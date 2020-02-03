Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Best Runeterra decks

The best Minecraft 1.15 seeds - 1.14 & 1.15 seeds list with Amidst screenshots

You can probably learn a lot about me from these Minecraft 1.15 seeds

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd February 2020 / 1:14PM

Featured post Minecraft 1.15 seeds list

Kids these days just don’t seem to realise that Minecraft seeds are far more than just the string of characters that make up your Minecraft world: they’re a form of artistic expression. Why leave the game to dredge up some meaningless string of numbers, when you could instead seed your world with something like “I love you 3000”, or “RobertUnderdunkTerwilliger”, or some other excellent film or TV reference?

If you’re of a similar mind on this, you shouldn’t be disappointed by the amount of fun I had creating this Minecraft 1.15 seeds guide. Below you’ll find a carefully curated selection of the very best Minecraft seeds for 1.15, 1.14 and 1.13 that we’ve found. Whether you’re after a particularly challenging island seed or a lush starting area with everything you need in easy reach, we’ve got a multitude of worlds for you.

Minecraft seeds 1.15 guide

Minecraft 1.15 seeds – best Minecraft seeds for Islands, Pyramids, Temples, and more

Due to the nature of recent Minecraft updates, terrain generation between 1.13, 1.14, and 1.15 is nearly identical. The only difference is that in 1.13 you won’t find the new Bamboo Jungle biomes, and there may be some changes to the generation of villages and the like. So all the below seeds will work whichever of the three Minecraft versions you’re running! Ain’t that swell?

Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found (and I hope you also have time to appreciate the sheer strangeness of my stream-of-consciousness, reference-fuelled mind when it comes to naming Minecraft seeds). You can click on any of the images to view it at full size.

You can also click on the seed itself to open up a screenshot of the world I took using Amidst, which is a nifty piece of software that allows you to check out terrain and structure generation for different seeds. Amidst isn’t updated for anything beyond 1.13, so it won’t show things like Bamboo Jungles, but it still gives you a great idea of what kind of world you’re looking at.

