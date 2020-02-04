Post-apocalyptic mech shooter Daemon X Machina is coming to PC from Switch

Do you like high speed mech battles, lots of explosions, and high-contrast colour schemes? Well this is what Daemon X Machina has in store for you. The third-person mech shooter is ending its Switch exclusivity to arrive on PC next Thursday, February 13th, bringing all of its glorious destructive action to Steam.

Made by Marvelous, the studio behind Fate/Extella, Daemon X Machina has you play as a mercenary tasked with fighting evil machines to save humanity. You do all of this in a mech you can customise with different weapons and parts. It has a single-player campaign as well as four-player online co-op, and even 1v1 and 2v2 online battles for those of you who prefer fighting against your friends in giant robots.

“You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity,” the blurb says. “As a mercenary for the Orbital organisation, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals – corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators.”

The game originally launched on Switch back in September 2019, and it was generally pretty well received. Our corporate siblings over at Eurogamer liked it so much they gave it a “recommended” badge.

Daemon X Machina is out on Steam on February 13th and will set you back a hefty £50/$60/€60 – but if you buy it before it releases, you can get it for 20% off.

