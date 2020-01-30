With the open beta for Legends of Runeterra now live, it’s best to have an idea of which cards you need to construct the the best decks. There are some decks that rely on having expensive cards, but we’ve had a look around for some budget decks that are nowhere near as expensive to create. So while you work on refining how to play the game and when to time your spell casting, here are the best decks in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide

Our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full decklists for the best decks in the current meta. We've added a couple of top tier decks, such as Atrocity Control and the Lucian/Zed Aggro deck. We've also got Runeterra Deck Codes and have outlined the steps on how to use them, as well as included a few Runeterra budget decks that are still competitive but don't cost a lot to make.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide contents

Best Runeterra decks

Best budget Runeterra decks

How to import Runeterra deck codes

You may find in various articles around the internet, including this one, that there are Runeterra deck codes. In order to use them you’ll need to perform the following steps:

Highlight the deck code and copy it to your clipboard (Ctrl + C on PC). They look like something like this – CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

Launch Legends of Runeterra and click Collection.

Click Decks, then click “Import Deck” at the top of the screen. We’ve circled it in our image above.

Paste the deck code (Ctrl + V on PC) and click “Import Deck”.

As for how to export deck codes into Legends of Runeterra, once you’ve finished creating them, simply click the Deck you wish to share, then click the “Share” button. This will generate the code to share your deck.

Control/Combo deck – Atrocity Control

Atrocity Control deck code

CEBAGAICEUVTCBQBAUARGKBJGE3AEAIBAI4QKAIFB4MR2IJNAEAQCBID

“If you can deal four points of damage to your opponent by turn four, you’ll more regularly than not win by turn nine”. This is according to YouTube user “Action Jackson”, who created the deck. This is a control deck that allows you to pull off a rather cheeky combo that uses two main cards. You will need to keep these cards protected for a long, long time, but the one-two punch of Commander Ledros and Atrocity is impossible to ignore.

Shadow Isles Ionia The Undying x3 Shadow Assassin x2 Commander Ledros x2 Rivershaper x3 Absorb Soul x2 Deny x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Spirit's Refuge x3 Vile Feast x3 The Box x3 Grasp of the Undying x3 Withering Wail x2 Atrocity x2 Vengeance x3 The Ruination x2 The Harrowing x1

Variants

Remove: Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1

Vengeance x1, The Box x1, and Commander Ledros x1 Add: Elise x3

How to play the Atrocity Control deck

Once you deal the four damage, you can use Commander Ledros to cut the enemy’s Nexus health in half when he is played, and then use the Atrocity fast spell to kill Commander Ledros off. Since he has eight power points, you need only to deal four damage to put your opponent in a lethal damage situation.

The rest of the deck aims to dish out the four damage you need to deal to the enemy Nexus via The Undying. Since it revives and gets stronger after each time it dies, your opponent will have to choose between killing it every turn, or ignoring it to deal with other threats. Shadow Assassin is also a good option as it’s elusive, but also allows you to draw a card when you play it. Rivershaper can give you more spells every time it strikes. Your other spells are for controlling the opponent’s side of the board.

As for optional variants on the build, swapping certain cards can give you the option to run Elise as a Champion. She is mainly here to flood the board with spiders to stall the opponent until you play Commander Ledros. They can then help protect Commander Ledros the turn he is on the battlefield. After all, no Commander Ledros, means you don’t get to play Atrocity. The good news is that Commander Ledros’s “Last Breath” ability puts him back into your hand.

How to stop the Atrocity Control deck

Life gain disrupts this deck rather badly as it aims to keep you at around 16 health or lower. Saving a kill spell for Commander Ledros, or using Deny to cancel Atrocity can disrupt them even further. Purify badly hurts this deck as it removes all text and keywords from a follower, thus making its target a lot worse. It does heavily rely on a one-turn combo, but the Atrocity Control player will likely be conserving spell mana to prevent any major disruption.

