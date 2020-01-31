Best PC gaming deals of the week - 31st January 2020

It’s yer deals herald again, back with even more of the best PC gaming deals you ever did see. This week, we’ll be drowning our Brexit-related sorrows in some of the best PC games of all time, as there are loads of games on sale this week that have cropped up in our various Bestest Best lists this week, including Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun, Disco Elysium and The Sims 4 to name just a few. There are also a bunch of cheap graphics cards on sale this week, from RX 590s all the way up to RTX 2070 Super cards, as well as SSDs, CPUs, RAM, headsets and keyboards. To the deals!

Game deals

If you caught our best strategy games list earlier this week and wondered, “Hey, that Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun looks neat,” then I have some excellent news for you, as it’s currently 75% off over at Fanatical. There’s also 21% off Tropico 6 and 20% off Two Point Hospital, which featured in our best management games list, and 20% off Kenshi, which was one of our best RPG entries.

Other top Fanatical deals this week also include 53% off FIFA 20, 10% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and 18% off No Man’s Sky.

Meanwhile, over at GamesPlanet you can currently pick up last year’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare for its lowest ever price of £31.99 / $38.49 – that’s 36% off, and cheaper than Activision’s current Battle.net discount, too. Plus, you can activate the game directly on your Battle.net account, no key required. Just follow Gamesplanet’s FAQ guide if you get stuck.

You’ll also find Stellaris for 75% off (another best strategy games entry), as well as 30% off Dead Cells, 46% off Ghost Of A Tale, 47% off Bad North‘s Jotunn Edition, and 50% off Night Call.

GamesPlanet are also having a big Konami sale this weekend, where you can nab 67% off Metal Gear Solid V‘s Definitive Experience edition, which includes The Phantom Pain, the Ground Zeroes prologue, Metal Gear Online and every bit of DLC content. There’s also 78% off Castlevania Lords of Shadow and an equally large 78% off Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2, and 60% off eFootball PES 2020.

Plus, EA’s Sims 4 sale is still going strong on GamesPlanet, with 75% off The Sims 4 and between 25-50% off a bunch of its expansion packs.

There’s still a couple of hours left of GOG‘s Lunar New Year sale, so grab yourself a bargain while you still can. Highlights include 70% off The Witcher III, 20% off Disco Elysium, 50% off A Plague Tale: Innocence, 80% off Grim Dawn, 66% off Battletech‘s Mercenary Collection, which includes the base game, the season pass and all the goodies from the deluxe edition, 60% off Frostpunk, 66% off Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and 75% off Dragon Age: Origins to name just a few.

Green Man Gaming are also in the final throes of their Lunar New Year sale, offering such delights as 40% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, 69% off Surviving Mars, 73% off Fallout: New Vegas‘ Ultimate Edition, which includes the main game, all four add-on packs, plus loads of extra weapons and ammo types, 41% off Age Of Wonders: Planetfall, and 41% off Imperator Rome.

There’s also 49% off Red Dead Redemption 2‘s Ultimate Edition, putting it at exactly the same price as GMG’s discounted standard edition and around a quid cheaper than the also discounted special edition. The Ultimate Edition includes all the extra story content you get with the deluxe edition, plus lots of extra Red Dead Online content, including bonus outfits, extra horses and more, so you might as well go for it when the other versions of the game are either the same price or more expensive.

And finally, Humble are also about to shut up shop for their Lunar festivities, so you better get your discounts while you can. Top deals include 20% off Monster Hunter: World, 35% off Borderlands 3, 67% off Resident Evil 2‘s Deluxe Edition, which includes the main game, loads of extra costumes and the option to swap in the original soundtrack from 1998 (you can also get 67% off the standard edition too), 25% off The Outer Worlds, 60% off Civilization VI‘s Platinum Edition, which includes the main game, six extra scenario packs, plus the Gathering Storm and Rise And Fall expansions, and 70% off Dying Light‘s The Following Enhanced Edition, which includes an enhanced version of the main game, The Following story expansion, the Bozak Horde game mode, two extra quarantine zones, plus extra weapons, outfits and cosmetics.

