Monument Valley designer's visual novel Florence comes to PC next week

On February 13th, the beautiful visual novel Florence is coming to PC from mobile. Created by the new studio of Monument Valley lead designer Ken Wong, it follows a young woman named Florence as she falls in love with a street performer. It’ll have us play out some of the seemingly mundane parts of her life, from cleaning her teeth to answering phone calls from her mum, as it takes us through a touching story.

“At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media,” the blurb says. “Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world.”

The game was well-received when it first came out for mobile in 2018, being praised by some for the love story’s subtlety and handling of deeper themes. It even won the BAFTA for Best Mobile Game as well as an Apple Design Award.

Our Eurogamer pal Christian Donlan wrote: “If Florence is built of dozens of bright moments of cleverness, the single cleverest thing about it is that, while always maintaining a careful veneer of breezy synecdoche and superficiality, it refuses to settle for anything easy or trite more often than not.”

Florence is coming on Thursday, February 13th to Steam and GOG for Windows and Mac. It’ll also be on Nintendo Switch.