Aggro deck – Lucian/Zed Aggro

Lucian/Zed aggro deck code

CEBAIAICBEGRWMIFAEABCFQ5EY3AEAIBAIBQGAIACUQCSAQCAEBBMGADAEAAGBY2

This deck also comes from YouTuber user “Action Jackson” and is a mixture of Aggro, Tempo, and Combo. The general idea is to have Lucian see Zed’s Living Shadow clones die in battle. The general idea is to have smaller units die to enemies, while protecting your main two champions. Other cards are there to buff your allies, while countering harmful spells and effects.

Demacia Ionia Lucian x3 Zed x3 Fleetfeather Tracker x3 Shadow Fiend x3 Vanguard Redeemer x3 Silent Shadowseer x3 Senna, Sentinel of Light x3 Ghost x1 Laurent Bladekeeper x1 Deathmark x2 Single Combat x2 Deny x3 Prismatic Barrier x2 Dawn and Dusk x1 Relentless Pursuit x2 Stand Alone x3 Back to Back x2

Variant

Remove: Single Combat x1

Add: Judgment x1, or Detain x1, or Purify x1

How to play the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

With both Lucian and Zed on the battlefield, your aim is to get them both to level up as fast as possible by smartly blocking their attackers with your expendable followers. Those like Fleetfeather Tracker are great for the early game as they can pull in enemies to remove threats, but they can also be good for removing themselves at a whim, allowing Lucian to level up quicker. The nerf to Fleetfeather Tracker’s challenger ability is a bit of a hit, but it’s still a strong opening salvo.

Most spells here are buffing cards for use with Zed, or Zed’s Living Shadows. These include but aren’t limited to Stand Alone, Back To Back, and Laurent Bladekeeper. Levelling up Zed will give spells like Ghost and Prismatic Barrier to his clones. As for spells and followers that benefit Lucian’s ability, look to play cards like Silent Shadowseer, Single Combat, and Judgement for death triggers, as well as the buff spells for both Lucian himself and Senna, Sentinel of Light. The rest of the deck are removal spells, such as Deny, which are there to prevent your opponent from destroying your cards in your deck.

How to beat the Lucian/Zed aggro deck

If you can contain the enemy units on the board, you should be able to draw some answers sooner rather than later. Don’t over-commit to the board with champions and followers, as it’s likely that you’ll just feed into the Lucian machine. Cards like Vengeance can put a stop to Lucian and Zed’s efforts.

Combo deck – Teemo/Ezreal mushroom

Teemo/Ezreal mushrooms deck code

CEAQ2AIEAECAQCQZDYPSILRRGQ2TUAABAEAQIBI

This deck comes from Twitch user “prohibit_hb” and is probably the most optimised of the Teemo decks we’ve seen so far. It uses many cards that would put mushrooms into the deck, while also using spells to trigger the Puffcap Peddler and his additional three mushroom caps ability. Teemo is also here, because who doesn’t want the opportunity to double the number of mushrooms in an opponents deck?

Piltover & Zahn Teemo x3 Clump of Whumps x3 Puffcap Peddler x3 Chump Whump x3 Shady Character x3 Counterfeit Copies x3 Mushroom Cloud x3 Rummage x3 Mystic Shot x3 Statikk Shock x3 Hextech Transmogulator x1 Trueshot Barrage x3 Progress Day! x3

How to play the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

I can sympathise with anyone who is on the receiving end of the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck. After all, you’re being hurt every time a mushroom is drawn from your deck. The idea is to ensure Teemo levels up by infecting the opponent’s deck with mushrooms. You’ll be protecting it from enemy units and spells by using Ezreal and other spells to control the board state.

Other spells and followers will put mushrooms into the opponent’s deck and before long you’ll have bloated their deck to insane numbers with fungi. Since they can’t counter the mushrooms directly, this will snowball into your victory. Late game spells like “Progress Day!” can boost your hand when it’s running low, while Hextech Transmogulator can be a risky way to get some more power on the board. But regardless of the spells you use, Puffcap Peddler is the way to put more mushrooms and the way you do that is casting spells.

