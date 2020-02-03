Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

Temtem course locations

Show me your moves

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

3rd February 2020

Temtem course Noxious Bomb

Temtem’s Courses, or TCs as they are also known, are how you teach moves to your Temtem that they cannot normally learn. They can be used multiple times on any compatible Temtem, but there is only one copy of each of them in the game. Some are found in specific areas, while others are rewards for completing quests.

Temtem Course locations guide

This Temtem Course locations guide has all the known TCs and their locations, as well as descriptions of what the Courses do. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.

Some of the Courses can be handy for exploiting Dojo Leader weaknesses, but you need certain Temtem to use them. We have descriptions for all the known Temtem and their locations in our Temtem evolutions guide.

Temtem course teach

How Courses work in Temtem

Courses in Temtem work very similarly to TMs in recent Pokemon games. They are multi-use items that you can use to teach a Temtem a specific move. As they are able to be used more than once, you are able to teach the same move to multiple Temtem. However, there is a bit of a restriction in that Temtem can only learn four moves at once and that only certain Temtem can learn a specific Course move. To teach a Course move to a compatible Temtem, you need to perform the following actions:

  • Head into the pause menu, go to the right, and select “Backpack”
  • Select the courses tab. It’s the one that looks like paper.
  • Select the TC and the Temtem you wish to teach the move to.
  • Select the move slot you wish to replace and click it to teach the move.

Temtem Course locations

All Courses are found in set locations and there’s only one of them in the game. In order to locate them, know what the Technical Course move does, and which Temtem you can teach that course to, I’ve prepared a table with all the information in one place.

Course move nameCourse move descriptionCourse move locationTemtem that can learn this course
TC001: TsunamiType: Water
Damage: 70
Stamina Cost: 25
Class: Special
Priority: 2
Target: Single team
Synergy: Wind
Synergy Effects: +10 damage and +3 turns Cold		Mokupuni - Omninesia

Reward for completing side quest Gone with the Sillaro
Fomu
Wiplump
Pewki
Piraniant
Saipat
Umishi
Ukama
Kalazu
Kalabyss
TC002: Stone WallType: Earth
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 18
Class: Status
Priority: 1
Target: Single target
Effect: Gives +2 Defence and +1 Special Defence.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Windward Fort - Deniz
(Bottom floor, requires Surfboard)		Skail
Skunch
Valash
Crystle
Sherald
Smazee
Baboong
Kinu
Pigepic
TC003: Turbo ChoreographyType: Wind
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 27
Class: Status
Hold: 1
Priority: 3+
Target: Single team
Effect: Gives +1 speed for entire team
Synergy: Wind
Synergy Effects: +2 speed for entire team		Thalassian Cliffs - Deniz

Reward for completing side quest The Denizan Icarus		Swali
Loali
Tateru
Paharo
Paharac
Granpah
Mudrid
Barnshe
Mushook
Umishi
Ukama
Toxolotl
Noxolotl
Ganki
Gazuma
Kinu
Pigepic
TC004: Wake UpType: Neutral
Damage: 1
Stamina Cost: 0
Class: Physical
Priority: 3+
Target: Single target
Effect: Wakes up target instantly while dealing minimal damage.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Mokupuni - Omninesia

Reward for completing side quest Study Up		Swali
Loali
Tateru
Paharo
Paharac
Granpah
Hidody
Taifu
Skail
Skunch
Orphyll
Nidrasil
Bigu
Babawa
Kaku
Saku
Nessla
Kalazu
Kalabyss
Adoroboros
Kinu
Vulvir
Vulor
Vulcrane
Pigepic
TC005: MisogiType: Water
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 22
Class: Status
Hold: 2
Priority: 2
Target: Self
Effect: Eliminate all altered states on the Temtem.
Synergy: Water
Synergy Effects: 3 turn immune condition		Aguamarina Caves - Deniz
Behind waterfall		Platox
Platimous
Swali
Loali
Paharo
Paharac
Granpah
Hidody
Taifu
Skail
Skunch
Bigu
Babawa
Barnshe
Saipat
Smazee
Baboong
Ganki
Gazuma
Adoroboros
Kinu
Pigepic
TC006: Magma CannonType: Fire
Damage: 70
Stamina Cost: 37
Class: Special
Hold: 3
Priority: 1
Target: Single target
Effect: Burn for 3 turns
Synergy Effects: N/A		Nanga Dojo - OmninesiaBanapi
Capyre
Mastione
Vulvir
Vulor
Vulcrane
Anahir
TC007: Noxious BombType: Toxic
Damage: 100
Stamina Cost: 20
Class: Physical
Priority: 2
Target: Single target
Synergy Effects: N/A		The Canopath - Omninesia

