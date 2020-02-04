Legends of Runeterra cards list

In order to ensure there’s some kind of structure in the decks that you build, Legends of Runeterra lists its cards into different “regions”. Think of regions like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of all of the Legends of Runeterra cards in the open beta, sorted by each of the six different regions in the game.

If you are looking for information on champions, they are found in our Legends of Runeterra champions guide.

Legends of Runeterra cards

In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. Cards are obtained via rewards, more information on that in our Legends of Runeterra vault guide.

In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below, along with every follower and spell card. I highly recommend that you search for the card you want to look at by using your browser (Ctrl-F on a PC) and type in the name of the card.

Champions have their own separate page in our Legends of Runeterra champions guide. Some cards are better than others in the game’s drafting mode, so find our recommendations in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

Demacia

The region of Demacia has a lot of follower cards, together with just a handful of buff spells. The main aim is to be rather defensive while strategically buffing certain units to break through to the enemy’s Nexus.

Demacia Followers

Card Name Follower card stats Cithria of Cloudfield Cost: 1

Stats: 2/2 Fleetfeather Tracker Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When you summon another ally, grant me Challenger Mageseeker Conservator Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand a 6+ cost spell from a region other than Demacia. Plucky Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Tough Battlesmith Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When you summon an Exile, grant it +1/+1. Border Lookout Cost: 2

Stats: 1/4 Brightsteel Protector Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Play: Give an ally Barrier. Vanguard Defender Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Tough War Chefs Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round. Dawnspeakers Cost: 3

Stats: 1/4

Ability: End of Round: Grant other allies +1/+1 if an ally died this round. Laurent Duelist Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Play: Give an ally Challenger this round. Laurent Protege Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Challenger Mageseeker Investigator Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower. Senna, Sentinel of Light Cost: 3

Stats: 4/2

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: The first time an allied Lucian dies this game, grant me +1/+1 and Double Attack. Vanguard Redeemer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit if an ally died this round. Vanguard Sergeant Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a "For Demacia!" in hand. Laurent Bladekeeper Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Play: Grant an ally +2/+2. Laurent Chevalier Cost: 4

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Strike: Create a random Challenger follower in hand. Mageseeker Inciter Cost: 4

Stats: 1/4

Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me power equal to its cost. Silverwing Scout Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Tough Silverwing Vanguard Cost: 4

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon an exact copy of me. Vanguard Bannerman Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Allegiance: Grant all allies +1/+1. Vanguard Firstblade Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When you summon an Elite, reduce my cost by 1. Radiant Guardian Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me Lifesteal and Tough if an ally died this round. Swiftwing Lancer Cost: 5

Stats: 5/4

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Last Breath: Create an Elite in hand. Vanguard Cavalry Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Tough Cithria the Bold Cost: 6

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+1 and Fearsome this round. Mageseeker Persuader Cost: 6

Stats: 4/1

Ability: Play: Discard a spell to grant me health equal to its cost. Tianna Crownguard Cost: 8

Stats: 7/7

Ability: When I'm summoned, ready your attack. Brightsteel Formation Cost: 9

Stats: 9/9

Ability: Barrier

Ability: Play or Attack: Give all allies Barrier.

Demacia Spells

Card Name Spell card effect Chain Vest Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally Tough Radiant Strike Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +1/+1 this round. Purify Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Remove all text and keywords from a follower. Single Combat Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: An ally and an enemy strike each other. En Garde Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give allies Challenger this round. Mobilize Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Reduce the cost of allies in hand by 1. Prismatic Barrier Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Barrier this round. Relentless Pursuit Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Ready your attack. Stand Alone Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: If you have exactly 1 ally, grant it +3/+3. Succession Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon a Dauntless Vanguard. Riposte Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Barrier this round. Back to Back Cost: 5

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give two allies +3/+3 this round. Detain Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: An ally captures a unit. For Demacia! Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give allies +3/+3 this round. Redoubled Valor Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Fully heal an ally, then double its Power and Health. Rememberance Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Costs 1 less for each ally that died this round. Summon a random 5 cost follower from Demacia. Judgment Cost: 8

Speed: Fast

Effect: A battling ally strikes all battling enemies. Reinforcements Cost: 8

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Dauntless Vanguard, then grant Elite allies +1/+1.

