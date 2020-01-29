Legends of Runeterra best decks - how to import deck codes, budget decks

With the open beta for Legends of Runeterra now live, it’s best to have an idea of which cards you need to construct the the best decks. There are some decks that rely on having expensive cards, but we’ve had a look around for some budget decks that are nowhere near as expensive to create. So while you work on refining how to play the game and when to time your spell casting, here are the best decks in Legends of Runeterra.

How to import Runeterra deck codes

You may find in various articles around the internet, including this one, that there are Runeterra deck codes. In order to use them you’ll need to perform the following steps:

Highlight the deck code and copy it to your clipboard (Ctrl + C on PC). They look like something like this – CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

Launch Legends of Runeterra and click Collection.

Click Decks, then click “Import Deck” at the top of the screen. We’ve circled it in our image above.

Paste the deck code (Ctrl + V on PC) and click “Import Deck”.

As for how to export Runeterra deck codes, once you’ve finished creating them, simply click the Deck you wish to share, then click the “Share” button. This will generate the code to share your deck.

Atrocity Control

Atrocity Control deck code

CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

“If you can deal four points of damage to your opponent by turn four, you’ll more regularly than not win by turn nine”. This is according to YouTube user “Action Jackson”, who created the deck. This is a control deck that allows you to pull off a rather cheeky combo that uses two main cards. You will need to keep these cards protected for a long, long time, but the one-two punch of Commander Ledros and Atrocity is impossible to ignore.

Champions None

Followers

Spells

Variants

Remove: Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1

Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1 Add: Elise x3

How to play the Atrocity Control deck

Once you deal the four damage, you can use Commander Ledros to cut the enemy’s Nexus health in half when he is played, and then use the Atrocity fast spell to kill Commander Ledros off. Since he has eight power points, you need only to deal four damage to put your opponent in a lethal damage situation.

The rest of the deck aims to dish out the four damage you need to deal to the enemy Nexus via The Undying. Since it revives and gets stronger after each time it dies, your opponent will have to choose between killing it every turn, or ignoring it to deal with other threats. Shadow Assassin is also a good option as it’s elusive, but also allows you to draw a card when you play it. Rivershaper can give you more spells every time it strikes. Your other spells are for controlling the opponent’s side of the board.

As for optional variants on the build, swapping certain cards can give you the option to run Elise as a Champion. She is mainly here to flood the board with spiders to stall the opponent until you play Commander Ledros. They can then help protect Commander Ledros the turn he is on the battlefield. After all, no Commander Ledros, means you don’t get to play Atrocity. The good news is that Commander Ledros’s “Last Breath” ability puts him back into your hand.

How to stop the Atrocity Control deck

Life gain disrupts this deck rather badly as it aims to keep you at around 16 health or lower. Saving a kill spell for Commander Ledros, or using Deny to cancel Atrocity can disrupt them even further. Purify badly hurts this deck as it removes all text and keywords from a follower, thus making its target a lot worse. It does heavily rely on a one-turn combo, but the Atrocity Control player will likely be conserving spell mana to prevent any major disruption.

Lucian/Zed aggro deck

Lucian/Zed aggro deck code

CEBAIAICBEGRWMIFAEABCFQ5EY3AEAIBAIBQGAIACUQCSAQCAEBBMGADAEAAGBY2

This deck also comes from YouTuber user “Action Jackson” and is a mixture of Aggro, Tempo, and Combo. The general idea is to have Lucian see Zed’s Living Shadow clones die in battle. The general idea is to have smaller units die to enemies, while protecting your main two champions. Other cards are there to buff your allies, while countering harmful spells and effects.

Champions

Followers

Spells

Variant

Remove: Single Combat x1

Add: Judgment x1, or Detain x1, or Purify x1

How to play the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

With both Lucian and Zed on the battlefield, your aim is to get them both to level up as fast as possible by smartly blocking their attackers with your expendable followers. Those like Fleetfeather Tracker are great for the early game as they can pull in enemies to remove threats, but they can also be good for removing themselves at a whim, allowing Lucian to level up quicker. The nerf to Fleetfeather Tracker’s challenger ability is a bit of a hit, but it’s still a strong opening salvo.

