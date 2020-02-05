Even in its Early Access period, there are a lot of Temtem to hunt down, train, and evolve into their pumped up forms. Some evolution types work a little differently in Temtem when compared to Pokémon, and there are also Temtem with unusual methods you need to use to evolve them. To help with that effort, I’ve compiled a table with all the currently known Temtem’s evolution methods.

Temtem evolutions guide

Our Temtem evolutions guide has all Temtem currently known to us as of the Early Access build of the game. It will also include all the Temtem evolution methods for each of the known creatures in the game. You can get more tips on Temtem in our handy Temtem guide.

Each Temtem has a different combination of types. Don’t worry if you don’t know which types are weak or strong against another type, as you can check out our handy Temtem type chart guide to compare the types. As for which moves you can teach them with Courses, you can check out our Temtem Course locations guide.

How to evolve all Temtem

It can be rather tricky to know for sure how to evolve each of the many Temtem on the archipelago. I’ve created a table featuring all the Temtem that are currently available in the Early Access build of the game. Not all the Temtem are in the game at this time, but we know there are at least 161 Temtem to obtain. The table below contains all the known evolution methods.

To use the table, I highly suggest using the search bar to the top right of the table to search for the Temtem you want to know how to evolve. You will see the evolution method to get the next Temtem, which more often than not will be to level up. The numbers next to the Level up in brackets are the number of levels you need to raise your Temtem from the point of capture, rather than a set level. Other known methods of evolution involve trading with another Temtem Tamer or completing side-quests to use shrines.

Temtem name How to evolve Temtem Oree UNKNOWN Zaobian N/A Platypet Level up (20) Platox Level up (20) Platimous N/A Swali Level up (8) Loali N/A Tateru N/A Paharo Level up (7) Paharac Level up (16) Granpah N/A Ampliing N/A Amphatyr N/A Bunbun Level up (20) Mudrid N/A Hidody Level up (15) Taifu N/A Fomu Level up (20) Wiplump N/A Skail Level up (17) Skunch N/A Houchic Level Up (29) Tental N/A Third Starter evolution N/A Orphyll Level up (22) Nidrasil N/A Banapi Level up (17) Capyre N/A Lapinite Level up (25) Azuroc Level up (25)

or Trade Zenoreth N/A Bigu Level up (18) Babawa N/A Kaku Level up (11) Saku N/A Valash N/A Barnshe N/A Gyalis N/A Occlura Level up (18) Myx N/A Raiber Level up (15) Raize Level up (25) Raican N/A Pewki Level up (13) Piraniant N/A Saipat N/A Crystle Level up (29) Sherald N/A Third Starter evolution N/A Hocus Level up (17) Pocus N/A Sparzy Pre-evolution N/A Sparzy N/A Mushi Level up (20) Mushook N/A Magmis Level up (16) Mastione N/A Umishi Level up (14) Ukama N/A Raignet pre-evolution N/A Raignet N/A Smazee Level up (29) Baboong N/A Third Starter evolution N/A Zizare N/A Spriole Level up (12) Deendre Level up (25) Cerneaf N/A Toxolotl Level up (30) Noxolotl N/A Blooze Level up (25) Goolder N/A Zephyruff Level up (22) Volarend N/A Ganki Level up (27) Gazuma N/A Oceara N/A Shuine N/A Nessla N/A Valiar N/A Kalazu Level up (18) Kalabyss N/A Adoroboros N/A Tuwai Tuvine:

Take Tuwai

to Crystal Shrine.

(Requires you to

complete

"Cultist Hunt"

side-quest) TUWAI EVOLUTION Evolves from Tuwai

in a shrine. TUWAI EVOLUTION Evolves from Tuwai

in a shrine. Tuvine Evolves from Tuwai

by taking it

to Crystal Shrine) Kinu N/A Vulvir Level up (14) Vulor Level up (28) Vulcrane N/A Pigepic N/A Anahir N/A

