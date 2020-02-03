Temtem’s Courses, or TCs as they are also known, are how you teach moves to your Temtem that they cannot normally learn. They can be used multiple times on any compatible Temtem, but there is only one copy of each of them in the game. Some are found in specific areas, while others are rewards for completing quests.

Temtem Course locations guide

This Temtem Course locations guide has all the known TCs and their locations, as well as descriptions of what the Courses do.

Some of the Courses can be handy for exploiting Dojo Leader weaknesses, but you need certain Temtem to use them.

How Courses work in Temtem

Courses in Temtem work very similarly to TMs in recent Pokemon games. They are multi-use items that you can use to teach a Temtem a specific move. As they are able to be used more than once, you are able to teach the same move to multiple Temtem. However, there is a bit of a restriction in that Temtem can only learn four moves at once and that only certain Temtem can learn a specific Course move. To teach a Course move to a compatible Temtem, you need to perform the following actions:

Head into the pause menu, go to the right, and select “Backpack”

Select the courses tab. It’s the one that looks like paper.

Select the TC and the Temtem you wish to teach the move to.

Select the move slot you wish to replace and click it to teach the move.

Temtem Course locations

All Courses are found in set locations and there’s only one of them in the game. In order to locate them, know what the Technical Course move does, and which Temtem you can teach that course to, I’ve prepared a table with all the information in one place.

Course move name Course move description Course move location Temtem that can learn this course TC001: Tsunami Type: Water

Damage: 70

Stamina Cost: 25

Class: Special

Priority: 2

Target: Single team

Synergy: Wind

Synergy Effects: +10 damage and +3 turns Cold Mokupuni - Omninesia



Reward for completing side quest Gone with the Sillaro

Fomu

Wiplump

Pewki

Piraniant

Saipat

Umishi

Ukama

Kalazu

Kalabyss TC002: Stone Wall Type: Earth

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 18

Class: Status

Priority: 1

Target: Single target

Effect: Gives +2 Defence and +1 Special Defence.

Synergy Effects: N/A Windward Fort - Deniz

(Bottom floor, requires Surfboard) Skail

Skunch

Valash

Crystle

Sherald

Smazee

Baboong

Kinu

Pigepic TC003: Turbo Choreography Type: Wind

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 27

Class: Status

Hold: 1

Priority: 3+

Target: Single team

Effect: Gives +1 speed for entire team

Synergy: Wind

Synergy Effects: +2 speed for entire team Thalassian Cliffs - Deniz



Reward for completing side quest The Denizan Icarus Swali

Loali

Tateru

Paharo

Paharac

Granpah

Mudrid

Barnshe

Mushook

Umishi

Ukama

Toxolotl

Noxolotl

Ganki

Gazuma

Kinu

Pigepic TC004: Wake Up Type: Neutral

Damage: 1

Stamina Cost: 0

Class: Physical

Priority: 3+

Target: Single target

Effect: Wakes up target instantly while dealing minimal damage.

Synergy Effects: N/A Mokupuni - Omninesia



Reward for completing side quest Study Up Swali

Loali

Tateru

Paharo

Paharac

Granpah

Hidody

Taifu

Skail

Skunch

Orphyll

Nidrasil

Bigu

Babawa

Kaku

Saku

Nessla

Kalazu

Kalabyss

Adoroboros

Kinu

Vulvir

Vulor

Vulcrane

Pigepic TC005: Misogi Type: Water

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 22

Class: Status

Hold: 2

Priority: 2

Target: Self

Effect: Eliminate all altered states on the Temtem.

Synergy: Water

Synergy Effects: 3 turn immune condition Aguamarina Caves - Deniz

Behind waterfall Platox

Platimous

Swali

Loali

Paharo

Paharac

Granpah

Hidody

Taifu

Skail

Skunch

Bigu

Babawa

Barnshe

Saipat

Smazee

Baboong

Ganki

Gazuma

Adoroboros

Kinu

Pigepic TC006: Magma Cannon Type: Fire

Damage: 70

Stamina Cost: 37

Class: Special

Hold: 3

Priority: 1

Target: Single target

Effect: Burn for 3 turns

Synergy Effects: N/A Nanga Dojo - Omninesia Banapi

Capyre

Mastione

Vulvir

Vulor

Vulcrane

Anahir TC007: Noxious Bomb Type: Toxic

Damage: 100

Stamina Cost: 20

Class: Physical

Priority: 2

Target: Single target

Synergy Effects: N/A The Canopath - Omninesia



Take the south path outside of Nanga. It's in the item chest on the island. Platox

