The best Minecraft 1.15 seeds - 1.14 & 1.15 seeds list with Amidst screenshots

Kids these days just don’t seem to realise that Minecraft seeds are far more than just the string of characters that make up your Minecraft world: they’re a form of artistic expression. Why leave the game to dredge up some meaningless string of numbers, when you could instead seed your world with something like “I love you 3000”, or “RobertUnderdunkTerwilliger”, or some other excellent film or TV reference?



If you’re of a similar mind on this, you shouldn’t be disappointed by the amount of fun I had creating this Minecraft 1.15 seeds guide. Below you’ll find a carefully curated selection of the very best Minecraft seeds for 1.15, 1.14 and 1.13 that we’ve found. Whether you’re after a particularly challenging island seed or a lush starting area with everything you need in easy reach, we’ve got a multitude of worlds for you.

Minecraft 1.15 seeds – best Minecraft seeds for Islands, Pyramids, Temples, and more

Due to the nature of recent Minecraft updates, terrain generation between 1.13, 1.14, and 1.15 is nearly identical. The only difference is that in 1.13 you won’t find the new Bamboo Jungle biomes, and there may be some changes to the generation of villages and the like. So all the below seeds will work whichever of the three Minecraft versions you’re running! Ain’t that swell?

Minecraft guide series Why not check out some of our other Minecraft guide pages? Minecraft servers – our list of the very best Minecraft survival and minigames servers Minecraft shaders – this is the best-looking that Minecraft’s ever been. Which shader pack is your favourite? Minecraft skins – a compendium of the most original and best Minecraft skins we’ve ever laid eyes on

Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found (and I hope you also have time to appreciate the sheer strangeness of my stream-of-consciousness, reference-fuelled mind when it comes to naming Minecraft seeds). You can click on any of the images to view it at full size.

You can also click on the seed itself to open up a screenshot of the world I took using Amidst, which is a nifty piece of software that allows you to check out terrain and structure generation for different seeds. Amidst isn’t updated for anything beyond 1.13, so it won’t show things like Bamboo Jungles, but it still gives you a great idea of what kind of world you’re looking at.

Best Minecraft 1.15 seeds – full list

Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to let us know how you get on in one of the above worlds – or if you’ve found your own noteworthy 1.15 Minecraft seeds you’d like to share – then let us know in the comments below!