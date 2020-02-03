Legends of Runeterra guide - beta end date

Legends of Runeterra has been introducing a whole bunch of new concepts in the Collectible Card Game (CCG) scene, ever since Riot opened the doors to the public for Runeterra’s open beta. There’s a lot of things to learn about the game, even if you’re a Magic the Gathering veteran or have sunk many hours into Hearthstone.

Legends of Runeterra guide

You may have seen your favourite streamer play Legends of Runeterra, or perhaps you’ve heard of it through our preview. Either way, our Legends of Runeterra guide will go over how to play the game and provide you with some tips for expert play. You’ll also find links to the rest of our Legends of Runeterra guides here, including some of the best decklists for the game. We’ve also been looking to see if there has been any indication of an end date to open beta.

Legends of Runeterra guide contents

When is the Legends of Runeterra open beta?

The Legends of Runeterra open beta has already begun, as it began on 24th January, 2020. In order to play it, you’ll just need a PC that has Windows 10 64-bit and a minimum of a 3GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and a graphics card with 512MB+ VRAM.

Runeterra beta end date

As of the time of writing, there is no Runeterra beta end date. This is good news really for those who are playing Legends of Runeterra, as it seems to be taking a similar approach to Riot’s Teamfight Tactics did. If this situation does change though, we will update the article to reflect this. That had a long beta period that didn’t go away at the end. Riot have previously said that Legends of Runeterra will have its full release at some point in 2020.

How to get into Legends of Runeterra beta

The Legends of Runeterra beta requires that you have signed up for it. To do this, you’ll need to acquire a League of Legends account, which you can do so by creating one via their website. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to download and install the client. Once you’ve installed it, log into your account and the game’s executable will appear. In addition, if you pre-registered for the beta, you will get the Moonstruck Poro avatar.

Once you’re in, you can begin to look at creating your own decks, or maybe just look at our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide. I would also recommend that you take a gander at our How to Play Legends of Runeterra guide before you boot up the game, as it’ll give you a heads up on everything the game has to offer.

Legends of Runeterra tips

Finally, here are the top 20 Legends of Runeterra tips to get you started when it comes to building decks and when you are playing the game. More tips will be added over the course of the next few months, so keep checking back.

Deckbuilding

1. When coming up with decks, certain regions tend to have some synergy with other regions. The pre-constructed decks you unlock are a good start in working this out, but it’s important to experiment with combinations.

2. Test your constructed deck against the AI before going into online battles. This will enable you to work out where the failings are with your deck and adjust accordingly.

3. Cards are purchased via packs that are bought with crystals. Crystals are the in-game currency you get when you play online matches. You’ll also get wildcards from packs that can be used to make specific cards.

you get when you play online matches. You’ll also get wildcards from packs that can be used to make specific cards. 4. When using Wildcards, try to make the deck with cards that you have already unlocked first before spending Wildcards to complete the deck.

Playing Legends of Runeterra

5. Don’t just slap everything onto the battlefield when attacking. You may want to keep back some units that may have effects that rely on it being alive.

6. If the opponent has spell mana and cards in their hand, be wary of potential hidden spells that could disrupt your plans.

that could disrupt your plans. 7. Cards are usually hidden, but if you’ve returned one to a player’s hand or is otherwise revealed, it stays revealed.

or is otherwise revealed, it stays revealed. 8. On the far left-hand side of the screen is a log of all the actions in the previous round. This is so you can have a grasp of what was played and work out what might still be in the opponent’s hand. This is shown on the top left of the screen.

9. You can pick up multiple units to drag onto the battlefield. From what we’ve seen, you click and drag over the multiple units to pick them up in a batch, then release them onto the battlefield to attack.

10. Your Nexus is a resource. Sacrificing some Nexus life total to enable units that won’t survive a defence attempt to gain that extra bit of damage is good in certain cases.

Getting extra experience for more Runeterra cards

11. Make sure to complete as all the tutorials. You’ll get invaluable experience that goes towards your rewards, netting you more cards for free.

You’ll get invaluable experience that goes towards your rewards, netting you more cards for free. 12. When you’ve completed all the tutorials, play some games against the AI for even more free experience by completing daily quests.

for even more free experience by completing daily quests. 13. Don’t like a daily quest? You can click the Reroll button on the top left of the daily quests menu.

14. Experience goes towards the Weekly Vault. Every level up increases the value of your card rewards when it unlocks every Tuesday.

when it unlocks every Tuesday. 15. You can purchase Wildcards and a Starter Bundle for premium currency, but you can only get a limited amount of Wildcards daily. Work out if you need the Wildcards in the first place, then only buy what you need for decks.

Expedition tips

16. When you are drafting in an Expedition, try to keep a note of which cards you have drafted and then work out which cards have the most synergy with them.

17. You can have more than three copies of any one particular card in a draft deck. This is not possible in a standard constructed deck, so if you see a fourth Glimpse Beyond, don’t be afraid to take it.

of any one particular card in a draft deck. This is not possible in a standard constructed deck, so if you see a fourth Glimpse Beyond, don’t be afraid to take it. 18. Since draft decks are more random than constructed ones, nobody can predict what you have in your hand if you leave some mana behind.

19. If you are just not feeling the deck you are playing, try to work out which cards are the culprits. You are able to trade certain cards after certain matches, so if you know ahead which ones are bad, that makes the trade choice easier.

20. Even if you’re not confident at winning game seven, give it a go anyway. You do get two runs in Expeditions, so there’s not a great deal to lose.