How to stop the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

You’ll need to deal with Teemo fast. The best way to do this is to have an Elusive unit on the board to block Teemo’s attacks from getting past and infecting your deck with mushrooms. Other spells and abilities to recall, kill, counter, or otherwise thwart the opponent’s mushroom plan are also valuable. The most valuable targets are both champions and the Puffcap Peddler. Outside of this, try to have a big board presence as this will help in the long run.

Control deck – Hecarim/Zed Farm

Hecarim/Zed Farm deck code

CEBAGAICBEYTSCIBAUAQKFIXEIVCWMJWAEAQCBJDAEBACBIDB4

This deck that has been made by Twitch user “IceRitz” uses a fair few spells and sacrificial early-game units to try and stall the enemy past the early game. Eventually, it’ll begin to get momentum with big Ephemeral followers and a levelled up Hecarim to end games quickly. Zed’s Living Shadows also aim to bolster Hecarim quickly.

Shadow Isles Ionia Hecarim x3 Zed x3 Hapless Aristocrat x3 Shadow Assassin x3 Soul Shepherd x3 Deny x3 Shark Chariot x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x2 Scuttlegeist x3 Black Spear x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Grasp of the Undying x3 Vengeance x3 The Ruination x1 The Harrowing x1

How to play the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

Your main aim in the early game with cards like Shark Chariot and Zed acting as sacrificial lambs. The deck has access to decent removal as well, including Grasp of the Undying, Vengeance, and the counter-spell Deny. Hapless Aristocrats can be fed to Glimpse Beyond to grab some more cards, and even combined with Black Spear for some extra removal.

In the mid-late game, Scuttlegeist will be cheap enough to cast for a ludicrously low amount of mana, while big spells such as The Harrowing can put a lot of Ephemeral units onto the board at once. Hecarim and the Ephemeral death triggers are vital to making the deck work. The deck also features a hard-counter to any Tryndamere effects, as Rhasa The Sunderer is a perfect counter to a Tryndamere who has just experienced a board wipe effect like The Ruination.

How to stop the Hecarim/Zed Farm deck

If you can take out Hecarim and don’t fall for the Rhasa The Sunderer trap, this deck runs out of power very quickly. Always keep some mana back for disrupting the enemy plans when you can. Aggro decks might have a better time against this deck, but do expect some resistance as you try to get your footing.

Midrange deck – Tidesofttime’s Midrange Freljord

Tidesoftime’s Midrange Freljord deck code

CEBAEAICAIYQQAIBAMDQSFAWEEUTCAQBAEATIAYBAIQS2OICAEAQEHABAEASO

As the name suggests, this deck comes from a Twitch user by the name of “Tidesoftime” uses a fair few spells and sacrificial early-game units to try and stall the enemy past the early game. Eventually, it’ll begin to get momentum with big Ephemeral followers and a levelled up Hecarim to end games quickly. Zed’s Living Shadows also aim to bolster Hecarim quickly.

Freljord Ionia Braum x3 Herald of Spring x2 Tryndamere x1 Deny x3 Omen Hawk x3 Scaled Snapper x1 Avarosan Sentry x3 Shadow Assassin x2 Stalking Wolf x3 Will of Ionia x3 Wyrding Stones x3 Minah Swiftfoot x2 Avalanche x3 Babbling Bjerg x3 Avarosan Hearthguard x3 She Who Wanders x2

How to play Tidesoftime’s Midrange Freljord deck

The opening hand here should contain the Omen Hawk, since it ensures a bit of breathing space against aggro decks. Avarosan Sentry also trades favourably against the low-cost strong units. But the main wall will be Braum and getting him onto the battlefield on the third turn is where the deck is at its most efficient.

After the defences have been laid down, you’ll want to put down some Wyrding Stones to ramp up the mana, while also acting as emergency blockers should you need it. Braum should focus on blocking enemies, so that he can activate his level up ability of summoning Mighty Poros to flood the board. Tryndamere is a good mid-late game play.

Towards the end of the game, the focus should shift towards removing threats and you have a ton of this at your disposal. Don’t get too carried away with your removal however, as it can be easy to play too many spells, putting you in a vulnerable position. Once you’ve established a decent position, you should win the game.

