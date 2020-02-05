All aboard Humble's new Train Simulator 2020 bundle

Humble’s Europa Universalis bundle has now returned to the game bundle depot, but the good news is that a brand-new bundle has just pulled into Humble Station to take its place. That’s right. It’s time to fast track your way into the locomotive world of Train Simulator 2020, where you can get the main game plus four add-on packs for a single US dollar (about 80p), or all that plus 12 more add-on packs for the top price of $12 / £10. So why delay? Here’s what you get.

Running from now until 11am PT on February 25th, the Train Simulator 2020 bundle will take you far and wide if you decide to go for the top tier, from the scenic Feather River Canyon route in the Western Pacific right through to the even more exotic Weardale and Teesdale network over in the UK. There are also loads of different types of trains included in the bundle, too, from NJ transit trains to German DB locomotives. As per usual, you can pay as much or as little as you like for this bundle, but you’ll get the following if you hit the corresponding price brackets:

If you pay $1 or more, you’ll get:

Train Simulator 2020

Train Simulator: Riviera Line in the Fifties: Exeter – Kingswear Route Add-On

Train Simulator: Western Hydraulics Pack Add-On

Train Simulator: Miami – West Palm Beach Route Add-On

Train Simulator: CSX AC6000CW Loco Add-On

Then, if you pay more than the average price, which is currently $5.20 at time of writing, you’ll also get:

Train Simulator: Weardale & Teesdale Network Route Add-On

Train Simulator: BR Class 24 Loco Add-On

Train Simulator: North Jersey Coast Line Route Add-On

Train Simulator: NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco Add-On

Train Simulator: West Rhine: Köln – Koblenz Route Add-On

Train Simulator: MRCE BR 185.5 Loco Add-On

Finally, if you pay the full price of $12 or more, then you’ll get all of the above plus:

Train Simulator: Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route Add-On

Train Simulator: BR Class 402 ‘2-HAL’ EMU Add-On

Train Simulator: Feather River Canyon Route Add-On

Train Simulator: Western Pacific FP7 ‘California Zephyr’ Loco Add-On

Train Simulator: Hamburg S1-Bahn Route Add-On

Train Simulator: DB BR 114 Loco Add-On

That’s pretty good value considering the main game alone will cost you £25 / $30 on Steam right now, with several add-on packs costing at least £12 / $20 a pop. As always, you can also decide how much of your bundle money goes to charity, too, with this month’s charity being charity:water, whose work aims to bring clean water to developing countries.

Do you have a favourite Train Simulator route that isn’t included in the bundle? Tell us about it in the comments below.