Our favourite mechanical keyboard is super cheap right now

Rejoice, gaming keyboard hunters, as both versions of our best gaming keyboard champion, the Fnatic Streak, are almost half price right now. Normally around £120, you can now pick up a Cherry MX Silent Red or Cherry MX Brown model for just £65. What a steal!

Alas, the deal only seems to be available on the full-sized Streak at the moment, rather than its smaller, more compact cousin the tenkeyless Fnatic miniStreak as well, but that’s still a right old bargain for what remains the best gaming keyboard I’ve ever tested. It’s a beauty to type on and it also comes with the comfiest wrist rest on the entire planet. I also love its tasteful design, smooth rounded edges, and its dedicated media buttons in the top corner. Did I mention the wrist rest?

“Their plain design and rounded edges are much more pleasing to the eye than the sharp corners and brushed hairlines finishes on other mechanical keyboards I’ve used in the past such as the HyperX Alloy Elite and Corsair K70 Lux RGB, and their super comfy, flexible wrist rests almost warrant an immediate recommendation in and of themselves.”

There’s another bit about the wrist rest from my Fnatic Streak review in case you didn’t believe me the first time.

As for which type of Cherry MX switch you should go for, I’d recommend the Brown model if you’re going to be doing a lot of typing on it, but you may prefer the smooth, up-and-down ‘linear’ motions of the Silent Red if you’re just going to be using it for games. Cherry MX Brown switches have a little bump to them when you press them down, you see, which is great for giving tactile feedback when you’re typing at speed, but it does mean they’re not quite as fast as the clean key presses of a Silent Red.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches, meanwhile, are what’s known as ‘linear’ switches, and don’t have any kind of bump whatsoever. They’re still fine for doing the odd bit of typing on, but they’re primarily built for short, sharp taps when playing games. As the name implies, they’re a little quieter than normal Red switches, but still produce a fair amount of noise all the same. They’ll probably result in fewer things being thrown in your direction if you’re using it around other people, but they’re likely going to be just as irritating to those around you as the MX Browns.

Either way, the Fnatic Streak is still a fantastic keyboard regardless of which type of switch you end up going for, and an even better one when it’s practically half price. Here are those prices again in case you’ve forgotten:

And if you’re not a fan of RGB lighting, then the Cherry MX Brown and Blue versions of Fnatic’s Rush keyboard are also on sale for an even more palatable £45, while the Silent Red model is £55.