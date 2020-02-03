Legends of Runeterra champions stats and abilities

Legends of Runeterra is about to enter its open beta and this collectible card game has its fair share of unique features. Perhaps the most unique is how it implements the signature League of Legends champions. They are the strongest units in every deck and the ones you’ll be mostly forming your deck around. Each one of the six different regions, or colour combinations, that you can build your deck around have four champions. We’ll be listing exactly what every single champion card does.

Legends of Runeterra champions guide

Our Legends of Runeterra champions guide will have the card stats, level up conditions, and abilities of all 24 champions available for the game at the time of writing.

We will be displayed the champions in the following way. For each region, the base level champion card will have all their abilities and stats on the left-hand side. This will include the level up conditions for each champion. The right-hand side column meanwhile will have all the stats for that champion once they have fulfilled their level up conditions. Some champions abilities completely change when they level up. It’s important to know which champions should be played as soon as possible and which ones can be saved for certain moments in the game.

Demacia champions – Legends of Runeterra

The first region we’re visiting are the ones that house the Demacia champions. They’re a rather defensive in nature for the most-part, selectively attacking units. The exception is Garen, who hits like a truck, though the likes of Fiora can become offensive powerhouses as long as you have the right cards. We have one such deck in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.

Demacia Champion (Base) Demacia Champion (Level up) Champion: Lucian

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: I've seen 4+ allies or an allied Senna, Sentinel of Light die. Champion: Lucian

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Double Attack

Level up ability: The first time an ally dies each round, ready your attack. Champion: Fiora

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: I've killed 2 enemies. Champion: Fiora

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Challenger

Level up ability: When I've killed 4 enemies and survived, you win the game. Champion: Garen

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Regeneration

Level up condition: I've struck twice. Champion: Garen

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 6/6

Ability: Regeneration

Level up ability: Start of Round: Ready your attack Champion: Lux

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 3/4

Ability: Barrier

Level up condition: I've seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a fleeting Final Spark in hand. Champion: Lux

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 3/4

Ability: Barrier

Level up ability: When I've seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a fleeting Final Spark in hand.

Ionia champions – Legends of Runeterra

The evasive Ionia champions have techniques to ensure they aren’t on the receiving end of an attack. They also play tricks with spells and barriers occasionally. Some of the best decks use champions from this region and can be used for plenty of combos. Some of those combos can be found in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide, so do make sure you take a look.

Ionia Champion (Base) Ionia Champion (Level up) Champion: Zed

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats.

Level up condition: My shadows and I have attacked the enemy Nexus twice. Champion: Zed

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Attack: Create an attacking Living Shadow with my stats. Champion: Yasuo

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I deal 2 damage to it.

Level up condition: You Stun or Recall 6+ units. Champion: Yasuo

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: When you Stun or Recall an enemy, I strike it. Champion: Shen

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 2/5

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier

Level up condition: I've seen allies gain Barrier 4+ times. Champion: Shen

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Barrier.

Level up ability: When an ally gets Barrier, give it +3/+0 this round. Champion: Karma

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: End of Round: Create a random spell in hand.

Level up condition: You're enlightened. Champion: Karma

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/4

Level up Ability: When you play a spell, cast it again on the same targets.

Freljord champions – Legends of Runeterra

The four Freljord champions inhabit a frozen region, so all of their abilities rely on surviving or embracing the cold. It’s worth noting that “Eggnivia” is not a separate champion, but a second form of Anivia. Freljord does have some very interesting decks that you can build around their champions, and we’ve featured at least one in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.

Freljord Champion (Base) Freljord Champion (Level up) Freljord Champion (related card stats) Champion: Braum

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 0/5

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Regenerator

Level up condition: I've survived 10+ total damage. Champion: Braum

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 0/7

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Regenerator

Level up ability: When I survive damage, summon a Mighty Poro. Champion: Ashe

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/3

Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.

Level up condition: You Frostbite 5+ enemies. Then create a Crystal Arrow next round. Champion: Ashe

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 6/4

Ability: Attack: Frostbite the strongest enemy.

Level up ability: Enemies with 0 power can't block. Champion: Anivia

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 2/4

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all enemies.

