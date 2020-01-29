Star Trek Online is celebrating its 10th birthday with Star Trek: Picard and Discovery cameos

When Star Trek Online launched into 2010, Star Trek was dead as a TV show, living on only in rebooted movies which seemed not wholly fond of the shows. Ten years later, two Treks are boldly on the go – and the MMORPG taps both of them for its latest contentblast, named Legacy. A new quests call back to Trek old and new, revisiting some aliens from The Original Series with the help of Seven of Nine (with her new jacket and ‘tude off Picard) and Michael Burnham – both voiced by their television actors. Ten years is a long time in Trek.

Seven and Michael are here in a new two-part episode called The Measure Of Morality, out today. Cryptic Studios explain:

“This episode returns Captains to Excalbia, from the Original Series episode ‘The Savage Curtain.’ The Excalbians have decided to put on another test of Good and Evil, and your characters will play a major part in it. But you won’t be alone. Returning to the game for the first time since Delta Rising, Jeri Ryan portrays a Seven of Nine that’s different from any we’ve seen before. And for the first time ever, Sonequa Martin-Green joins the cast to bring Michael Burnham to life! These episodes are a love letter to the past and future of Star Trek Online, and we think you’ll love this jaunt down memory lane.”

The update also brings a new ship combining Federation and Klingon technology, Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser.

I played a wee bit of Star Trek Online years back (around the free-to-play switch in 2011, maybe?) and couldn’t get into it. Even by the standards of the time, the combat and questing felt woefully old. But it’s kept going all these years when so many others have shut down so it must be doing something right. Do you play? What am I missing, gang?

That there Picard is alright, isn’t it? I’ll give it time to see where it goes. I’m glad to see some of the more questionable elements of the trailers have been quickly removed from the board. I do still prefer Star Trek as an anthology series rather than a serial, mind. That’s a problem for Discovery too. And I can’t help but be put off by how much Picard really is propped up by people’s fondness for Baby Yoda.