Humble are also holding a 24-hour sale in support of the Australian Relief Effort, which includes 33% off all Bethesda games, such as Doom, Skyrim, Fallout 4, Rage 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Dishonored: Complete Collection, Prey and more.

The Europa Universalis bundle is still going on for another four days as well, which gets you the main game for as little as $1, or the main game plus 17 DLC packs for a total of $17.

UK hardware deals:

If it’s cheap graphics cards you’re after, then you’ve got plenty to pick from today. Chief among them is this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Windforce 2X card, which has had £85 sliced off its original price. Once £450, it’s now £365 over on Ebuyer. Alternatively, you can get Palit’s GeForce RTX 2070 Dual card for even less at £350. That’s only had £23 knocked off its price, but it’s still the cheapest RTX 2070 I’ve seen this week.

Those looking to get an RTX 2070 Super for a bit less, though, should turn their attention to Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mini card, which is down to £440. Personally, I’m not sure it’s really worth the extra expense over the regular RTX 2070, especially when you can also get XFX’s Radeon RX 5700 XT Thicc III Ultra card for £370. Granted, it’s a lot bigger than Zotac’s RTX 2070 Super Mini, but as you’ll see from my RTX 2070 vx RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison, there’s really not much in it.

At the other end of the scale, you can currently get Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 590 Gaming card for £155 at Overclockers, which is almost as cheap as it was over Black Friday. For those after something a bit more powerful, though, you can now grab Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan for a new all-time low of £270.

Moving away from graphics cards, there’s currently £15 off the white version of Ducky’s One2 Mini 60% keyboard, taking its price down to £100. It’s not a massive discount, but I absolutely loved the full sized Ducky One 2 and the rest of the range isn’t normally discounted.

Our best gaming headset champ, the Steelseries Arctis 7 is also on offer at Overclockers, going for £129 instead of its usual £150. For more info, have a read of my Steelseries Arctis 7 review.

Finally, you can get WD’s 5TB My Passport portable HDD for £100 over on Amazon at the moment, which is £25 off its usual price and quite a lot of storage for the money. In fact, many of WD’s 4TB My Passport portable HDDs are the same price right now, making the 5TB model a much better buy.

US hardware deals:

There are some great savings to be found on AMD’s Ryzen CPUs right now, including $150 off the excellent Ryzen 7 2700. Normally around $300, Newegg are selling it for just $150 at the moment, making it half price. You also get a free game with it, too (either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds) and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. For more info, have a read of our Ryzen 7 2700 review.

If you’d rather get one of AMD’s new 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs, on the other hand, then you can currently get the excellent Ryzen 5 3600X for $205, down from $250. This comes with the same game offer as the Ryzen 7 2700, and you can see just how fast it is by comparison in our Ryzen 5 3600X review. The equally excellent Ryzen 5 3600 is also on sale for $180 (down from $200) and is one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy today – just read our Ryzen 5 3600 review to see why. Plus, if you fancy getting a new motherboard to go with it, MSI’s Arsenal Gaming B540 Tomahawk AM4 motherboard can currently be had for $105 after rebate.

Amazon’s sale on Crucial’s Ballistix RAM continues this week as well, no doubt clearing stock before Crucial’s upcoming revamp of their Ballistix series. Like last week, you can still get $50 off their 16GB (2x 8GB) Ballistix Elite 3600MHz kit, going for $149 instead of $200, or you can get a pair of white 8GB (2x 4GB) Ballistix Sport LT 2666MHz sticks for $34, down from $39 (which is the cheapest this particular pair have ever been).

There’s also $20 off the 2TB version of Crucial’s BX500 SSD, taking its price down to $180 from its usual $200, and the 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus can still be snapped up for $200 instead of its regular price of $250. The latter is one of our best gaming SSD recommendations right now, and you can find out more in our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!