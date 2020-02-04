Legends of Runeterra patch notes 0.8.3

Runeterra preview patch notes

Runeterra preview patch notes

The first set of Runeterra patch notes came just before the release of the open beta. They’ve said that we should not expect this many updates to the game at one time to “be the norm”. Many cards had updates, as well as various bug fixes, a new mode introduced, and some visual updates to make stuff clearer. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get on with it.

Runeterra preview patch notes contents

Expeditions

This patch adds the new draft mode named Expeditions. It’s a mode where you can choose between different card choices to create your own custom deck. Once you’ve completed your deck, you’ll be able to fight other players to try and win a total of seven games. You get two tries at this per entry into Expeditions. You can learn how to play this mode in our Runeterra Expeditions guide.

I personally like this mode a lot as it gives the game a vastly different way to play and it’s unlike any other card game’s draft mode in many ways. Everyone can earn a single token for free by playing the game a little bit, so once you grab it, make sure to try it out at least once.

Runeterra Card changes

Champions

Seven champions got some tweaks and changes, ranging from the minor ones like Garen’s nerfed attack and health, to the major reworks like Lux’s ability. These champions see a bit more play in Expeditions than the constructed deck Ranked modes, so it’s highly likely that these changes will be sticking around for a while. Make sure to look at our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide to see if any of these champions make it into the decks you should be making.

Lux : Base form stats changed from 5/3 to 3/4.

: Base form stats changed from 5/3 to 3/4. Lux : Base form level up condition changed to: “I’ve seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.”

: Base form level up condition changed to: “I’ve seen you cast 6+ mana of spells. Then create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.” Lux : Level up form stats changed from 6/4 to 4/5.

: Level up form stats changed from 6/4 to 4/5. Lux : Level up ability changed to: “When I’ve seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.”

: Level up ability changed to: “When I’ve seen you spend 6+ mana on spells, create a Fleeting Final Spark in hand.” Lux : Final spark changed to a 0 mana spell that has “Deal 4 damage to an enemy unit. Fleeting.”

: Final spark changed to a 0 mana spell that has “Deal 4 damage to an enemy unit. Fleeting.” Garen: Base form stats changed from 6/6 to 5/5.

Base form stats changed from 6/6 to 5/5. Garen: Level up form stats changed from 7/7 to 6/6.

Level up form stats changed from 7/7 to 6/6. Draven: Base form stats changed from 4/3 to 3/3.

Base form stats changed from 4/3 to 3/3. Draven: Level up form stats changed from 5/4 to 4/4.

Level up form stats changed from 5/4 to 4/4. Shen: Base form stats changed from 2/6 to 2/5.

Base form stats changed from 2/6 to 2/5. Shen: Level up form stats changed from 3/7 to 3/6.

Level up form stats changed from 3/7 to 3/6. Thresh: Base form stats changed from 3/5 to 3/6.

Base form stats changed from 3/5 to 3/6. Thresh : Level up condition changed to “I’ve seen 6+ units die.”

Level up condition changed to “I’ve seen 6+ units die.” Thresh: Level up form stats changed from 4/6 to 4/7.

Level up form stats changed from 4/6 to 4/7. Thresh: Level up ability changed to “The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.”

Level up ability changed to “The first time I attack this game, summon an attacking champion from your deck or hand.” Thresh: Thresh’s The Box changed to a Fast spell that reads “Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round. Shuffle a Thresh into the deck.”

Thresh’s The Box changed to a Fast spell that reads “Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round. Shuffle a Thresh into the deck.” Kalista: Base form gains Fearsome keyword and the play ability now says “Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.”

Base form gains Fearsome keyword and the play ability now says “Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.” Kalista: Level up form gains Fearsome keyword the play ability now says “Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.”

Level up form gains Fearsome keyword the play ability now says “Play: I bond with an ally. Grant it +2/+0 while we are bonded.” Elise: Elise gains Spider unit type and level up condition now says: “Start of Round: You have 3+ other spiders.”