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks. Ephemeral, Barrier, and Elusive granting spells pad out the spell list. It’s also the home to one of the most powerful spells in Legends of Runeterra – Deny.

Ionia Followers

Card Name Follower card stats Greenglade Caretaker Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When an ally gets Barrier, grant me +2/+0. Inspiring Mentor Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+1 Navori Bladescout Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, give me Elusive this round. Nimble Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Quick Attack Shadow Fiend Cost: 1

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Ephemeral Sparing Student Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+1 this round. Fae Bladetwirler Cost: 2

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: When you Stun or Recall a unit, grant me +2/+0. Greenglade Duo Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When you summon an ally, give me +1/+0 this round. Greenglade Lookout Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Strike: Reduce the cost of the most expensive unit in your hand by 1. Herald of Spring Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Lifesteal this round. Keeper of Masks Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +1/+0 this round. Navori Conspirator Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Elusive

Ability: To play me, Recall an ally. Navori Highwayman Cost: 2

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Navori Brigand with my stats. Silent Shadowseer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Elusive

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create a copy of me in hand. Emerald Awakener Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Lifesteal

Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4. Greenglade Elder Cost: 3

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Play: Grant allies in hand +1/+1. Rivershaper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Strike: Draw a spell. Scaled Snapper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Play: I am 5/2 or 2/5. Shadow Assassin Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 1 card. Solitary Monk Cost: 3

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm summoned, Recall all other allies. Kinkou LIfeblade Cost: 5

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Lifesteal

Ability: Elusive Kinkou Wayfinder Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Allegiance: Summon two 1 cost allies from your deck. Jeweled Protector Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand +3/+3. Yusari Cost: 5

Stats: 4/5

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Elusive Cloud Drinker Cost: 6

Stats: 3/5

Ability: Your Burst spells cost 1 less. Zaphyr Sage Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Play: Create an exact copy of a card in hand. The Emyrean Cost: 7

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Elusive Windfarer Hatchling Cost: 7

Stats: 4/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allies +2/+2 this round. Yone, Windchaser Cost: 7

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Play: Stun 2 enemies. Ren Shadowblade Cost: 8

Stats: 6/4

Ability: When the enemy summons a follower, grant it Ephemeral. Minah Swiftfoot Cost: 9

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Play: Recall 3 enemies.

Ionia Spells

Card Name Spell card effects Ghost Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Elusive this round. Health Potion Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Heal anything 3. Recall Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall an ally. Rush Cost: 1

Speed: Rush

Effect: Give an ally +1/+0 and Quick Attack this round. Insight of Ages Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create a random spell in hand.

Effect: Enlightened: Create 2 instead. Ki Guardian Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant Barrier to an ally in hand. Draw 1 card. Sown Seeds Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant allies in hand +1/+0 Death Mark Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Remove Ephemeral from an ally to grant it to an enemy. Deny Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stop a Fast spell, Slow spell, or skill. Shadowshift Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall an ally to summon a Living Shadow in its place. Steel Tempest Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun an attacking enemy. Twin Disciplines Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 or +0/+3 this round. Spirit's Refuge Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally Barrier and Lifesteal this round. Will of Ionia Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Recall a unit. Dawn and Dusk Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon two exact copies of an ally. They're Ephemeral. Shadow Flare Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Grant all battling followers Ephemeral. Stand United Cost: 6

Speed: Burst

Effect: Swap two allies. Give them Barrier. Ritual of Renewal Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Heal anything 7, draw 1 card.

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but in Legends of Runeterra they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want. Their spell cards reflect this by creating a lot of machines and other gadgets, though they can also cycle through your deck. It’s also the home to the various mushroom cards.

Piltover & Zaun Followers

Card name Follower card stats Caustic Cask Cost: 1

Stats: 0/1

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Last Breath: Deal 1 to each Nexus. Astute Academic Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: When you draw a card, give me +1/+0 this round. Daring Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Elusive Zaunite Urchin Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: To play me, discard 1 card.

