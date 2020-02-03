Loads of Crucial Ballistix RAM is on sale right now

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your PC‘s RAM recently, then you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s a big old sale on Crucial’s Ballistix RAM over at Amazon UK right now. Not only can you pick up their top-end Ballistix Elite RAM on the cheap (up to 45% off for the 2x 8GB 3600MHz set), but there are loads of great savings to be had on their mid-range Ballistix Sport LT sticks as well, including single 4GB 2400MHz sticks going for as little as £14, single 8GB 3000MHz stick for £25, and a 16GB (2x 8GB) 3000MHz set for £49. Here’s the complete run-down.

Crucial’s Ballistix RAM has been making regularly appearances in my weekly best PC gaming deals posts for a couple of weeks now, but most of the discounts have been limited to those buying in the US. Today, however, Crucial’s Ballistix deals have finally hit the UK, making it a great time to kit out your PC with some lovely fast memory without breaking the bank.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that Crucial will be replacing their Elite and Sport (and Tactical) series of Ballistix RAM with their new Ballistix and Ballistix Max DDR4 series tomorrow (February 4th), so I’d imagine that a lot of these deals have come about from Amazon trying to shift some their last remaining bits of stock. Crucial’s Ballistix Elite and Sport LT sticks are still great bits of RAM in their own right, though, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t pick up a bargain just because they’re about to be replaced by something slightly shinier.

You can see the full range of Crucial Ballistix RAM on sale here, but the deals listed below are my personal highlights:

Just watch out for the £35.49 Ballistix Sport deal, as that’s for old DDR3 RAM instead of the newer and more modern DDR4 standard. There’s also a £51.99 Ballistix Sport LT laptop RAM deal in there as well, which obviously won’t be much good for your desktop gaming PC. Otherwise, though, there are plenty of good options (not to mention colours) available, whether you’re after single 4GB, 8GB or 16GB sticks, or pairs that get you 16GB / 32GB of RAM.

As for how much RAM you actually need, 16GB is the amount to aim for. Most gaming PCs should have at least 8GB in this day and age, but 16GB will give you plenty of leeway for running other applications as well such as your web browser, streaming software and other bits and bobs. 32GB, on the other hand, will likely be overkill unless you’re running a particularly high-end system.

I wouldn’t get too hung up on the speed of the RAM, though – unlike your CPU, getting RAM that’s 50% faster won’t result in 50% more performance. That’s because most of the time it’s your CPU or GPU that’s bottlenecking performance, not your RAM, so your RAM only needs to be fast enough not to hold those things back. For most PCs, 2666MHz / 3000MHz is perfectly fine, and you won’t see a huge amount of benefit going beyond that. Indeed, my RAM is still running at 2133MHz and that’s serving me just fine at the moment, so don’t be put off by the RAM deals that are only clocked at 2400MHz / 2666MHz.