getting to know you

39

How To Play Games And Chat With The RPS Community

PC Gaming Together Since 1873

26

Latest articles

Legends of Runeterra best decks - how to import deck codes, budget decks

A spicy combination

Legends Of Runeterra's mushroom man fills my heart with glee

...and the decks of my enemies with mushrooms

1

Destiny 2 needed to roll back characters after emptying spacewallets

Best gaming mouse 2020: top wireless and wired mice

Quiet as a mouse