Ability: Last Breath: Draw 1 card. Academy Prodigy Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Quick Attack Boomcrew Rookie Cost: 2

Stats: 1/4

Ability: Attack: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Chempunk Pickpocket Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Nexus Strike: Create in hand an exact copy of a random spell from the enemy deck. Clump of Whumps Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a Mushroom Cloud in hand. Eager Apprentice Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, refill 2 spell mana. Flame Chompers! Cost: 2

Stats: 0/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm discarded, summon me. Intrepid Mariner Cost: 2

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Elusive this round. Sump Dredger Cost: 2

Stats: 4/3

Ability: To play me, discard 1 card. Amateur Aeronaut Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Elusive Assembly Bot Cost: 3

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1. Golden Crushbot Cost: 3

Stats: 2/5 Parade Electrorig Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Support: Shuffle 4 copies of the supported ally into your deck. Puffcap Peddler Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When you cast a spell, plant 2 Poison Puffcaps on random cards in the enemy deck. Used Cask Salesman Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon 2 Caustic Cask. Back Alley Barkeep Cost: 4

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a random card in hand for each Back Alley Barkeep you've summoned this game. Chump Whump Cost: 4

Stats: 4/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, create two Mushroom Cloud in hand. Eminent Benefactor Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Last Breath: Create a random Epic in hand. Professor Von Yipp Cost: 4

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When you summon a 1 cost ally, grant it +2/+2. Shady Character Cost: 4

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Play: Pick a follower. Transform me into an exact copy of it. Sumpsnipe Scavenger Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Allegiance: Create a Sumpworks Map in hand. It costs 0 this round. Chempunk Shredder Cost: 5

Stats: 5/2

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Funsmith Cost: 5

Stats: 2/3

Ability: All of your spells and skills deal 1 extra damage. Midenstokke Henchmen Cost: 5

Stats: 5/3

Ability: Nexus Strike: Summon an exact copy of me. Unstable Voltician Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +4/+0 and Quick Attack if you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game. Augmented Experimenter Cost: 6

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Discard your hand. Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 to an enemy unit. Jae Medarda Cost: 8

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Elusive

Ability: When I'm targeted, draw 1 card. Corina Veraza Cost: 9

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Play: Discard the top 5 cards of your deck to deal 1 damage to all enemies for each spell discarded. Plaza Guardian Cost: 10

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Quick Attack

Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each spell you've cast this game.

Piltover & Zaun Spells

Card name Spell card effects Thermogenic Beam Cost: 0

Speed: Slow

Effect: To play, spend all of your mana. Deal that much mana in damage to a unit. Counterfeit Copies Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Pick a card in hand. Shuffle 4 exact copies of it into your deck. Jury-Rig Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: When cast or discarded, summon a Scrap Scuttler. Mushroom Cloud Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Plant 5 Poison Puffcap on random cards in the enemy deck. Rummage Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: To play, discard 2 cards. Draw 2 cards. Mystic Shot Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 2 damage to anything. Scrapdash Assembly Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Scrap Scuttler. Sumpworks Map Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally Elusive. Flash of Brilliance Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana. Get Excited! Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: To play, discard 1. Deal 3 damage to anything. Rising Spell Force Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round. Statikk Shock Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to two enemies. Draw a card. Purrsuit of Perfection Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have played 20 cards with different names this game, summon Cataclysm. Hextech Transmogulator Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Transform a follower into another follower. Unlicensed Innovation Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon an Illegal Contraption. Trueshot Barrage Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 3 damage to an enemy, 2 damage to another enemy, then 1 damage to another enemy. Progress Day! Cost: 8

Speed: Burst

Effect: Draw 2 cards, then reduce their cost by 1.

Noxus

If there was one region whose cards would fit well in an Aggro deck, it would be Noxus. Heavy hitting followers and lots of damage effects means there’s many ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible. Stun effects are rather common in the spells list, which makes bypassing the enemy’s defences a cinch.