Most spells here are buffing cards for use with Zed, or Zed’s Living Shadows. These include but aren’t limited to Stand Alone, Back To Back, and Laurent Bladekeeper. Levelling up Zed will give spells like Ghost and Prismatic Barrier to his clones. As for spells and followers that benefit Lucian’s ability, look to play cards like Silent Shadowseer, Single Combat, and Judgement for death triggers, as well as the buff spells for both Lucian himself and Senna, Sentinel of Light. The rest of the deck are removal spells, such as Deny, which are there to prevent your opponent from destroying your cards in your deck.

How to beat the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

If you can contain the enemy units on the board, you should be able to draw some answers sooner rather than later. Don’t over-commit to the board with champions and followers, as it’s likely that you’ll just feed into the Lucian machine. Cards like Vengeance can put a stop to Lucian and Zed’s efforts.

Teemo/Ezreal mushrooms

Teemo/Ezreal mushrooms deck code

CEAQ2AIEAECAQCQZDYPSILRRGQ2TUAABAEAQIBI

This deck comes from Twitch user “prohibit_hb” and is probably the most optimised of the Teemo decks we’ve seen so far. It uses many cards that would put mushrooms into the deck, while also using spells to trigger the Puffcap Peddler and his additional three mushroom caps ability. Teemo is also here, because who doesn’t want the opportunity to double the number of mushrooms in an opponents deck?

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

I can sympathise with anyone who is on the receiving end of the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck. After all, you’re being hurt every time a mushroom is drawn from your deck. The idea is to ensure Teemo levels up by infecting the opponent’s deck with mushrooms. You’ll be protecting it from enemy units and spells by using Ezreal and other spells to control the board state.

Other spells and followers will put mushrooms into the opponent’s deck and before long you’ll have bloated their deck to insane numbers with fungi. Since they can’t counter the mushrooms directly, this will snowball into your victory. Late game spells like “Progress Day!” can boost your hand when it’s running low, while Hextech Transmogulator can be a risky way to get some more power on the board. But regardless of the spells you use, Puffcap Peddler is the way to put more mushrooms and the way you do that is casting spells.

How to stop the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

You’ll need to deal with Teemo fast. The best way to do this is to have an Elusive unit on the board to block Teemo’s attacks from getting past and infecting your deck with mushrooms. Other spells and abilities to recall, kill, counter, or otherwise thwart the opponent’s mushroom plan are also valuable. The most valuable targets are both champions and the Puffcap Peddler. Outside of this, try to have a big board presence as this will help in the long run.

Hecarim/Zed Farm

Hecarim/Zed Farm deck code

CEBAGAICBEYTSCIBAUAQKFIXEIVCWMJWAEAQCBJDAEBACBIDB4

This deck that has been made by Twitch user “IceRitz” uses a fair few spells and sacrificial early-game units to try and stall the enemy past the early game. Eventually, it’ll begin to get momentum with big Ephemeral followers and a levelled up Hecarim to end games quickly. Zed’s Living Shadows also aim to bolster Hecarim quickly.

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

Your main aim in the early game with cards like Shark Chariot and Zed acting as sacrificial lambs. The deck has access to decent removal as well, including Grasp of the Undying, Vengeance, and the counter-spell Deny. Hapless Aristocrats can be fed to Glimpse Beyond to grab some more cards, and even combined with Black Spear for some extra removal.

In the mid-late game, Scuttlegeist will be cheap enough to cast for a ludicrously low amount of mana, while big spells such as The Harrowing can put a lot of Ephemeral units onto the board at once. Hecarim and the Ephemeral death triggers are vital to making the deck work. The deck also features a hard-counter to any Tryndamere effects, as Rhasa The Sunderer is a perfect counter to a Tryndamere who has just experienced a board wipe effect like The Ruination.

How to stop the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

If you can take out Hecarim and don’t fall for the Rhasa The Sunderer trap, this deck runs out of power very quickly. Always keep some mana back for disrupting the enemy plans when you can. Aggro decks might have a better time against this deck, but do expect some resistance as you try to get your footing.

