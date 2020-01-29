Temtem type chart guide - how to work out type weaknesses

Temtem is a rather simple game to grasp the basics, but there will be some hurdles to overcome if you’re used to that other monster-catching game. Some Temtem types can have their strengths and weaknesses worked out rather quickly, but there are some others that may seem rather alien, most notably Digital and Crystal. I’ve created a Temtem type chart to help you with knowing which moves to use in battles at all times.

Temtem type chart guide

Our Temtem type chart guide has a Temtem type chart for your reference, so that you know whether or not a Temtem is resistant or weak to your Temtem’s attacks. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.

Temtems can have up to two types. These types affect the kind of moves that it has in its move pool, but they can also determine which Temtem types it is strong against and which ones it is weak against. To help you work out which Temtem are which type, we’ve compiled a list of all the Temtem in our Temtem evolutions guide.

Temtem type chart

Since Temtem introduces a whole new set of creature types to get used to, I’ve created a handy little Temtem type chart that you can have open alongside the game. Click the image to enlarge the Temtem type chart to full size. This will ensure that you know exactly which types are super effective against which types, and which ones resist your Temtem’s attacks. To read the Temtem type chart, look for the type of attack in the row next to the Temtem type symbol, (labelled “Attacking Temtem”) and follow your finger across until you reach the column of the defending Temtem’s type. The colour shown will tell you if the attack will be super effective, do regular damage, or isn’t very effective against that type.

Temtem types

Now that you have the Temtem type chart at your beck and call, it’s only fair that we also give some tips:

Provided you have caught the Temtem you’re fighting, you’ll be able to see if your attack is Super Effective by looking for a yellow ring around the enemy Temtem. A red ring means your attack is not very effective , while a white ring means neutral damage.

, while a white ring means neutral damage. There are 12 Temtem types in total. It’s worth noting that just because a Temtem’s attack is super effective against it, that doesn’t mean it automatically resists the opponent’s type. So while Electric type attacks are super effective against Mental Temtem, Mental attacks aren’t resisted by Electric Temtem.

It’s worth noting that just because a Temtem’s attack is super effective against it, that doesn’t mean it automatically resists the opponent’s type. So while Electric type attacks are super effective against Mental Temtem, Mental attacks aren’t resisted by Electric Temtem. Temtem types can be combined. These are dual-types and affect how much damage a Temtem takes from certain attacks. If a Temtem’s first type is resistant to, say water attacks, but their second is weak to them, they will take normal damage.

Those Temtem that are lucky enough to be doubly resistant to the same type take far less damage. For example, Bunbun, the Earth/Crystal type, will only take 0.25x the regular damage when facing an Electric attack.

will only take 0.25x the regular damage when facing an Electric attack. However, those unfortunate enough to be weak to the same type will take four times the damage. This means that Wiplump, who has Wind and Water types, takes 4x regular damage from Electric attacks.

Thanks so much for checking out our Temtem type chart guide. If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide. We also have begun researching how to obtain the most elusive Temtem in our Luma Temtem guide.