How to stop Tidesoftime’s Midrange Freljord deck

As this is designed to go up against aggro decks, it could struggle against more focused control decks with tons of removal. Getting rid of Braum early hurts this deck hard, while eliminating late-game threats such as Tryndamere and She Who Wanders can turn the tide of battle into your favour. As long as you don’t over-commit, the removal this deck has shouldn’t be a major issue.

Midrange deck – Garen/Tryndamere budget

Garen/Tryndamere budget deck code

CEBACAIAAYCACAIDA4IRWAQEAEAAWEQ5FECQCAIUCYNB4JACAIAQCJZJAUAQABYMB4MRU

This budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim” and is designed to be a budget deck that uses a lot of cards that you may already have from both Demacia and Freljord regions. It aims to control the board long enough to reach the end game, where lots of big beasts and heavy hitting people enter the battlefield to overwhelm your opponent. It also has some half-decent removal.

Demacia Freljord Garen x1 Tryndamere x1 Fleetfeather Tracker x2 Omen Hawk x2 Vanguard Sergeant x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Laurent Protege x2 Avarosan Marksman x2 Radiant Guardian x1 Bull Elnuk x3 Radiant Strike x2 Babbling Bjerg x3 Single Combat x1 Troop of Elnuks x3 Detain x1 Avarosan Hearthguard x1 Back to Back x2 Alpha Wildclaw x2 Judgment x1 Brittle Steel x2 Avalanche x2

How to play the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

In the early game, you want to build a wall full of defensive units. Early on, you can use the likes of Fleetfeather Tracker and Laurent Protege to have challenger units to pick off enemies. Omen Hawk can also buff your units a little bit. Babbling Bjerg is a great mid-game option as he can draw out any one of the 5+ power cards such as Radiant Guardian, Avarosan Hearthguard, and Alpha Wildclaw. Troop of Elnuks will flood the board with woolly beasts that can prove to be a nuisance to get rid of. Tryndamere and Garen are your win conditions.

How to stop the Garen/Tryndamere budget deck

This deck is designed to go toe-to-toe with aggro decks, but has few defences against control decks. Should they flood the board with too much to handle, kill spells like The Ruination can prove to be rather disruptive when used mid-game. The spells of this deck are a combination of removal and buff spells, so you can use cards like Deny to counter them, or by casting damaging spells to kill that unit in response to their buff spells.

Aggro deck – Elise/Darius budget spiders

Elise/Darius budget spiders deck code

CEBACAIDBEBQCBJAFAYAEBQBAUFR2JBLGE2QMAIDBQHROJROG4BACAIDGMBQCBJCGY4A

Another budget deck comes from Twitch user “Swimstrim“, this time based around the spiders from both Noxus and the Shadow Isles. The main aim is to get Elise to turn into a spider as quickly as possible, while buffing the other spider cards to steamroll over the enemy’s defences. It also wants to play certain Shadow Isles card combinations, such as Ravenous Butcher and Cursed Keeper to flood the board with hard-to-kill abominations.

Noxus Shadow Isles Darius x2 Elise x2 Legion Rearguard x2 Ravenous Butcher x2 Precious Pet x2 Hapless Aristocrat x2 House Spider x2 Cursed Keeper x3 Arachnoid Sentry x2 Frenzied Skitterer 1 Crowd Favorite x3 Chronicler of Ruin x3 Arachnoid Host x2 Crawling Sensation x2 Captain Farron x1 Black Spear x1 Glimpse Beyond x2 Vile Feast x3 Grasp of the Undying x1 Withering Wail x2

How to play the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

Your first objective with the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck is to get Elise onto the table with three other spiders. This will flip her to her enhanced version, which gives Fearsome and Challenger to your spiders, two abilities that you can use to control the board. From this point onwards, you should focus on eliminating threats and punching the enemy Nexus long enough for Darius or Captain Farron to finish them off.

If you find spiders hard to come by, you can apply early pressure with the Cursed Keeper/Ravenous Butcher combo that puts two hefty followers onto the battlefield for a small mana cost.