Garen/Tryndamere budget

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck code

CEBACAIAAYCACAIDA4IRWAQEAEAAWEQ5FECQCAIUCYNB4JACAIAQCJZJAUAQABYMB4MRU

This budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim” and is designed to be a budget deck that uses a lot of cards that you may already have from both Demacia and Freljord regions. It aims to control the board long enough to reach the end game, where lots of big beasts and heavy hitting people enter the battlefield to overwhelm your opponent. It also has some half-decent removal.

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

In the early game, you want to build a wall full of defensive units. Early on, you can use the likes of Fleetfeather Tracker and Laurent Protege to have challenger units to pick off enemies. Omen Hawk can also buff your units a little bit. Babbling Bjerg is a great mid-game option as he can draw out any one of the 5+ power cards such as Radiant Guardian, Avarosan Hearthguard, and Alpha Wildclaw. Troop of Elnuks will flood the board with woolly beasts that can prove to be a nuisance to get rid of. Tryndamere and Garen are your win conditions.

How to stop the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

This deck is designed to go toe-to-toe with aggro decks, but has few defences against control decks. Should they flood the board with too much to handle, kill spells like The Ruination can prove to be rather disruptive when used mid-game. The spells of this deck are a combination of removal and buff spells, so you can use cards like Deny to counter them, or by casting damaging spells to kill that unit in response to their buff spells.

Elise/Darius budget spiders

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck code

CEBACAIDBEBQCBJAFAYAEBQBAUFR2JBLGE2QMAIDBQHROJROG4BACAIDGMBQCBJCGY4A

Another budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim“, this time based around the spiders from both Noxus and the Shadow Isles. The main aim is to get Elise to turn into a spider as quickly as possible, while buffing the other spider cards to steamroll over the enemy’s defences. It also wants to play certain Shadow Isles card combinations, such as Ravenous Butcher and Cursed Keeper to flood the board with hard-to-kill abominations.

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

Your first objective with the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck is to get Elise onto the table with three other spiders. This will flip her to her enhanced version, which gives Fearsome and Challenger to your spiders, two abilities that you can use to control the board. From this point onwards, you should focus on eliminating threats and punching the enemy Nexus long enough for Darius or Captain Farron to finish them off.

If you find spiders hard to come by, you can apply early pressure with the Cursed Keeper/Ravenous Butcher combo that puts two hefty followers onto the battlefield for a small mana cost.

How to stop the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

If you stop Elise from flipping early on, then you should overtake this deck. It also features a lot of weaker creatures, so spells that deal damage to lots of creatures at once are great shouts. If you’re running Shadow Isles, then The Ruination hurts this deck badly.

Jinx/Darius budget aggro

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck code

CEBACAIDBQCQCBAMDQTDMNYCAQAQGDYTEY3QMAIECINSOKBNGQBACAIDBEAQCBAN

Twitch user “Swimstrim” has a talent for making some decent budget decks and this one is a fascinating combination of using mostly cards you already have from Piltover & Zahn and Noxus. It’s a incredibly aggressive deck early on that aims to get as much damage in before it uses Jinx or Darius to end the game.

Champions

Followers

Spells

How to play the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

This deck aims to go aggressive immediately with the likes of Legion Rearguard and Sump Dredger for cheap early pressure. By emptying your hand, Jinx will level up and get some rather nasty single-use spells that you can fling at your opponent. There is a little bit of card draw in there just in case you run out of ammunition, with Zaunite Urchin being a good chump blocker. Your spells are to deal with enemy threats, as well as putting more scrap in the way. Darius is a good game-ender once the enemy is below 10 health.

How to stop the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

Build a wall of defensive units and weather the storm that’s coming. Brand is this deck’s worst enemy and can wall the enemy. He’s especially good if you can ensure damaging spells can keep him alive. Any spells that restore Nexus health can disrupt this deck’s endgame plans, so Grasp of the Undying and Withering Wail can be a problem. Some decks also run stun, which can also ensure they don’t hit your Nexus.

These Legends of Runeterra best decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides.