Take the south path outside of Nanga. It's in the item chest on the island.		Platox
Platimous
Tateru
Fomu
Wiplump
Kaku
Saku
Barnshe
Pewki
Piraniant
Toxolotl
Noxolotl
Volarend
Ganki
Gazuma
Adoroboros
Tuwai
Tuvine
TC008: Awful SongType: Neutral
Damage: 96
Stamina Cost: 20
Class: Special
Priority: 2
Target: Single other target
Synergy: Neutral
Synergy Effects: Damage whole team		Jaguar Lounge - Quetzal - Tucma
Found during side quest Find Kemal
Fomu
Wiplump
Tental
Gyalis
TC009: AntitoxinsType: Toxic
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 26
Class: Status
Hold: 2
Priority: 2
Target: Single target
Effect: Cures Poison status condition
Synergy Effects: N/A		Quetzal - Tucma

Reward for completing side quest Beached Narwhal		Hidody
Taifu
Orphyll
Nidrasil
Bigu
Babawa
Gyalis
Blooze
Goolder
Shuine
Adoroboros
TC010: ConfiscateType: Neutral
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 7
Class: Status
Priority: 2
Target: Single other target
Effect: Target is "Seized" for 3 turns.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Prison of Quetzal - Tucma

Hidden item inside the bucket against the northern wall.		Tateru
Granpah
Tental
Mushook
Blooze
Goolder
Shuine
Adoroboros
Pigepic
TC011: CageType: Neutral
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 16
Class: Status
Hold: 1
Priority: 3
Target: All
Effect: Everyone is "Trapped" for 2 turns.
Synergy Effects: Damage whole team		Mines of Mictlan - TucmaHidody
Taifu
Skunch
Valash
Gyalis
Myx
Sherald
Mushook
Mastione
Gazuma
TC012: RendType: Neutral
Damage: 50
Stamina Cost: 22
Class: Special
Hold: 2
Priority: 2
Target: Single target
Effect: Neutralizes target for 4 turns.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Wreck of the Narwhal - TucmaPlatox
Platimous
Tateru
Mudrid
Azuroc
Zenoreth
Gyalis
Myx
Mastione
Volarend
Nessla
Vulor
Vulcrane
TC013: BlockType: Melee
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 15
Class: Status
Hold: 1
Priority: 3
Target: Self
Effect: User gains +2 Defence.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Anak Volcano - Omninesia

In the grass by rock hopping to the island near the Anak Volcano.		Tental
Banapi
Capyre
Valash
Mushook
Mastione
TC014: Madness BuffType: Melee
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 15
Class: Special
Priority: 2
Target: Self
Effect: User takes 25% damage, but gets +2 Special Attack and +2 Special Defence.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Xolot Reservoir - Tucma

South island		Tental
Orphyll
Nidrasil
Valash
Toxolotl
Noxolotl
Blooze
Goolder
TC015: FootworkType: Melee
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 15
Class: Special
Priority: 3
Hold: 1
Target: Self
Effect: User gains +2 speed.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Kupeleleza - Tucma

Reward for completing side quest A Rock Too Far		Platox
Platimous
Mudrid
Lapinite
Azuroc
Zenoreth
Valash
Mastione
TC016: Held AngerType: Neutral
Damage: 130
Stamina Cost: 12
Class: Physical
Priority: 1
Hold: 3
Target: Single target
Synergy Effects: N/A		Quetzal Dojo - Tucma

Reward for completing side quest First Aid		Platox
Platimous
Tateru
Orphyll
Nidrasil
Saku
Course
TC017: RelaxType: Neutral
Damage: 0
Stamina Cost: 12
Class: Status
Priority: 1
Hold: 1
Target: All
Effect: Everyone is asleep for 2 turns.
Synergy Effects: N/A		Kakama Cenote - Tucma

Found in the water		Hidody
Taifu
Saku
Barnshe
Shuine
Adoroboros
Pigepic
TC018: Major SlashType: Neutral
Damage: 150
Stamina Cost: 33
Class: Physical
Priority: 2
Hold: 1
Target: Single target
Synergy Effects: N/A		Xolot Reservoir - Tucma

Requires Acid-Proof surfboard
Reward for completing side quest Freeing Bandits		Platox
Platimous
Tateru
Taifu
Valash
Gyalis
Mastione
Ukama
Kalabyss
Vulcrane
Pigepic

Thanks so much for checking out our TemtemCourse locations guide. If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide. There’s also research on how to obtain the most elusive Temtem in our Luma Temtem guide.