Platimous

Tateru

Fomu

Wiplump

Kaku

Saku

Barnshe

Pewki

Piraniant

Toxolotl

Noxolotl

Volarend

Ganki

Gazuma

Adoroboros

Tuwai

Tuvine TC008: Awful Song Type: Neutral

Damage: 96

Stamina Cost: 20

Class: Special

Priority: 2

Target: Single other target

Synergy: Neutral

Synergy Effects: Damage whole team Jaguar Lounge - Quetzal - Tucma

Found during side quest Find Kemal

Fomu

Wiplump

Tental

Gyalis TC009: Antitoxins Type: Toxic

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 26

Class: Status

Hold: 2

Priority: 2

Target: Single target

Effect: Cures Poison status condition

Synergy Effects: N/A Quetzal - Tucma



Reward for completing side quest Beached Narwhal Hidody

Taifu

Orphyll

Nidrasil

Bigu

Babawa

Gyalis

Blooze

Goolder

Shuine

Adoroboros TC010: Confiscate Type: Neutral

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 7

Class: Status

Priority: 2

Target: Single other target

Effect: Target is "Seized" for 3 turns.

Synergy Effects: N/A Prison of Quetzal - Tucma



Hidden item inside the bucket against the northern wall. Tateru

Granpah

Tental

Mushook

Blooze

Goolder

Shuine

Adoroboros

Pigepic TC011: Cage Type: Neutral

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 16

Class: Status

Hold: 1

Priority: 3

Target: All

Effect: Everyone is "Trapped" for 2 turns.

Synergy Effects: Damage whole team Mines of Mictlan - Tucma Hidody

Taifu

Skunch

Valash

Gyalis

Myx

Sherald

Mushook

Mastione

Gazuma TC012: Rend Type: Neutral

Damage: 50

Stamina Cost: 22

Class: Special

Hold: 2

Priority: 2

Target: Single target

Effect: Neutralizes target for 4 turns.

Synergy Effects: N/A Wreck of the Narwhal - Tucma Platox

Platimous

Tateru

Mudrid

Azuroc

Zenoreth

Gyalis

Myx

Mastione

Volarend

Nessla

Vulor

Vulcrane TC013: Block Type: Melee

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 15

Class: Status

Hold: 1

Priority: 3

Target: Self

Effect: User gains +2 Defence.

Synergy Effects: N/A Anak Volcano - Omninesia



In the grass by rock hopping to the island near the Anak Volcano. Tental

Banapi

Capyre

Valash

Mushook

Mastione TC014: Madness Buff Type: Melee

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 15

Class: Special

Priority: 2

Target: Self

Effect: User takes 25% damage, but gets +2 Special Attack and +2 Special Defence.

Synergy Effects: N/A Xolot Reservoir - Tucma



South island Tental

Orphyll

Nidrasil

Valash

Toxolotl

Noxolotl

Blooze

Goolder

TC015: Footwork Type: Melee

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 15

Class: Special

Priority: 3

Hold: 1

Target: Self

Effect: User gains +2 speed.

Synergy Effects: N/A Kupeleleza - Tucma



Reward for completing side quest A Rock Too Far Platox

Platimous

Mudrid

Lapinite

Azuroc

Zenoreth

Valash

Mastione TC016: Held Anger Type: Neutral

Damage: 130

Stamina Cost: 12

Class: Physical

Priority: 1

Hold: 3

Target: Single target

Synergy Effects: N/A Quetzal Dojo - Tucma



Reward for completing side quest First Aid Platox

Platimous

Tateru

Orphyll

Nidrasil

Saku

Course

TC017: Relax Type: Neutral

Damage: 0

Stamina Cost: 12

Class: Status

Priority: 1

Hold: 1

Target: All

Effect: Everyone is asleep for 2 turns.

Synergy Effects: N/A Kakama Cenote - Tucma



Found in the water Hidody

Taifu

Saku

Barnshe

Shuine

Adoroboros

Pigepic TC018: Major Slash Type: Neutral

Damage: 150

Stamina Cost: 33

Class: Physical

Priority: 2

Hold: 1

Target: Single target

Synergy Effects: N/A Xolot Reservoir - Tucma



Requires Acid-Proof surfboard

Reward for completing side quest Freeing Bandits Platox

Platimous

Tateru

Taifu

Valash

Gyalis

Mastione

Ukama

Kalabyss

Vulcrane

Pigepic

If you need more top tips that you come across for Temtem, check out our Temtem guide. There's also research on how to obtain the most elusive Temtem in our Luma Temtem guide.