It's time to hit the road as Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is out in early access

Imogen Beckhelling

29th January 2020 / 7:04PM

Ah the long open road, nothing but you, your robotic companions and your trusty food truck travelling across post-apocalyptic America, serving up grub to- well, whoever’s left to order it I suppose. If this is the lifestyle you want a taste of then look no further, as Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! launch today in early access on Steam and GOG.

“A relentless and strategic kitchen management game, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! rewards hard effort with moments of transcendental clarity, when plates start flowing and everything is slotting into place,” said Steve in his Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! review (that was published this very morning).

“It is meditation. I have never felt a greater sense of peace and purpose than when rolling six burritos in less than five seconds. Prescribe it to people who have lost their way.”

This third entry to the Cook, Serve, Delicious! series sees players put those chefs hats back on to become the best in the world yet again. This time around your goal is to win the Iron Cook National Food Championships by cooking some new and old recipes across loads of different levels.

There’s a brand new Chill Mode to make the game a bit less stressful, and the campaign can be played in single player or local co-op with a friend. Take a look at the website to find out more, and get a load of that lush menu right there on the front page. It’s making me regret having a very sad-looking sandwich for lunch.

Unlike the last two CSD! instalments, Vertigo Gaming are putting this one in early access to get community feedback on the game right from the outset. When the full version releases towards the end of the year, there’ll be lots more levels and modes, and possibly some updates to the game’s difficulty, which they’re “closely monitoring” over the next few months.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is now in early access on Steam and GOG. A 10% launch discount brings it down to £10.25.