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

Level up condition: You're enlightened. Champion: Anivia

Cost: 7

Attack/Health: 3/5

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

Level up ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to all enemies. Champion: Eggnivia

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 0/2

Ability: Start of Round: If you're Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and level up. Champion: Tryndamere

Cost: 8

Attack/Health: 8/4

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up condition: If I would die, I level up instead. Champion: Tryndamere

Cost: 8

Attack/Health: 9/9

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up ability: Fearsome

Piltover & Zaun champions – Legends of Runeterra

The inventor Piltover & Zaun champions have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to make your enemy’s life a misery, whether it’s a really big rocket launcher or a host of mushrooms. Speaking of mushrooms, our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide has a rather cheeky little deck that aims to flood your opponent’s deck with fungi.

Piltover & Zaun Champion (Base) Piltover & Zaun Champion (Level up) Champion: Teemo

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 1/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Plant 5 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck.

Level up condition: You've planted 15+ Poison Puffcaps. Champion: Teemo

Cost: 1

Attack/Health: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Level up ability: Nexus Strike: Double the Poison Puffcaps in the enemy deck.

Champion: Ezreal

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 1/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.

Level up condition: You've targeted enemy units 8+ times. Champion: Ezreal

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 2/4

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a fleeting Mystic Shot in hand.

Level up ability: When you cast a spell, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Champion: Jinx

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: Your hand is empty. Champion: Jinx

Cost: 4

Attack/Health: 5/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Start of Round: Draw 1. The first time you empty your hand each round, create a fleeting Super Mega Death Rocket! in hand. Champion: Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 1/3

Ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. It costs 0 this round.

Level up condition: I've seen you summon 12+ attack power's worth of Turrets. Champion: Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 2/4

Levep up ability: When you cast a spell, create a fleeting turret in hand with equal cost. Grant it +1/+1 and it costs 0 this round.

Noxus champions – Legends of Runeterra

The rebellious and savage Noxus champions come from a region where striking hard and fast is ideal. Some also jump in and out of battle, as well as using allies to directly attack the enemy Nexus. While Noxus isn’t the overall strongest region in the game, some of the cheaper-to-create decks can be found in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide.

Noxus Champion (Base) Noxus Champion (Level up) Champion: Draven

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Play or Strike: Create a Spinning Axe in hand.

Level up condition: I've struck twice with a Spinning Axe. Champion: Draven

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/4

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Overwhelm

Level up ability: Play or Strike: Create 2x Spinning Axes in hand. Champion: Katarina

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 3/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up condition: When I've struck, then Recall me. Champion: Kataraina

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Level up ability: Play: Ready our attack.

Level up ability: Strike: Recall me. Champion: Vladimir

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.

Level up condition: You've had 6+ allies survive damage. Champion: Vladimir

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 6/6

Ability: Attack: For each other attacking ally, deal 1 damage to it and 1 damage to the enemy Nexus.

Level up ability: Regeneration Champion: Darius

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Level up condition: The enemy Nexus has 10 or less health. Champion: Darius

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 10/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Shadow Isles champions – Legends of Runeterra

Finally we have the four Shadow Isles champions. These four are ones that either summon other minions, or manipulate the friendly units on the board to do their bidding. Some of the best decks use champions from this region, so you can find them in our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. This is also the region that has Ephemeral units, which have a rather complicated tutorial. You can find the solution of this in our Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral tutorial guide.

Shadow Isles Champion (Base) Shadow Isles Champion (Level up) Champion: Elise

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 2/3

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Attack: Summon an attacking Spiderling

Level up condition: Start of Round: You have 3+ other spiders Champion: Elise

Cost: 2

Attack/Health: 3/4

Ability: Fearsome

Level up ability: Challenger

Level up ability: Other Spider allies have Challenger and Fearsome. Champion: Kalista

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 4/2

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.

Level up condition: I've seen 3+ allies die. Champion: Kalista

Cost: 3

Attack/Health: 5/3

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.

Level up ability: Attack: Revive that ally attacking and reforge our bond. Champion: Thresh

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 3/6

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: I've seen 6+ units die. Champion: Thresh

Cost: 5

Attack/Health: 4/7

Ability: Challenger

Level up condition: The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand. Champion: Hecarim

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 4/6

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.

Level up condition: You've attacked with 8+ Ephemeral allies. Champion: Hecarim

Cost: 6

Attack/Health: 5/7

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Summon 2 attacking Spectral Riders.

Level up ability: Ephemeral allies have +2/+0 attack.

