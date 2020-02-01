Kentucky Route Zero's end, Monster Hunter fixes, and more of the week's patches

This week, Kentucky Route Zero launched its final act, Monster Hunter improved performance, and GTA Online is giving away cash. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming patches in The Weekly Updates Update.

Our returning Alec said in his review, “I waited and waited for this, and now one of the most outstanding, intelligent and beautiful videogames yet created is God-damned over – and it was outstanding, intelligent and beautiful to the last. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Because hunts are hard enough without technical issues interfering.

When the revamped ‘Reforged’ edition launched this week, the original game was rolled into the same client – it just doesn’t get all the fancy new graphics and that. But it’s now missing several classic WC3 features, from clans to custom campaigns. And Blizzard, unsurprisingly but disappointingly, are claiming player-made maps as their own.

Grand Thieves Auto can get a total of $2 million by logging in this week and next, while Red Dead Redeemers can get some weapons and a bounty hunter license. You’ll need to wait a bit for your San Andollars, mind.

Actually villainy, with villains. And Adventure Mode has some nice new options for pets, which you can pet.

Commandos 2 HD Remaster started fixing its many problems

Bug fixes and performance improvements arrived in the first two patches for the wonky rerelease of ye olde venerated squad tactics game. Tim Stone wrote our Commandos 2 HD Remaster review, if you’re curious about the wider picture.

He’s Enno, a “furry jerk with a chip on his shoulder.” Valve also announced Dunderlords will leave early access on February 25th.

Because reasons, T-800s are here.

After fixing an exploit which let players literally steal the shirt off another character’s back, Bethesda created clones of pre-hack characters. If you want to transfer items from the old clone to your ongoing characters, a Bethesda employee will meet you in-game as the clone to had it all back. Creepy.

Jeri Ryan and Sonequa Martin-Green fill the virtual Seven of Nine and Michael Burnham with their own voices. No, this isn’t Picard.

The lead dev says this “leaves the game in a really good, stable state to push forward with more modding tools and features in future!”

Bungie needed to roll back characters after accidentally clearing out spacecash and upgrade materials for many players. It’s too bad, because the patch did bring some good stuff. Though Bungie have since disabled two items with exploits they mistakenly thought they’d fixed. Oh dear.

The Activity Feed, the Universal Game Launcher, and the Library tab are now gone. “Our goal is to improve Discord with new features that don’t make it bulky and take away from the core chat experience,” the makers explained, and these weren’t up to it.

p.s. we do have an RPS comunity Discord.

Live faster, and with more furiousness.