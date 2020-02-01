Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Coronavirus cancellations, an Apex surprise, and more of the week's news

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st February 2020 / 8:00PM

This week, several esports events in China have been cancelled due to the new coronavirus going round, Steam done an oopsie. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big patches.

Several Chinese esports events cancelled over new coronavirus concerns

Blizzard have cancelled Overwatch League matches in China in February and March while a League Of Legends tournament has been cancelled, and these aren’t the only ones. 290 people have now died to the virus.

Surprise! The next Apex Legend isn’t Forge

As leaks had suggested, Forge was just a ruse and the new lad is Revenant. A shame to have surprises side widely spoiled.

Valve made a Dota esports documentary

“I don’t normally care about sports drama, but this is very well put together,” our Matt ruled.

Sega Europe using new recyclable packaging

It’s mostly recycled paper and cardboard, though some parts will need specialist facilities to be recycled.

Wizards Of The Coast hire more ex-BioWare folks for a sci-fi game

They say the debut game from Archetype Entertainment “will send players on a story-driven epic where choices they make will have real consequences on how their story unfolds.

Freebie corner: Farming Simulator 19 on Epic

You’ve seen the memes but have you sown the greens?

Steam servers went down for a few hours

Store pages, friend lists, and some multiplayer bits were all unavailable for three-odd hours on Thursday. Oh huh, relying on one company’s infrastructure for a load of your games can be a problem.

The next Sims could have multiplayer-y bits

EA are vague about this “notion of social interactions and competition” but it’s something they’re planning, at least. Been a while.

E3 will try really hard not to leak the media’s personal information

After accidentally revealing phone numbers, addresses, and more info for thousands of members of the media (including some of our own), E3’s organisers say they probably won’t do it again this year.

Torchlight Frontiers is now Torchlight 3

Frontiers was a free-to-play doodad which deviated from the past formula, and alpha testing feedback was not positive. They devs say “we decided it was time to take the game back to its roots and model it after the classic Torchlight games that ARPG fans have come to love.”

