Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: World Iceborne headline AMD's latest free games bundle

AMD have lifted the lid on their latest Raise The Game bundle, which gets you an assortment of free games when you buy a qualifying Radeon RX graphics card. This time, we’re looking at free copies of Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne Master Edition, Resident Evil 3, Warcraft III: Reforged, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, but some GPUs will get you more games than others. Here’s how it works.

Running from now (February 4th) until April 25th 2020, the offer applies to AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT cards, the Radeon RX 5500 XT, and RX 5500 and RX 5500M systems available from third party manufacturers. Alas, AMD’s brand-new Radeon RX 5600 XT (which recently pushed out Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti to claim the top spot in our best graphics card list) seems to be excluded from this new offer, but the good news is that its sub-£200 / $200 little brother, the RX 5500 XT, definitely gets the pick of the bunch, which is great news if you’re after an inexpensive 1080p graphics card that can easily rival what Nvidia’s GTX Super cards can do.

If you’re buying an RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT, for example, you’ll get:

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition (that’s the base game and the Iceborne expansion)

Resident Evil 3

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

RX 5500 XT buyers, meanwhile, will be able to claim a lot more, including:

Resident Evil 3

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Warcraft III: Reforged

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC

Buy a RX 5500 pre-built PC or an RX 5500M laptop, on the other hand, and you’ll just get:

Resident Evil 3

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

You’ll also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC when you buy an old RX 560, RX 570, RX 580, RX 590, RX Vega 56, RX Vega 64 or Radeon 7 graphics card, but these don’t come with any of the free games mentioned above.

Either way, while it’s a shame the RX 5600 XT isn’t included in this new bundle offer, it’s still miles better than what you get when buying a new Nvidia graphics card, which is currently… err… nothing.

Personally, I don’t think this latest Raise The Game bundle tops AMD’s winter crop of free games, which included The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint again, but if you’re thinking about buying Resident Evil 3, then it’s still pretty good value all the same. For me, the best Raise The Game bundle AMD have done so far was the Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2 triple-whammy at the end of 2018. Now that was a great bundle of games.