How to stop the Elise/Darius budget spiders deck

If you stop Elise from flipping early on, then you should overtake this deck. It also features a lot of weaker creatures, so spells that deal damage to lots of creatures at once are great shouts. If you’re running Shadow Isles, then The Ruination hurts this deck badly.

Aggro deck – Jinx/Darius budget aggro

Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck code

CEBACAIDBQCQCBAMDQTDMNYCAQAQGDYTEY3QMAIECINSOKBNGQBACAIDBEAQCBAN

Twitch user “Swimstrim” has a talent for making some decent budget decks and this one is a fascinating combination of using mostly cards you already have from Piltover & Zahn and Noxus. It’s a incredibly aggressive deck early on that aims to get as much damage in before it uses Jinx or Darius to end the game.

Piltover & Zahn Noxus Jinx x2 Darius x2 Astute Academic x3 Legion Rearguard x3 Zaunite Urchin x2 Precious Pet x2 Academy Prodigy x2 House Spider x2 Boomcrew Rookie x3 Crowd Favorite x1 Flame Chompers! x3 Might x2 Sump Dredger x3 Augmented Experimenter x1 Thermogenic Beam x2 Jury-Rig x3 Mystic Shot x2 Get Excited! x2

How to play the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

This deck aims to go aggressive immediately with the likes of Legion Rearguard and Sump Dredger for cheap early pressure. By emptying your hand, Jinx will level up and get some rather nasty single-use spells that you can fling at your opponent. There is a little bit of card draw in there just in case you run out of ammunition, with Zaunite Urchin being a good chump blocker. Your spells are to deal with enemy threats, as well as putting more scrap in the way. Darius is a good game-ender once the enemy is below 10 health.

How to stop the Jinx/Darius budget aggro deck

Build a wall of defensive units and weather the storm that’s coming. Brand is this deck’s worst enemy and can wall the enemy. He’s especially good if you can ensure damaging spells can keep him alive. Any spells that restore Nexus health can disrupt this deck’s endgame plans, so Grasp of the Undying and Withering Wail can be a problem. Some decks also run stun, which can also ensure they don’t hit your Nexus.

Control deck – Cheap Shadow Isles control

Cheap Shadow Isles control deck code

CEBAKAIBAMDQWFBKAYAQKGRCEMUCWMIBAIAQKAJWAEBQCBIPCIQQ

The final deck we would like to showcase is a little more expensive to create, but there are no champions involved. It’s a very similar to the Atrocity Control deck in many respects, but its win condition is slightly different. If you can afford a copy of Commander Ledros, a single The Ruination, and three Rhasa the Sunderers, this one shouldn’t break the bank to craft.

Shadow Isles Freljord Hapless Aristocrat x3 Avarosan Sentry x3 Warden's Prey x3 Icevale Archer x3 Scribe of Sorrows x3 Babbling Bjerg x3 Rhasa the Sunderer x3 Avalanche x3 Commander Ledros x1 Harsh Winds x3 Black Spear x3 Vile Feast x3 Glimpse Beyond x3 Grasp of the Undying x2 Vengeance x2 The Ruination x1

How to play the Cheap Shadow Isles control deck

In the early game, use removal like Avalanche or blockers like Hapless Aristocrat and Avarosan Sentry to help mitigate against aggro decks. They will be your main cause of concern here, so proper timing of spells can help with buff spells. Using Glimpse Beyond after blocking with a chump blocker will still prevent damage, but refill your hand a tad.

In the mid and late game, you can begin efficiently removing threats and bashing in the enemy Nexus. Commander Ledros is the late-game bomb that will come back to your hand if it dies and will always deal damage rounded up when it cuts the Nexus health in half. Rhasa the Sunderer is fantastic removal, provided you got an ally killed that turn.

How to stop the Cheap Shadow Isles control deck

There’s only so much that this deck can do against aggro decks, so hitting it hard and fast is key. Buff spells also work wonderfully against this deck as it relies on dealing a low amount of damage in the early game. Once it hits late-game, it’s likely too late to deal with this deck, so attack that Nexus while you can.

These Legends of Runeterra best decks should give you a head start when the game enters its open beta. Thanks for reading and do check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides below.

