Apex Legends Season 4 begins tomorrow with Revenant and lots of lava

Lauren Morton

Contributor

3rd February 2020 / 6:01PM

Apex Legends Season 4 begins tomorrow, bringing all the usual suspects: a new weapon, new battle pass, and a new ranked series. Oh yeah, and also that new Legend that we spent the past week banging on about. Robot man Revenant is headed to the Apex Games and the World’s Edge map is getting a bit of a makeover as well.

Season 4, titled Assimilation, seems to be all tied up in those Hammond Robotics folks. They were Jimmie “Forge” Mccormick’s sponsor before he got knifed. They seem related to Revenant, given that he’s got their logo on his stab-y robot hands. They’ve also got some great big harvester that’s fractured the World’s Edge map and caused lava to go leaking out all over the place. Step lightly, yeah?

You can catch a look at all the goods below in the Season 4 gameplay trailer that Respawn debuted today.

Aside from Revenant, Season 4 is also bringing a new bolt-action sniper rifle. The Sentinel rifle will let you fire off quick, slow, or charged shots as the situation requires.

Ranked Series 3 also begins this season and it’s been split in two with soft resets each time. The first split will take place on World’s Edge and the second will head back to King’s Canyon. The new ranked rating “Master Tier” will also be added, falling between the existing Diamond and Apex Predator rankings. “Ranked rewards will be granted for the highest tier achieved in either split of the series, but exclusive animated badges will be granted if you can make it to the same tier both splits,” Respawn say. You can read more about Ranked Series 3 on EA’s website.

As ever, a new season means new Battle Pass with a bunch of new things to earn if you play or pay enough. Respawn say there are “over 100 exclusive items, including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs and more,” to grab this season.

Last up are the freebies. Apex Legends’ first birthday is tomorrow and to celebrate you can get some goodies just for logging in. Boot up and play a match between February 4th and 14th to get a “Year 1 Origami Flyer Charm, a Year 1 Loyalty Badge, and 10k XP for the first match of the day.”

For more on Season 4: Assimilation, head over to EA’s site.