Followers & spells

A lot of followers and spells from many regions saw some tweaks. Some followers and spells had minimal impact on the game, while others just did a bit too much. The main cards to look out for are Grasp of the Undying and Detain being so much more playable now, while cards like Precious Pet and Corina Verazza being heavily hampered. Below is a list of all the changes.

Tianna Crownguard : Mana cost increased from 7 to 8.

: Mana cost increased from 7 to 8. Detain: Mana cost reduced from 6 to 5.

Mana cost reduced from 6 to 5. Mageseeker Investigator: Mana cost increased from 2 to 3. Play ability now reads: “If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.”

Mana cost increased from 2 to 3. Play ability now reads: “If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.” Mobilize: Mana cost increased from 2 to 3.

Mana cost increased from 2 to 3. Basilisk Rider: Attack power increased from 4 to 5.

Attack power increased from 4 to 5. Intimidating Roar: Spell changed from Fast speed to Slow speed.

Spell changed from Fast speed to Slow speed. Precious Pet: Loses its ability and instead gains Fearsome keyword.

Loses its ability and instead gains Fearsome keyword. Reckoning: Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

Mana cost increased from 5 to 6. She Who Wanders: Mana cost increased from 9 to 10.

Mana cost increased from 9 to 10. Balesight: Skill now reads “Obliterate all followers with 4 or less power in play and in hands.”

Skill now reads “Obliterate all followers with 4 or less power in play and in hands.” Avalanche: Spell now says “Deal 2 damage to all units.”

Spell now says “Deal 2 damage to all units.” Heart of the Fluft: Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

Mana cost increased from 5 to 6. Wyrding Stones: Mana cost increased from 2 to 3.

Mana cost increased from 2 to 3. Scarmaiden Reaver: Health reduced from 6 to 5.

Health reduced from 6 to 5. Navori Bladescout: Ability now reads “When I’m summoned, give me Elusive this round.”

Ability now reads “When I’m summoned, give me Elusive this round.” Sown Seeds: Mana cost reduced from 3 to 2. Ability now reads “Grants allies in hand +1/+0”

Mana cost reduced from 3 to 2. Ability now reads “Grants allies in hand +1/+0” Corina Verazza: Mana cost increased from 8 to 9. Attack and health reduced from 7/7 to 6/6.

Mana cost increased from 8 to 9. Attack and health reduced from 7/7 to 6/6. Assembly Bot: Attack and health reduced from 2/2 to 1/1. Ability now reads “When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1.”

Attack and health reduced from 2/2 to 1/1. Ability now reads “When you cast a spell, grant me +1/+1.” Augmented Experimenter: Play ability now reads “Discard your hand. Draw 3. Deal 3 to an enemy unit.”

Play ability now reads “Discard your hand. Draw 3. Deal 3 to an enemy unit.” Chempunk Shredder: Play ability now reads: “Deal 1 damage to all enemy units.”

Play ability now reads: “Deal 1 damage to all enemy units.” Eager Apprentice: When summoned it now refills 2 spell mana rather than all spell mana.

When summoned it now refills 2 spell mana rather than all spell mana. Flame Chompers!: Health reduced from 3 to 1.

Health reduced from 3 to 1. Flash of Brilliance: Mana cost reduced from 6 to 3. Ability now reads “Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.”

Mana cost reduced from 6 to 3. Ability now reads “Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.” Rising Spell Force: Ability now reads “Give an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round.”

Ability now reads “Give an ally +4/+0 and Quick Attack this round.” Absorb Soul: Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast.

Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast. Glimpse Beyond: Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast.

Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast. Grasp of the Undying: Spell now says “Drain 3 health from a unit.”

Spell now says “Drain 3 health from a unit.” The Box: Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast. Spell now reads “Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round.”

Spell speed changed from Burst to Fast. Spell now reads “Deal 3 damage to each enemy that was summoned this round.” Warden’s Prey: Last Breath ability now reads: “Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 mana or less.”

Last Breath ability now reads: “Create in hand another Last Breath follower from any region that costs 3 mana or less.” Withering Wail: Ability now reads “Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3 health.”

