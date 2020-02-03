Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Mordhau players are playing cricket with shields for balls and I love them

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

3rd February 2020 / 2:54PM

You never know what you’re going to see on a Mordhau duel server. People dress as Shreks and gnomes. Others hold up their arms in eternal ‘come at me’ gestures, constantly braying rather than fighting. I once joined a server where everyone wielded lightsabers and force-jumps. It’s a weird frontier.

Sadly, I have never hopped into a server full of people playing cricket using shields as balls and staffs as bats. Happily, someone else has, and there is video.

We’ve nearly perfected Mordhau Cricket in the oceanic duel servers. from r/Mordhau

That’s Reddit user PTEGrizzly, on a fast track to the big leagues. The Mordhau cricket big leagues don’t exist yet but they clearly should.

They even have uniforms! Kind of. Like everything about Mordhau cricket, they’re a bit of a mess. It’s a muddle of screams and raucous laughter, where some of the fielders zip around pretending to be aeroplanes while others take turns whacking a nearby corpse. You can see the wicketkeeper using an emote to show they’re ready, re-purposing the “please don’t hit me” gesture. That’s probably my second favourite part, closely followed by everyone erupting into violence the moment the round ends.

I’m already planning sports of my own. Is tennis possible? Badminton? Dodge-targe? Watch this space.

I once dubbed Hammondball the apotheosis of esports, but this is fierce competition.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mordhau

Love cuts deep

62

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Mordhau Battle Royale tips - how to consistently win Mordhau's Battle Royale matches

Survival of the Zweihander-est

Mordhau game modes - explanations and tips for Frontline, Skirmish, Horde, and Duel Servers

FOR THE HORDE

Latest articles

Wot I Think - Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Starch contrast

This Half-Life mod ran the dialogue and signs through Google Translate until they became nonsense

2

Loads of Crucial Ballistix RAM is on sale right now

2

Rocket League was down for ages over the weekend after issues with a server upgrade

1