Noxus Followers

Card name Follower card stats Affectionate Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Challenger Draven's Biggest Fan Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, move Draven to the top of your deck if you don't already have him. Legion Rearguard Cost: 1

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Can't Block Legion Saboteur Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus. Precious Pet Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Fearsome Arena Battlecaster Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Attack: Give other battling allies +1/+0 this round. Crimson Aristocrat Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an ally and grant it +2/+0. Crimson Disciple Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I survive damage, deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. House Spider Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, summon a Spiderling. Legion Drummer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally Quick Attack this round. Legion Grenadier Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Last Breath: Deal 2 damage to the enemy Nexus. Trifarian Gloryseeker Cost: 2

Stats: 5/1

Ability: Challenger

Ability: Can't Block Trifarian Hopeful Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +2/+0 if you have another Nexus ally. Arachnoid Sentry Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Play: Stun an enemy. Arena Bookie Cost: 3

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Start of Round: Discard your lowest cost card to draw 1 card. Crimson Curator Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: When I survive damage, create a random Crimson unit in your hand. Legion Marauder Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Attack: Grant allied Legion Marauders everywhere +1/+1. Reckless Trifarian Cost: 3

Stats: 5/4

Ability: Can't Block Basilisk Rider Cost: 4

Stats: 5/2

Ability: Allegiance: Grant me +1/+1 and Overwhelm. Crimson Awakener Cost: 4

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, deal 1 damage to all other allies. Crowd Favorite Cost: 4

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each other ally you have. Legion Veteran Cost: 4

Stats: 4/5

Ability: When another ally survives damage, grant it +1/+0. Shiraza the Blade Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: I deal double damage to the Nexus. Trifarian Assessor Cost: 4

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Play: Draw 1 for each 5+ Power ally you have. Arachnoid Host Cost: 5

Stats: 5/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other Spider allies +2/+0. Kato the Arm Cost: 5

Stats: 5/3

Ability: Support: Give my supported ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round. Legion General Cost: 5

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Grant me +1/+1 for each unit you've Stunned or Recalled this game. Trifarian Shieldbreaker Cost: 5

Stats: 6/5

Ability: Fearsome Battering Ram Cost: 6

Stats: 0/12

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Attack: Grant me +4/+0. Minotaur Reckoner Cost: 6

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Start of Round: Stun the weakest enemy. Savage Reckoner Cost: 7

Stats: 7/4

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Challenger Captain Farron Cost: 8

Stats: 8/8

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Play: Replace your hand with Decimates.

Noxus Spells

Card name Spell card effects Blade's Edge Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to anything. Elixir of Wrath Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 this round. Guile Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: Stun an enemy. Brother's Bond Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant two allies +2/+0. Death Lotus Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to all battling units. Transfusion Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Deal 1 damage to an ally to give another ally +2/+2 this round. Blood for Blood Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 to an allied follower. If it survives, create a copy of it in hand. Culling Strike Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a unit with 3 or less Power. Might Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +3/+0 and Overwhelm this round. Noxian Guillotine Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a damaged unit. You can cast this again this round. Vision Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: When cast or discarded, grant allies +1/+0. Whirling Death Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: A battling ally strikes a battling enemy. Decimate Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 4 damage to the enemy Nexus. Decisive Maneuver Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: Stun anenemy. Give all allies +2/+0 this round. Intimidating Roar Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Stun all enemies with 4 or less power. Shunpo Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 2 damage to an enemy unit, then ready your attack. Reckoning Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have a 5+ Power ally, kill all units with 4 or less Power.

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm. Buffing spells and frostbite effects are a little more common here.

Freljord Followers

Card name Follower card stats Lonely Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, create in hand a random 1 cost Poro from any region. Omen Hawk Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant the top 2 allies in your deck +1/+1. Unscarred Reaver Cost: 1

Stats: 0/3

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +2/+0. Yeti Yearling Cost: 1

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Last Breath: Shuffle 2 Enraged Yeti into your deck. Avarosan Sentry Cost: 2

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Last Breath: Draw a card. Feral Mystic Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Enlightened: I have +4/+4. Icevale Archer Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Play: Frostbite an enemy. Stalking Wolf Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I'm summoned, the enemy summons a Snow Hare. Starlit Seer Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When you cast a spell, grant the top ally in your deck +1/+1. Avarosan Marksman Cost: 3

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Play: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit. Avarosan Trapper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: When I'm summoned, create an Enraged Yeti in the top 3 cards of your deck. Kindly Tavernkeeper Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Play: Heal anything 3. Mighty Poro Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Overwhelm Rimefang Wolf Cost: 3