Ability now reads “Deal 1 damage to all enemy units. Heal your Nexus 3 health.” Brood Awakening: Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

Runeterra cards that might be updated soon

These are three cards that are likely to be changed in the near future. These are:

Fiora: She’s amazingly powerful when everything comes together and she is able to achieve her win condition. Could be too stressful for aggro players to fight against.

She’s amazingly powerful when everything comes together and she is able to achieve her win condition. Could be too stressful for aggro players to fight against. Anivia: Potential changes to modify how Anivia functions in the future as it is frustrating to play against.

Potential changes to modify how Anivia functions in the future as it is frustrating to play against. Deny: Just too powerful and efficient a spell that negates other player strategies.

Fiora isn’t really played as often as some of the other decks out there and while the combo is very strong, it’s not the most reliable strategy to win. I’d imagine Deny will definitely see a rework of sorts, while Anivia is likely to be tweaked as it slows games down to a crawl.

Card visuals and clarity changes

Some cards got clarification of text and better effects when it comes to certain champions, and particular keywords. Clarification is nice and very much welcome in a collectible card game that can get really obtuse at times, so I welcome all these changes.

Vlad level-up effects updated.

Magnum Opus (Corina Veraza’s ability) visuals updated.

Heimerdinger text updated to better reflect functionality.

Katarina text updated to better reflect functionality.

Vladimir text updated to better reflect functionality.

Some champions used a Helmet Bro icon to track quest progression. This is now gone.

Offensive keywords (Overwhelm, Quick Attack, and Double Attack) visualization updated to indicate when they’re active.

Deckbuilder changes

The same goes for the deckbuilder changes which just make looking at your unowned cards a far easier endeavour than it was before.

Right click to inspect cards, including unowned cards from imported decklists.

Decklist stays open while browsing unowned cards view.

Starter deck changes

There have also been some tweaks to two of the starter decks – namely the Piltover & Zaun/Ionia starter deck and Shadow Isles/Noxus starter deck.

Piltover & Zaun + Ionia starter deck changes

Removed: 2x Rush, 2x Greenglade Lookout, 2x Intrepid Mariner)

2x Rush, 2x Greenglade Lookout, 2x Intrepid Mariner) Added: 2x Scaled Snapper, 2x Keeper of Masks, 1x Chempunk Shredder, 1x Get Excited!

This seems to remove some Elusive cards and combat tricks and and replaces it with more bulk and removal.

Shadow Isles + Noxus starter deck changes

Removed: 1x Shiraza the Blade

1x Shiraza the Blade Added: 1x Captain Farron

This one card change gives the deck a little more reliable end-game at the cost of a card that has barely any impact on its own.

Miscellaneous changes and bugfixes

Finally, here are all the bugfixes that have been implemented in the preview beta patch notes:

Clicking on either player’s deck in-game now also shows any champions included in the deck (in addition to the deck’s regions). In a future patch, they plan to improve this feature further by announcing champions at game start, so players don’t need to inspect decks every match.

The AI was showing a bit too much disrespect–it should now more often block obvious lethal damage, and not play spells for no benefit (like healing a full health unit).

Player nameplates reduced in size, and no longer visible during champ level ups.

Discarded cards added to Action Log.

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally get into a bugged state and receive a new quest on every login.

Fixed an issue preventing the Vault from progressing past Level 9 for some players.

Fixed issue where Vault progression would sometimes not display correctly on the end-of-game screen.

While it was flavorful, Ruination will no longer occasionally crash the game.

Surrendering a tutorial with an open prompt will no longer crash the game.

Overwhelm damage will no longer occasionally crash the game.

Quickly casting a bunch of Burst spells will no longer crash the game.

Opponent’s revealed cards will no longer flicker.

Playing Warden’s Prey while Spider Queen Elise is in play will no longer mute all VO.

Eggnivia transform effects will now play properly.

The board will no longer occasionally turn blue when Ashe levels up.

You’ll no longer sometimes be matched against the mysterious “_” (opponent’s names sometimes displayed that way during matches).

Nexus explosions will no longer occasionally throw the game camera off-kilter.

Hovered cards in deckbuilder should no longer occasionally get stuck on the screen.

Fixed an issue causing service notifications to sometimes not be visible.

Various stability improvements.