Best Minecraft 1.15 seeds – full list

SeedDescriptionTags
What A Corker!
Warm climates await you in this characterful combination of Savanna hills and sprawling Deserts with a multitude of nearby Villages.Village, Desert, Savanna, Forest, Plains, Ravine, Mineshaft
Once, long ago,
Fire and Ice combine in this hostile start on the border between Frozen Ocean and scorching Desert. You'll need to travel to find trees.Challenging, Frozen Ocean, Desert, Ice Plains, Savanna, Ocean, Mega Taiga
UnusualCrimping
A lovely temperate start next to Savanna, Forest, and Desert - and you'll also find a giant Mushroom Island only about 1000 blocks east from spawn.Plains, Forest, Savanna, Mushroom Biome, Desert, Swampland, Extreme Hills
Mesozoic
Jungle lovers, this one's for you. A game-crashingly large Jungle start (complete with Jungle Temple a stone's throw from spawn), with Deep Oceans and a Flower Forest nearby.Jungle, Jungle Temple, Ocean, Flower Forest, Taiga, Extreme Hills, Forest
island?
One of the better archipelago starts I've found. You begin on a tiny spit of land with a handful of sheep but no trees, so you'll have to quickly hop from island to island in search of better prospects.Challenging, Island, Archipelago, Ocean, Ocean Monument
I am the banana king
At the centre of this Swamp-dominated landmass, not far from spawn, there sits a perfect alcove hidden inside a tiny Extreme Hills biome. Perfect for mountain bases.Swampland, Extreme Hills, Forest, Burch Forest, Ocean, Plains, Village
3032979427952586570
An incredibly picturesque land, this one. Head east, and you'll first find a sprawling Plains village, then Sunflower Plains and Flower Forests, then a Roofed Forest (with a mansion!).Plains, Pumpkins, Plains Village, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest, Roofed Forest, Mansion, Taiga
EatAJerkPal
Not a true island start, because there's some mainland nearby. But I had to include this seed. I mean, just look at it. What a poor lonely tree, It needs some company, don't you think?Island, Archipelago, Ocean, Ocean Monument, Swampland, Savanna, Forest
pineappleonpizza
Something for everyone on this expansive, diverse map, from giant snow-capped mountains to roofed forests and abandoned mineshafts. This would be a great seed for a UHC match.Birch Forest, Forest, Extreme Hills, Sunflower Plains, Mineshaft, Flower Forest, Taiga, Desert, Swampland
I need a heroooo
Now this is one hell of a starting point. Surrounded by Jungle and the new Bamboo Jungles, you've also got a silly number of Villages and Jungle Temples in a few-hundred-block radius around spawn.Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Taiga, Extreme Hills, Plains, Jungle Temple, Village
15YemenRoadYemen
A great mix of Mesa and Roofed Forest, this seed gives you one of the most colourful spawns that vanilla Minecraft is capable of, while still providing plenty of trees for your first day/night.Mesa, Roofed Forest, Extreme Hills, Ocean, Plains, Birch Forest, Savanna
-2561286611982351664
For those who prefer winter to summer, this start places you on a massive (but surviveable) Ice Plains biome, complete with Igloos, lakes, rivers, and more.Ice Plains, Ice Mountains, Igloo, Ocean, Taiga, Cold Taiga, Extreme Hills
I'm writing this in a Starbucks
Just look at that island village. Isn't that wonderful? It's as though it was crafted by hand. Plus, tonnes of Ocean Monuments, and a Mushroom Biome not too far to the East.Island, Archipelago, Village, Forest, Ocean Monument, Mushroom Biome, Plains
somethingsomethingdarkside
A long-running river separates a large forest biome from massive, cloud-height mountains. You'll also find a Swamp with a Witch Hut nearby, as well as a rich and colourful underground.Forest, Extreme Hills, Taiga, Swampland, Birch Forest, Flower Forest, Mineshaft, Village, Witch Hut
Wakanda Forever
An unusual and exciting start, with just a couple of tiny islands and a handful of trees in the middle of a giant Frozen Ocean - which itself is surrounded by a colossal ring of Mesa, Desert, and Savanna biomes.Challenging, Island, Archipelago, Frozen Ocean, Desert, Mesa, Savanna, Ocean
RobertUnderdunkTerwilliger
Here's a seed with a little of just about everything: a nice Roofed Forest start, with Desert to the west, a Mushroom Biome to the north, and some really nice Extreme Hills across the sea to the east.Roofed Forest, Plains, Extreme Hills, Mushroom Biome, Desert, Swamp, Ocean
tali'zorah
Yes, that is indeed a Pyramid inside a Desert Village, barely 100 blocks from spawn. Opposite the Desert, you're faced with a gigantic Swamp, and patches of Forest and Extreme Hills.Pyramid, Village, Desert, Swampland, Extreme Hills, Plains, Forest, Savanna, Mesa, Ocean
ResistanceIsUseless
If you're looking to rush to the Nether as quickly as possible, this is your seed. Plains, Forest, and Desert - with a surface lava pool, Pyramid, and Village all in spitting distance from spawn. Oh, and mineshafts everywhere.Pyramid, Village, Desert, Mesa, Plains, Forest, Savanna, Mineshaft, Lava
-6904926439578529261
This might as well be a Large Biomes world. You spawn right on the border between a gigantic Mesa and a colossal Jungle, with at least 2 Jungle Temples and 1 Shipwreck nearby.Jungle, Mesa, Jungle Temple, Shipwreck, Ocean
SnakesAndBladders
Not the most difficult island spawn in the world thanks to its generous supply of wood, and the fact that the mainland isn't TOO far away... But still enough to heighten the challenge a bit.Challenging, Island, Shipwreck, Archipelago, Frozen Ocean, Forest, Savanna, Lava
Inconceivable!
A sprawling Jungle, rife with Bamboo, is bordered by a Savanna (with village) and some fantastic mountain formations in this diverse and colourful world.Jungle, Bamboo Jungle, Savanna, Village, Extreme Hills, Desert

Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to let us know how you get on in one of the above worlds – or if you’ve found your own noteworthy 1.15 Minecraft seeds you’d like to share – then let us know in the comments below!