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Challenger

Ability: When I strike a unit with 0 Power, I kill it. Scarthane Steffen Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0. Wyrding Stones Cost: 3

Stats: 0/3

Ability: Start of the Round: Get an extra mana gem this round. Avarosan Outriders Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Allegiance: Grant the top unit in our deck +3/+3 and Overwhelm Babbling Bjerg Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw a unit with 5+ Power. Bull Elnuk Cost: 4

Stats: 4/5 Poro Herder Cost: 4

Stats: 3/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, draw 2 Poros if you have a Poro ally. Avarosan Hearthguard Cost: 5

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant allies in your deck +1/+1. Rimetusk Shaman Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Start of Round: Frostbite the strongest enemy. Scarmaiden Reaver Cost: 5

Stats: 4/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: Lifesteal Tarkaz the Tribeless Cost: 5

Stats: 5/8

Ability: Attack: Deal 1 damage to all battling units. Troop of Elnuks Cost: 5

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck. Alpha Wildclaw Cost: 6

Stats: 7/6

Ability: Overwhelm Heart of the Fluff Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: Play: Combine all our Poros into Fluft of Poros, it gains their stats and keywords. Scarmother Veynna Cost: 6

Stats: 3/8

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I survive damage, grant me +3/+0. They Who Endure Cost: 6

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 for each ally that has died. Ancient Yeti Cost: 7

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Overwhelm

Ability: End of Round: Reduce my cost by 1. Icy Yeti Cost: 7

Stats: 5/5

Ability: When I'm summoned, Frostbite enemies with 3 or less health. She Who Wanders Cost: 10

Stats: 10/10

Ability: Play: Obliterate all followers with 4 or less Power in play and in hands.

Freljord Spells

Card name Spell card effect Brittle Steel Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite an enemy with 3 or less health. Elixir of Iron Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Give an ally +0/+2 this round. Entreat Cost: 2

Speed: Burst

Effect: Draw a champion. Shatter Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 4 damage to an enemy if it has 0 Power. Otherwise, Frostbite it. Flash Freeze Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite an enemy. Iceborn Legacy Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally and all allied copies of it everywhere +1/+1. Take Heart Cost: 3

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant a damaged ally +3/+3. Tall Tales Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: If you have a Yeti, summon an Enraged Yeti. Otherwise, create one on top of your deck. Avalanche Cost: 4

Speed: Slow

Effect: Deal 2 damage to all units. Bloodsworn Pledge Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant two allies +0/+3. Poro Snax Cost: 4

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant Poro allies everywhere +1/+1. Catalyst of Aeons Cost: 5

Speed: Burst

Effect: Get an empty mana gem and heal your Nexus 3. Harsh Winds Cost: 6

Speed: Burst

Effect: Frostbite 2 enemies. Pack Mentality Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Give an ally and all other allies of its group +3/+3 and Overwhelm this round. Winter's Breath Cost: 7

Speed: Slow

Effect: Kill all enemies with 0 power, then Frostbite all enemies. Battle Fury Cost: 8

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +8/+4. Warmother's Call Cost: 12

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon the top unit from our deck now and each start of round.

Shadow Isles

The dark realm of the Shadow Isles is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions. Some of the strongest combinations occur within the cards of this region. It’s also the region with the fewest follower cards, but the most magic, including a lot of control and removal spells

Shadow Isles Followers

Card name Follower cards stats Ravenous Butcher Cost: 0

Stats: 3/2

Ability: To play me, kill an ally. Hapless Aristocrat Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Summon a Spiderling Oblivious Islander Cost: 1

Stats: 2/1

Ability: Play: Grant an ally in hand Ephemeral and reduce its cost by 1. Sinister Poro Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Fearsome Warden's Prey Cost: 1

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Last Breath: Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 or less. Arachnoid Horror Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Fearsome Cursed Keeper Cost: 2

Stats: 1/1

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Last Breath: Summon an Escaped Abomination. Mistwrath Cost: 2

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: When I'm summoned, grant other allied Mistwraiths everywhere +1/+0. Shark Chariot Cost: 2

Stats: 3/1

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: When an Ephemeral ally attacks, revive me attacking. Soul Shepherd Cost: 2

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: When you summon an Ephemeral ally, grant it +1/+1. Stirred Spirits Cost: 2

Stats: 3/2

Ability: Support: Grant my supported ally +2/+0 and Ephemeral. Darkwater Scourge Cost: 3

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Ephemeral

Ability: Lifesteal Frenzied Skitterer Cost: 3

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: When I'm summoned, give other allied Spiders +1/+0 and enemies -1/+0 this round. Iron Harbinger Cost: 3

Stats: 2/4

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Attack: Grant me +1/+0 for each Ephemeral ally. Phantom Prankster Cost: 3

Stats: 0/3

Ability: When another ally dies, deal 1 damage to the enemy Nexus. Scribe of Sorrows Cost: 3

Stats: 2/3

Ability: When I'm summoned, create a copy in hand of an ally that died this game. The Undying Cost: 3

Stats: 2/2

Ability: Can't Block

Ability: Last Breath: Revive me at the start of round and grant me +1/+1 for each time I've died. Ancient Crocolith Cost: 4

Stats: 7/7

Ability: To play me, kill 2 allies. Chronicler of Ruin Cost: 4

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Play: Kill an ally, then revive it. Wraithcaller Cost: 4

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Allegiance: Summon a Mistwraith Ethereral Remitter Cost: 5

Stats: 4/3

Ability: Play: Kill an ally to summon a random follower from any region that costs 2 mana more. Tortured Prodigy Cost: 5

Stats: 3/4

Ability: When an ally dies, refill your spell mana. Soulgorger Cost: 6

Stats: 3/7

Ability: Lifesteal The Rekindler Cost: 6

Stats: 4/4

Ability: When I'm summoned, revive the strongest allied champion. Rhasa the Sunderer Cost: 7

Stats: 7/5

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Kill the 2 lowest Power enemies if an ally died this round. Commander Ledros Cost: 8

Stats: 8/6

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus health in half.

Ability: Last Breath: Return me to hand. Spectral Matron Cost: 8

Stats: 6/6

Ability: Fearsome

Ability: Play: Pick an ally in hand. Summon an exact copy of it. It's Ephemeral. Scuttlegeist Cost: 10

Stats: 5/5

Ability: Reduce my cost by 1 for each ally that died this game.

Shadow Isles Spells

Card name Spell card effect Fading Memories Cost: 0

Speed: Burst

Effect: Pick a follower. Create an Ephemeral copy of it in hand. Absorb Soul Cost: 1

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 4 from any ally unit. Crawling Sensation Cost: 1

Speed: Slow

Effect: If an ally died this round, summon 2 Spiderlings Mark of the Isles Cost: 1

Speed: Burst

Effect: Grant an ally +3/+3 Ephemeral. Black Spear Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: If an ally died this round, deal 3 damage to an enemy unit. Glimpse Beyond Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill an ally to draw 2 cards. Haunted Relic Cost: 2

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 3 Unleashed Spirits. Vile Feast Cost: 2

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 1 from a unit to summon a Spiderling. Fresh Offerings Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: If 3+ allies have died this round, summon Vilemaw Mist's Call Cost: 3

Speed: Fast

Effect: Revive a random ally that died this round. Onslaught of Shadows Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 2 Spectral Riders. Splinter Soul Cost: 3

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral and 1/1. The Box Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round. Grasp of the Undying Cost: 4

Speed: Fast

Effect: Drain 3 from a unit. Possession Cost: 5

Speed: Slow

Effect: Steal an enemy follower this round. Withering Wail Cost: 5

Speed: Fast

Effect: Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3. Atrocity Cost: 6

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill an ally to deal damage equal to its Power to anything. Brood Awakening Cost: 6

Speed: Slow

Effect: Summon 3 Spiderling, then grant Spider allies +1/+0. Vengeance Cost: 7

Speed: Fast

Effect: Kill a unit. The Ruination Cost: 9

Speed: Slow

Effect: Kill all units The Harrowing Cost: 10

Speed: Slow

Effect: Revive the 6 highest Power units that died this game and grant them Ephemeral.

